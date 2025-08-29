People: ‘With Love, Meghan’ is better when Duchess Meghan is in student-mode

The British media’s predictable hate-fest for With Love, Meghan hasn’t really hit this time around. Neither did that one dumb Hollywood Reporter “review.” The people “critiquing” WLM are not watching or writing about WLM in good faith, and in the British media’s case, they’ve had a vested interest in screaming, crying and throwing up about Meghan for the past eight years. That’s their whole business model. I think we, as fans, push back as much as we can and we obviously all enjoy WLM. I do think there’s room to make a few critiques in good faith though. Not even critiques, just suggestions about what parts of WLM work better than others, and our hopes for a few smaller changes if and when there’s a season 3, 4, 5, etc. People Mag actually noted something I mentioned in the first season, which is that WLM is better when Meghan is learning a new skill or learning how to cook something she’s never cooked before. I agree!!
What makes With Love, Meghan season 2 work? For me, it’s simple: Meghan Markle is in student mode.
In the latest offering from her Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, signs up not as the expert, but as the learner — the sous chef, the assistant, the one rolling up her sleeves and saying, teach me your ways. We saw glimpses of this last season, when Chef Roy Choi showed her how to fry chicken, or farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters guided her through washing lettuce. But this time, it’s the throughline of the series, and it helps elevate the show.
My favorite moments are the ones where you can practically see the A+ flash across her face when an expert approves of something she’s made. A green juice they liked, a piece of sourdough that impressed them — she boldly cooked and baked for masters in their craft, and they loved it. There’s an eagerness to meet her guests where they are, to make them feel seen. Just watch Samin Nosrat, author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, react to Meghan making her lavashak, a traditional Iranian fruit leather: “No one has ever made this for me other than my grandmother…Thank you.” You can feel Meghan’s pride.
It’s striking to someone who once occupied the world’s largest stage to light up simply because she nailed the butter or nailed the bread.
This is absolutely true, and I think it’s because in those episodes, Meghan is standing in for the audience and we’re all learning how to cook a vegan curry or a bread salad or Korean chicken wings. It feels like we’re learning something together. That being said, I love the cutaways of Meghan cooking or crafting something by herself and explaining in a simple way what she’s doing. That is better than Meghan teaching someone how to do something, honestly. The “Meghan as student” episodes also work because she’s not starting at zero – she’s a home cook with a lot of experience, and so the cooking lessons don’t feel dumbed-down. It feels like she’s a sous chef to someone more experienced. Those are my favorite episodes – the ones with Roy Choi, Samin Nosrat, Ramon Velazquez, Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia, and especially the Clare Smyth episode.
Megan is a very good student . She does want to learn new things and she brings us along for the lessons. I enjoyed watching all the episodes and I can’t wait for her holiday special! I wish for more seasons of WLM.
I love the mix – some where she’s being taught (I do love that season 1 Roy Choi episode.
I love ep 1 of the new season where she and Daniel make flowers with 2 chefs, then they all cook together.
I haven’t gotten through all of season 2 yet, but it’s just such a happy show.
I love it when she wraps gifts for Tan’s kids. It’s a pleasure to watch.
Also, I’m with you, I love it when she cooks a little something before her guest arrives and then reacts with delight when they like it.
Again, it’s just a sweet show.
May I throw in how excited I am for a holiday special !!
Oh my god, I loooove this season. And you know what I love most? Her clothes. I look forward to every episode when she wears something new and exciting. This time she’s really perfectly dressed, with more colors, and I love it!!!
And yes, @kaiser, you’re absolutely right.
And Chef Jose Andres! That was so funny as well!!
I loved that episode. Her face and reactions as he was cutting up that lobster were priceless and relatable. I think that’s what I like most about this season – Meghan comes off as more relatable and, as the article notes, standing in for the audience as we all learn together. She’s taking us on her journey. Season 1, she gave us a glimpse of herself. Season 2, she says “Come on, let’s go together!” I am unreasonably excited for the holiday episode and eagerly awaiting the flower sprinkles, marmalade, and shortbread cookie mix I was able to score earlier this week.
I agree with People. Being the student also made for hilarious reactions to things they cook was doing. Those were the funniest moments.
There are so many things I love about this second season. I love all the experts – not just the chefs but also the artisans – and what we learn about them, their passions and personalities.
I’m starting to imagine Meghan’s Magical Fridge as a character in the show. Whatever you might need, whenever you might need it, it’s in there and beautifully arranged. I loved the moment when she opened the freezer drawer and said to the cameraman something like, “oh no, don’t take that shot, it’s ugly.” The beauty of The Fridge must be maintained.
I havent finished the season yet but one of the things I love about it is the relationship between her and the camera crew. They clearly enjoy working with her and they all seem to have a good time together.
OMG, I agree! I recall scouring everything in her refrigerator with my eyes each time she opened the door in Season 1. Was SO impressed with the organisation and I actually wondered whether she re-organised the contents for each show, because there is no way it would hold everything for several shows.
There was one episode when she opened the door and there was a whole row of PLANTS (herbs) on one shelf and I was gobsmacked. It has already gone on my wishlist that I need to get a refrigerator and freezer (and I’ve already got two freezers) which will enable me to organise contents like that! 😀
I’m so jealous. I have an apartment-type fridge with a freezer drawer that looks like an archeological dig inside – I swear, it’s like the Seven Cities of Troy – “this is what humans ate in 2015.”
This is such a light feel good show. I enjoy seeing Meghan cook, learn and interact with her guest. Was never much of a lifestyle enthusiast before but with Meghan hosting putting her guest at ease and her natural charm and charisma, you find yourself, just looking on in awe. Meghan is a natural host, she has this amazing ability to engage with her guest wherever they are and wherever they are coming from. Sure hope this show is greenlit for more seasons. Would love to continue this journey with her.
Slightly off-topic, but I hate People mag with the heat of a thousand suns (figure of speech, I am not that emotionally invested! 🙂 ). Even after writing all those articles about Meghan’s “new name”, they still refuse to grant the lady the simple courtesy of using her married name – which she prefers – even though M’s communications staff actually answer the phone when they call. Yet they repeatedly fall all over themselves to use “princess kate” whenever they collaborate with KP on their latest hagiographies. Ugh.
On topic, I agree that WLM is a well-balanced show. It would be less interesting without the combination of M sharing her tips and her gaining tips from pros.
I never read their articles besides here, but I know on social media they still call her Kate Middleton quite a bit.
And the derangers lose it every time LOL.
I love seeing her as a student – she lights up when she learns something new. You can imagine what she was like in school lol. and I’ll admit this is one area where I think she reminds me of myself – I love learning new things about almost any topic and I get so excited when I meet someone who is an “expert” in something. Learning is fun and exciting, whether its history or a tip for frying an egg and I love that she doesn’t hide that excitement.
Yep, me too. The more I learn about Meghan, the more I realise how much we have in common; education, fashion choices, etc. There are so many items of clothing and jewellery that I own which are similar to ones she has worn, right down to the colours, in some cases! And the penmanship, tee hee. And I have always gone above and beyond to make my guests feel special, with little homemade touches. It’s nice to know that this does not make me “weird” or “extra” as some onlookers have said, because they are definitely appreciated by the recipients.
In fact, because of Meghan, I no longer go out of my way to hide my dorkiness or dampen my enthusiasm for learning new things. I’ve been re-learning how to embrace just being ME, and it has been glorious.
That is such a wonderful thing @Magdalena. honestly, you should send a message on IG to either Archewell or Meghan (you can send DMs from her stories) and tell her/her team that. I know she does a good job of blocking out the negativity but hearing positive things doesn’t hurt.
Meghan dresses how I wish I dressed, lol. I don’t have that effortless sense of style that she seems to have, where crocs look cute on her. but there are some things – like her sleeveless sweater etc – where I go “hey I have that! it cost 10% what hers cost but I have it!” lolol.
Same here. I get so much pleasure from learning new things. I’m fortunate to be living in a city filled with universities – there are so many different lectures one can attend for free.
I finished entire show last night. I really enjoyed it and my favourite episodes were the ones with Tan France, the Shettys and Jose Andres. I’m looking forward to the Holiday special and I hope there’s one more season.
I’ve really enjoyed all the episodes and all the guests. Just a heads up but Samin Nosrat has a 4 part miniseries based on her book salt fat acid heat on Netflix where she travels and eats and cooks. So I’m gonna try and check that out next.
100 percent agree. Her gift for connecting with people really shines when she’s the student. It’s like when she did the Grenville fire cookbook. She feels delight and shows it and it lights up the person doing the teaching. I hope they do more of that.
I loved the episode where she goes out… the road-trip was great for the friendship and topics which complement a meal. She is really good as a student because she is more relax and her funny side emerge spontaneously. Season is a mix of showing and learning. Her guests were all great and I loved leaning more about international cuisine and culture. Her interest in people is one of her strength. I hope she keeps this format with slightly leaning toward the preference of her audience.
I agree with this take. I’m only part way into season two, but the show works best when she’s learning! As a fellow overachiever, I both recognize and sympathize with her need for approval. Like she is thrilled when she gets positive feedback. I can’t help but think how awful royal life would be for someone like that.
But back to happier things, the show is sweet and relaxing. I was thrilled by the guest lineup(aside from Chrissy Teigan and I skipped that one). So many wonderful experts this season!
Finally, what strikes me most, is what a kind, and thoughtful host she always is. I adore how considerate she is with others. Like making a scarf for Christina Tosi? Incredible. If you know anything about her, she always wears scarfs in the kitchen. Meigan just really seems to be terrific at that part of hosting.
I know people have reasons for skipping the chrissy teigen one and I don’t blame them but I will say it was a really sweet and fun episode.
I love Season 2, all the episodes. Beautifully done. It was really interesting to see her interaction with local artisans and her showing their craftsmanship.
Just a love letter to California – nature, food, people.
Side note: some of the dishes were incredibly appetizing to me (too much for my efforts to keep my weight). Though this is the essence of cooking show, I suppose.😋😊