Queen Elizabeth II was secretly a Remainer, she never supported Brexit?

In 2016, there was a lot of conversation about whether Queen Elizabeth was pro-Brexit or whether she was a “Bremainer.” The Brexit vote happened on June 23, 2016, and I remember in the weeks before the vote, there was a lot of conversation that QEII was a closeted Brexiter, and that she told various Tory politicians that Britain had no need of the EU. Even more specifically, there were stories about QEII wanting Britain to strengthen its Commonwealth ties over European ties. While the “QEII is pro-Brexit” stories were denied and circulated in equal measure, she obviously did not speak publicly about it. Now, three years after her death, a new report claims that QEII actually wanted Britain to “remain” in the EU.
On one occasion the Queen did share her views, only to see them on the front page of The Sun a few years later. During the referendum campaign over whether Britain should leave the European Union, the paper published a front-page story under the headline “Queen Backs Brexit”. The article said that at a lunch at Windsor in 2011 the Queen had told the deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, that she thought the EU was heading in the wrong direction. She allegedly said, with “venom and emotion”, “I don’t understand Europe.” Clegg later denied this was true, accusing Michael Gove of leaking the story.
Was the Queen really a Brexit supporter? Although Buckingham Palace complained to IPSO, it did not issue a strong denial of the story. There was a good reason for this: it was understood that to officially deny that the Queen backed Brexit would imply that she was a Remainer. (The Queen, of course, cannot vote, because she is above politics. In theory, other members of the royal family can, but in practice they do not.)
Now, years after that headline, evidence of what the Queen really thought about Brexit can be revealed. A senior minister who spoke to her in the early spring of 2016, three months before the referendum, recalls that she said, “We shouldn’t leave the EU.” They discussed the referendum, and she said, “It’s better to stick with the devil you know.”
This chimes with what a palace insider says of the late Queen’s views on Europe. Although she would read stories in the papers about Brussels bureaucracy and say, “This is ridiculous,” on a fundamental level she saw the EU as part of the postwar settlement, marking an era of co-operation after two world wars. As David Cameron put it, “She was so careful never to express a political view, but you always sensed that, like most of her subjects, she thought that European co-operation was necessary and important, but the institutions of the EU sometimes can be infuriating.”
News of the Queen’s views on Brexit reached Cameron, who immediately had to decide whether to use it in the Remain campaign. He chose not to, even though the Leave camp had no such scruples. But it is now clear: if the Queen had had a vote, she would have voted Remain.
Honestly, put this in the same “ghost queen said a bunch of sh-t that no one ever bothered to repeat when she was alive” category as some of the royalist fan-fic about QEII hating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I always believed QEII was a Brexiter, right up until Britain voted to exit the EU and it created a huge mess in British and European politics. They don’t ever suggest that maybe QEII felt one way, then changed her mind when she saw how chaotic everything turned out. Oh, don’t forget this – one of the conversations, post-Brexit, was that the Windsors would have to spend more time sucking up to European allies. King Charles even followed through with that, making his first international trips (as king) to Germany and France as opposed to Commonwealth allies or British realms. That’s why Prince William has been to Poland more recently than he’s been to a Commonwealth country or realm as well. Brexit was framed as a sort of royal busywork project too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Oh great now the dead queen has some political opinions.
Well, this lady sure has done more complaining and explaining in death than in life.
No kidding, can’t shut her up! 😂 I tend to believe she was a remainer just because she didn’t want any change to rock the boat or upset the status quo, but who knows what the courtiers told her and twisted her mind with. And let’s not forget that bless them, that family isn’t known for their intelligence or grasp of reality 🤷🏼♀️
Okay, at this point, someone in England needs to reach out to the Kindred Spirits or Ghost Adventures folks, do a full on ‘talk to the dead’ investigation at Windsor and Buckingham Palace and Balmoral.
Because this lady who’s been dead for years apparently’s got a lot to say that she chose not to while living and isn’t able to move on.
Well, either that, or all those folks quoting her these days are just making shit up to sell their books or further some agenda.
The reason I don’t believe this is because if QEII DID secretly have the stance to remain…it would have been a PROPER stance based on pragmatic common sense & forward thinking…
Which is EXACTLY why I believe the story above is a bald face lie because QEII had NEVA showcased that type of stance regarding ANYTHING….as far as I can tell.
It made no difference to her how the vote went. The taxpayers would have to keep paying her and her life of luxury would carry on as is.
Suuure. Look, I have no idea. But now that Brexit is considered by most to be a failure, they come out and say she was against it. If Brexit was considered a success, the would be saying she was for it.
She was probably pro-Brexit. I don’t believe she was very bright and she was at the mercy of her husband and private secretaries. They told her what to do and what to believe.
And why should Philip have been for Brexit? Regularly visiting his German relatives and with so many European roots?
I don’t think Philip had any allegiance to Germany. The discourse at the time was that Brexit would improve the economy, would be good for business and stop immigration. I think Philip believed that too.
Love the pop-up Fox ads. Really puts the hypocrite bs in perspective.
Of course she was a “Bremainer.” Anyone with a thimble of common sense was.
Would think the same. Do you remember her opening parliament in a bright blue coat and matching hat with blue and yellow flowers, channeling the EU-flag? There was a lot of talk Lisbeth giving a disreet nod of approval to the European Union. Must have been 2017.
Just to clarify the correct term is Remainer. Nobody says Bremainer.
I think she was a remainer. The blue coat and the hat with the blue /yellow flowers was no accident. Also given the royals are genuinely related to half the euro royals I don’t see her especially being a brexiter, she had a good relationship with Europe. Willy would have been for sure a leaver!
I knew she was a remainer the moment I saw her wearing that EU flag hat at the State opening of Parliament. That was no accident, it was a deliberate statement in the only way a woman in her position could express an opinion. Upper class ladies have been using hats to express there opinion when they weren’t allowed to have an opinion, for years.
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-40356113
Jewelry too. I remember when Trump visited and she wore a brooch the Obama’s gave her. Her wardrobe from hair to shoes was carefully planned. No way those were just inadvertent or coincidences.
It’s strange the two photos at the top are not the photos of the hat that all the fuss was made about, it was the one on the BBC site that caused the fuss. She left after the state opening, back to BP to change into another outfit to go to the races.
Considering that the gradual ever-closer stitching together of Europe into the EU, following WWII, corresponded to the arc of her own life, the Queen would have had to be incredibly foolish to have wished for Brexit. I don’t think she was necessarily a very wise person, but anyone who a front-row seat to the diplomatic and political events of the last eighty years would know that the EU has delivered benefits to its members organizations. If Elizabeth really read the contents of her Red Box, as she is said to have done, then, she would know.
But some of her courtiers might have been Brexiters, which might explain why the palace did not refute the statement she allegedly made in support of Brexit.
She had been reading the red boxes for over 60 years and met many prime ministers. She might have been out of touch with the general population but she had seen how things went this way and that way and the real reasons behind things, not the stuff we read in the papers.