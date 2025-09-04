Here are more photos of Prince William and Kate’s big “return to work” following their summer holiday. I already talked about Kate’s new wiglet in another post. As for William’s appearance… he looks pretty much the same. Last year, he lost a dramatic amount of weight and then, last summer, he grew out this sketchy little beard. It appears that the beard is here to stay. He has gained some weight back though. Anyway, William is currently in deep sh-t with Scottish people, interestingly enough. Back in 2014, Scotland had a vote to decide their independence from the “United Kingdom” and the crown. At the end of the day, Scottish people decided to “remain,” but before that happened, Queen Elizabeth II made her anti-Scexit feelings known publicly. As it turns out, William was one of the people in the inner circle who convinced QEII to interfere in the political situation.
The Prince of Wales helped to persuade the late Queen to make her unprecedented intervention in the Scottish independence referendum, a new book claims. The future king was among the figures to apply “pressure” on the monarch to speak out days before the vote in September 2014, alongside then prime minister David Cameron, according to Valentine Low, the respected royal biographer and former Times royal correspondent.
The Queen said four days before the historic referendum that she hoped Scots would “think very carefully about the future” when talking to members of the public outside Crathie Kirk, her place of worship when she visited Balmoral. While at the time Palace sources attempted to present the interaction as entirely spontaneous, Cameron has since confirmed that he had been lobbying for the Queen to make an intervention, amid panic in Number 10 that the pro-independence Yes campaign was on the brink of victory.
The role William played behind the scenes — which has never been revealed before — is documented in Power and the Palace, in which Low, who reported on the royal family for The Times between 2008 and 2023, examines the relationship between the monarchy and Number 10.
Low writes: “The pressure [on the Queen to intervene in the referendum] did not just come from Cameron, however. Prince William also wanted the Queen to say something, and urged the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, to get her to intervene. Geidt and the cabinet secretary, Sir Jeremy Heywood, had… already been talking about the constitutional propriety of an intervention by the monarch, and between them they came up with the formula that the Queen would use when she stopped to talk to members of the public outside Crathie Kirk that Sunday.”
The following Thursday, the No campaign won 55 per cent of the vote, a result which Cameron later revealed, accidentally, had delighted the Queen so much that she “purred down the line” when he called her to tell her the UK was secure.
Claims of a political intervention from William are likely to fuel suspicion among Scottish nationalists, which may cause issues once he becomes king. Tommy Sheppard, the former SNP MP who is planning to stand as a regional candidate in next May’s Holyrood elections, called for the claim in the book to be investigated.
“If true, it runs a coach and horses through the claim that the royal family are not involved in politics and further undermines their standing,” Sheppard said. “The public have a right to know if this happened or not. It is time for William to tell what happened.”
There was a general belief that Scotland was fine with QEII because she was half-Scottish, but that Scotland would have more of an issue with King Charles and eventually King William. Charles seems to have placated Scottish people and god knows, he makes tons of visits to Scotland. William… does not. William and Kate barely visit, and when they do, it’s usually just a day trip or a long weekend in Balmoral once a year. I guess my point is that I’m surprised William even had strong feelings about Scottish independence, since he doesn’t seem to give a sh-t in general about Scotland. But sure, investigate the sh-t out of him! I find it interesting that William’s name is being mentioned here, and yet… Charles was silent about Scottish independence, even behind the scenes?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Kkkhate ‘s maniacal grin is so off-putting. She appears to smile stupidly at nothing at all.
Kate looks drugged. And why are her arms hanging like that. It’s almost like she’s a wax doll.
It’s very noticeable and a distraction.
So weird. I realize these are still photos, and it’s hard to gauge someone’s attitude from a random expression or stance, but she’s zoned out in multiple photos. That’s not a well woman.
That’s the first thing I noticed. She looks like some kind of robot/fembot that’s stopped in mid movement. In the picture she looks particularly out of it.
The Scottish people eventually voted against independence on the promise that Brexit would not happen… as we know now they were lied to.
In any case this is incredibly damning and should be getting far more attention. I can’t believe that i read about this for the first time on here. we don’t just have any royal getting involved in politics. This is the head of state and a future head of state trying to apply pressure on a democratic vote. If we needed a reason to do away with royals for good, then here it is.
Also, the queen was not half-Scottish.
Sure she was. The Queen Mum came from Scotland.
The “Scottish” aristocratic Bowes-Lyon family are partly descended from a wealthy landowner from county Durham. Which is in England. As for the Queen mother herself; she was born in England and went to school in London. Calling her Scottish is incredibly generous.
Elizabeth the Queen Mother had strong Scottish ties because her father was the 14th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, a Scottish peer. She was born in England but spent her childhood at Glamis Castle, her family’s ancestral home in Scotland, and always maintained a deep affection for the country.
I think countries will try to break away from the Commonwealth when William becomes King. Canada’s constitution makes it nearly impossible, but I think we have enough people to win a referendum. Australia will probably go first, though. It will be embarrassing if Canada is the last man standing.
Kate needs to thank whoever retouched these photos; she looks less tired, and the half-wig is now blended. If only she knew what to do with her hands.
This story doesn’t ring true to me because it gives William more agency than he really had at the time. I’m getting the same vibe as I had when Valentine Low made up that story that Kate was behind recollections may vary and that she lobbied for it to be included in the Queen’s statement.
Hmm. But why would William want to be known for having more agency on this? It can’t endear him to Scotland at all.
“recollections my vary” I read that it was put forward by Kate and though it could mean that the late Queen didn’t agree with what WanK were saying. It is so ambiguous.
I think William has always thought that he has more agency than he actually has. Interesting though that he went through Christopher Geidt here, not directly to his grandmother.
I can see William lobbying for this kind of statement from the queen because he is going to protect his future kingdom – he doesnt care about Scotland, but he cares about being king. Charles seems to genuinely love and enjoy Scotland and William and Kate treat it like a chore, a place they have to visit once or twice a year. But again, his kingdom.
It’s just that we’re talking about 11 years ago. Was he in a position to influence anything back then? And after that there was the disastrous Tartan Tour after which QEII had to take him by the hand to go back to Scotland and show him how it’s done.
I think he was. By that point he was married, duke of cambridge, father of a future king – I think he had some influence. its not like he was 15.
But also, if you look at what this saying – he didn’t call up granny and say “hey you should say this so they know you’re against it,” he spoke to Christopher Geidt who was already talking to the cabinet secretary about it – it reads more just like William put his thumb on the scale for “the queen saying something” vs staying neutral (like she’s supposed to.)
So I think this is at the same time both problematic behavior from William and also it probably wasn’t the deciding factor.
@Becks1 – I guess I mean that, given what we’ve seen of William’s subsequent interest in monarchical duties since then, I find it hard to imagine that he took it upon himself to do anything about Scotland, one way or the other. Or maybe he really was interested back then and the intervening 11 years have made him more jaundiced? Or maybe someone else urged William to urge Geidt…or something. It’s an odd story to me.
Reminds me of this article about whether the monarchy is political or not and which it should be moving forward https://medium.com/@tom.kislingbury/beyond-the-pageantry-the-emotional-affront-of-a-dual-role-monarchy-7481e4e54397
Please someone from UK explain why the monarch would care at all about this issue? Isn’t it true that even if Scotland split from the UK, this family are still the hereditary monarchs of both countries? Is the fear that an independent Scotland would jettison its monarchy?
Probably.
In the previous referendum the Scottish National Party position was that if they won they would keep the monarch as head of state. Wrongly in my view. If the position arises again, I assume they could do that or chose not to.
I think so. After Elizabeth I died her nephew James, already king of Scotland as James IV, became king of England as James I. This dual monarchy existed until the loss of Scottish independence in 1707 with the Act of Union. The monarch then became King/Queen of Great Britain.
Hey, if they didn’t have Scotland, where would posh English people shoot their grouse and the U.K. government keep their nuclear submarines?
Maybe the Scots will finally vote for independence when King Egg is on the throne.