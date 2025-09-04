Michelle Dockery revealed her Prada-clad baby bump at the ‘Downton’ premiere

I’ve accidentally been doing a Downton Abbey rewatch in recent months and remembering which storylines I enjoyed. I guess I’m preparing myself for the final film: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. This seems to be the real goodbye to the franchise which started fourteen years ago. The big scandal of this latest movie is that Black Widow Mary didn’t kill off another lover: she let her second husband leave by divorce. She is now a divorced woman, looking after a grand estate in what is surely the 1930s by now??

Anyway, there was a big premiere in London last night! I was so happy to see Michelle Dockery revealing a big baby bump. Michelle lost one of her great loves, her fiance John Dineen, to cancer in 2015. Years later, she married Jasper Waller-Bridge in 2023. She’s now expecting their first child at the age of 43! Good for her. Her premiere look was Prada, btw. The dress is fine, but her hair is kind of terrible!

I’m including more premiere photos – Allen Leech (Tom Branson, always one of my favorites), Joanne Froggert (in Cong Tri), and Laura Carmichael in Harris Reid. Laura’s dress is not great, but she looks good overall. Also, Joely Richardson looked magnificent in a regal red gown. She’s playing some new character in the movie.