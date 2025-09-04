Jason Kelce says he’ll ‘definitely’ get a vasectomy at some point

Embed from Getty Images
Kylie and Jason’ Kelce’s youngest daughter, Finnley, just turned five months. When Kylie was pregnant, she lamented about how people kept asking if she and Jason would end up trying again for a boy, warning that the next person who asked her that question would get “dropkicked.” A month or so later, Jason was asked that very question during a guest appearance on The Steam Room podcast. He handled it beautifully, saying that the decision to have more children in general was ultimately up to Kylie. He also revealed that they had talked about him getting a vasectomy.
On Tuesday, Jason showed up on another sports podcast, Bussin’ with the Boys, which is cohosted by NFL stars Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Towards the end of the interview, Compton praised Kylie’s podcast while Lewan brought up their four daughters and asked if they kept going after their second daughter was born because they were trying for a boy. Jason denied that this was the case and once again shared that he and Kylie have decided that whenever they are done having children, he is “definitely” getting a vasectomy.
While discussing having a household full of girls and whether he wanted a boy, Jason said, “If a boy happened, that would be fun. But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said. I just want… we’re very blessed to have four healthy, like smart, charismatic, amazing children … I would not trade any of that for a second.”
The former Philadelphia Eagles center said that “early on” he and Kylie spoke about the fact that he “wanted three kids.”
“I always felt like Travis [Kelce] and I always wanted like one more sibling. It felt like [that] would’ve been ideal,” he told the hosts.
“Kylie said she wanted five. So we’re at four now, and I think we’ll see. That might be it,” he continued.
Discussing a potential vasectomy, Jason admitted, “We’ve been bringing up the v-word more than ever. So we’ll see if it happens.”
“Once we’re done [having kids] for sure,” he said of undergoing the permanent male sterilization procedure in the future. “I’m definitely getting it done. I think we’re still kind of in that like, are we done or are we just figuring it out?”
First of all, I’m glad that Jason is willing to do his part in his and Kylie’s family planning by agreeing to get snipped. We always hear stories about men who think a vasectomy is going to affect their manhood or whatever stupid sh-t the manosphere spreads. Jason seamlessly enters some of these worlds and spits truths like, “My wife is my equal” and ”Having all daughters is great and there is nothing wrong with getting a vasectomy.” I’m always impressed at how open he is about their long-term birth control planning. Let’s normalize men having these conversations.
My big takeaway from Jason’s interview is that he and Kylie aren’t officially done having children yet! They obviously can afford to have more kids, but they have both been very honest about how difficult Kylie’s last pregnancy was. I bet that’s the hold-up. I also swear that Kylie has said in the past that she always wanted four kids. Is Jason bringing up that she “wanted five” new information that I somehow missed? Oh, my crystal ball says that they are totally going to have a fifth daughter and Jason will get that Big V while she is pregnant.
Here’s the section where Jason talks about getting the vasectomy. Just in case it doesn’t cue up, it starts at 3:15:45.
They can also afford to gender select at a clinic, so clearly they just love having babies and aren’t obsessed with having a son. I love that he said all the right things here. It’s her choice but also his responsibility if she chooses not to.
That beard is vasectomy enough for most.
Agree 100%
We don’t know these people, but both Jason and Travis speak to that non-toxic masculinity. They are huge, hairy, football playing dudes, who speak highly of their partners.
And i love it.
Jason asked Travis to give advice to some listeners to may be about to propose, and Travis said: know your gal (which is great advice) but he went one better and corrected himself from gal to significant other. Inclusive language, on a podcast about football.
Also, my favorite podcast is Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie.
She is a no BS kind of woman.
Donna and Ed Kelce seemed to have raised good men.
I almost said something about that but I wasn’t sure how to phrase it. They’ seem like solid examples of how to be masculine dudes in a non toxic way. We need so much more of that right now.
I was going to write my own comment but you summed it up perfectly. Jason and Travis are clearly what a true man is supposed to be, not all this toxic bull. They are smart, respectful, hardworking, open, and secure enough in themselves to be happy for their partners when they shine and often outshine them. They don’t try to diminish these women they brag about how successful and amazing they are and how lucky they are to be with them.
If these “lonely” men worked to be more like the Kelce brothers and less like Charlie Kirk they probably wouldn’t be lonely.
I also think Donna and Ed should write a book on how to raise strong evolved and true men.
This is something I’ve never fully understood. Women constantly work on themselves, always trying to improve in some capacity. Plenty of men do that, as well, of course, but the contingent of men who just blame women for their own unhappiness, why? Sure of course some women are insanely superficial and only want the richest, most attractive men, but most women who date men just want men they can talk to, laugh with, and feel valued/respected by.
Like, dudes, seriously, you don’t have to be an NFL star. Maybe go running twice a week and listen to podcasts that model healthy relationships rather than misogyny.
Kelce has Kobe Bryant syndrome.
He needs to pull a Steven Gerrard if he wants a boy.
This is news-worthy?
We live in a a society where patriarchy is thriving, the administration is removing workers who are not straight white men from government, appointing abusers and rapists to the highest positions of government, and men seem to be in crisis over how “manly” they are.
Toxic masculinity ruins lives.
And many men won’t get a minor out patient procedure of a vasectomy because their manhood is too fragile. And instead their partner has to have a much more invasive surgery to be safe from having additional children.
So for Jason to be like- absolutely i am doing that- is not only newsworthy, but important, as a big, hairy, masculine football dude modeling non-toxic masculinity.
You don’t have to click on the article if you aren’t interested and this is a celebrity gossip site not the BBC.
I am one of three older girls and I have a younger brother and I will never forget, never forget, when my dad stood up for us when a couple came up to him -while he was with us!- and said “you must be relieved to have finally got your boy”. He didn’t miss a beat and said “nope, i would be just as happy with four daughters”.
The way people treat casually talk like there is only so much love a parent can have for a child of the opposite gender is wild.
And a petty part of me is very satisfied that as adults, my dad has way more in common with me and my younger sister and my brother has way more in common with my Mum.
Same, I’m the middle of three (girl, girl, boy) and my parents always shut down that “finally got your boy!” stuff. They wanted three kids, they had three kids. Similarly, when I was expecting my daughter, people who knew we’d had a son first ALWAYS made comments about how we’d have “one of each” and could be done. I would reply that I didn’t care if I was having twin boys this time, I was done. All I wanted was healthy babies . Boy or girl didn’t matter to me one way or the other.
I remember reading on Deaux moi someone who talked with Kylie at an event said she mentioned 5 kids as her number (well before 4th pregnancy). From her podcast it sounds like she has a great support system in Philly, with her parents and extended family there and available for support, in addition to Jason being “retired” which probably just means a more irregular schedule for him.
I love how he and Travis talk about their partners, and how they really are partners publicly. They are literally the only straight male podcast hosts I have listened to in years.
Given that we wouldn’t know who this man was without Taylor Swift, really, does anyone care? TMI …
Anyone who loves football knows who the Kelces are.
Clearly people care, since they’re tuning into the podcasts, lol
Taylor helped greatly, and I think that’s obvious.
Jason and Travis were NFL household names before Taylor. If you watch football you know them, there was a whole SuperBowl of brother vs brother preTaylor. There is a Jason Kelce documentary from that era, a SNL hosting from that era. If you don’t watch football, fine, but there’s 400 million fans globally who do and have known them a much longer time. Or know them from the Snl appearance. As a sports fan it’s pretty offensive to reduce 2 future NFL Hall of Famers to a pop star connection. It just means you’re not among the 400 million who watch.
Love seeing a man talk openly about a vasectomy. He and Kylie seem great