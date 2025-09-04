Jason Kelce says he’ll ‘definitely’ get a vasectomy at some point

Embed from Getty Images

Kylie and Jason’ Kelce’s youngest daughter, Finnley, just turned five months. When Kylie was pregnant, she lamented about how people kept asking if she and Jason would end up trying again for a boy, warning that the next person who asked her that question would get “dropkicked.” A month or so later, Jason was asked that very question during a guest appearance on The Steam Room podcast. He handled it beautifully, saying that the decision to have more children in general was ultimately up to Kylie. He also revealed that they had talked about him getting a vasectomy.

On Tuesday, Jason showed up on another sports podcast, Bussin’ with the Boys, which is cohosted by NFL stars Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Towards the end of the interview, Compton praised Kylie’s podcast while Lewan brought up their four daughters and asked if they kept going after their second daughter was born because they were trying for a boy. Jason denied that this was the case and once again shared that he and Kylie have decided that whenever they are done having children, he is “definitely” getting a vasectomy.

While discussing having a household full of girls and whether he wanted a boy, Jason said, “If a boy happened, that would be fun. But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said. I just want… we’re very blessed to have four healthy, like smart, charismatic, amazing children … I would not trade any of that for a second.” The former Philadelphia Eagles center said that “early on” he and Kylie spoke about the fact that he “wanted three kids.” “I always felt like Travis [Kelce] and I always wanted like one more sibling. It felt like [that] would’ve been ideal,” he told the hosts. “Kylie said she wanted five. So we’re at four now, and I think we’ll see. That might be it,” he continued. Discussing a potential vasectomy, Jason admitted, “We’ve been bringing up the v-word more than ever. So we’ll see if it happens.” “Once we’re done [having kids] for sure,” he said of undergoing the permanent male sterilization procedure in the future. “I’m definitely getting it done. I think we’re still kind of in that like, are we done or are we just figuring it out?”

First of all, I’m glad that Jason is willing to do his part in his and Kylie’s family planning by agreeing to get snipped. We always hear stories about men who think a vasectomy is going to affect their manhood or whatever stupid sh-t the manosphere spreads. Jason seamlessly enters some of these worlds and spits truths like, “My wife is my equal” and ”Having all daughters is great and there is nothing wrong with getting a vasectomy.” I’m always impressed at how open he is about their long-term birth control planning. Let’s normalize men having these conversations.

My big takeaway from Jason’s interview is that he and Kylie aren’t officially done having children yet! They obviously can afford to have more kids, but they have both been very honest about how difficult Kylie’s last pregnancy was. I bet that’s the hold-up. I also swear that Kylie has said in the past that she always wanted four kids. Is Jason bringing up that she “wanted five” new information that I somehow missed? Oh, my crystal ball says that they are totally going to have a fifth daughter and Jason will get that Big V while she is pregnant.

Here’s the section where Jason talks about getting the vasectomy. Just in case it doesn’t cue up, it starts at 3:15:45.



