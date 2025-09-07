Princess Kate & William stepped out separately to watch women’s rugby on Saturday

Embed from Getty Images

There must have been plate-smashing and pillow-throwing at Kensington Palace after a 48-hour social media drubbing. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their first work event since mid-July. Kate’s new “blonde” hair/wig stole the show, and not in a good way. It was one of those moments where the criticism and mockery escaped royal containment – it wasn’t just royal-watchers talking about Kate’s wig and William’s dry-ass skin. Actual influencers and social-media personalities were posting about the “Polly Pocket wig” and “lace-front disaster” and “how in the world is that man supposed to be 43?”

So, the emergency meetings were held and emails were sent, because you know neither Will nor Kate actually showed up to those meetings. Please, Kate probably just sent the wig-wearing gopher in her place and no one was the wiser. Decisions were made: the only way to push back on this horrendous and hilarious newscycle is by sending William and Kate out again over the weekend. Luckily, the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been happening for more than a week. Both Kate and William are patrons of national rugby teams (England and Wales respectively), so they were sent out separately to attend games. Kate went to East Sussex to watch England play Australia (England won). William went to Exeter to watch Wales vs. Fiji (Fiji won).

The big headline for Kate is that she left the blonde doll wig at home with the gopher. She’s still got caramel/bronde highlights, but some of this (not all of it) is her actual hair, which is much darker than the doll wig from Thursday. Is this not embarrassing for a future queen as well? To wear such a deranged blonde wig for one event, and then two days later, act like that never happened?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images