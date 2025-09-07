Princess Kate & William stepped out separately to watch women’s rugby on Saturday

There must have been plate-smashing and pillow-throwing at Kensington Palace after a 48-hour social media drubbing. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their first work event since mid-July. Kate’s new “blonde” hair/wig stole the show, and not in a good way. It was one of those moments where the criticism and mockery escaped royal containment – it wasn’t just royal-watchers talking about Kate’s wig and William’s dry-ass skin. Actual influencers and social-media personalities were posting about the “Polly Pocket wig” and “lace-front disaster” and “how in the world is that man supposed to be 43?”
So, the emergency meetings were held and emails were sent, because you know neither Will nor Kate actually showed up to those meetings. Please, Kate probably just sent the wig-wearing gopher in her place and no one was the wiser. Decisions were made: the only way to push back on this horrendous and hilarious newscycle is by sending William and Kate out again over the weekend. Luckily, the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been happening for more than a week. Both Kate and William are patrons of national rugby teams (England and Wales respectively), so they were sent out separately to attend games. Kate went to East Sussex to watch England play Australia (England won). William went to Exeter to watch Wales vs. Fiji (Fiji won).
The big headline for Kate is that she left the blonde doll wig at home with the gopher. She’s still got caramel/bronde highlights, but some of this (not all of it) is her actual hair, which is much darker than the doll wig from Thursday. Is this not embarrassing for a future queen as well? To wear such a deranged blonde wig for one event, and then two days later, act like that never happened?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Diana. May 1986, meeting Tina Turner and Bryan Adams, Canada. That’s all I’ll say
Also, I’ve been seeing a lot more criticism towards how they treated those poor children at the museum. Is this the first time they’ve attended a women’s rugby match?
Came to comment on the cosplay outfit too.
OMG it’s like furniture wasn’t the only thing she was scouting in the castles’ attics! That IS Diana’s outfit for that meeting! Only thing she left out was the brooch, and that’s probably because Comilla has them hidden away under her udders!
While I realize a photo is just a captured second in time, WHY is this woman hysterically laughing all the time, even when no one else around her is hardly smiling?? It’s manic!
Oh my gosh. I googled Diana meeting Bryan Adam’s. That’s a stunning and deliberate cosplay. It gave me the shivers.
I know Kate continues to copy other women instead of becoming her own person in any area. But – This b sides deep dive copying is so deeply unsettling and disturbing. And it feels different too. Not looking for direct comparisons, just desperation.
Kate seems to be copying because she has no idea who she is or what she likes as opposed to looking for comparisons.
Unless she’s trying to say she’s the new Diana – and not in the Queen of people’s hearts way, but in the she’s in danger way.
“The b sides deep dive copying”! Yeah, time and research was spent going to the archives for this one. It’s a toss-up for who she will SWF next, Diana or Meghan.
I googled it too. Wow.
It’s ridiculous. She’s probably got entire shelves full of binders of outfits Diana and Meghan have worn.
It’s like she cannot dress herself without examples of how other people do it. This isn’t normal.
Honestly, this is Trump-level of nuts.
The fact that she pulled her hair back did not escape me. Which means that she in fact does not wear wigs but has too many extensions in. So i need everyone who blamed cancer for that bad hairstyle to shush.
That makes that whole disaster even worse. She actually gave her own hair that color and apparently only on top? Like they forgot the bottom.
She’s wearing a v part wig. If you look it up online you will see how the wig is installed and then you will understand how she can pull her hair back like this. The hair at the front is her natural hair pulled out over the wig. The mistake she made was using a wig far too voluminous compared to her natural hair.
If you recall her hair on the last ski trip, her own hair was very much thinner and shorter.
I looked it up and bingo, you are absolutely right. It’s a v part or u part wig.
Oh wow. Her hair was so dark and the pics were dark – or maybe I just wasn’t awake yet when I saw them – that I assumed she was wearing a puffy black headband and didn’t understand what everyone was talking about.
But her hair is pulled back! The difference is night and day.
I thought she could just say she went in for highlights and she has been swimming laps a lot and blah blah bad reaction resulted in that blonde and now she’s back to her normal color. But everything is completely different. Blah blah styling. Sure. But this is like plastic surgery for hair at this point.
Why is she acting like she’s at the world’s best comedy club, while most people around her are barely raising a smile..?
Hysterical 😹 She has that same cheesy joker face in almost every picture. Close your mouth, Kate.
Aren’t they meant to be observing a mourning period for the Duchess of Kent?
The maniacal grin is what always gets me. It’s too much.
Yes her manical smile was on full display while Peg looked like he was acting ( poorly I might add) his happy self. What a show by both.
Remember this? [from this very website 7-12-16]
According to Hammel, Kate only smiles because her face is “collapsing.” She continues, “That, my Kate Middleton watchers, is why you will see her grinning maniacally at all times in photographs and videos, even when you get the strong sense it doesn’t really fit the occasion, even when you can’t see quite what’s so funny, even when those around her don’t seem remotely festive. Even when she’s staring into space, walking up some stairs. Even at somber events when it’s not right to smile, when she can’t lest she appear soulless, she tucks the corners ever-so-slightly upward.”
She’s in her era of joy. 🙄 don’t ya know?
She’s also “happy under a tree”. Or hugging a tree. Or standing next to a tree as hugging it is much too informal.
She and the tree haven’t been properly introduced and the tree is wearing ripped jeans. Let’s hope the tree doesn’t mention “her hormones”. She will have it chopped down. Her memory lapses are meant to show you how unimportant you are to her, not to be kindly excused in a comforting way!
She looks absolutely insane.
Austin Powers called Kate. He wants his suit back.
Someone mentioned it above. Google Diana meeting Bryan Adam’s 1986
So they were claiming it wasn’t a wig on Thursday, but you’re supposed to believe 2 days later her hair is thinner, shorter and darker. And then I’m sure she does something next week it’ll be back to long and blonde, and we’ll be expected to dutifully ignore that switch back.
The wig denials are stupid, no one believes them. Just get a better wig. And I really wish she would just retire that maniacal grin. No one is that happy all the time at every single event, and she’s been in this role long enough that she shouldn’t be worried about looking engaged.
The wig denials are silly. Why not just own it?
Am I the only person who sees this as a completely different hair colour?
It is! You can see where she still has some “bronde” extensions in the back, but yeah, I took these photos as an admission that she wore a wig on Thursday
We should see her from the back too. Did she keep the caramel doll extensions?
It is MUCH darker here, and it’s not only because she’s not out in direct sunlight.
Well the half-pullled back hair-do looks markedly better than the blonde hair sitting akimbo. The fact that it’s a different color is fine…if KP/kate wasn’t insisting that it’s all natural hair. It’s a visual admission I guess? Imagine if they just said yeah Kate likes to use hair pieces to try out different hair styles. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t and then keep it moving.
Can’t she just say she dyed it back to her original color? Blah blah swimming laps lightened / fried her hair?
No, you’re not! It’s like she spent all day after the backlash getting her hair colored differently and some extensions taken out. It also looks less fried.
It’s hilarious Tom Sykes is pretending it’s the same hair, just a different style. Btw, anyone else seeing a huge difference between his substack and his Royalist articles?
That wide grin and face making again for keen.
How is no one mentioning the wisps on Peg’s head? I looks insane and so easily fixed!
These caught my attention too. They have a life of their own🤣🤣🤣
All I can see is Homer Simpson’s 2 arched strands of hair. (But at least Homer’s hairs have some order and intentionality behind them.)
Keens going to get wrinkles from her wide mouth grins. Peggs beard still looks messy
Omg, too funny. The Boston Globe had an article the other day that everybody will be going blond now, Kate’s such a trendsetter. Followers didn’t even get a chance to make a hair appointment.
It’s giving maestro at the symphony. The jacket and suit is well-fitted. I just feel like a simple white button down would have been better than that fluffy ruffle thing. I get that it’s a Diana cosplay but simpler still would have been a better look.
I was thinking the fluffy ruffle thing was worn disguise her thin frame.
Same. All the unnecessary froufrou she wears, from pussy bows to buttons to lace to peplums to ruffles don’t suit her sporty frame even one iota so I think it’s all camouflage for an alleged ED with a heaping side helping of terminal Girly Twirly Refuse to Mature TEE HEE HEE
It’s obvious she or her team saw the comments about her terrible wig and decided to ditch it. Her hair looked much better yesterday. The wig was just too big and too blond for her. But it shows that she’s very reactionary and that she pays a lot of attention to what is said about her in the press and on social media.
It’s always about herself and she responds to comments about her hair. She couldn’t be bothered to deny the crying story and admit she made Meghan cry.
She didn’t even have to say she made Meghan cry! She could have just denied Meghan making her cry and saying that every bride knows how stressful the run up to a big wedding is and that she broke down multiple times leading up to her big day and it was so worth it for what a beautiful day it was. It’s almost a “rite of passage” and then say that you could see how much thought and time and attention went into Meghan and Harry’s wedding and it was lovely.
I see someone called in the emergency hair repair brigade. Natasha must have taken her contact list of hairdressers when she left and Keen couldn’t figure how to cope.
My thing was she just had how many days of holiday since Archer left. Could she not have used one of those days to hire someone new. Someone who could professionally pick and set new hair pieces. Truly, showing up and looking professional is part of the job.
this is much better — that full Bridgitte Macron piece from the other day was atrocious, I hope it escaped out of an open window.
The beard is ok-ish — the gray combined with his tighter hair color and skin tone leave no real contrast so it always looks like he has a touch of mange. I don’t’ fault him the wisps – not all men want to shave their head – bald happens.
Suits for sporting events baffle me, but it appears that everyone was overdressed and stuffy.
Every time I see them on events like these, I wonder if both of them are mentally unwell because their facial expressions and interactions always seem so over the top and overly dramatic. Her mouth is always open during these events yet she’s incapable of saying anything coherent out of it for meaningful causes that impact the people who pay to fund her. He’s taken on her jazz hands and always does his dad joke level jokes for those too desperate for his approval so they do the exact same maniacal grin that she does. My first response whenever I see them out on events like these is to laugh because surely they have other patronages that involve more than sitting and watching sporting events? This can’t be the majority of what they do besides vacation for weeks or months at a time? What patronages do they actually have that don’t involve them being entertained by awards or sporting events and when is the last time they participated in any of those to help them raise money for the people in the UK? The people in the UK deserve better for their money.
Lol… all the sycophantic royal reporters who were scolding us for insulting Kate’s “hair” and saying she looked good must be fuming right now at how Kate is making them look ridiculous for praising. Kate is backtracking so fast here I am getting whiplash from the U turn, and it’s obvious us critics were right.
Katie is laughing like a maniac because unlike the Minster who was forced to resign over her tax affairs, she can do what she likes and get away with it. Same for Will, both barely work, get SG and Duchy income to pay for Royal lifestyle, should be paying a lot more tax but they are untouchable.
Sporting events aren’t work. How does the U.K. put up with this???