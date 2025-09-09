Alexandra Grant posted a birthday message for Keanu Reeves warning against scams



A belated happy birthday to one of Canada’s best exports, Keanu Reeves! Keanu turned 61 on September 2. As is his style, Keanu celebrated his birthday privately. We didn’t get any pap shots or reports of him going out to dinner with friends. We were, however, treated to a birthday post that Keanu’s longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, dedicated to him. Alexandra posted a picture of Keanu’s birthday cake along with a really sweet message thanking him for his “love and partnership.” She also thanked fans for their well-wishes and assured them that he was “well-celebrated.”

On Sept. 2, actor Keanu Reeves turned 61 years old, and while many fans and friends shared tributes online, the star kept any birthday celebrations under the radar, leaving fans wondering what he did for the occasion. Thankfully, Reeves’ longtime partner, Alexandra Grant, shared a glimpse of how they celebrated the exciting day, along with a special message for the Matrix star. Grant took to Instagram to post the rare update, sharing a photo of a cake that read, “KEANU,” with an “X” underneath. “Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu’s birthday yesterday… he was well-celebrated!” began Grant’s message in the caption, with the artist thanking fans for all their love. Grant concluded her birthday tribute with a sweet note just for Reeves, writing, “And to Keanu – who saw this post as a draft! – I am so grateful for your love and partnership. Now back to painting! xo.” The 52-year-old also took the opportunity to emphasize to fans how her partner, Reeves, doesn’t have any of his own social media, warning people not to get tricked by anyone pretending to be the actor: “If you, or anyone you know, is being taken advantage of online by someone pretending to be Keanu, please seek out help from the social media platform or your local law enforcement.”

It sounds like Keanu had a great birthday. His cake looks good, too! If I had to make a guess, I’d go with it being a peanut butter and chocolate cake. Just looking at it is making me hungry. I’m normally a vanilla/vanilla (I know, the jokes write themselves with that one) or mint ice cream cake kinda gal, but if it mimics a Reese’s, then I’m all in. I also appreciate that Alexandra went out of her way to assure us that Keanu knew that she was going to make the post. He probably gave his blessing. I hope 61 brings Keanu more happiness, success, and peace.

There was also a portion of Alexandra’s post that reminded people that Keanu is as offline as they come. Here it is:

As many of you know, Keanu isn’t on any social media platforms and doesn’t see posts or memes unless someone who is shows him. If you, or anyone you know, is being taken advantage of online by someone pretending to be Keanu, please seek out help from the social media platform or your local law enforcement.

That’s a reference to a terrible scam that’s been prevalent over the past few years in which scammers pretend to be celebrities to romance their marks. They extort money from people and then promise that they’ll run away together. It’s happened with people using Keanu, Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and more. The way these scammers prey on vulnerable or naive people is just disgusting. There is a special place in hell for those types of people. I’m glad Alexandra made sure to publicly educate fans about this scam.