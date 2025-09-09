West Point canceled an award ceremony for Tom Hanks, which pleased Trump

Created in 1958, the Sylvanus Thayer Award is presented every year by the West Point Association of Graduates (WPAG) to a citizen whose life and career has exemplified service to the nation. It is regarded as the highest civilian award given by West Point. This year’s honoree is Tom Hanks, whom West Point singled out for his dedication to veteran advocacy, and the award was to be presented on September 25 with the customary parade and dinner ceremony. Only Dipsh-t Don has commandeered the White House, the man-child who “feels like” he was in the military because he went to a military high school. And much like his war on universities (and every other institution), Trump has been bullying West Point into getting rid of anything he deems too “woke.” So suddenly and mysteriously, West Point has canceled the ceremony for Hanks. Not the award itself — that will still be given — just the ceremony has been canceled, which Cadet Cankles is claiming as a victory.
Hanks, who was set to receive the military academy’s Sylvanus Thayer Award Sept. 25, will no longer be honored, NPR and The Washington Post report. The Thayer Award is doled out annually to “an outstanding citizen … whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point’s motto: ‘Duty, Honor, Country,’” according to a release on the military academy’s website.
The decision to cancel the ceremony for Hanks, who has criticized President Donald Trump in the past, comes on the heels of a tumultuous transition for the academy under the new administration.
Trump weighed in on the flip-flop with a Sept. 8 post to Truth Social, lauding the academy for its cancellation and deriding Hanks as “woke” and “destructive.”
“Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move!” the president wrote. “We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”
The academy pulling the plug marks a remarkable shift in tone from the original announcement in June. At the time, a post to West Point’s website chronicled hands’ long career in both acting and activism, and celebrated his contributions to the American image.
“Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans,” West Point Association of Graduates Chairman Robert A. McDonald wrote in the release.
“To have my first ever visit to the Academy be to accept such an honor as the Thayer Award is simply astounding. West Point’s legacy of leadership, character, and service to the nation is a powerful example for all Americans,” Hanks said in the release. “To be recognized by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country’s history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful.”
“Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than…” Donald Trump ever will. One’s an American Treasure, the other an American Terror. And I dare say someone within the current government agrees with me, because this whole development was leaked to The Washington Post by an official “not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” after WPAG’s president sent an internal email saying that “preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win,” was the reason why they couldn’t host a parade and dinner. Sure, Sgt. Jan. And yet WPAG’s website still lists Tom Hanks as this year’s recipient. Unbelievable. So here’s my question: should Private Ryan (I know, I know, Damon was the private, work with me here) still accept the honor, or respectfully decline due to WPAG disrespecting him? Personally, I’d say, “Run, Forrest, Run!”
Isn’t this punishing the students who were excited to meet Hanks?
And insulting all their alums as well as servicemembers everywhere?
If the logic is Tom Hanks HAS done all this positive work for the portrayal of servicemembers, thus still deserves the award, but no longer deserves public recognition for the award, they not only cheapen the award itself (and thus what it represents), they also imply doing good, positive work for service members is not worth recognizing publicly or celebrating.
I’m not surprised: of course “Trump winning” means just another insult to servicemembers; Trump insults the military any chance he can get (when he’s not using them against other Americans, of course).
But I am sad to see West Point cave so far to Trump that they hurt their own cause to do so.
So stupid! I’m trying to keep my cool with the daily onslaught of lies, racism, cruelty and fascism until we take our country back, but the stupid- it burns.
I’m sure the cadets will be just as inspired and moved to meet……. kid rock.
Trump is exiling everyone who doesn’t bend the knee.
Now, the amount of corp and educational institutions that have done so is disgusting and disheartening.
But the baby fisted tyrant is really painting himself into a corner- claiming everything the light touches is his.
I’m going to buy so much champagne when he dies.
Unbelievable. So many of these storied institutions are bending the knee for Trump and don’t seem to care or recognize how destructive Trump’s legacy will be in a historical context. It’s crazy that they’re fine with being known as folks who caved to a fascist and helped to accelerate authoritarianism in the United States.
Can’t wait to see West Point’s name on a plaque of traitors next to Paul Weiss, Harvard, Columbia, CBS, etc etc.
It needs to be a MONUMENT of traitors when this is over. We will never forget.
Not sure why Harvard is on the list? They took Trump to court instead of bowing down to his demands. They just won the first court case, but about $2 billion in grants are still frozen while all the appeals go through. Pretty sure he also threatened to, or did cancel their foreign student visas.
Another petty move from a petty man who knows nothing about valor, but would like us all to think he does. Tr*mp has never served this country, only taken from it and diminished it. I’m sure he threatened West Point with budget cuts.
And he bitches about the acting awards Tom Hanks has won! So jealous, so beneath the office of the president. Imagine how different the last 10 years would have been if Tr*mp had won one Emmy for The Apprentice, or if the show had not been canceled. Like, if only Hitler had gotten in to art school.
I think about this all the time! If only he’d gotten that frigging Emmy! The world would be a better place.
He seems to think that running the country is a reality show and he’s going for the ratings.
I’d tell them to stick it!! I don’t want your stupid award!! This is getting ridiculous.
President Bone Spurs never fails…probably jealous at the thought Tom Hanks would get bigger headlines that day and had to nip that in the bud. He is such a cruel, petty little hands man!
Aside from Bone Spurs doing everything to avoid serving, let’s not forget he literally stole from soldiers/veterans when he kept the $$ he was supposedly raising for them, mocked veterans and POW’s, and has cut budgets that support services to the military.
I think he should respectfully decline the “honor” at this point. ETTD
Hanks is a gentleman. He’ll only be sorry for not being able to accept that award in person to spend time with those cadets. But I am sure he doesn’t give a flying fcuk about what Trump thinks. It’s the “woke” liberals who care more about the military and veterans — including myself having advocated and worked at organizations providing services to them — than these Republican cowards. I remember speaking to one homeless veteran living on NYC streets who told me he was “waiting to get housing through his VA benefits”. But right there and then, he was on a sidewalk with whatever few possessions he had. And now the Heritage Foundation gutted the VA. Seriously fcuk all these Republicans and Trump.
They’re going after Tom “Mr. America” Hanks???
I think Tom Hanks should still accept it, he deserves it. If he declines, someone like Pete H will swoop in and claim it for himself.
On a different note, I recommend the podcast “Dead Eyes” for fans of Tom Hanks.
Pretty sure SECDEF Jaegermeister’s fingerprints are all over this decision. Hence the ‘preparing cadets to lead, fight, win’ quote. America’s warfighters! That’s Hegseath all over.
As a child of a West Point graduate and career Army officer, I’m appalled.
I actually think Hanks should accept the award and make a gracious statement not unlike the speech he would’ve given.
Would be very interesting to learn what the sequence of events were – and by whom – that lead to the cancellation.
I may be wrong, but in reading Trump’s Truth Social post, I got the impression he didn’t actually initiate this, but it was done through whispers + threats by Hegseth and his other minions in a blatant attempt to curry favor. It absolutely had to have been approved by Hegseth.
Or it’s budgetary because DOGE fired the planners and cut the budget for West Point ceremonies. And the don’t have time to rename Dept of War before the ceremony.
Unless, of course, the cancellation is because we’re secretly scheduled to go to war then.
Yep, just noted above, this has SECDEF Jaegermeister’s fingerprints all over it.
I don’t know what Hanks will do, but I would decline. Trump is cheapening achievements. I’d decline any honor that came from organizations who bent the knee.
I haven’t seen the military tell Trump, NO. I really hope they aren’t cowards like the billionaires.