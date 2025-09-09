West Point canceled an award ceremony for Tom Hanks, which pleased Trump



Created in 1958, the Sylvanus Thayer Award is presented every year by the West Point Association of Graduates (WPAG) to a citizen whose life and career has exemplified service to the nation. It is regarded as the highest civilian award given by West Point. This year’s honoree is Tom Hanks, whom West Point singled out for his dedication to veteran advocacy, and the award was to be presented on September 25 with the customary parade and dinner ceremony. Only Dipsh-t Don has commandeered the White House, the man-child who “feels like” he was in the military because he went to a military high school. And much like his war on universities (and every other institution), Trump has been bullying West Point into getting rid of anything he deems too “woke.” So suddenly and mysteriously, West Point has canceled the ceremony for Hanks. Not the award itself — that will still be given — just the ceremony has been canceled, which Cadet Cankles is claiming as a victory.

Hanks, who was set to receive the military academy’s Sylvanus Thayer Award Sept. 25, will no longer be honored, NPR and The Washington Post report. The Thayer Award is doled out annually to “an outstanding citizen … whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point’s motto: ‘Duty, Honor, Country,’” according to a release on the military academy’s website. The decision to cancel the ceremony for Hanks, who has criticized President Donald Trump in the past, comes on the heels of a tumultuous transition for the academy under the new administration. Trump weighed in on the flip-flop with a Sept. 8 post to Truth Social, lauding the academy for its cancellation and deriding Hanks as “woke” and “destructive.” “Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move!” the president wrote. “We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!” The academy pulling the plug marks a remarkable shift in tone from the original announcement in June. At the time, a post to West Point’s website chronicled hands’ long career in both acting and activism, and celebrated his contributions to the American image. “Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans,” West Point Association of Graduates Chairman Robert A. McDonald wrote in the release. “To have my first ever visit to the Academy be to accept such an honor as the Thayer Award is simply astounding. West Point’s legacy of leadership, character, and service to the nation is a powerful example for all Americans,” Hanks said in the release. “To be recognized by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country’s history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful.”

[From USA Today]

“Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than…” Donald Trump ever will. One’s an American Treasure, the other an American Terror. And I dare say someone within the current government agrees with me, because this whole development was leaked to The Washington Post by an official “not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” after WPAG’s president sent an internal email saying that “preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win,” was the reason why they couldn’t host a parade and dinner. Sure, Sgt. Jan. And yet WPAG’s website still lists Tom Hanks as this year’s recipient. Unbelievable. So here’s my question: should Private Ryan (I know, I know, Damon was the private, work with me here) still accept the honor, or respectfully decline due to WPAG disrespecting him? Personally, I’d say, “Run, Forrest, Run!”

