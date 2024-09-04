Tom Hanks: There are ads using my name, likeness, & voice promoting miracle cures



While AI can seem like a fun version of Photoshop at times (like imagining what Katy Perry would have worn to the Met Gala), it can and has often been used to pernicious effect (like Trump imagining Taylor Swift “endorsing” him). I think management teams for celebs must all now be factoring in resources to track and stop illegal uses. Or, you have an actor who’s on the lookout himself. And so it is with American Treasure Tom Hanks, who took to his Instagram to warn his fans directly about a rush of fake ads in which an AI-generated replica of him shills “miracle cures.” No, AI. You don’t do that to Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks is issuing a warning to his followers on social media to be wary of advertisements using his likeness that he says were created “fraudulently and through AI.” “There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs,” Hanks wrote on his Instagram page Thursday. “These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI.” He added that he has “nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures.” Hanks, who has openly talked about living with type 2 diabetes, acknowledged that he only works “with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment.” “Do not be fooled. Do not be swindled. Do not lose your hard earned money,” he wrote. Hanks is among many celebrities, including Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, to name a few, whose name and likeness have been falsely used in AI-generated images, songs, political endorsements or advertisements posted online. Several state and federal legislators have recently launched or pushed for expanded protections against the misuse of individual identities in the digital era. The state of Tennessee recently enacted a law aimed at protecting people from unauthorized use of content that mimics their image or voice called The Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act, or ELVIS Act, which went into effect last month.

[From WQOW.com]

This is actually at least the second time I’m aware of that Hanks has had to rebut a medically-related, AI-created ad featuring his likeness. I don’t really understand why the sham medical industry has targeted Hanks to promote their products. Not that there’s anything he can’t play! The man is a thoughtful, empathic actor (and writer too!) who makes it seem effortless. He just doesn’t scream “doctor” to me, particularly. But more importantly, leave him alone, AI! I laughed uproariously this year when George Santos sued Jimmy Kimmel, saying Kimmel “took advantage of Santos’ gregarious personality.” You know what? I dare say that the “gregarious personality” defense is actually applicable here! To all nefarious actors out there, human and software alike: do not take advantage of Mr. Hanks’ amiable nature. He knows how to clap back when he needs to. And well done to Tennessee for not only passing that new law, but for working on the name until they got the acronym ELVIS Act.