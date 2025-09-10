An Italian reporter excluded Ayo Edebiri from an insane question about BLM & MeToo

Last week, After the Hunt premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and the stars of the film did their first festival press junket. Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri did most of their media duties together, meaning they were all sitting in a row as entertainment journalists came in and asked them questions. Julia has been around the industry for 35 years, and in my opinion, Julia is extremely fond of her younger costars, Ayo in particular. Well, the three actors had to deal with one of the craziest questions ever during the Venice junket. It looked like Julia was ready to tussle with someone, but instead, Julia sat back and let Ayo defend herself in a really powerful way. Here’s the clip, I’ve cued it to the awful part:
The question was: “Now that the #MeToo era and the Black Lives Matter are done, what do we have to expect in Hollywood? And what we lost … with the politically correct era.” Ayo responded: “Yeah, I know that that’s not for me, and I don’t know if it’s purposeful it’s not for me, but I just am curious… I don’t think it’s done. I don’t think it’s done at all. I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there’s work being done by activists, by people, every day, that’s beautiful, important work that’s not finished — that’s really, really, really active for a reason, ’cause this world is really charged. And that work isn’t finished at all.” Julia interjected with “It’s not done.” They handled that well, including Andrew, who wanted absolutely no part in dealing with that question in any way. So, that clip has been making the rounds for several days. Then the Italian reporter, Federica Polidoro, ended up posting a terrible Instagram in which she “defended” herself.
The Italian reporter whose interview with After the Hunt stars Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield went viral is breaking her silence. Journalist Federica Polidoro sparked backlash after excluding Edebiri, 29, from a question regarding the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements while speaking to the stars on ArtsLife Tv on Friday, Sept. 5.
Polidoro took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 8 to write that she has “been subjected to personal insults and attacks because of a question that, for some reason, was not well received by some members of the public. I find it striking that those who unjustly accuse me of racism and consider themselves custodians of justice find acceptable violent language, personal attacks, and cyberbullying… I would like to clarify that, rather than focusing on the thoughtful responses of Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield, the discussion continues solely on how I should have phrased the question. All the contributions from those present were reported in full in the published interview, without any omissions.”
In response to the backlash, Polidoro wrote in her Instagram statement that she believes “censoring or delegitimizing questions considered ‘uncomfortable’ does not fall within the practice of democracy.”
The journalist also wrote that she has “interviewed people of every background and ethnicity, and my own family is multi-ethnic, matriarchal, and feminist, with a significant history of immigration” in response to people whom she opined have “unjustly accuse[d] me of racism.”
“I have collaborated for over twenty years with numerous national and international publications of all political orientations, always approaching my work with openness and professional rigor. In my view, the real racists are those who see racism everywhere and seek to muzzle journalism, limiting freedom of analysis, critical thinking, and the plurality of perspectives,” Polidoro continued.
She said, “Journalism’s role is to ask questions, even on delicate topics, with respect and responsibility. I will not tolerate or accept defamatory or violent language, and I reserve the right to seek legal protection against those who, in recent days, have chosen to hide behind the digital mob to insult and attack me instead of seeking a civil and constructive discussion.”
Does this woman not understand the difference between asking the white actors in particular “do you think we’re living in a post-MeToo and post-BLM world” versus “Now that the #MeToo era and the Black Lives Matter are done, what have we lost,” with the obvious implication of “what have we lost as white people,” since she was directing her question solely to Julia and Andrew. One question is thought-provoking and might inspire some interesting responses from white actors. The other question is a declarative (and incorrect) statement spoken through the prism of Eurocentric white supremacy. Anyway, Ayo is wonderful and I’m sorry she had to deal with that.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images and screengrabs from ArtsLife video.
Crazy question drama or no, I’m making a point to see this movie. They seem to have wonderful chemistry together. I love Ayo. Lol! And Julia was so ready to wrassle that reporter to the ground! “Take your sunglasses off when you say that outrageous ish to me!” 😂🤣😂 My girl!
Not a huge Julia Roberts fan, but THIS was superb and she deserves all the praise for not letting it go, then handing off to Ayo. Genuinely excellent teaching moment.
She was having none of it and I am here for it! They handled this excellently.
For those who don’t know or are surprised Julia was up for a fight…
Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, paid for the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ birth in 1967 because her parents, Walter and Betty Roberts, couldn’t afford it. The two families were close friends, and the King children attended the integrated theater school run by Roberts’ parents in Atlanta.
The look on Andrew’s face and his body language as he physically defers to the women, then Julia asks her to repeat the question like maybe they all grossly misheard, and finally Ayo picks up the mic just to drop it soundly. So beautifully orchestrated. These three are professionals!
I love when Julia was like “I cant tell with your sunglasses on who you’re talking to….” Julia knew who she was talking to. She was going to make her say it out loud – that she was excluding the Black actress from the conversation.
Julia Roberts is from Georgia. She KNEW.
MLK and Coretta Scott King paid for her hospital bill when she was born.
Becks- Julia was brilliant. She sees Ayo about to speak and kinda puts her hand up to stop her like. “Hold up, girl. Let me make this bit-h say the quiet part out loud.”
Julia’s never shied away from subtlety or even boldly calling journalists out on their bullshit and/or inappropriate questions. It’s one of the things I’ve always loved about her.
That was epic!
Haven’t WOC been treated like cr@p at Cannes as well? This woman sounds especially Trumpian in her beliefs. Wth is going on?
Love Ayo. She didn’t have to give that reporter such a thoughtful answer but she was grace. Appreciated Julia’s outrage bc it was a very WTH moment.
I’m Italian American and have lived in Italy for the last 5 years and I can tell you that despite it’s many positives it’s also a deeply racist culture, particularly when it comes to Black people. The larger cities, like most countries in Europe, are diverse and cosmopolitan but once you get out of the urban zones it’s often provincial and very closed-minded. Also, Italians tend to be reluctant to reassess their opinions or admit fault. I have a lot of experience with this unfortunately lol.
But theoretically Italian women have experienced #metoo moments also or is it an egalitarian utopia and women reporters simply can’t imagine workplace discrimination?
Italian women have been vocal about the sexism there. Femicide is famously a problem. It is a macho culture.
@Isabella – That’s what I thought. Hey, plenty of American women choose the pick me life over supporting other women, so no surprise it happens in Italy too.
I’ve been to Italy and I can attest to their strain of racism too.
Italian-American here as well (dual citizen in my case), spent nearly every summer there until I went to college, and I concur. Have you ever had one of them lecture you on how America is the fount of all racism? Because Italy has no history of that sort of thing, you know! /s
So, I do think there is a way to ask white people about the BLM movement and any changes in Hollywood, but it needs to be done carefully and in a way that doesn’t include asking about “what’s lost.” Like I think she could have asked Julia and Andrew what they have noticed has changed, if they have changed any of their behavior or beliefs, if they’re more aware of their subconscious behavior, IDK, something like that. I’m not sure if she was going for a nuanced question like that though.
but even so, you ask that AFTER you ask Ayo what she thinks has changed, and if she thinks BLM changed anything long term, etc. You don’t center the white people in the discussion, specifically excluding the Black woman in the room, and center the question around “whats been lost” or however she worded it.
Ayo handled it really well and I think Julia and Andrew did as well. I liked that they didn’t even really pretend to answer it, just handed the mic to Ayo.
Yes! That reporter was being hellah racist and extremely unprofessional.
The reporter even wrote in her defense “Journalism’s role is to ask questions, even on delicate topics, with respect and responsibility.” Yes, I agree that that is an important part of journalism. But she went about that with a definitive absence of respect or responsibility. In fact, with how she posed the question (and to whom) she not only lacked respect but replaced it with seemingly purposeful malice.
They could have had an amazing and generative conversation if the reporter had asked ALL of them their thoughts on creating this film after the conversations sparked by BLM and MeToo. What has changed, and would they have even been able to do this film before those movements gained so much inter/national attention and traction?
The way she positioned it revealed a lot about herself.
I’ve read the screenplay and won’t give too much away but yes , it’s about MeToo and what happens when there are questions about “believe all women” when some of the accusations may be false. But the Black Lives Matter thing threw me off bc in the original script Black Lives Matter was never mentioned. Originally Ayo’s character was a white student so maybe the reporter was inwardly up in arms about the casting? Her question doesn’t make sense unless she’s trying to say “not all Black Lives Matter?” That’s what she meant with the question???? Dumb.
The way this reporter even phrased the question initially let you know their thoughts on Me Too and BLM, so I’m not surprised at all by their woe is me everyone’s being mean response. Ayo answered this tomfoolery very well though. Movements about equality may get additional attention because of hashtags in this era, but the idea of treating women fairly and holding people accountable, and acknowledging racism towards black people are hardly new things that popped up in 2016. If anything this reporter just provided a master class and why the issues brought to light in both movements on social media still require attention and work.
Little known fact that Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for Julia’s delivery because her parents could not afford it. Julia had a classy “Hell to the Naw” moment while Andrew had a “Is This B Crazy” moment and Ayo came through with a knockout punch of class and intellect. The reporter should be ashamed of herself but she perceives that racism is acceptable so she isn’t.
You have 3 people on stage and one is Black & you SPECIFICALLY make sure their name isn’t mentioned asking a BLM question…you’re doing it to make a CLEAR point of erasure and disrespect….PERIOD!😡
Julia clocked it and tried to give the reporter a chance to correct herself. She purposely excluded the only black person TWICE. Julia was not having it. I am hating all the “Ayo handled it well” because we as black women have no choice but to respond in that way. Because I guarantee you if the response was different there would be a whole different conversation.
If Ayo wasn’t ABOUT that decorum….I’m SURE you could insert .gif from “Waiting To Exhale”…
“You RAGGEDY 🤬” 😂😬😡
And then the journalist made it exponentially worse. She took her time, processed the many concerns that others expressed about her behavior, and chose to take her pathetic self-centered mess to Instagram.
“In my view, the real racists are those who see racism everywhere and seek to muzzle journalism, limiting freedom of analysis, critical thinking, and the plurality of perspectives….”
Miss Karen doesn’t stop though. She just HAS to try to have the last word on this — because her word is the bestest most legitimate word that there can possibly be. And she stuck to a time-worn formula.
* She screeched about “censorship “ and its incompatibility with “democracy”.
(Yes folks, her rude and racist behavior is really about standing up for “democracy” and “freedom”. )
* She pulled out the trope of having interviewed people of “every ethnicity “ and even having “multi-ethnic “ family members. (She can’t even say that some of her best friends are “multi-ethnic” — but she comes as close as her racist little heart will let her.”)
* She tries to school her critics who have “ unjustly accuse[ed] (her) of racism”.
(She can’t apologize or learn from this, or even let this go. The REAL problem is not her own rudeness and her own racism, but the people who have the temerity to accuse HER of racism and racist behavior.)
This is all very same-old-same-old — just played out with an international tone in a socio-political context that centers her — and what she claims she “will not tolerate “.
Edebiri , Roberts and Garfield handled this mess beautifully— but Edebiri, especially, shouldn’t have had anything like this that she had to handle at all.
tldr: Here we are again.
Isn’t that what QE II said when that Scottish pony dumped a pile of sh*t in front of here at a military review?
“In my view, the real racists are those who see racism everywhere.”
Yes, white lady, please tell us who the “real racists” are. Oh, brother. She’s a mess.
Props to Ayo and Julia.
Not all racists and Karens live in America. Thanks to this reporter for reminding us.
I have seen far too many tik toks of black people warning others not to visit Italy for these kinds of racist dismissive BS. It was like Ayo wasn’t even in the room.
I get these are press junkets and reporters gets 3 minutes with the actors. It’s not like the actors choose these interviews.
Pretty sure that reporter just got blacklisted from future press junkets.
As much as Trump and other world leaders of their ilk would love for BLM/Diversity/MeToo would go away. It’s not.
The reporter is question follows a bunch of Italian right-wing accounts and follows both Trump and JD Vance on social media. This was absolutely done on purpose. She just didn’t expect the backlash.
I was just about to say, she sounds like a right-winger because their standard response to any accusations of racism is to accuse the other party of being a racist. So not surprised to learn she’s a Thump and Shady Vance follower.
Everything about that reporter’s question was awful, from the positioning that BLM and MeToo are “over” to the “politically correct” wording to the focus on “what has been lost” to *especially *the pointedly and purposely excluding, indicating she had zero interest in hearing from, the ONLY black person, the only black woman in the group!
WTAF woman, step out of your bigoted right wing entitlement stew would ya? And stop inflicting this ish on other people. And her “defense” really just deflection and trying to act like SHE’s a victim reaction to the clap back she’s getting is just as bad. No, lady, you’re not the one wronged here, people are simply commenting on, calling out what YOU chose to do and say.
Not surprised since there were so many asinine false equivalencies/ rwnj talking points in her response
If there was no camera I think Julia was going to beat her tail. Cause WTF. Her and Andrew were not having it. It was offensive to even ask and to say you didn’t want the Black woman to talk. Girl take your sunglasses inside self somewhere and shut up.
This is superficial and so not the important part of this whole thing, but Ayo looks f*cking gorgeous here. Her skin is glowing.
Italy was originally on my bucket list. But in recent years I’ve spoken to friends and relatives who have visited and spoke of an ugly kind of racism that seems rampant there. So as a Black woman, I will never spend one red cent there. Same with England.
I’m an American and can’t deny the racism that exists here. But I won’t spend one dime visiting any other overtly racist country.