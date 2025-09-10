Barron Trump didn’t show up at NYU this semester, he will be ‘DC-based’ now

Barron Trump is now 19 years old. A legal adult. I still don’t consider him “fair game” and I mostly ignore him, because he didn’t choose to be in the spotlight. It’s not that I think he’s particularly sympathetic or anything – his demeanor and appearance is unsettling, to say the least. I am interested in the public-facing part of Barron’s life though and I do think some of it is “fair game,” especially when it comes via People Magazine and the Daily Beast. Late last week, People reported that Barron has not returned to NYU for the fall semester. He was New York-based for the 2024-25 school year, but it looks like he’s leaving NYU temporarily or permanently.

Barron Trump was expected to return to New York University’s Greenwich Village campus on Tuesday, Sept. 2, to begin his second year of studies at the Stern School of Business — but he never showed up. According to multiple campus security officers, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump has not appeared on NYU’s main campus since classes resumed for the fall semester. “From what I was told,” one officer tells PEOPLE, “he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus.” Officials declined to share more details about which campus he may have transferred to, citing privacy concerns, though NYU is a global network with several other locations domestic and abroad. Other degree-granting campuses are located in Downtown Brooklyn, Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, and the university has numerous learning centers around the world, including in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., where his parents are currently based. PEOPLE reached out to the first lady’s office, which fields questions about the Trump family, as well as NYU officials for more information. Though he completed his freshman year at NYU in May, he didn’t spend the summer break lounging on the beach like some of his classmates. A social source recently told PEOPLE that Barron spent most of his summer traveling between the Trump family properties and making plans for his future business. He has reportedly been in meetings with business partners, developing tech projects and setting up deals and plans to start his own company. “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area,” the source said of his summer agenda. The teen also spent a “great deal of time” with his family, the source added.

[From People]

The sudden nature of Barron simply not showing up at NYU makes this feel like less of a “semester abroad” and more like the guy was suspended or he’s dropping out. But the Daily Beast now says that Barron has decided to be DC-based, and he’s moving back into the White House. He’s apparently going to study at NYU’s DC campus, the D.C. Academic Centre. He’ll live in the White House as a university student? Hm. It sounds like something else is going on. I know Barron is very close to his mother, but Melania isn’t even DC-based. Like, she’s always in Florida. What’s going on?