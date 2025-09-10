Barron Trump didn’t show up at NYU this semester, he will be ‘DC-based’ now

Barron Trump is now 19 years old. A legal adult. I still don’t consider him “fair game” and I mostly ignore him, because he didn’t choose to be in the spotlight. It’s not that I think he’s particularly sympathetic or anything – his demeanor and appearance is unsettling, to say the least. I am interested in the public-facing part of Barron’s life though and I do think some of it is “fair game,” especially when it comes via People Magazine and the Daily Beast. Late last week, People reported that Barron has not returned to NYU for the fall semester. He was New York-based for the 2024-25 school year, but it looks like he’s leaving NYU temporarily or permanently.
Barron Trump was expected to return to New York University’s Greenwich Village campus on Tuesday, Sept. 2, to begin his second year of studies at the Stern School of Business — but he never showed up. According to multiple campus security officers, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump has not appeared on NYU’s main campus since classes resumed for the fall semester.
“From what I was told,” one officer tells PEOPLE, “he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus.” Officials declined to share more details about which campus he may have transferred to, citing privacy concerns, though NYU is a global network with several other locations domestic and abroad. Other degree-granting campuses are located in Downtown Brooklyn, Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, and the university has numerous learning centers around the world, including in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., where his parents are currently based.
PEOPLE reached out to the first lady’s office, which fields questions about the Trump family, as well as NYU officials for more information.
Though he completed his freshman year at NYU in May, he didn’t spend the summer break lounging on the beach like some of his classmates. A social source recently told PEOPLE that Barron spent most of his summer traveling between the Trump family properties and making plans for his future business. He has reportedly been in meetings with business partners, developing tech projects and setting up deals and plans to start his own company.
“Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others who he is involved with in that area,” the source said of his summer agenda. The teen also spent a “great deal of time” with his family, the source added.
The sudden nature of Barron simply not showing up at NYU makes this feel like less of a “semester abroad” and more like the guy was suspended or he’s dropping out. But the Daily Beast now says that Barron has decided to be DC-based, and he’s moving back into the White House. He’s apparently going to study at NYU’s DC campus, the D.C. Academic Centre. He’ll live in the White House as a university student? Hm. It sounds like something else is going on. I know Barron is very close to his mother, but Melania isn’t even DC-based. Like, she’s always in Florida. What’s going on?
That Trump face sure does have some strong genes. And he’s got his dad’s bad hairline.
I wonder what shady family deals he’s involved in already at the tender age of 19.
And he was a good-looking kid, too, like Melania’s genes were going to win out but, nope….those unfortunate Trump genes apparently cannot be fought in the end.
It’s like Ivanka – she keeps getting her face done and that Trump face just keeps breaking through and comes back.
So true, and I love that for her. Wrapper should denote the contents .
I think Bela Lugosi was unable to create an university life. Too tall, too weird, hated father.
Speaking of Knives Out, he reminds me of the right wing incel son who just spends all his time on social media and stirring up debates about immigrants. Not just because that’s probably what he does, but in actual looks.
He wants to strike while the iron is hot. His dad is almost 80 years old and might not make it a full term, and his estate will be beleaguered by legal claims, so the kid wants to leverage the connections while he still can.
I was thinking the same thing. His father seems to think he’s some sort of wunderkind and he doesn’t seem to have the same sort of confidence in those other two boys. And he probably knows more about Trump’s true health than we will.
Wunderkid = Can turn the computer on.
I’d bet he doesn’t like all the liberals at NYU. It’s a blue state, people are protesting against his dad constantly, and they know his face.
Why he chose to join a very politically active student body at a university in a blue state is beyond me.
Barron Coin will be announced any day now. Or maybe he’s creating some other media thing to immerse himself in the grifter vibe.
He is no longer off limits. He has chosen.
This was my exact thought. Since there is no such thing as ethical behavior with these folks I fully expect a Barron crypto launch as well as some kind of real estate deal to be inked before daddy dearest leaves this earth. Grifters gotta grift.
He’s part of a crime family and actively taking part in it so he’s fair game.
With a psychopath father and mercenary mother, let’s not pretend this adult man is going to be a positive contribution to society. It’s a mob family and we need to stop acting like any of them are decent humans beings.
La Cosa Nostra – American edition.
He could make money in oil, starting with the rich field that is his hair.
*snort*
He looks like a vampire
What a big goon.
Security at the White House will be top-notch.
Celebs and academics moving to the UK and Canada, the billionaires have built bunkers, and now this. It’s as if we should be more concerned than we already are. And I’m terrified.
You just sent a shiver down my spine because you are ABSOLUTELY RIGHT
I’m surprised he’s even going to college. I thought education was too “woke” to these people?
He’s “going to college” like his dad “went to college”.
Pretty sure Barron has already made his own millions, even billions, from the Trump family cybercoin scam. Who needs a college education when you’ve got such a sweet financial cushion?
What’s his business, murders and executions? Does he have to return some video tapes before he moves?
Bahahaha nice reference. There’s definitely something ‘Bateman-esque’ about him.
I fear this kid might be worse than all of them. Time will tell I guess.
Maybe he’s being groomed to be his daddy’s successor? Skip right over JDivans. Is it unconstitutional? Yes, but they’re already sh*tting all over the Constitution, so it’s irresponsible not to speculate. I wouldn’t put it past that unholy collection of deranged and malevolent nihilists.
His siblings would shove him out of the way. Not so much the boys because they fear daddy but Ivanka. She’s pure evil.
Good point but I can see Vanky wanting more of a “power behind the throne” role. I just don’t think she has the demeanor to be the face of anything really, let alone a government. She’d still be evil. She’d just be pouring her evil into Barron’s ear, after she’s pushed Melania down a flight of stairs, of course.
Showing my age here but he reminds me of Eddie Munster circa 1960’s
He looks like what Grampa Munster would look like at 19.
I think he was probably shunned by the NYU students in general and maybe flunked his first semester.
But I do agree, this one is one to keep our eyes on. He just seems slippery. Like a snake.
A few years back, he seemed like he maybe had boyband potential in terms of looks, but now all I see is Gru.
I think there are a bunch of grifters latching on to him. He’s daddy’s favorite right now it seems, but that’s just because he hasn’t had the chance to rack up any failures. Time will tell if he has the combo of brains and sociopathy that brings true business success.
Also, there was that weird incident recently of someone throwing things out of a White House residence window. Could it have been Barron?
Like his dad, he wanted to make it in NY but NY didn’t want him.
Question: Why arent the trump kids allowed to get a modern hair cut. They all wear their hair slicked back like Michael Douglas in Wall Street. Barron in particular give off Eddie Muster vibes.