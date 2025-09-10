Donald Trump & his adopted failsons got booed by protesters at a DC restaurant

God, I feel so sorry for Washingtonians. Washington DC’s police force has now been “federalized” and National Guardsmen and ICE now roam the streets 24-7. It’s had a chilling effect on the local economy – any business related to tourism has seen their income dry up. Bars and restaurants are struggling because Washingtonians are worried about leaving the house and being picked up by Trump’s Gestapo. Well, last night, Trump took three of his adopted failsons to dinner. Trump, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio went to dinner at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in DC. Protesters showed up.
President Donald Trump dined at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington, DC, Tuesday evening, his first foray to an outside eatery in the district since taking office in January. Trump has eschewed the capital’s restaurant scene since returning to Washington, choosing instead to dine at the White House or occasionally at his nearby golf club in Sterling, Virginia. He was joined Tuesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Upon entering the restaurant, Trump was met with applause from diners. The president remarked to the group gathered in the dining room that DC is “a safe city” and that they should “enjoy” themselves.
“We have a safe city, so that’s good. Enjoy yourself. You won’t be mugged going home,” the president remarked to diners.
As Trump was sitting down to dine, he was approached by protesters chanting “Free DC” and “Free Palestine.” In video obtained by CNN, a handful of protesters begin chanting, “Free DC, free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time” as the president makes his way through the dining room. The protesters are booed by others dining in the restaurant, and the president ultimately came within a few feet of the protesters before the video ends. CNN witnessed the protesters being removed from the venue as they continued to chant.
Speaking to reporters outside the restaurant before he entered, Trump said his administration’s crackdown on DC crime was instrumental in his decision to dine out and suggested he’d announce an operation in another city as soon as tomorrow.
“We’ll be announcing another city that we’re going to very shortly — we’re working it out,” Trump said. “The governor of a certain state would love us to be there, and the mayor of a certain city in that same state would love us to be there. We’ll announce it probably tomorrow, and it’s going to be something where we’ll do like we did here.”
Illinois’s Gov. Pritzker has been very vocal about how Trump should not even attempt to send federal forces into Chicago. It’s illegal, for one thing, not that “legality” has any meaning at this point. I think at the end of the day, TACO will just keep DC like this and he won’t be able to find a way to invade any other American cities. As for the protesters… yeah, what’s most disheartening about these videos is how the other diners were applauding Trump.
President Donald Trump addressing the media at the White House as he announced the deployment of the National Guard
Featuring: President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Aug 2025
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/INSTARimages
President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House. Trump is signing two executive orders Monday aiming to end cashless bail in Washington and nationwide, marking the latest move in the administration’s agenda to crack down on crime.
Featuring: President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Pete Hegseth
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Aug 2025
Credit: Al Drago/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
President Donald Trump chairs a cabinet meeting at the White House
Featuring: President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Aug 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
United States President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media while signing an executive order for the US Department of Defense to be renamed the US Department of War in the Oval Office of the White House
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 05 Sep 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
President Donald Trump makes opening remarks as he hosts a dinner with members of his administration and GOP members of Congress in the newly renovated Rose Garden of the White House
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 05 Sep 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
US President Donald Trump is seen watching Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner during the finals at the US Open On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2025 in Flushing Queens.
Featuring: US President Donald Trump
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 07 Sep 2025
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
May he nor any of the clowns he took to dinner ever be able to enjoy a moment’s peace again.
LOL, you mean enjoy their boiled steaks? Seriously, someone needs to leak what these tools ordered. The funniest thing about President Golden Toilet is that he eats like a hillbilly drop-out. We need more stories about him requesting Cheetos at a steakhouse.
He is a guttersnipe with no elegance, no sense of decorum, nothing. There is a reason the rich muckity-mucks in NYC high society never truly accepted him and he is bitter about it to this day.
Sid is right. Trump was always a social pariah in Manhattan, always shunned by real “society”. He would never be accepted at the WASPY private clubs of the Park Ave and Fifth Ave set, let alone taken seriously. In NYC, we always saw him has a joke, a wanna-be, a con artist. It’s probably why he had to start his own clubs, because he was snubbed at the ones he really wanted to get into in Manhattan.
I mean I’m sure they vetted all the diners to make sure that were maga friendly.
Like his McDonald’s stunt when all the customers were huge donors to his campaign
Probably hand picked them from their own regime. What’s surprising is that Code Pink got through. I’m not a Code Pink fan because they almost exclusively protest Democrats. They never protested Trump before last night to my knowledge. And they certainly didn’t during last year’s campaign.
Code Pink is so infuriatingly up its own ass most of the time.
@Miranda: 💯!
I just came here to say that. I think the friendly diners were plants put there to placate the toddler.
I doubt those applauding diners were random strangers. No way would The Mad King and his minions take that chance
And it’s not like a random selection of DC residents is likely to be fascist anyway. That’s a highly Democratic city.
Considering that it has been said that he is afraid of his food being poisoned.
I live in Chicago suburbs and my house backs up to the railroad tracks. There have been a LOT of National Guard vehicles going by the past few days. Trying to stay mentally prepared for what’s coming, but it’s kind of terrifying.
Stay mad! Anger will see you through.
Yes. Customs and Border Patrol has been using military style Blackhawk helicopters here, they’ve been hopping all over the burbs for the past few weeks. There’s been a lot of protesting but they’ve also successfully kidnapped people, we don’t know how many.
We must all do what we can and where we can. From little bits of sabotage (and I regret that I am not the kind of clever that can come up with this stuff) to identifying the brown shirts, we should do what we can.
I saw a piece by Christopher Armitage linked elsewhere yesterday about “Upgrading Your Activisim.” He writes “Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan compiled rigorous data from 323 major resistance campaigns between 1900 and 2006. Their research revealed the specific mechanisms that transform moral outrage into political victory. They documented which tactics succeed, which fail, and most importantly, why.” He goes on to talk about how everyone mentions the 3.5% of citizens needed to make a difference but then talks about how it’s not going to be protests that really change anything. Civil Rights won out because of massive organization among multiple groups, all more or less pulling in the same direction, and part of that was actually protesting with their dollars, too.
I wonder if Celebitchy can be one of the places where we begin this. Or, rather, add to it.
That is so terrifying.
I live about two hours outside of Chicago and I’m nervous and angry. Too close to home.
He was so agitated and upset by the protesters. It was lovely to see.
May they never have a moment’s peace.
May Trump and the idiots in his administration never know another moment of peace. If possible, I hope they are booed and heckled to the end of their days, and in the hereafter. Amen.
All of those diners were vetted. That restaurant clientele is mostly Black.
Those customers were likely handpicked to be there, and I’m sure we the tax payer paid for all their meals, too.
No chance secret service just lets the four of them wander into a restaurant — that was nothing but a poorly concealed photo-op with vetted diners and security.
I think the fact that protesters actually got in is a low key sign of how loathsome the bunch is — I can’t imagine that happened without someone leaving a door open.
Good point! That was probably the owner, along with every single employee there – fighting with each other about which one of them was going to have the honour of opening the door for the protesters.
At the end of August, Chef José Andrés put out a statement directly to Trump. Basically dressed him down for never eating anywhere besides WH & own clubs, throughout first term and now again during second term. He also said Trump was flat out lying about crime in DC and that restaurants and biz were doing fine until Trump sent in troops and so now people aren’t going out-thanks to Trump’s gestapo, not crime. He ended his statement saying small biz should be supported, and people should be served by, not scared of, their government. Andrés has been a DC restaurateur for 30 years. And, more importantly to Trump, Andrés is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee this year. I think this “go out to dinner w/the ghoul boys” may have had something to do with Andrés’ statement. You can google it-was all over social media last week.
Vance, Hegseth and Rubio: the worst game of F**k, Marry, Kill ever.