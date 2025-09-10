Donald Trump & his adopted failsons got booed by protesters at a DC restaurant

God, I feel so sorry for Washingtonians. Washington DC’s police force has now been “federalized” and National Guardsmen and ICE now roam the streets 24-7. It’s had a chilling effect on the local economy – any business related to tourism has seen their income dry up. Bars and restaurants are struggling because Washingtonians are worried about leaving the house and being picked up by Trump’s Gestapo. Well, last night, Trump took three of his adopted failsons to dinner. Trump, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio went to dinner at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in DC. Protesters showed up.

President Donald Trump dined at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington, DC, Tuesday evening, his first foray to an outside eatery in the district since taking office in January. Trump has eschewed the capital’s restaurant scene since returning to Washington, choosing instead to dine at the White House or occasionally at his nearby golf club in Sterling, Virginia. He was joined Tuesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Upon entering the restaurant, Trump was met with applause from diners. The president remarked to the group gathered in the dining room that DC is “a safe city” and that they should “enjoy” themselves.

“We have a safe city, so that’s good. Enjoy yourself. You won’t be mugged going home,” the president remarked to diners.

As Trump was sitting down to dine, he was approached by protesters chanting “Free DC” and “Free Palestine.” In video obtained by CNN, a handful of protesters begin chanting, “Free DC, free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time” as the president makes his way through the dining room. The protesters are booed by others dining in the restaurant, and the president ultimately came within a few feet of the protesters before the video ends. CNN witnessed the protesters being removed from the venue as they continued to chant.

Speaking to reporters outside the restaurant before he entered, Trump said his administration’s crackdown on DC crime was instrumental in his decision to dine out and suggested he’d announce an operation in another city as soon as tomorrow.

“We’ll be announcing another city that we’re going to very shortly — we’re working it out,” Trump said. “The governor of a certain state would love us to be there, and the mayor of a certain city in that same state would love us to be there. We’ll announce it probably tomorrow, and it’s going to be something where we’ll do like we did here.”