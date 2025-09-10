Apple Martin is the new ambassador for London-based brand Self Portrait

Apple Martin stirs strong opinions. I get it – she’s a second-gen nepo baby, she’s pretty and she’s going to be in-demand as a model/actress/whatever for decades to come. Earlier this year, I covered one of Apple’s interviews, and I actually came away from it thinking that she sounded pretty cool and relatively grounded for her background. She’s currently in her fourth year at Vanderbilt, she only does fashion/celebrity stuff a few times a year, and she’s actually done some internships to figure out her path. Well, it’s looking more and more like her path is exactly what everyone expects: model/actress/influencer/It Girl. Apple has just scored her first brand ambassadorship.

Apple Martin has an exciting new gig. On Tuesday, Sept. 9, fashion house self-portrait announced its collaboration with the 21-year-old budding model, marking the first time she’s been the face of a brand. The campaign was revealed through a series of “self-portraits” shot by Apple in which she poses in a mirror wearing a white T-shirt with the label’s name and a pair of red shorts. In a post made to self-portrait’s Instagram, Apple shares the news in a casual selfie video. “It is me, miss Apple Blythe Alison Martin, coming to you from the floor in a gorg self-portrait little baby tee and these cute ass earrings,” she says in the clip. “And I’m so excited to be the new Miss self-portrait and for the campaign to come out.” In a separate post, the brand wrote in a caption, “Welcome to the family @applemartin.” Established in the U.K. in 2013 by Malaysian founder and designer Han Chong, self-portrait is a London-based fashion house which “prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials, and its commitment to providing a wardrobe at an honest price point,” per a press release.

I think it’s cute that she called herself “Miss Self Portrait.” I also think it’s fascinating that THIS is the brand ambassadorship she chose. Apple probably had her pick of fashion houses, let’s be real. I could totally see her getting approached by Gucci, Louis Vuitton (they have like 90 house ambassadors), Chanel, Valentino and more. Apple could have gone with a major label, but instead went with a quieter London-based brand? It’s interesting. I doubt the money is anything major. It feels more like a conscious effort to be more of a fashion independent, to not go with a label which already has a million celebrity ambassadors.