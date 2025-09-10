Apple Martin is the new ambassador for London-based brand Self Portrait

Apple Martin stirs strong opinions. I get it – she’s a second-gen nepo baby, she’s pretty and she’s going to be in-demand as a model/actress/whatever for decades to come. Earlier this year, I covered one of Apple’s interviews, and I actually came away from it thinking that she sounded pretty cool and relatively grounded for her background. She’s currently in her fourth year at Vanderbilt, she only does fashion/celebrity stuff a few times a year, and she’s actually done some internships to figure out her path. Well, it’s looking more and more like her path is exactly what everyone expects: model/actress/influencer/It Girl. Apple has just scored her first brand ambassadorship.
Apple Martin has an exciting new gig. On Tuesday, Sept. 9, fashion house self-portrait announced its collaboration with the 21-year-old budding model, marking the first time she’s been the face of a brand.
The campaign was revealed through a series of “self-portraits” shot by Apple in which she poses in a mirror wearing a white T-shirt with the label’s name and a pair of red shorts.
In a post made to self-portrait’s Instagram, Apple shares the news in a casual selfie video.
“It is me, miss Apple Blythe Alison Martin, coming to you from the floor in a gorg self-portrait little baby tee and these cute ass earrings,” she says in the clip. “And I’m so excited to be the new Miss self-portrait and for the campaign to come out.”
In a separate post, the brand wrote in a caption, “Welcome to the family @applemartin.”
Established in the U.K. in 2013 by Malaysian founder and designer Han Chong, self-portrait is a London-based fashion house which “prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials, and its commitment to providing a wardrobe at an honest price point,” per a press release.
I think it’s cute that she called herself “Miss Self Portrait.” I also think it’s fascinating that THIS is the brand ambassadorship she chose. Apple probably had her pick of fashion houses, let’s be real. I could totally see her getting approached by Gucci, Louis Vuitton (they have like 90 house ambassadors), Chanel, Valentino and more. Apple could have gone with a major label, but instead went with a quieter London-based brand? It’s interesting. I doubt the money is anything major. It feels more like a conscious effort to be more of a fashion independent, to not go with a label which already has a million celebrity ambassadors.
Self Portrait ads courtesy of Self Portrait’s Instagram.
I definitely find her interesting and will follow her for sure. I am kind of wondering what’s going on with her lips?
yeah, I’m too distracted by her lips being absolutely deformed by fillers in the second photo. kinda makes her seem like literally every other nepo baby that’s an influencer. too bad because she’s quite pretty otherwise.
I know! Her lips look ridiculous. It’s surprising because Gwyneth Paltrow is actually pretty natural for a Hollywood actress.
Didn’t Kate wear some of their stuff?
Yeah Kate wears SP all the time. Queen Letizia too. I think Meghan did too back in the day.
Very cute, but waaay too much filler in that upper lip😲she has saddle bags..
Which is so unnecessary because she actually has naturally full lips already. I thought maybe she was just being super pouty in the photos, poking it out, but it’s really obvious in the video. Too young for that nonsense.
When I read this comment, I had not looked at the pictures yet and figured people were just mistaking young, full lips for filler because filler is everywhere. But then I looked at the pics…holy smokes. Why would she do that to herself?! Completely unnecessary.
I think as far as nepo babies go she’s a lot more interesting and beautiful than most. Definitely more than her mom.
I wince at the rumours of her allegedly bullying another student so badly that the child wanted to take her own life. I emphasise allegedly. Perhaps a smaller but still off-putting story was beefed up. She was kicked out of high school and former students claim it was due to bullying. I hope if even a fraction of the stories are true that she has worked to make amends. And I hope that Self Portrait researched and found the rumours to be untrue before hiring her.
Yeah, too many stories about how she’s such a mean girl for me to like her. She was kicked out of school for bullying.
And her parents are both beyond tedious. No thanks.
Wow, that is really terrible. It must have been really bad for someone with powerful parents such as hers if she got kicked out for it.
This is it. This is why I was disappointed because I like this brand.
I had forgotten the exact details but in every other story about Apple, the comments have been full of allegations such as these as well as supposed first or second hand experiences.
I hope that if the allegations are true, that she has grown as a person and is a much kinder, compassionate and empathetic human being. And has worked through and processed what contributed to her past behavior.
If all of it’s untrue, then I hope that being on the receiving end of allegations like this has made her aware of her privilege and the power of her words and actions and hasn’t caused her harm, but instead has propelled her towards deep personal growth and self awareness.
I have friends who know both Gwyneth and Chris–Chris is supposed to be a sweetheart while Gwyn is a mean girl. The Apple doesn’t fall far (to repeat the same old joke)
Really? Do we know which school? Some private schools have strict anti-bullying policies now, so it’s a bit easier to run afoul of them than it used to be. I hope that it wasn’t too awful and that she has learned from her mistakes.
The upper lip really is ridiculous.
I’m.sorry, I know that.she’s only 21 but this image – EVERYTHING about it- from self centering to nepotism and consumerism is what’s awful about the media.
I know, this is what sells,.but when you can have it all, do anything in this world – why just continue this message of privileged imagery. I’m just really tired of the well worn path of access and choices for the few,.this is what they do. Adopt a dog from the shelter or adopt a tree for crying out loud. I wish philanthropy was louder than privilege priming with nepotism class
I was curious about this bullying so I Googled. Apparently she was kicked out of Harvard Westlake in LA. It seems as though neither she nor her mother ever denied it, but maybe they did and I just couldn’t find that info. It’s a public school but a wealthy and prestigious one that has a lot of industry kids attending and produces them as well. I don’t know if it’s true but it sounds like at minimum she probably was a bit of a mean girl.
Ugh, this kind of thing is so triggering. My husband moved to the US at 13 and got bullied because of his accent. So did his brother, to a degree. His parents both told them to just go fight the kids, which they did, and that stopped it. He knew martial arts, lol. But his sister wasn’t given that option and it was harder for her. Why do teenagers (and often their parents) have to suck so much sometimes.
Harvard westlake is def a private school for posh kids. My old roommate went there and she’s a trust funder. Her classmates were Jake and Maggie Gyllenhall. I find these allegations interesting. Goop is clearly a mean girl so it would not be surprising if here daughter had similar tendencies.
Oh I thought it was one of those schools that is technically a public school but because of where it is zoned has mostly wealthy kids.
It’s cool she’s at Vanderbilt and hasn’t just gone straight into “influencing”.
She looks as if she’s had that weird “butterfly” procedure where they sort of flip up your top lip to give you a really exaggerated cupid’s bow – Katie Price has had it done and now it looks as though she can’t fully close her mouth.
There are a lot of bullying and mean girl allegations with Apple. Makes me think where there is smoke, there’s fire. She also was accused of mean girl behavior within the last year when she attended some debutante ball. She (allegedly) stepped in front of other girls when they were trying to get their pictures taken and made fun of how they looked.
There used to be a reddit thread of former high school classmates (at least they claimed) spilling details about her awful high school behavior, but I can’t find it anymore.
When your mother and grandmother think they are all that and more, her sense of entitlement is easy to understand. The mean girl stuff? No excuse but I’ll bet she has had some role models.