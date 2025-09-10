Prince Harry visited a blast-injuries center while his brother had an event in Wales

Here are some photos of Prince Harry and Prince William separately today. William went to Cariff to visit a mental-health hub and mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Pretty rich considering William used his power and the British press to bully his sister-in-law, who ended up with suicidal ideation. The visit was also rugby-related – the mental-health group is operated by the Jac Lewis Foundation and the Welsh Rugby Union. I would LOVE for any of the groups behind William’s events this week to speak out about how quickly they had to organize some last-minute busywork for him to compete with his brother.
As for Prince Harry, he was in London today, visiting Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injuries Studies. He took a laboratory tour and took part in a roundtable discussion. Previously, in 2013, he opened up this center. Many British outlets are running these photos side-by-side and claiming that both brothers are “carrying out royal duties.” Again, William’s royal duties are busy-work engagements thrown together last minute in a pitiful attempt to copy and compete with his brother. Harry’s work in the UK is not part of any “royal duty” – he’s simply highlighting his long-time causes and private patronages.
Additionally, that nutcase Amanda Platell wrote another unhinged Mail column, this one focused on the timing of Harry’s visit. Harry has literally visited the UK in September for the past four years because that’s when WellChild likes to stage their annual event. Anyway, I’m not going to cover Platell’s mess, but I find it interesting that the Mail has signed off on the most toxic coverage of Harry’s visit.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
CARDIFF, WALES – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to teammates from Jac’s football team Ammanford FC during his visit to new a mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation on World Suicide Prevention Day at Principality Stadium on September 10, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.,Image: 1035774360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at London’s Imperial College to visit the Centre for Blast Injury Studies
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, David Henson
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
The DM still has the upcoming court case with Harry so I’m not surprised that they’re writing super nasty stuff about Harry. I hadn’t realized that Harry had previously opened this center. Love how he maintains these connections and that he’s being welcomed back by them.
I wonder if the man he is hugging is the same man who he watched complete his own marathon? I haven’t read spare in a bit but if remembering correctly – that man had lost limbs to blast injuries.
I think it’s incredible that that man is there to greet him and I am very proud of the choices this man made. He chose to wear cut off pants AND to not wear shoes to put his prosthetics front and center. Exactly where they need and deserve to be. The vibe I get is that they know each other in some capacity? Perhaps IG.
Yes, they are friends and he was once a contestant in the IG. He’s also the father of the little girl who was helping Harry eat his popcorn in that viral IG clip.
Service is universal. He’s doing this good work as a private citizen. It’s the media that is calling it a royal tour. Things are going to reach a fever pitch today with Charles travelling to London for his weekly treatment.
Of course the coverage of Harry’s visits will be toxic and that’s because he actually helps the charities that he is in the UK visiting. Peg however comes up with busy work rather quickly so he can do his photo ops and make faces like he really cares about what the people are saying. Peg is trying to compete but this isn’t a sporting event this is real people’s lives and struggles that he is using for his own purposes. It’s so very sick!!
I see that you too noticed William’s quasi “I’m concerned” Blue Steel male model look.
Yes I did.
Harry lives halfway around the world and still manages to visit his patronages more frequently the taxpayer-funded royals that live right there.
I feel like there’s also a connection between his visit today and Invictus – maybe this center is going to be involved in some way in the games or something, IDK.
William bullied his SIL to the brink of suicide and he used the press to do it (and my guess is that he wasn’t very nice to her in person based on what we’ve heard) and he’s still doing it, so he loses all credibility when it comes to suicide awareness. But that’s never stopped him before (aka Mr 5 houses who claims homelessness as one of his causes.)
And again they keep acting like only royals visit charities or nonprofits. Its not Harry’s fault the press is covering him like he’s a working royal. When Angelina Jolie visits a hospital no one accuses her of pretending to be a royal.
And you would think the Platells of this world would be happy about Harry’s visit – its gotten the Wales working in a way that nothing else could.
So Peg is in Wales today? Could be a good time for a certain visit that’s been rumored to take place. Unless Chuckles chickens out again.
Ohhh that sounds interesting! What are you referring to? *grabs coffee since it’s early and I’m not ready for tea*
It happened! Chuckles didn’t chicken out. I’m sure there will be an article here tomorrow.
I’ve noticed how Harry’s charities, actually make a difference, you can see real results.. But William and Kate’s patronages? It’s just a whole lot of nothing, a never-ending mess.
I spy with my little eye, Misan Harriman in the background of one of those photos. Can’t wait to see what images he took!
i did think of him the other day its good to see him. he makes stunning Photos
Misan Harriman, yeaaaaaaah!
I’m so weird that I’m concerned that the man with prosthesis is not wearing shoes or a facsimile outside.
I found myself wondering if he’s taller with his two prostheses than he was before losing his lower limbs, or how they figured out his height stuff.
They can extrapolate based on the measurements of is race age and other bones. i was a huge fan of Bones with Deschenal who play a forensic anthropoligist
Prosthetics are incredibly expensive and wear and tear on them is rough. I thought of shoes too! But I also think that this man is so smart for making this choice / sacrifice. His prosthetics are front and center – they can’t be missed. They might have blended into the background if he had been wearing shoes. Well done, sir. And thank you for your service.
The easy way to tell that Harry isn’t on royal duties is that he’s not wearing a tie. Duh. 🤣
He looks at ease and ready to do good work, as usual.
This crazy screeching from Platell is all the proof you need that Harry’s sincere charitable works, which the entire British public can see, are really getting under the Waleses’ skin. She doth protest too much, and all that.
I guess the side-by-sides for the two brothers might fool the great mass of the British public, who doesn’t pay much attention to the Waleses, but Harry has popped up on their radar screen so the tabloids need to pretend everything’s equal.
That photo of William with his serious thinking face is hilarious. (You can pretty see the thought bubble: “Look somber. Look interested. You’ll get to go back to your football forums soon.”)
Meanwhile, there’s Harry, out there being himself — all warm and genuinely interested.
Can anyone in the UK comment on what the coverage has been like this week? Have W&K succeeded in kicking Harry off the front page or has he been dominating the news cycle? I just love the thought of them shrieking over their morning tabloids.
I don’t read any of the right wing press, but on the BBC Prince Harry has been continually getting articles about what he is doing and they are more read. The current working royals have not really done anything.
Currently the top read article is the meeting between Charles and Harry.
Hope that helps
In one photo, I saw a glimmer of Charles in Harry’s face and found it unsettling! Because he is everything Charles is not.
Bless you Harry and come home safely.