Prince Harry visited a blast-injuries center while his brother had an event in Wales

Here are some photos of Prince Harry and Prince William separately today. William went to Cariff to visit a mental-health hub and mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Pretty rich considering William used his power and the British press to bully his sister-in-law, who ended up with suicidal ideation. The visit was also rugby-related – the mental-health group is operated by the Jac Lewis Foundation and the Welsh Rugby Union. I would LOVE for any of the groups behind William’s events this week to speak out about how quickly they had to organize some last-minute busywork for him to compete with his brother.

As for Prince Harry, he was in London today, visiting Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injuries Studies. He took a laboratory tour and took part in a roundtable discussion. Previously, in 2013, he opened up this center. Many British outlets are running these photos side-by-side and claiming that both brothers are “carrying out royal duties.” Again, William’s royal duties are busy-work engagements thrown together last minute in a pitiful attempt to copy and compete with his brother. Harry’s work in the UK is not part of any “royal duty” – he’s simply highlighting his long-time causes and private patronages.

Additionally, that nutcase Amanda Platell wrote another unhinged Mail column, this one focused on the timing of Harry’s visit. Harry has literally visited the UK in September for the past four years because that’s when WellChild likes to stage their annual event. Anyway, I’m not going to cover Platell’s mess, but I find it interesting that the Mail has signed off on the most toxic coverage of Harry’s visit.