Sheryl Lee Ralph is encouraging people over 50 to get vaccinated for shingles

Sheryl Lee Ralph is promoting pharmaceutical company GSK’s THRIVE@50+ campaign, which encourages people who are 50 and older to get their shingles vaccine. Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox. If you’ve had chickenpox as a child, then the virus is laying dormant in your body and can reactivate later in life, presenting as shingles. Sheryl, who is 68, sat down with People to talk about why it’s crucial to get vaccinated, the importance of listening to your doctor, and her attitude about health in general.
“People think, oh shingles, it’s no big deal. Trust me, shingles is a painful blistering rash and you don’t have to get it,” Ralph tells PEOPLE.
She points out that 99% of adults 50 years and older already have the virus that causes shingles inside their body, but not all of them will develop it. The actress says using her platform to raise awareness was a no-brainer because she witnessed her grandmother deal with the infection.
“I remember what it was like when my grandmother suffered from shingles. For some people, it might come for a week or so. For her, it was a few weeks. And just seeing her with that pain, it’s something that never, ever left my mind,” she recalls. “And that was one of the reasons I thought, hmm, this is important to get involved with, to have this conversation, to encourage people to talk with their doctor or their pharmacist about their risk for developing shingles and to also talk about prevention.”
For Ralph, a campaign about thriving while aging fits perfectly with her current phase of life.
“I always tell people, no, no, no. Surviving won’t do, especially not for me. It’s about thriving,” she explains. “It’s about realizing, wow, I have lived this long and I am still living. In fact, the best is yet to come. While I am alive, I’m going to take advantage of every moment, every breath, every step. I am able to take everything that I can enjoy in this world. And why not?”
Over the years, Ralph has maintained that “health is our greatest wealth,” and the multi-hyphenate star admits that too many people don’t pay attention to it until it’s gone. That’s why her biggest piece of advice is listening to everything the doctor says — no objections.
“I pay attention to my doctor,” she stresses. “When the doctor says, ‘Drink water,’ drink water. The doctor says, ‘Lose 20 pounds, it might bring your blood pressure down,’ lose the weight. When the doctor says, ‘Keep it moving,’ keep it moving. Take a walk.”
The Dreamgirls alum tells PEOPLE that she gladly accepts those who commend the results of her hard work.
“I just take it. People say, ‘Oh my goodness, you look good.’ I say, yes, I do,” she says with a laugh. “And you know what? Sometimes people say life is like a masquerade. What’s the mask that you want to wear? Mine is really my joy.”
”People say, ‘Oh my goodness, you look good.’ I say, yes, I do.” I love that Sheryl is so openly positive about her appearance. This totally fits with her “no negative body talk” rule on the Abbott Elementary set. Sheryl has always urged people to live their best life. I’m glad that she is thriving and trying to reach others. I can’t believe that I am saying this, but since we are in such crazy, anti-science times, I appreciate Sheryl telling fans that it’s okay to trust and listen to what your doctor says.
That’s also why it’s so important that she’s raising awareness for the shingles vaccine. We are living in a scary time in which safe and effective vaccines are being restricted by an anti-science government. As of now, the shingles vaccine is still recommended by the CDC for age 50 and older. I had a former coworker get shingles at age 57, and she was miserable. She was very frank with the rest of us about how painful it was. She regretted not getting the vaccine (she planned on getting it but never got around to it), but her husband got it as a result. As of 2022, only 30% of eligible adults got vaccinated against shingles. I hope Sheryl’s campaign reaches a lot of people who are on the fence and convinces them to get it.
Photos credit: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon, William T. Wade Jr./Photography/Avalon, MediaPunch/Backgrid
This!!!!! I tried to get my vaccinations early at 48 and they told me I was too young and then I promptly got shingles. Shingles friggen hurt! Get your vaccinations.
Yes! I got it in my early 40s and it was the worst! The doctors were surprised i got it so young, but things happen!
I got shingles at 28 (!!!) as a result of internalizing the stress of planning my wedding. I kept saying “I’m fine! Everything is great!” and then shingles said “ha, no you’re not!” and popped out in a horrible, painful rash all along my waistline. Fortunately anti-viral drugs were effective in resolving it. 20 years later I’m still happily married and will be at my doctor’s office getting the vaccine on my 50th.
@Ama1977 – I got shingles at 32 because of the same thing, WEDDING PLANNING! And got my shingles vaccination recently due to a friend of mine who said it was the worst thing for him. And it lasted weeks….
I got vaccinated at 45 because I’m worried about access to vaccines AND life gets more stressy everyday. I just showed at CVS and got it and insurance covered it, FWIW.
Good! I got the shingles vax last year and it is well worth it. You don’t want that shit!!
Aw, I just adore her and I’m glad to see her hyping the shingles vaccine (even if she’s getting paid to do it). We are SO LUCKY to have a shingles vaccine available! I had shingles in my 30s and it was incredibly painful. 20 years later, I still get twinges of nerve pain at the site where the blisters were. My doctor recommended that I still get the shingles vaccine though, and I got it last year.
I got shingles at the age of 39 during the start of the pandemic. I’m glad to be able to get the shingles vaccine a year later. So don’t ever think you can’t get shingles until you’re older.
I’m glad you got the vaccine – some people, doctor’s even, still say you can’t get shingles twice, but you definitely can! I got shingles September 2020, pandemic stress was a trigger too I’m sure. Also, there’s some good recent studies that the shingles vaccine may help prevent later dementia in women, so interesting.
The shingles vaccination is a bear, but necessary. Fever, pain etc. It was far worse than the COVOD shot. I was age appropriate, yippee.
Best friend from college did have to talk me into it. She had shingles twice when she was under 30 and threw a fit after the second time to get the vaccine.
I got mine at 51 I didn’t have any side effects. Was just annoying I had to do two shots spaced apart. No shingles yet and counting 3 years strong now.
I am the Mikey of vaccines i will take any shot to not get sick. I am the worst sick person ever.
I, too, got shingles during the pandemic before age 50. Thanks, stress and childhood chicken pox. It suuuuuucked. Mine started in my back and spread hipward and down. Hey – guess what else can go numb from nerve damage? Hoo-haa!
Fortunately, I got to the doctor immediately, avoiding any permanent damage. I am also Shingles vaccinated, not to get that sh*t again. My husband had to get his shingles vaccine ASAP because you can also transmit it to your partner.
Here’s another fun tip for you. Sometimes botox can activate the varicella virus in your face. Something to keep in mind if you experience any unusual pain or numbness after those treatments. I don’t think this is a widely known effect, but it has definitely happened. Including happening to someone I know who was also not 50. Ugh.
Get your vaxxes b*tchys!
Got the shingrix vaccine as soon as I qualified — it made me feel sick for 2 days (after both shots), but that’s still waaaay better than what people who get shingles have to suffer through.
Get the shingles vaccine while you still can! Right after the election, I got mine. It wasn’t too bad, arm hurt, I felt a little flu-y the next day, but better than the alternative! I had chickenpox when I was 16 and it was a NIGHTMARE.
Off to get my flu shot ASAP. Kaiser members in CA…it’s available NOW
Shingles are ridiculously painful. I got it in my mid-40’s when I was ‘too young’. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.
My son has gotten the shingles about every other year since he was 2. It’s rare, but it does happen to children. Of course he cannot get the vaccine since they have done a lot of research on kids getting it, so he has to suffer through. Luckily, he does seem to get a mild case of it and it’s always in the same area. definitely get the shot when you can folks!
If you have to pay out of pocket, the vaccine is expensive, which might be why some people delay it. I got shingles on my back and neck the week before my shot appointment. It felt like a million tiny red hot needles constantly stabbing me – the worst pain I’ve ever experienced. Had to wait 6 months after it cleared up to get vaccinated.
My mother had breast cancer and a bilateral mastectomy when she was 54. She compared that to being hit by a truck.
When she was 57, she had shingles. She said that made the mastectomy feel like child’s play.
There was no vaccine at that time.
I had the chicken pox when I was 16 (long before there was a vaccine for it). I damn near ended up hospitalized – I had them in my throat and couldn’t eat or drink. My fever broke the night before they were going to admit me.
The day I turned 50, Mom called to wish me a happy birthday and to tell me to get the shingles vaccine as soon as I could. She was worried that because my case of chicken pox was so bad, if I ever got shingles it would truly awful. I got the first shot a week later.