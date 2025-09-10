A drunk man sucker-punched James McAvoy at a Toronto bar this week

James McAvoy went to TIFF to premiere and promote his directorial debut, California Schemin’. He attended the world premiere at TIFF several days ago, and he’s been networking and schmoozing at the festival. On Monday night, he went to Toronto bar Charlotte’s Room with some producers. While he was there, a drunk man sucker-punched him. What in the world??

James McAvoy was attacked by a stranger in a Toronto bar on Monday, Sept. 8, while he was in town for his directorial debut California Schemin’. The actor, 46, and his wife Lisa Liberati attended the world premiere of California Schemin’ at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 6. While having a quiet night at the bar Charlotte’s Room in Toronto on Sept. 8, McAvoy was hit by a man at about 11:55 p.m., and, caught off guard, the X-Men star tried to deescalate the situation as others intervened to remove the man. “James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out,” a source close to McAvoy tells PEOPLE. “James’ back was to him and the man just punched him.” Afterwards, the source says, McAvoy stayed at the bar and even laughed off the incident with other patrons and the staff. PEOPLE reached out to Charlotte’s Room for comment.

[From People]

When I drank, I never sucker-punched anyone or got punched by anyone, but one time a very drunk guy did pour a drink in my face. I was so stunned, I just stood there motionless and horrified. And all of the people to sucker-punch, this douche picked James McAvoy? Generally regarded as one of the nicest actors out there? Crazy. I hope the punch was nothing serious and nothing was broken or bleeding. If James continued to hang out in the bar, it probably wasn’t serious. But still… my god.

Per EW: “The Speak No Evil actor had not interacted with the man previously, nor did he provoke the attack, which occurred around 11:55 p.m. Other patrons of Charlotte’s Room rushed in to restrain the man, who was eventually escorted out.”