Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles’ relationship has ‘gone from 0 to 60’ in recent weeks

In August, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen making out in London and walking arm-in-arm in Rome. It came as a surprise to me because I believed that Zoe had been dating Austin Butler for much of the past year. If not dating, perhaps more like a situationship which seemed to have legs. But according to sources, the Butler speculation hid Zoe’s relationship with Harry Styles, and they’ve possibly been dating for a few months (or longer). Well, ever since their European adventures, they’ve seemingly been hanging out in Brooklyn, where Zoe lives, and they’ve been photographed several times. Page Six makes it sound like they’re in the first flush of love/lust.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles seem to be taking their new romance to the next level — hanging out with each other’s friends. The stylish duo were spotted on Saturday dining with a group of pals at Wolfgang Puck’s swanky Cut at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. “They’re with a group of friends,” a spy told Page Six. “Cocktails, having a good time!” The pair was seen holding hands while walking through Williamsburg, Brooklyn, multiple times last week. A spy who saw them during one stroll exclusively told Page Six that former One Direction singer, 31, and the “Big Little Lies” alum, 36, are “definitely a couple.” “They were holding hands and laughing together, like, very casual,” the spy told us. “He was making some joke. He leaned his head back, looked up and she was laughing.” Kravitz has owned an apartment in Williamsburg for years, and used to share it with ex Channing Tatum. Another source told Page Six of Kravitz and Styles, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60.” “It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything,” said the source. “[But] it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun.” The source also added: “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”

[From Page Six]

I kind of hate how Harry does relationships, but he might have met his match in Zoe “Love ‘Em And Leave ‘Em” Kravitz. It feels like Harry never really falls head-over-heels for anyone, like he keeps a real emotional distance from every woman he’s ever dated. Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but it’s very “I’m a rock star heartthrob, you have to do all the emotional labor here.” But hey, as I said, Zoe certainly operates in a similar way in her relationships.

DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles grab a morning after coffee in NYC 📸 TheImageDirect/Backgrid pic.twitter.com/HX5SruJ0oi — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) September 4, 2025