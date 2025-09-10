Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles’ relationship has ‘gone from 0 to 60’ in recent weeks

In August, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen making out in London and walking arm-in-arm in Rome. It came as a surprise to me because I believed that Zoe had been dating Austin Butler for much of the past year. If not dating, perhaps more like a situationship which seemed to have legs. But according to sources, the Butler speculation hid Zoe’s relationship with Harry Styles, and they’ve possibly been dating for a few months (or longer). Well, ever since their European adventures, they’ve seemingly been hanging out in Brooklyn, where Zoe lives, and they’ve been photographed several times. Page Six makes it sound like they’re in the first flush of love/lust.
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles seem to be taking their new romance to the next level — hanging out with each other’s friends. The stylish duo were spotted on Saturday dining with a group of pals at Wolfgang Puck’s swanky Cut at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown.
“They’re with a group of friends,” a spy told Page Six. “Cocktails, having a good time!”
The pair was seen holding hands while walking through Williamsburg, Brooklyn, multiple times last week. A spy who saw them during one stroll exclusively told Page Six that former One Direction singer, 31, and the “Big Little Lies” alum, 36, are “definitely a couple.”
“They were holding hands and laughing together, like, very casual,” the spy told us. “He was making some joke. He leaned his head back, looked up and she was laughing.”
Kravitz has owned an apartment in Williamsburg for years, and used to share it with ex Channing Tatum.
Another source told Page Six of Kravitz and Styles, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60.”
“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything,” said the source. “[But] it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun.” The source also added: “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”
I kind of hate how Harry does relationships, but he might have met his match in Zoe “Love ‘Em And Leave ‘Em” Kravitz. It feels like Harry never really falls head-over-heels for anyone, like he keeps a real emotional distance from every woman he’s ever dated. Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but it’s very “I’m a rock star heartthrob, you have to do all the emotional labor here.” But hey, as I said, Zoe certainly operates in a similar way in her relationships.
DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles grab a morning after coffee in NYC 📸 TheImageDirect/Backgrid pic.twitter.com/HX5SruJ0oi
— deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) September 4, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
A TikTok gossip influencer once said: If the credit is Backgrid, the paps were called and these photos were staged by Z and H. I think this PRomance is good for both of them and they like each other and they are both hot and fun to watch (despite all the tattoos). Agree with everything said about their mutual ambivalence. Harry is about 10 years too soon for the girlfriend+okay-sure-pregnancy that will come with someone 10 years younger. I forget Zoe was married–now in her late 30s, I get no baby fever vibes. I would love to see Lenny Kravitz as a grandpa, though. He would be the coolest grandpa on planet Earth.
100% staged. That woman power walking next to them is doing all she can to get in the shot, and they both kinda acknowledge her at one point.
ETA : Scrolling through the photos I’m thinking Harry and Zoe can swap onesies. That’s probably the basis of this relationship.
Huh, I think the tattoos are the most interesting thing about this guy.
These two should grab Ana de Armas for a throuple and create the singularity of pap thirsty “relationships”.
I hear she is a black racist and doesn’t identify as WOC in anything she does.
Not sure she’s racist but she may be confused given that both her parents are “mixed race”, which could add to the ambivalence. Also, as I black woman, I kind of get not getting with people who have the same complexion as your father. It’s legit weird for me to date anyone who is really brown cus they remind me of my brother and dad. I tend to date fairer guys or outside of my ethnicity for those reasons. To me she has a type, she likes them tall and fair. By all accounts Lenny is not very tall, so it makes sense to get the whitest white guy when your dad is brown with dreads. It makes sense to me.
Agreed. People have ‘types’ and that’s ok. It’s just hard to tell these days if celebrities are really dating, or is it just for PR.
Well not a Black racist – that’s a bit of an oxymoron. But she definitely isn’t interested in being seen as Black. She famously turned down the cover of Essence magazine because she said that wasn’t her demographic.
Not gonna lie, I like Harry, time will tell if this is PR or the real deal… right now, I’m just happy to see pics where he’s not in the blue jacket(s) 24/7 (and I actually like them).
Harry comes off as contrived & unoriginal, trying to push the envelope with his fashion choices…. Bowie did it better and made it seem effortless