‘The White Lotus’ received zero Emmys & their fashion was pretty terrible too

In my opinion, The White Lotus’s quality has improved each season. I was meh on the first season, I loved the second season (set in Italy) and it felt like Season 3 became a phenomenon, an increasingly rare water-cooler show where it felt like everyone watched it at the same time. Well, somewhat hilariously, TWL did not win ANY Emmys last night. It came into the awards show as one of the most-nominated dramas! TWL got 23 nominations, the bulk of which were for the actors! And they all canceled each other out. No Emmys for Carrie Coon or Walton Goggins or Parker Posey. It’s kind of bonkers, actually.

So, some fashion photos for The White Lotus cast! Carrie Coon wore Chanel, and I hate all of this. I dislike her pixie cut and the dress is TERRIBLE. Leslie Bibb looked nice in Armani Prive. Aimee Lou Wood wore McQueen, and I’m not into the dress at all – stiff-looking satin, an unflattering cut and she looks like she’s aiming for “quirky” but it came out as “frumpy.” Aimee also avoided Walton Goggins, who was there with his wife (IYKYK), but Aimee brought her boyfriend too. See, take that! Parker Posey wore a wacky custom Valentino which is very… Parker Posey. Michelle Monaghan wore Rabanne Where, kind of disco ball look. And Lisa wore Lever Couture.

