‘The White Lotus’ received zero Emmys & their fashion was pretty terrible too

In my opinion, The White Lotus’s quality has improved each season. I was meh on the first season, I loved the second season (set in Italy) and it felt like Season 3 became a phenomenon, an increasingly rare water-cooler show where it felt like everyone watched it at the same time. Well, somewhat hilariously, TWL did not win ANY Emmys last night. It came into the awards show as one of the most-nominated dramas! TWL got 23 nominations, the bulk of which were for the actors! And they all canceled each other out. No Emmys for Carrie Coon or Walton Goggins or Parker Posey. It’s kind of bonkers, actually.
So, some fashion photos for The White Lotus cast! Carrie Coon wore Chanel, and I hate all of this. I dislike her pixie cut and the dress is TERRIBLE. Leslie Bibb looked nice in Armani Prive. Aimee Lou Wood wore McQueen, and I’m not into the dress at all – stiff-looking satin, an unflattering cut and she looks like she’s aiming for “quirky” but it came out as “frumpy.” Aimee also avoided Walton Goggins, who was there with his wife (IYKYK), but Aimee brought her boyfriend too. See, take that! Parker Posey wore a wacky custom Valentino which is very… Parker Posey. Michelle Monaghan wore Rabanne Where, kind of disco ball look. And Lisa wore Lever Couture.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Huh, so consistently bad across the board. I disliked Carrie Coon’s dress the least because at least it fit her well and the color was somewhat different. I thought she looked comfortable and confident. Aimee Lou Wood’s dress should not even exist. There is nothing designer about that and her stylist or whoever picked that monstrosity did her wrong. Her boyfriend is cute at least!
Season 3 was frustrating because there were too many characters and storylines that ultimately fizzled out. Very good acting–the best of all three seasons–but this year, TWL won all the awards it deserved.
Oh wow, that is some tragic fashion from the WL cast. And where was Jason Isaccs, he’s such a snack!
–Walton Goggins looked like he was dragged out of a sewer, and would rather be wearing his wife’s dress (he rocks the unisex look and would have looked a lot better in it than she did)
–That tragic McQueen on Aimee Lee Wood…I cannot believe how far the house of McQueen has fallen. That looks like something her grandmother made for her high school prom, badly fitted, horrible color, terrible hair. Her stylist did her dirty. It was the Emmys, come on!
–Carrie Coon all “HOWDY Y’ALL JUST GOT HERE FROM THE CHURCH SOCIAL! TRY MAH PIE!”
–Michelle Monaghan proving yet again why she’s never really broken out even after a long career as Every Big Actor’s Reliable Girlfriend…just “fine” on the way to “boring”. Does she have a personality?
–Parker Posey, what in the schmatta knitted toilet roll cover is that dress? You’re from New York for God’s sake. Ever hear of an LBD?
–I don’t know the gal in pink but she forgot her underwear. And the other one looks like she wandered in from the new Game of Thrones series where she was an extra in a scene with dragons
It was almost strange how categorically the Emmys shut out shows that I’ve watched and loved and the winners were from shows I haven’t seen. I guess the Pitt’s wins are going to heat up that lawsuit with the Crichton estate that much more.
ALW has a short torso–they accentuated that for her character so she looked that much more wacky and hapless in The White Lotus. This dress is great but it looks boxy and unflattering on her figure type. She’s lovely.
I hear you on Carrie Coon but it is fun to see her break out hard from the Gilded Age splendor–she seems to be reveling in the short and sassiness of it all–her hair and her ankle length dress.
Parkey Posey is in her National Treasure years.
I think Lisa looks like a princess and the fabric/draping (?) of her dress is gorgeous. As a fellow short torso girlie, it’s so hard to find something that fits us so I feel for Aimee Lou. Sometimes you miss completely but she’s such a sweetheart that I think she rocks it somehow.
@nicoleeeefossyyy I think a short torso can be absolutely banging–if it were me, I’d work cropped tops and dresses that cut in at the ribcage, not the waist.
In the 90s baby doll dresses looked so awesome on my short-torso-ed friend and on me it looked — well I couldn’t wear them at all because if I bent 10 degrees you’d see my underpants.