The Pitt won big at the Emmys including drama, lead actor & supporting actress

Embed from Getty Images

Last night’s Emmy Awards had big wins for HBO Max’s The Pitt and Apple TV+’s The Studio. Host Nate Bargatze had some laugh out loud moments, particularly in his opening segment spoofing the history of television and in some of his off-the-cuff remarks. The running bit where they took money off of a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of America for acceptance speeches that went over, fell flat. It was a clever way to keep the speeches short, but it felt unfair, particularly when the presentations and bits ran long.

My favorite show, The Pitt, won outstanding drama at the end of the night, which is excellent news for a freshman water cooler show that plans to release a season every year. I can’t wait until the Fourth of July season coming out this January! It’s an intense, gory show and I love it. I think the success of The Pitt, and the results at the box office this year, speaks to how much we love horror-adjacent shows and movies, but I digress.

Katherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, for her role as charge nurse Dana Evans. This was well deserved. She wore a white strapless Jason Wu gown with a blue ribbon along the bodice. This is cute. She was there with her husband of 13 years, American actor Grant Show.

Embed from Getty Images

Noah Wyle won outstanding actor in a drama for his portrayal of Dr. Robby. This is his first Emmy and sixth nomination. Noah was in a custom tuxedo made by the scrubs company Figs! It must have been so comfortable, and I have a ton of respect for that company after hearing founder Heather Hasson story on Duchess Meghan’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. Wyle was there with his wife of 11 years, Sara Wells.

Embed from Getty Images

Kristin Villanueva, she plays Princess, made headlines for debuting her pregnancy at the Emmys! This is a cute and comfortable gown and congratulations to her.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Fiona Dourif is one of a handful of nepo babies on this show. Her character, Dr. Cassie McKay, bugs me a lot but I thought that was just due to the fact that she’s a good actor. Now that I’ve seen her at the Emmys in this ridiculous cutout dress I’m not so sure. I wouldn’t be mad if Dr. McKay got arrested. You know she earned that ankle monitor.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Isa Briones (also a nepo baby) was in a lime green strapless corset dress accessorized with long hair ribbons. This is striking and perfect for the Emmys.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Shabana Azeez was in a floofy red Marchesa gown. She joked on the red carpet that she doesn’t want to get invited to the poker nights for The Pitt. She said “they’re all sharks, I don’t want to get robbed,” and then started to say “Fiona.” Shabana is an excellent actress and is not a nepo baby.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I don’t have the space or bandwidth to include all of The Pitt actors here, but I wanted to talk about Supriya Ganesh, Dr. Mohan, because I love her on the show. She looked gorgeous in a silver sequin column gown. This was one of my favorite looks of the night. Her styling is perfection too. It’s rare that understated makeup is done so well.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Update: Shawn Hatosy also won for guest actor. That award was given out during the earlier ceremony.

Embed from Getty Images