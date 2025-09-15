Selena Gomez wore Louis Vuitton & brought her fiance to the 2025 Emmys

Louis Vuitton has so many house ambassadors, and even with all of the people being paid to wear LV, the brand still dresses tons of people for awards shows as one-offs. Granted, I wear sweatpants nearly every day, but you would really have to pay me to wear some of LV’s designs. It does feel like, in the past year or so, they’ve been trying to have more of a bland aesthetic, like there’s no real LV “signature” look anymore, it’s all just really basic. Well, LV dressed so many people at last night’s Emmys. Selena Gomez wore Louis Vuitton and she brought her fiance Benny Blanco.

Hannah Einbinder ended up winning for Hacks, and she wore this silver-and-black look which I don’t really hate. On stage, during her speech, she said “Go Birds, F–k ICE and Free Palestine.” Jean Smart also picked up her millionth Emmy for Hacks!

Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson and Erin Doherty also wore LV. Cate got the best one and Erin got the worst.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

2 Responses to “Selena Gomez wore Louis Vuitton & brought her fiance to the 2025 Emmys”

  1. Josephine says:
    September 15, 2025 at 7:23 am

    In a night of dull, fussy, unflattering and shockingly bad fashion, Selena looked fresh, modern and beautiful. Red is her color and that dress nicely showed off her shoulders. It may be plain and expected but she looked great and it flattered her.

  2. M says:
    September 15, 2025 at 7:40 am

    Selena’s dress reminded me of the one Nicole Kidman wore with the bow around the neck. It’s not a bad dress, but it’s been done better. I think the collar was too wide. Hannah had one of my favorite dresses, but the styling was boring.

