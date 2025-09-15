Selena Gomez wore Louis Vuitton & brought her fiance to the 2025 Emmys

Embed from Getty Images

Louis Vuitton has so many house ambassadors, and even with all of the people being paid to wear LV, the brand still dresses tons of people for awards shows as one-offs. Granted, I wear sweatpants nearly every day, but you would really have to pay me to wear some of LV’s designs. It does feel like, in the past year or so, they’ve been trying to have more of a bland aesthetic, like there’s no real LV “signature” look anymore, it’s all just really basic. Well, LV dressed so many people at last night’s Emmys. Selena Gomez wore Louis Vuitton and she brought her fiance Benny Blanco.

Hannah Einbinder ended up winning for Hacks, and she wore this silver-and-black look which I don’t really hate. On stage, during her speech, she said “Go Birds, F–k ICE and Free Palestine.” Jean Smart also picked up her millionth Emmy for Hacks!

Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson and Erin Doherty also wore LV. Cate got the best one and Erin got the worst.

