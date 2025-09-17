Leonardo DiCaprio at the ‘One Battle After Another’ premiere: did he go to Turkey??

Here are photos from the London premiere of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. Chase plays Leo’s character’s daughter. Leo is singing Chase’s praises, and he also enjoyed working with Teyana. I’m interested in seeing what PTA and Leo have done together – Paul is only five years older than Leo? They’re basically the same generation, weird.
Anyway, I was first struck by how good Leo looks in these photos. He looks well-rested, fit, younger. His hair also looks fuller than it has in recent years? Is it the hair dye or something else? Did Leo go to Turkey???
Fashion notes: Chase Infiniti wore Iris Van Herpen, which is stunning on her. Teyana also went for a bold look in Oude Waag Fall 2025. I actually love the futuristic/Dune vibe of this, but I kind of wish she skipped the fabric piece around her face. It looks like that Skims “face shapewear” which garnered so much criticism several months ago. Maya Rudolph (PTA’s wife) wore a terribly unflattering Bode dress. Neelam Gill also turned up at the premiere – a few years ago, there were many rumors flying around that Leo and Neelam were dating. I think she’s with one of Leo’s close friends though, but that might have been a cover story.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Celebrities arrive at the ‘One Battle After Another’ premiere at Odeon Leicester Square, London
Featuring: Chase Infiniti
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Featuring: Teyana Taylor
Featuring: Teyana Taylor
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Featuring: Maya Rudolph
Featuring: Maya Rudolph
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Featuring: Sean Penn
Featuring: Sean Penn
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio
Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio
Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio
Featuring: Leonardo DiCaprio
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Featuring: Neelam Gill
Featuring: Neelam Gill
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages
Will someone take a steamer to the white dress!
The Thunderbirds. He’s got new hair and a whole new face! And he looks like one of my favourite shows, The Thunderbirds. Virgil and Scott were the hot ones but I won’t give leo that. He’s not as hot as Virgil or Scott. Nor as talented. I hope he enjoys his new hair and face.
Ok that gave me a proper chuckle and I agree!
OMG that embellished dress on Chase looks magnificent!!! That is the first haute couture dress I have truly loved in over a decade!
Maya (an absolute fav of mine) looks like she is trying to accentuate her very few flaws. Awful Dress on her.
That stupid grey headdress monstrosity is gross not only for the colour and cut but for the handmade tales vibe. Ugh.
He looks the same as always in the video: https://news.sky.com/video/leonardo-dicaprio-pays-tribute-to-robert-redford-13432376
People on instagram are reacting to the video and being really unkind. Saying he needs to get his eyes done and how much better THEY look at his age than he does.
He looks less bloated and hungover, IMO.
To me, it looks like he’s lost weight, dyed his hair and eyebrows and that hairline seems to have moved forward a bit. But he looks good, like a mature adult.
Looks more like Qzempic to me.😉😉
I think its the color more than anything. It looks like he’s leaning away from that sort of ash blonde he had for years with some highlights – I think that ended up making his hair look thinner than it was. But overall I think he looks really good here. I thought he was overdoing it with botox and such for a while there but he’s looking like himself again, albeit somewhat fresh faced.
The way he interacts with his female costars in his last couple of movies is what we need more of from male stars like him.
He got tha LILO and KrisK facelift and Turkey hair. Microdosing monjauro.
Whatever, he looks great. Lol