Leonardo DiCaprio at the ‘One Battle After Another’ premiere: did he go to Turkey??

Here are photos from the London premiere of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. Chase plays Leo’s character’s daughter. Leo is singing Chase’s praises, and he also enjoyed working with Teyana. I’m interested in seeing what PTA and Leo have done together – Paul is only five years older than Leo? They’re basically the same generation, weird.

Anyway, I was first struck by how good Leo looks in these photos. He looks well-rested, fit, younger. His hair also looks fuller than it has in recent years? Is it the hair dye or something else? Did Leo go to Turkey???

Fashion notes: Chase Infiniti wore Iris Van Herpen, which is stunning on her. Teyana also went for a bold look in Oude Waag Fall 2025. I actually love the futuristic/Dune vibe of this, but I kind of wish she skipped the fabric piece around her face. It looks like that Skims “face shapewear” which garnered so much criticism several months ago. Maya Rudolph (PTA’s wife) wore a terribly unflattering Bode dress. Neelam Gill also turned up at the premiere – a few years ago, there were many rumors flying around that Leo and Neelam were dating. I think she’s with one of Leo’s close friends though, but that might have been a cover story.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Leonardo DiCaprio at the ‘One Battle After Another’ premiere: did he go to Turkey??”

  1. Kiera says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:24 am

    Will someone take a steamer to the white dress!

    Reply
  2. The Shrew says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:37 am

    The Thunderbirds. He’s got new hair and a whole new face! And he looks like one of my favourite shows, The Thunderbirds. Virgil and Scott were the hot ones but I won’t give leo that. He’s not as hot as Virgil or Scott. Nor as talented. I hope he enjoys his new hair and face.

    Reply
  3. Jezz says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:42 am

    OMG that embellished dress on Chase looks magnificent!!! That is the first haute couture dress I have truly loved in over a decade!

    Maya (an absolute fav of mine) looks like she is trying to accentuate her very few flaws. Awful Dress on her.

    That stupid grey headdress monstrosity is gross not only for the colour and cut but for the handmade tales vibe. Ugh.

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:50 am

    He looks the same as always in the video: https://news.sky.com/video/leonardo-dicaprio-pays-tribute-to-robert-redford-13432376

    People on instagram are reacting to the video and being really unkind. Saying he needs to get his eyes done and how much better THEY look at his age than he does.

    Reply
  5. lorent says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:22 am

    He looks less bloated and hungover, IMO.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:29 am

    To me, it looks like he’s lost weight, dyed his hair and eyebrows and that hairline seems to have moved forward a bit. But he looks good, like a mature adult.

    Reply
  7. Jegede says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Looks more like Qzempic to me.😉😉

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:28 am

    I think its the color more than anything. It looks like he’s leaning away from that sort of ash blonde he had for years with some highlights – I think that ended up making his hair look thinner than it was. But overall I think he looks really good here. I thought he was overdoing it with botox and such for a while there but he’s looking like himself again, albeit somewhat fresh faced.

    The way he interacts with his female costars in his last couple of movies is what we need more of from male stars like him.

    Reply
  9. Beff says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:51 am

    He got tha LILO and KrisK facelift and Turkey hair. Microdosing monjauro.

    Whatever, he looks great. Lol

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment