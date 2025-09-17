Leonardo DiCaprio at the ‘One Battle After Another’ premiere: did he go to Turkey??

Here are photos from the London premiere of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Leonardo DiCaprio stars alongside Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. Chase plays Leo’s character’s daughter. Leo is singing Chase’s praises, and he also enjoyed working with Teyana. I’m interested in seeing what PTA and Leo have done together – Paul is only five years older than Leo? They’re basically the same generation, weird.

Anyway, I was first struck by how good Leo looks in these photos. He looks well-rested, fit, younger. His hair also looks fuller than it has in recent years? Is it the hair dye or something else? Did Leo go to Turkey???

Fashion notes: Chase Infiniti wore Iris Van Herpen, which is stunning on her. Teyana also went for a bold look in Oude Waag Fall 2025. I actually love the futuristic/Dune vibe of this, but I kind of wish she skipped the fabric piece around her face. It looks like that Skims “face shapewear” which garnered so much criticism several months ago. Maya Rudolph (PTA’s wife) wore a terribly unflattering Bode dress. Neelam Gill also turned up at the premiere – a few years ago, there were many rumors flying around that Leo and Neelam were dating. I think she’s with one of Leo’s close friends though, but that might have been a cover story.