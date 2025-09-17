Robert Redford’s leading ladies paid tribute to their favorite costar

Does anyone else remember that episode of Oprah’s talk show, where it was basically a tribute to Barbra Streisand? At first, Barbra spoke to Oprah one-on-one, then Robert Redford came out and basically Oprah and her entire audience squealed with delight. Barbra was thrilled as well, obviously. What struck me about that interview was that Redford was truly embarrassed by the attention, but Barbra absolutely loved that he showed up and reminisced about The Way We Were. He was such a gentleman, and you could tell that Barbra still had an enormous crush on him after all of those years. Oh, I found the interview – go here to see. Well, following Redford’s passing, many of his leading ladies gave emotional tributes. I’m including the statements from Barbra, Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda and more.
Barbra Streisand: “Every day on the set of ‘The Way We Were’ was exciting, intense and pure joy. We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie. Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting— and one of the finest actors ever. The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”
Meryl Streep: “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”
Demi Moore: “The world has lost an incredible actor, director, husband, father, friend… Robert’s legacy will live on forever in so many ways and I will carry the many memories we share close to my heart. What I would do for just one more dance.”
Jane Fonda: “It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying.He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”
I love Barbra, she just had to mention “when he came to lunch”!!! She loved that man with all her heart. Meryl did as well, and Jane adored him. He really was an American classic, and one of the biggest cultural icons and movie stars of the past century. I’m also adding a great tribute from Bob Woodward (Redford played him in All The President’s Men) and an amazing story from Mike Nichols.
Robert Redford's supernatural charisma perfectly summed up in this anecdote from Sam Kashner's Vanity Fair story about Mike Nichols casting The Graduate. https://t.co/BbSLuBegAm pic.twitter.com/H2MQ8ZQuAV
Robert Redford. I loved him, and admired him—for his friendship, his fiery independence, and the way he used any platform he had to help make the world better, fairer, brighter for others. pic.twitter.com/Omg433DA3y
Redford was also a dear friend to the late Natalie wood. They were in the same high school and she was his co star in two films and she did a brief appearance in the candidate.
I’m going through His Back catalogue so this morning I watched legal eagles fun movie. Three of his movies I watched he seemed to have a similar theme, I will have to go back and watch some Jane Fonda films, I love up close and personal mainly for the Celine Dion song, Out of Africa, and The Way we were (this one breaks my heart) After the trials and tribulations ends up leaving either through death of just their time is done. I think I was relieved in the horse whisperer when she left and he rode out on the beautiful mountains to watch her leave. I always wondered what was it about his life that made him chose such movies. I think I get it now after seeing the Nichole’s story about the graduate casting he needed to prove a point
I’m dating myself but I saw both Legal Eagles and Out of Africa in the theater. What a great, handsome man!
Ok I’m going to brag. When I was a baby my sat next to him flying to Aspen, yes yes I know, and since I was so little I was in her lap.
According to my mom he spent most of the flight from NY playing with me and holding me so my mom could rest and said I was one of the most beautiful babies he’d ever seen. Please note this was late 80’s early 90’s and they were flying first class, so though I have no memories I believe it haha.
My mom said he was the epitome of a gentleman and forever loves him. She still has the autograph from that flight.
My grandparents were extras in his film The Natural.
Jane Fonda had the BIGGEST crush on him, so much that it made him uncomfortable, and Fonda remarked how cold he could be.
Jane Fonda has also said that he was the best kisser. Is there anything that he wasn’t good at?
Michelle Pfeiffer also posted a lovely picture of them from the set of my favorite Redford movie, Up Close and Personal. What a giant! He was so handsome.
That hair washing scene in Out of Africa is one of my favorite movie scenes of all time.
