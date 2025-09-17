“Robert Redford was also photogenic as hell & a major style icon” links
On top of all of Robert Redford’s talent, brilliance, humor and heart, he was also a style icon and he was photogenic as hell. [Buzzfeed]
21 Responses to ““Robert Redford was also photogenic as hell & a major style icon” links”

  1. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    September 17, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    Redford was my mom’s forever crush.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      September 17, 2025 at 12:53 pm

      Mine too. Also the name of one of her favorite cats. An orange tabby.

      Reply
    • Ladiabla says:
      September 17, 2025 at 2:12 pm

      Yep, my mom’s all time #1 too! He was a phenomenal man. Love Three Days of the Condor, that’s going to be a rewatch for me too. So many wonderful films, I remember going to see The Natural with her at the movies, I must have been about 10. Good memories.

      Reply
    • ChickieBaby says:
      September 17, 2025 at 2:44 pm

      He was the original Hot Guy before it was called that. Check out Barefoot in the Park. Fun movie, and he played a newlywed with Jane Fonda and they were both young and golden and cracklin’ together. All those flicks he did in the 70’s were great. I know we’re going to lose the old guard movie stars sooner rather than later, but dang, this one hurt.

      Reply
  2. Sara says:
    September 17, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    My moms were Redford,Newman and john denver

    Reply
    • alexc says:
      September 17, 2025 at 1:52 pm

      My mom and her friends had heated, serious arguments on who was hotter in Butch Cassidy, Newman or Redford. Definitely a toss up!

      Reply
  3. Sue says:
    September 17, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    He really was the leading man’s leading man, wasn’t he? So handsome.

    Reply
  4. Ricky says:
    September 17, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    He was definitely beautiful. He makes me swoon everytime i see his version of the great Gatsby

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    September 17, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    I didn’t realize that Redford was executive producing Dark Winds! What a great show. I’m a fan of Zahn Mclaron. He was recently in an episode of it too but I didn’t realize he was a producer. Need to pay more attention to the credits.

    Reply
  6. Alex Can says:
    September 17, 2025 at 2:09 pm

    I’m probably the only person in the world who thinks this but I didn’t find Robert Redford particularly handsome. Not in the same league as Paul Newman for example. But I thought he was incredible. I love many of his films, especially All the President’s Men and Ordinary People. His impact on the industry is justifiably being called legendary. I’m sad he’s gone.

    Reply
  7. smee says:
    September 17, 2025 at 2:22 pm

    In an article in the NYT today he was described as “a dolphin in a sea of sharks”. Well deserved praise. RIP RR

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    September 17, 2025 at 3:27 pm

    one of the things that has stood out to me over the last 24 hours isn’t just how handsome he was (I think he was good looking but also just very magnetic) but how movie stars didn’t all used to look the same. I know that some people in 2025 may get some of the 40s actresses/actors confused bc their hairstyles were similar AND so different from ours, but Bette Davis looked very different from Ava Gardner. Cary grant looked different from Spencer Tracy. And that continued for decades as it should – Barbra Streisand looks very different from Meryl Streep, Robert Redfort looks different from Dustin hoffman, etc. and they all looked like individuals.

    I bring that up now because I feel like with plastic surgery and botox and everything else, so many of the actresses today are starting to look the same and its happening to the actors as well (although I think at a slower pace).

    its so refreshing to look back and see people look like themselves.

    Reply
  9. Henny Penny says:
    September 17, 2025 at 3:49 pm

    Kristin Davis not realizing her show sucked (and every previous iteration after the series was canceled has sucked worse than the one before it) because the characters are insufferable white rich ladies with zero self-awareness definitely tracks.

    Watching how it’s all played out over the years makes me really proud that I always identified most with Samantha.

    Reply
  10. ravensdaughter says:
    September 17, 2025 at 4:31 pm

    My favorite incarnation of Robert Redford was as Sundance. So handsome, with the sideburns and mustache and stylish Western wear!

    The good news at the end was the end…he died at home in Utah, surrounded by the landscape he loved so much.

    One of the greats!!!

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      September 17, 2025 at 5:04 pm

      I never noticed it until today, but in one of the iconic photos of Newman and Redford as Butch and Sundance, RR’s expression is perfect for the character, but also the slight squint he does draws you in, while also differentiating him from his co-star.

      Newman’s iconic blue eyes stand out. If they’d both posed with eyes open clearly to the camera, like a million other movie stills/press photos we’ve seen, it would have been two guys with striking blue eyes, and been a bit less impactful.
      RR’s squint fit the his role since Butch was a more direct character, whereas Sundance was more inscrutable at times. But it also made a more interesting picture from a character and marketing standpoint, making each of them standout.

      As BECKS1 points out, they weren’t cut from the same mold, each was special in his own way and even in a simple promo shot, they made it clear in their choices, expressions.

      Reply
  11. jferber says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:45 pm

    Not only was Redford beautiful, he was a really great actor, too. People forget that. I saw him in Downhill Racer and was surprised at just how good he was (he was 33 at the time). His beauty made us forget his talent.

    Reply
  12. Kay says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:53 pm

    I feel a Redford movie marathon coming up this weekend! I will need the whole weekend because he’s done so many good ones.

    Reply
  13. LaLiga says:
    September 17, 2025 at 11:51 pm

    The comments are a heartfelt tribute to Robert Redford, highlighting his unique style and impact. Its touching to see so many sharing personal memories and admiration for his talent.

    Reply
  14. KSD says:
    September 18, 2025 at 12:53 am

    All the retrospectives over the last days have just shined a light on how desperately Brad Pitt wants to be as iconic as Robert Redford and how laughably short he falls.

    Reply

