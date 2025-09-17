Princess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to greet Donald & Melania Trump in Windsor

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in Windsor around noon GMT, and they arrived via Marine One. They were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. This is Prince William’s big moment, his “major role” in the Trump state visit to the UK – greeting the Trumps and bringing them to Windsor Castle. Other than that, William wasn’t tasked with much of anything else. Sure, he and Kate will attend the state banquet at the castle, and the Waleses are part of the formal greeting with a carriage ride. But none of that is heavy-duty statesman work. Sad!

For this part of the state visit, Kate wore a maroon Emilia Wickstead coatdress and a Jane Taylor hat. Queen Camilla confirmed her appearance at the last minute, having skipped the Duchess of Kent’s funeral yesterday. Cam wore a coat by Fiona Clare and a Philip Treacy hat. Donald Trump apparently greeted Kate with a compliment: “You’re beautiful.”

As for Melania, she wore a dark Dior suit and a dramatic hat. Hello Mag hilariously notes, “The First Lady broke royal protocol as failed to curtsey to both Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.” There’s zero protocol about a First Lady curtsying to anyone. I can’t stand Melania, but she wasn’t wrong to not show any deference to these people.

