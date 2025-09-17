Princess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to greet Donald & Melania Trump in Windsor

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in Windsor around noon GMT, and they arrived via Marine One. They were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. This is Prince William’s big moment, his “major role” in the Trump state visit to the UK – greeting the Trumps and bringing them to Windsor Castle. Other than that, William wasn’t tasked with much of anything else. Sure, he and Kate will attend the state banquet at the castle, and the Waleses are part of the formal greeting with a carriage ride. But none of that is heavy-duty statesman work. Sad!
For this part of the state visit, Kate wore a maroon Emilia Wickstead coatdress and a Jane Taylor hat. Queen Camilla confirmed her appearance at the last minute, having skipped the Duchess of Kent’s funeral yesterday. Cam wore a coat by Fiona Clare and a Philip Treacy hat. Donald Trump apparently greeted Kate with a compliment: “You’re beautiful.”
As for Melania, she wore a dark Dior suit and a dramatic hat. Hello Mag hilariously notes, “The First Lady broke royal protocol as failed to curtsey to both Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.” There’s zero protocol about a First Lady curtsying to anyone. I can’t stand Melania, but she wasn’t wrong to not show any deference to these people.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
It appears the hair, cousin It, has reappeared. Seeing it made me a little giddy…
And it looks like It brought a friend. Surely it weighs a ton – SO MUCH HAIR.
Lol, it looks like it’s attached to the hat.
I mean, I don’t like her, but props for the big FU to criticis of Cousin It’s hair?
I think she is just trolling the royal rota at this point. I expected her to show up in one of her hideous dresses just to mess with their heads.
Keen And the long wig again. Peggs not holding hands with her. Melani a s hat is like the one she wore at the inauguration and prevented the donald from kissing her.
She had that hair on at the funeral yesterday. At one point entering the church a big wind gust hit her from the back and it made me adjust my assumption she was wearing too many extensions to she is wearing a wig. The wig moved en masse, like a carpet.
i just can’t with kate’s hair. it seems to look more and more ridiculous with each outing.
if she is having problems with her hair because of her treatment, it would be nice for her to speak about it with others who’ve had cancer/pre-cancerous cells. it’s almost surprising that she hasn’t made cancer issues an impt. part of her royal interests.
Melania wins the button battle with that ugly suit and its unnecessary buttons and that skirt is too tight to curtsy properly even if she wanted to try. That hand holding cost extra
‘That hand holding cost extra’ help I’m crying at this XD
I don’t think anyone would ever expect an American President and the First Lady to show any kind of deference, like a head bow or curtsey to a British monarch. I think it’s daft when the British and European royals bow and curtsey to each other
But it’s doubly bonkers to think America — who fought a war of independence against Britain — would ever bow & scrape to British royalty. Just nope
The King and Queen, Potus and Flotus and the Pope all rank as equal. The Prince and Princess of Wales are below them. By their rules/customs Kate should curtesy to Melania.
The US is a much bigger country than Britain and Trump has far more power than the King, So the King should bow as well. I remember seeing a film of Princess Anne curtseying to an Arab King, can’t remember which one.
The U.S. is not a monarchy, at least not yet so bowing to the president is bizarre. And if we want to talk about the biggest country with economic and military power, then we should all bow to President Xi. China is in charge now thanks to Americans letting the orange clown destroy their country.
That’s how you know that 99% of this protocol stuff is just made up whims in the moment. Has any other first lady or president bowed or curtsied? If it’s never occurred before why would it be against protocol this time? Can’t recall Jill biden, Michelle Obama, or Melania 1.0 doing any sort of curtsey, and I don’t remember the Bush state visit.
My understanding is that a head of state and their spouse do not curtsey to royalty. As a private citizen, I wouldn’t curtsey either x
Actually, no one HAS TO curtsey to the members of Royal Family, even Brits. There’s no law says British citizens must curtsey to the BRF. They cannot jail you for not curtsey to King & Queen. As an American, a hand shake is enough for being polite.
I actually met the late Queen once on one of her engagements – this was many years ago. I was introduced to her, and I didn’t curtsey, mainly because I didn’t know how to and didn’t want to make a fool of myself. She didn’t seem bothered at all and talked to me for a few minutes.
So really, none of this “protocol” stuff really matters.
Yeah, i hate Trump and Melania, but no, they do not have to curtsey to anyone over there and its not a breach of protocol that she didn’t.
I would never curtsey because it is sexist nonsense. And everyone looks stupid doing it, especially without the long gowns where this originated.
The only one who managed to make it look dignified was when Meghan did it before the Queen’s coffin.
I’m American. I don’t curtsy. I can’t stand Melania, but I’ll fight over this one. lol.
I’m British and would never curtsy to anyone either. If you are not a monarchist it should not be expected of you!
All four of them are so trashy with unearned arrogance and have done nothing but hurt others. Of course they’re comfortable together.
Look how happy they all are to meet the racist facist wannabe king. All birds of a feather.
I’m curious, is showing PDA unacceptable in the royal family?
As an American, I don’t believe they have to bow/ curtsy to them. I wouldn’t.
Why did I see the photo of the three women together and my first thought was of the three witches from Hocus Pocus 🤣?
Thank you Nerd! This is my new Halloween meme
Remarkable how the homewrecker can get her butt in gear when she wants to. Skips a funeral but makes time for this.
……this is an official state event.
it’s not like she skipped the funeral so she could go shopping or something.
@Becks1, we actually have no idea why she skipped the funeral. When you’re married to the king, funerals are official events, too, and almost nothing is expected of these people, so showing up for a funeral is bare minimum. Maybe it’s generational, but skipping a funeral is amazingly disrespectful in my view, especialy for someone who has no responsibility and every resource in the world. It’s amazing to me how normalized it has become to expect nothing of these grifters robbing the public of much needed resources.
I mean, they told us she was sick. It may have been a lie but that was what was put out there.
Regardless, her attending today is also an official event. We can question why she wasn’t there yesterday but its not like she blew off the funeral yesterday and then today went skiing or something.
My guess is that she would have preferred to skip the events today but couldn’t.
They WISH they were the Sanderson sisters! LOL
Right?
A bunch of narcissists and mean people in one place, how nice.
That photo of Kate, Camilla and Melania is missing a cauldron.
In the picture where Kate is smiling (baring her teeth) at Melania, Camilla looks like she is wearing a full face of makeup from the day before. Can you imagine Queen Elizabeth looking this ragged?
Melanie looks elegant though I think the suit makes her hips look wider than they actually are.
Kate looks like she usually does. The wig looks terrible and the outfit is boring. We’ve seen this type of outfit over and over again. Melania definitely wins the style game.
I noticed the wide hips too, and the heavy legs. Body double for the arrival?
I don’t pay Melania much attention, so I didn’t think body double. I thought “ok, she looks good, maybe I need to take my a— to the gym.”
I think the outfit mattress her hips look wider but in general anybody of a healthy weight looks big in comparison to Kate. She looked awful in those pics from the funeral.
That’s just a great/awful picture all around. Kate looks super weird/manic, Melania looks a little scared and camilla looks super out of it. I’m sure its just that moment and IRL it may have looked different but its funny.
There were several years were Queen Elizabeth was wearing foundation that was very obviously the wrong shade so yes I can imagine her looking this ragged
There’s some great vids of that moment with Camilla side-eying and even kind of shooing Kate away. She points for Kate to go stand next to her husband rather than chat with her and Melania. Sorry for the links from the dark place but if you want a look, here they are.
https://x.com/Rimmesfk/status/1968291878090190867
https://x.com/Rimmesfk/status/1968281521506464063
Thank you for the links. I have no access to that dark place so appreciate your sharing.
When has a First Lady ever curtsied to royalty? If anything, it’s William & Kate who are outranked here by all parties and should be showing respect. Instead, they’re showing their usual stank faces.
I think it’s US protocol not to bow or curtsey. The Bidens didn’t on their visits.
That coat dress is so similar to 1,000 others she has worn over the years, and such a drab color. Melania’s hat is hilariously out of place for some reason. Never seen Trump wear a tie that wasn’t red before! He looks less rumpled than usual so I guess there’s that. You know it’s a tough day when William is the best-dressed and best looking of the bunch.
The hat is cracking me up. No eye contact with anyone is necessary.
And don could not kiss her with that hat.
Whatever they might think of each other, this visit is important for investment in the UK, for negotiating reduced tariffs and for finalizing the trade agreement from this spring. And soft diplomacy is the RF’s job – otherwise, what use are they?
The orange one is an unstable maniac. This will not lead to anything long term. The UK is only playing for time but if the US can breach the trade agreement that orange one made himself with Canada and Mexico, the trading partners the U.S. has relied upon for decades, then he will break all agreements. Starmer is showing weakness with this visit. It’s not going to give him what he’s looking for.
Maybe not, but he’s the president right now and it’s not like they can wait for the next election.
The UK is better off strengthening agreements with Europe. That’s the reliable partner. The special relationship the Brits keep saying really means nothing to Americans and even less so with this transactional and criminal president.
Melania’s hat kind of makes me laugh bc you cannot see her face! Kate’s burgundy dress looks good, very much her boring and antiquated thing, although I think it’s a dumb little hat with netting and doll hair attached. Why do I get the feeling that Camilla is not a fan of Melania? Trump yes, Melania no. They’re all so gross though. All this pageantry for Trump. Gross gross gross. Melania’s hair is blonder now too, from what I saw in the getting off the plane pic. Maybe Kate was trying to copy-keen the first lady’s blonde hair before the state-visit, lol.
The hat makes it harder to see Melanie’s face so making comparisons when they send her double somewhere else is more difficult.
And Camilla probably hates Melanie because she seems to hate any and all women, considering them competition. For what, I’m not sure, but she seems like that combative, misogynistic type.
Seeing the hat made me wonder if it was a day out for the body double.
Some of the faces Camilla was pulling were more because Kate was inserting herself in the discussion with Melania. So I think it was more about Kate than Melania.
Kate wanted those pics of her chatting it up with Melania bad. Camilla was like be gone. And really, they’re going to have a whole event together tomorrow.
“Should I go with the burgundy Wickstead or the hunter green by Sarah Burton? What *does* one wear to greet a fascist? Will Natasha pick up if I ring her to ask …?”
Would Kate be bothered by a fascist?
Kate looks like a two year old with all that long hair and curls. The rest of them look professional and polished. And then there’s Kate.
Maybe she wore The Wig because she knows Trump loves that little girl look?
Before I go and wash my eyes with bleach at that thought I’ll say that they should forget Kate and Melania pairing up and give her time with Felon 47 instead so they can chat wigs. That would bolster the transatlantic relationship.
Charlotte doesn’t even have her hair styled like that. And she’s an actual child. Kate’s blonde extensions look like straw.
So it’s not exactly what she wore for the Qatari state visit, which was my first thought.
Let’s hope Hello deleted that lie. I hate that they have put me in a position of defending Melania and Trump. As for Kate’s new outfit, it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before in almost the same colour. I wish she had put her hair up.
I see Cathhhhhhhhherine’s desire to be known for more than her clothes and need for simplicity and frugality collapsed the minute she thought she could get something new and identical to her old clothing out of it.
I can’t stand these people.
Ditto.
Where do I start with this one… the photos has me 😅😬🙄, firstly why are Kate and William having their mouths open – are they singing? 2nd William walking closer to Trump than his wife.. ok 📸📸and Camilla looking at Kate acting like Malania is her best friend 😩😩 jeez
Is that a new dress for her? It looks like a dozen other coatdresses she already owns. She and William seem to be enjoying themselves. I get that’s their job, butttttt William doesn’t have a poker face at all so when he looks like he’s enjoying himself, he is.
William looks happier standing next to Thump than he does his wife. Melania’s outfit is giving me prison warden vibes. Kate looks the same as usual although I don’t care for her little hat, I think it needs to be more tailored to match her coat dress.
I can’t believe these two flew in a helicopter to get to Windsor. Is the traffic that bad in London that they couldn’t drive? I understand that Melania’s outfit is a nod to Christian Dior’s New Look from 1947, but it looks dated on her. She should have worn something more modern, and dare I say it, American for the visit.
Joe Biden did the same. It’s pretty standard for security reasons. Otherwise, they’d have to close roads for a motorcade.
The motorcade for Vance in the Cotswolds was at last a dozen cars and for a president it is even more. The helicopter was more efficient. And in this case probably better for the environment.
The tabs could have captioned the first photo the NEW FAB FOUR if the two couples had mirrored each other. Instead Trump and wife are holding hands and Will is so close to Trump that his hand is brushing his whilst his own wife is stood apart as an onlooker! Extraordinary body language of big boy Will getting up close and personal with Trump whilst cold shouldering his own wife!!
Oh lookie there! Four evil bigots hanging out together. Their views on race relations and ultimate power are closely aligned. Like attracts like.
Slumlord Willy is thrilled to be in the presence of another racist slumlord who also doesn’t pay his bills, admires unearned merit, and disdains “the poors”. Their wives are both inelegant, illiterate, boring social climbing trash.
There, I said it. Fight me.
Was it chily there in Windsor? Loos like William was wearing a heavy coat. Or is William bulking up to appear a big, strong statesman (not) beside Trump?
I find this whole tableau revolting.
I can’t even muster up the energy to say anything else. All that unearned privilege, stolen wealth and racism.