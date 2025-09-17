Princess Kate, William & Charles had some weird body language at the Kent funeral

Here are more photos from the Duchess of Kent’s requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday. Most of the royal family was in attendance: King Charles (no Camilla), the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of Edinburgh (but no Edward?), Princess Anne and Tim Laurence, and an abundance of the Kent side of the family.

I was right about Kate’s funeral look, this is the same Roland Mouret dress she wore to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. She also borrowed the same “funeral necklace” she wore to Philip’s funeral and QEII’s funeral, a pearl choker with a diamond-encrusted vulva-looking centerpiece. She carried a Chanel bag. They’re making a big deal about Kate curtsying to King Charles as they exited the church. What was weird about it… like, she was the only one who curtsied as they said goodbye. William didn’t bow or anything. Kate also kissed the king’s cheeks as they said goodbye. What was more interesting about the goodbye tableau was that Charles and William barely said anything to one another and they had a pretty cold goodbye. William is apparently still pissed off about Charles meeting Harry. I would imagine that Charles is still pissed at William for being lazy and dumb.

Ooof I knew winter was on the way but boy oh boy.. you can feel the chill outside Westminster abbey through the screens.. seems like Willy’s toys are still out of his pram… Kate never misses a chance to grab a headline moment though 😂😂 This family is so funny😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/C7XFeNs68l — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) September 16, 2025