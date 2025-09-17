Princess Kate, William & Charles had some weird body language at the Kent funeral

Here are more photos from the Duchess of Kent’s requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday. Most of the royal family was in attendance: King Charles (no Camilla), the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of Edinburgh (but no Edward?), Princess Anne and Tim Laurence, and an abundance of the Kent side of the family.
I was right about Kate’s funeral look, this is the same Roland Mouret dress she wore to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. She also borrowed the same “funeral necklace” she wore to Philip’s funeral and QEII’s funeral, a pearl choker with a diamond-encrusted vulva-looking centerpiece. She carried a Chanel bag. They’re making a big deal about Kate curtsying to King Charles as they exited the church. What was weird about it… like, she was the only one who curtsied as they said goodbye. William didn’t bow or anything. Kate also kissed the king’s cheeks as they said goodbye. What was more interesting about the goodbye tableau was that Charles and William barely said anything to one another and they had a pretty cold goodbye. William is apparently still pissed off about Charles meeting Harry. I would imagine that Charles is still pissed at William for being lazy and dumb.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William, Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037880577, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
Brrr…King and his heir seem to be having some S.P.A.C.E. Typical Can’t she knows where the camera is and plays to it.
Willy also can’t seem to run away fast enough from everyone, including Kate, after greeting the Catholic priest and bishop.
What’s happening here? When Charles gestures Kate to come over, is he trying to make a point to William about freezing him out? Is Charles whispering a message for the Waleses in Kate’s ear? Why does Kate’s face fall as she turns away from Charles?
It seems like Charles was talking to other lady and Kate interfered to kiss.
It is the odd way of curtesy. Kings shoulders shouldn’t be touched. IIRC, i read this from a Spanish article, when little sophia touched her father’s shoulder, during a state event, this argument was brought up. Because touching shoulders is a gesture of showing dominance. It is also used in military or Royal orders, involving some sword traditions. anybody correct this?? Is Kate doing it right?? Can she touch shoulders of a king without being his wife or the heir??
I don’t know if it is being done correctly or not but my first thought seeing her hand on his shoulders like that is how demeaning it looks for her to tower over him with her hands on his shoulder. The entire interaction looked strange because it started off with him skipping William all together with no interaction between them, then he motioned for her and said something to her while she was so far away from William. Her kissing him first and then the curtsy looked strange but I wasn’t sure if that was how it had been done before.
It looks weird to see Kate kissing Charles on both cheeks before curtseying.
The whole family dynamic is weird!
I have seen other royals do this so I think it’s pretty standard.
I feel as if I’ve only seen the hands on the arms and not on the top of the shoulder, but I could be wrong.
What a family. I’d rather chill in a nest of vipers. They all behave like they hate each other and if this is the best they can do in public at a funeral imagine what it’s like at Christmas dinner?
But if you take the family component away, and treat it as a company it’s really even more preposterous. You have the CEO of the company angry at the COO for their laziness, when they’ve never enforced any rules or consequences for the years of failed projects, missed meetings, and poor return on results.
Then you have the COO angry that CEO has expectations of them, and won’t let them just work how they want, when they want, and set their own goals and performance metrics. The rest of the company is staffed by a bunch of incompetents who all plot against each other as the company’s stock drops. If this ” family” really was a company no wonder they need essentially a government bailout.
Now for something nice: Kate is looking better than she has in months in that photo. Her hair really looks less fake when its pulled back like that, and I think pulling it back also gives her a bit of a natural face lift.
The botox sheen is also helping with the natural facelift.
I disagree. It hangs in the back to nearly her waist and it is still artificial looking.
I have always though that she looks better with her hair up, so a short hair do might look better on her.
The length hair ages her. It’s giving Bette Davis as Baby Jane.
I saw the video of her hair struggling to blowing in the wind and all I could do was laugh. It looked like something you would buy at Spirits for Halloween when I saw that.
From the front it looks better at this event because it looks short! She would really look a ton more chic if she just cut her hair and got rid of the childish style she clings to. @TOM is right – it’s giving Baby Jane; she has aged past that style and just keeps going with it, doubling down even!
She does look a little better here? But in that one picture she also looks like she just slipped something into someone’s tea, or into several someones’ teas…
LOL, yeah she does.
I guess it’s *possible * to think her wigs are ‘less fake’ but they’re still obviously fake.. She’s not worn her own hair only to an engagement in many many years, if ever.. She wore extensions when first married.
Oooh William is incandescent with rage. This time at his Papa.
I wonder will we get a slew of anti-Charles leakes in the following weeks
Ooof, indeed. That wasn’t a cold goodbye – that was no goodbye. William walked around behind Charles to avoid having to speak to him. And, after greeting Kate, Charles didn’t even bother to see where William was, he just turned his back to get in the car. I know Kate likes the spotlight, but Charles put his hand out to her first – I don’t know what else she could have done.
Oh yeah, Kate looked surprised that Charles acknowledged her. He’s basically turned away from her at several big events to the point that she’s had to curtsey to his back. It was funny because she truly had to turn and look at Sophie, as if, huh, are you talking to me?
I’m trying to figure out that cat that ate the canary smile on Kate’s face, especially relative to the coldness of the interaction (or lack thereof) between Charles and Will. She’s really pleased that Charles acknowledged her.
I think Charles acknowledged Kate to make it obvious that he was blanking William. We’ve seen him ignore her before in public and here it looked like he was about to do the same but changed his mind at the last minute for some reason. The way he beckoned her – its like she wasn’t planning on greeting him at all. There was so much space between all three of them.
how awkward.
The outer coat dress is Catherine Walker.
Whoever designed it, the combination of the huge bow plus the doll hair is painful to see.
Is it the same as the red coatdress with the big bow that she wore for the South Korean state visit?
She wore the red version of this coatdress at last year’s Christmas carol concert. What she wore for the South Korean state visit seemed a little different. Didn’t it have some sort of a cape over it?
@Deborah1 – She had a cape made to match the coat dress and styled so the giant bow could be seem. And there was another dress under that, too.
The dress itself is too long as you can see about an inch of it below the coat hem, which is a bit of a faux pas.
Her mother does that too.
Keen is smirking in one of the photos. That hair/wig is really unsightly.
It is definitely a Disney evil stepmother smirk.
It might be my new favourite photo and I hope they use it often! It’s such classic Disney villain!
Honestly between the last pic here and the one from the coronation I really wish she would fully lean into the whole villain vibe. She does it so well and it would make her so much more interesting than the wet piece of tissue paper with a bad wig we get every time she leaves the house.
I saw that and thought
“Oh, look! Kate’s found the camera”
Her mismatched eyebrows are perfect for her evil Disney villain smirk.
Very interesting. William said nothing to Charles that I could see. It appears Charles said something to Kate and she responded. Very frosty indeed!
I read an interesting “how it could work” yesterday about William removing himself from the line of succession: that he could convert himself and his children to Catholicism and that would be it. Since he’s so obsessed with small r royalty/being a lazy cheese curd, I sometimes wonder if he’d pull a stunt like that.
Or just to punish his dad, punish Harry, punish, punish, punish. It would be very much of his rage flavor. It’s not like he wants to actually work anyway.
That would be hilarious, full stop. Omg.
That would be funny but he would never do that because his main goal in life is to one up Harry and the only thing he believes he has to hang over Harry is that he will someday be king. Harry doesn’t want to be king and he has said that numerous times, but William has spent his whole life believing that he’s better than Harry because he was born first and will be king one day, so Harry not wanting that role is irrelevant to William. It’s tunnel vision for William at this point because he has nothing else.
Kate has no grace. Her curtsy, which everyone seems to strangely go gaga for, has no elegance. She doesn’t tilt her head gently forward as she goes down. All she does is bend quickly at the knees, with a stiff back. A silly observation I know but I think it looks terrible.
I will forever remember Meghan’s gloriously graceful, respectful curtsy before the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. It was beautiful to watch, too – gracefully descending, head bowed, equally gracefully standing afterward – and Harry’s head bow accompanying her curtsy. Perfection.
Oh the wales and the king are at war. I read once that charles is always aware of the camera. I’m willing to bet he instigated this exchange with kate simply to look good. Neither of them were sincerely happy to see each other.
I can see that. It’s like he turned, and since William had already moved, she was the only one there. Her smile dropped the second she turned away. It all felt cold.
Imo she looked caught off guard that Charles singled her out to say goodbye. She briefly turned on her smiling for the photos face when she did the cheek kiss and curtsey, then turned it off again when the moment was over. I don’t think she was prepared for the wait for the cars to be a PR moment. It feels like something Charles did to send a message, since she was the only one he acknowledged in that moment.
Looking at this video again is it not also weird that Charles didn’t really engage with sophie either? And was there a reason given as to why Edward didnt show up?
Edward is in Papua, New Guinea, representing KC. Not much press coverage on his trip.
Oops my bad about edward. Legitimately had not heard a single thing about that trip.
Re the exit i wonder of Charles was just so focused at making a show of embracing Kate, and not Willoam that Sophie was just an accidental casualty that he looked over in order to dash out.
Edward is out of the country. I guess no one really noticed until the funeral, lol.
It was kind of a snub to Sophie. I think he was just ready to get into the car but still there wasn’t a head nod or anything.
The body language all round was weird. Kate looking like the cat that got the cream (why? – was it that “apology” piece from Platell in the Mail, or was it all the kissy stuff with Charles to show that it’s not HER he’s pissed off at, just William). William in a massive sulk. Andrew and Fergie chortling away (at a funeral?).
p.s. Prince Michael looked incredibly frail.
I still think the Fails had some type of dust up either in the car or that morning. You could build a bridge in the space between them. Or maybe they are so used to having the kids in between as a buffer zone that they can’t cope with having to be next to each other. I think Charles acknowledged Kate just to fcuk with William. William just seems like he’s really angry about something or at someone. Very disturbing.
I think Charles are f*cking with William, too, by acknowledging Kate.
The thought of Meghan being in that group, and having to deal with their machinations, makes me ill. She is so much better off being a continent away.
Metro today had Kate putting her hand on Charles ‘s shoulder next to the famous one of Duchess of Kent consoling Jana after losing Wimbledon. Visual implication that Kate” the compassionate” compares with the truly empathetic Duchess of Kent. Kate is canny and always goes for the money shot to ensure that she gets the front page.
Is Kate ok? I never want to be that person judging someone’s physical appearance. I see people do that so often with celebs like Angelina or Ariana and it makes me super uncomfortable… so I’m going to proceed to do it here and now, lol. But something just doesn’t look right with Kate. She looks sick, or maybe disturbed or scared…? Not sure but I’m concerned.
It doesn’t actually look like a vulva but like an old Persian pattern often used in jewellery, fabrics or carpets. Where does the necklace come from?
And Saint Catherine not content with stalking and imitating Meghan, now also imitating late Diana’s way of looking?
Bah 😒