Protesters projected images of Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle

Here are some photos of Donald and Melania Trump arriving at Stansted Airport in Essex on Tuesday evening. They didn’t get a formal royal greeting upon their arrival – all of that is happening today, and we’ll have coverage later on (when we get the photos and videos). A brief fashion note: Melania (and that is her, not Fauxlania) wore a long Burberry coat, as a nod to her British hosts. As the Daily Beast pointed out, the Trumps do not travel well, especially these days. Ol’ Droopyface looked half-dead as he gingerly descended down the steps. His cankles made a special appearance as well.
In recent days, there were many “exclusives” from Buckingham Palace about the importance of this state visit and how Downing Street has ordered King Charles to roll out every red carpet for the Trumps. A royal insider told Vanity Fair that Charles “has paid very close personal attention to the visit, overseeing the schedule and being very involved. They are very positive about the visit and very much looking forward to it. I get the impression the king is going to be rather vocal about issues close to his heart, chiefly the environment and energy. Queen Camilla will be very charming and they will both make sure the president and first lady will be made to feel very welcome. I suspect the royals will pull this out of the hat beautifully.”
Well, funny story. Upon the Trumps’ arrival, a group called Led By Donkeys managed to project images of Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew onto one of Windsor Castle’s towers. Apparently, the prankster-activists were arrested, but the stunt made major news last night and it’s bleeding into the coverage of the state visit today.
Trump being trolled in the UK with images of Jeffrey Epstein being projected on to Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/DclaUgKg8E
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 16, 2025
An awkward start to the state visit: the campaign group Led By Donkeys are projecting images of Donald Trump together with Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle: pic.twitter.com/3tNF1guBWK
— Finlay Duncan (@FinlayD) September 16, 2025
Oh dear. Not such a great diplomatic start. Protesters managed to project images of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew onto the outside walls of Windsor Castle. #Trump #statevisit pic.twitter.com/yO0fnqk5Sa
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 16, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Good show, Led By Donkeys!
And back on US late night: Jimmy Fallon said the royal couple are the US President’s second fave king and queen, next to Burger and Dairy.
Good start to the day.
Bravo to our special friends!
Ol’ Droopyface, love it!
Also love how British pranksters are so creative. We could use some of that energy here.
Lol at Chris Ship’s, oh dear. Did they think the world was going to collectively forget about Epstein while this was going on? Also, I know I saw multiple news articles about a banner with that picture being posted outside of Windsor during the state visit over the past few days. Was the surprise that they projected it onto the castle? Because it shouldn’t have been a surprise that they were planning to do this.
I hope they have to take a million photos together that will be splashed across the globe for the next week. They didn’t have to do this second visit, they chose to do it.
The “oh dear” was funny.
This clip from Chris Ship is only partial. I’ve just seen the full video. “Oh dear” is an understatement. 😂
I don’t think I have ever disliked a human being as much as I dislike this man! I can’t believe with votes this moron back into office! Not sure how to handle 3 more years of this … at the last year will be all about the presidential elections!
I don’t think he will live another three years. The health issues seem immense.
I wonder where the giant blow up baby fascist balloon that was used during his first term ended up, I’d like to see that follow him wherever he goes.
Apparently it’s not going to be used this time which is a shame. Anyway, the projection on to Windsor Castle was brilliant.
I would like to thank our prankster friends in the UK for this. Well done.
A friend who just got back from a trip to Spain and Portugal said she really really wanted to wear a t shirt that said “I Didn’t Vote For Him” the whole time she was there. Same.
I love this for them.
Watching CNN right now, they’re making Cankles stand through all this military whoopdedoo. No chaira in sight, and rain.
Aw I love this for him.
The only thing I’ll say about this visit* is that Trump is so impressed by pomp and royalty that I could see him agreeing with Charles on almost everything as long as its in a historic room at Windsor with someone bringing him coke and McDonald’s on a silver tray – so Charles could be able to get him to agree about wind farms or something, IDK.
He’ll forget as soon as he leaves the UK though.
*that’s not actually the only thing I’ll say but it’ll do for now hahahaha.
Is no one going to comment on his new party city hair piece?
Right? It looks like someone grabbed a dust cloth and stuck it on his head, not even worrying about the colour! Helps with that whole half-dead vibe.
It’s a lightly-groomed tribble.
This comment section is hilarious today!
It looks like a Brillo pad sometimes. I thought I was the only one who noticed, but I guess there’s just too much else going on to pay attention to that thing on his head.
I had to look twice. Does he only wear the blond here because, you know, it’s sun bleached? It looks horrible.
Maybe he borrowed it from Kate.
I love this. So creative and petty.
Amazing.
Love this for all involved!!
Jolly good fun! I love the mug shots and inclusion of Melania especially. Well done!
Apparently Channel Four, a tv news station, put together a supercut of Trump lies that runs for several hours lol. The ads are calling it the “Longest Uninterrupted Reel of Untruths Ever Broadcast on Television”.
I’m recording it. 😁
Good work by Led by Donkeys.
Nicely done, Led by Donkeys. Trump trafficked girls. I wonder how well he knew Prince Andrew, too.
Side question: does AirForce One’s staircase now look copper-colored? Did I miss him plating the flippin’ staircase like every other thing in that gilded fake-a** life?
Think it’s the lighting that makes it look that way. Maybe the polished it up for the trip.
This stupid trip might be worth it if he gets massively trolled the whole time. They need Vance in the Cotswolds energy to be really effective.
Led by Donkeys have been doing excellent work for years now. You can see what they do on their IG if you want to see more.
Thanks SarahCS for the heads up! I just started following them 🙂
A right royal flush with all the pomp and pageantry just to trot across the windsor castle garden in glass carriages. At what cost to the taxpayers..
This is incredible. I watched the whole video on Led By Donkey’s Instagram. It’s so powerful and it lasted a while. It’s not just pictures, it’s a really compelling documentary. Power to the people and protestors. Never let Trump, Andrew, or any of them pedophiles have a peaceful moment.
Also it is absolutely Orwellian that these activists are arrested for projecting a video on a building, but Trump isn’t arrested for raping young women.
What a wild world. I’m glad they’re reminding people of Trump’s disgusting history and it’s not being normalized. I’m interested to see how Kate “the children’s princess” is going to smile and host this pedo for the next few days.
We are truly living in the upside down. It’s great that there are groups who shame the devil. Thank you, Led By Donkeys!
Not much lately has brought a smile to my face as much as this has!!!
Good. Thump hates to be laughed at more than anything. He can dish it out but he sure can’t take it. They will have to give him a super extra special carriage ride to help him get over his hurt little fweelings.