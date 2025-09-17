Protesters projected images of Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle

Here are some photos of Donald and Melania Trump arriving at Stansted Airport in Essex on Tuesday evening. They didn’t get a formal royal greeting upon their arrival – all of that is happening today, and we’ll have coverage later on (when we get the photos and videos). A brief fashion note: Melania (and that is her, not Fauxlania) wore a long Burberry coat, as a nod to her British hosts. As the Daily Beast pointed out, the Trumps do not travel well, especially these days. Ol’ Droopyface looked half-dead as he gingerly descended down the steps. His cankles made a special appearance as well.

In recent days, there were many “exclusives” from Buckingham Palace about the importance of this state visit and how Downing Street has ordered King Charles to roll out every red carpet for the Trumps. A royal insider told Vanity Fair that Charles “has paid very close personal attention to the visit, overseeing the schedule and being very involved. They are very positive about the visit and very much looking forward to it. I get the impression the king is going to be rather vocal about issues close to his heart, chiefly the environment and energy. Queen Camilla will be very charming and they will both make sure the president and first lady will be made to feel very welcome. I suspect the royals will pull this out of the hat beautifully.”

Well, funny story. Upon the Trumps’ arrival, a group called Led By Donkeys managed to project images of Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew onto one of Windsor Castle’s towers. Apparently, the prankster-activists were arrested, but the stunt made major news last night and it’s bleeding into the coverage of the state visit today.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Protesters projected images of Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle”

  1. Lissen says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:31 am

    Good show, Led By Donkeys!

    And back on US late night: Jimmy Fallon said the royal couple are the US President’s second fave king and queen, next to Burger and Dairy.

    Good start to the day.

    Reply
  2. DeeAnne says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Bravo to our special friends!

    Reply
  3. Me at home says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:33 am

    Ol’ Droopyface, love it!

    Also love how British pranksters are so creative. We could use some of that energy here.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:38 am

    Lol at Chris Ship’s, oh dear. Did they think the world was going to collectively forget about Epstein while this was going on? Also, I know I saw multiple news articles about a banner with that picture being posted outside of Windsor during the state visit over the past few days. Was the surprise that they projected it onto the castle? Because it shouldn’t have been a surprise that they were planning to do this.

    I hope they have to take a million photos together that will be splashed across the globe for the next week. They didn’t have to do this second visit, they chose to do it.

    Reply
  5. Vs says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:39 am

    I don’t think I have ever disliked a human being as much as I dislike this man! I can’t believe with votes this moron back into office! Not sure how to handle 3 more years of this … at the last year will be all about the presidential elections!

    Reply
  6. Ariel says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:39 am

    I wonder where the giant blow up baby fascist balloon that was used during his first term ended up, I’d like to see that follow him wherever he goes.

    Reply
    • Deborah1 says:
      September 17, 2025 at 9:33 am

      Apparently it’s not going to be used this time which is a shame. Anyway, the projection on to Windsor Castle was brilliant.

      Reply
  7. MaisiesMom says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:47 am

    I would like to thank our prankster friends in the UK for this. Well done.

    A friend who just got back from a trip to Spain and Portugal said she really really wanted to wear a t shirt that said “I Didn’t Vote For Him” the whole time she was there. Same.

    Reply
  8. Jenny says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:52 am

    I love this for them.
    Watching CNN right now, they’re making Cankles stand through all this military whoopdedoo. No chaira in sight, and rain.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:54 am

    Aw I love this for him.

    The only thing I’ll say about this visit* is that Trump is so impressed by pomp and royalty that I could see him agreeing with Charles on almost everything as long as its in a historic room at Windsor with someone bringing him coke and McDonald’s on a silver tray – so Charles could be able to get him to agree about wind farms or something, IDK.

    He’ll forget as soon as he leaves the UK though.

    *that’s not actually the only thing I’ll say but it’ll do for now hahahaha.

    Reply
  10. Dss says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Is no one going to comment on his new party city hair piece?

    Reply
  11. Bumblebee says:
    September 17, 2025 at 7:58 am

    I love this. So creative and petty.

    Reply
  12. Jais says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:01 am

    Amazing.

    Reply
  13. Jill says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Love this for all involved!!

    Reply
  14. Teddy says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Apparently Channel Four, a tv news station, put together a supercut of Trump lies that runs for several hours lol. The ads are calling it the “Longest Uninterrupted Reel of Untruths Ever Broadcast on Television”.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Good work by Led by Donkeys.

    Reply
  16. Betsy says:
    September 17, 2025 at 8:57 am

    Nicely done, Led by Donkeys. Trump trafficked girls. I wonder how well he knew Prince Andrew, too.

    Reply
  17. SpankFD says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:07 am

    Side question: does AirForce One’s staircase now look copper-colored? Did I miss him plating the flippin’ staircase like every other thing in that gilded fake-a** life?

    Reply
  18. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:10 am

    This stupid trip might be worth it if he gets massively trolled the whole time. They need Vance in the Cotswolds energy to be really effective.

    Reply
  19. SarahCS says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:15 am

    Led by Donkeys have been doing excellent work for years now. You can see what they do on their IG if you want to see more.

    Reply
  20. Noor says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:31 am

    A right royal flush with all the pomp and pageantry just to trot across the windsor castle garden in glass carriages. At what cost to the taxpayers..

    Reply
  21. dee says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:39 am

    This is incredible. I watched the whole video on Led By Donkey’s Instagram. It’s so powerful and it lasted a while. It’s not just pictures, it’s a really compelling documentary. Power to the people and protestors. Never let Trump, Andrew, or any of them pedophiles have a peaceful moment.

    Reply
    • dee says:
      September 17, 2025 at 9:47 am

      Also it is absolutely Orwellian that these activists are arrested for projecting a video on a building, but Trump isn’t arrested for raping young women.

      What a wild world. I’m glad they’re reminding people of Trump’s disgusting history and it’s not being normalized. I’m interested to see how Kate “the children’s princess” is going to smile and host this pedo for the next few days.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        September 17, 2025 at 9:51 am

        We are truly living in the upside down. It’s great that there are groups who shame the devil. Thank you, Led By Donkeys!

  22. Harla says:
    September 17, 2025 at 9:43 am

    Not much lately has brought a smile to my face as much as this has!!!

    Reply
  23. MsIam says:
    September 17, 2025 at 10:09 am

    Good. Thump hates to be laughed at more than anything. He can dish it out but he sure can’t take it. They will have to give him a super extra special carriage ride to help him get over his hurt little fweelings.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment