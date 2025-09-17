Protesters projected images of Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle

Here are some photos of Donald and Melania Trump arriving at Stansted Airport in Essex on Tuesday evening. They didn’t get a formal royal greeting upon their arrival – all of that is happening today, and we’ll have coverage later on (when we get the photos and videos). A brief fashion note: Melania (and that is her, not Fauxlania) wore a long Burberry coat, as a nod to her British hosts. As the Daily Beast pointed out, the Trumps do not travel well, especially these days. Ol’ Droopyface looked half-dead as he gingerly descended down the steps. His cankles made a special appearance as well.

In recent days, there were many “exclusives” from Buckingham Palace about the importance of this state visit and how Downing Street has ordered King Charles to roll out every red carpet for the Trumps. A royal insider told Vanity Fair that Charles “has paid very close personal attention to the visit, overseeing the schedule and being very involved. They are very positive about the visit and very much looking forward to it. I get the impression the king is going to be rather vocal about issues close to his heart, chiefly the environment and energy. Queen Camilla will be very charming and they will both make sure the president and first lady will be made to feel very welcome. I suspect the royals will pull this out of the hat beautifully.”

Well, funny story. Upon the Trumps’ arrival, a group called Led By Donkeys managed to project images of Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew onto one of Windsor Castle’s towers. Apparently, the prankster-activists were arrested, but the stunt made major news last night and it’s bleeding into the coverage of the state visit today.

Trump being trolled in the UK with images of Jeffrey Epstein being projected on to Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/DclaUgKg8E — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 16, 2025

