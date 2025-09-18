Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel haven’t committed to the Gilmore Girls documentary

Embed from Getty Images

Gilmore Girls aired from October 2000 through May 2007. I was a big fan during its original run because I loved the relationship between Lorelai and Rory, and really related to Lorelai’s relationship with her own parents, Emily and Richard. When I turned 32 I had this big extensional moment, realizing that I was Lorelai’s age when the series started, only she had a 16-year-old and I had a two-year-old.

There’s a Gilmore Girls documentary coming out soon cleverly titled, Drink Coffee, Talk Fast. So far, several former stars are confirmed to be taking part, including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Keiko Agena, Sally Struthers, Chad Michael Murray, and more. Notably missing from the cast list is Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, who gave a nod to Stars Hollow when they reunited to present an award at this year’s Emmys. Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with Lauren on Sunday and asked her why she wasn’t participating in the documentary. Her answer was pretty straight-forward: She’s not participating if the GG series creators, Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, aren’t involved.

This documentary sounds fascinating, and I’m sure that everyone involved has done so earnestly. That said, it’s noteworthy that in addition to Graham and Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Liza Weil, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sean Gunn also haven’t interviewed for Drink Coffee, Talk Fast. I bet that some of them end up giving interviews eventually. As for the Palladinos, I wonder if there’s a reason why they haven’t participated yet. Is it scheduling conflicts? Money? Do they want to keep their cards close to their chest in case they do their own documentary one day? Have they been in contact with Lauren and some of the other cast members to ask them not to participate?

I agree with Lauren’s assessment about GG’s staying power. The writing is sharp, the relationships are enviable, and the situations are the perfect balance between relatable and soap opera.

