Donald Trump wants King Charles to come to the US next year for Independence Day

Next year is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. I love American history so much, and I still think about how bonkers it must have been for those British colonialists to say “actually, f–k the crown and f–k the king” in 1776. The 250th anniversary is called the Semiquincentennial, the Bisesquicentennial, the Sestercentennial or the “quarter Millennium.” It’s going to be a big deal. Except that next year, you know, we’ll still be dealing with all of ~this~ so it’s probably going to suck. I imagine that Donald Trump will turn it into a military parade to celebrate Dear Leader. Well, apparently, Trump wants to invite King Charles to come over for the Semiquincentennial.
Could anything be more Trumpian? Take the most anti-monarchical moment in U.S. history, and turn it into a royal guest spot. Yes, two hundred and fifty years after defeating the Crown, Trump was so enamored by the royals on his state visit to Britain this week that he wants to celebrate American independence by rolling out the red carpet for none other than the great-great-great-great-grandson of George III.
The revelation that the administration intends to extend an invitation to Trump was broken by the Daily Telegraph’s U.S. correspondent Rob Crilly, who reported that a senior White House official confirmed the plan as Trump flew home Thursday evening aboard Air Force One.
“It was a really fantastic trip,” the official said. “The British know how to do this perfectly. They set the bar high for their trip to see us.”
Whether the King would even be physically able to make such a long trip next year is, of course, uncertain. Charles is still receiving weekly treatment for cancer, but he has repeatedly shown he can travel abroad despite his health issues.
While long-haul travel is obviously a challenge, the fact that such journeys have been proven possible suggests that, with careful planning, a U.S. visit could be manageable. Unlike when they receive guests, which is done on the orders of the government, monarchs are, by precedent, free to refuse or accept overseas visits depending on personal circumstances, including health.
It is, of course, impossible to predict the progress of his illness into next year. However, the assumption that he could still travel overseas by the White House should be taken as an encouraging sign that courtiers who insist Charles’ reign has “many years to run” are not dissembling.
The last time a British monarch made an official visit to the United States was in 2007, when Queen Elizabeth II attended celebrations marking the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.
I remember QEII’s 2007 visit – she came to Virginia when Tim Kaine was governor, and George W. Bush was president. Bush made several gaffes and QEII was not amused. It’s wild to think that was the last time a British monarch visited the US. Did QEII really not visit during the Obama years? I guess not. Anyway, I actually see the historic significance of wanting the British monarch to visit for the Semiquincentennial. I just doubt that Trump understands the history – he wants Charles to come over because he thinks that they’re both bigly kings.
Will he be performing in Hamilton? “You’ll be back”
I’d do it for the healthcare, please come get me!
If there were a comment of the day, this would be my vote!
Charles looks so vibrant and normal next to trump. even camilla gets a glow up just by looking like a person who has smiled before without being in excruciating pain.
The health, or should I say the condition, of both men might be an issue, don’t you think?
How does Donald keep all that makeup off his white collars? He looks like an angry baby in blackface in that header pic.
Charles may be too ill to travel, they should send Will and Kate instead. They can visit the deportation camps and shake children’s hands through the prison fence.
Charles is inbred to george 3 with three lines of descent
Sure, let’s celebrate all the petty tyrants next 4th of July. 😏
If Charles has even a shred of self-respect, he’ll refuse this invitation on the perfectly reasonable grounds of ill health, whether or not his health is actually a limiting concern at the time. If Charles does this, or sends Will and Kate (and assuming Global Statesman Willy even agrees to leave his footie chat rooms), then it’s official: the British monarchy has lost every last scrap of dignity.
William will have plenty of football to watch in the US next July if he comes over.
Not if all the foreign football players are denied entry or detained in El Salvador…
Or maybe he can watch the UFC fight that is planned for the White House South Lawn in June 2026.
Would love to see Andrew get sent over here. He could answer a few questions while he’s here.
Elizabeth II went to the US in 1976 for the Bicentennial – Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston I think. And then on to Canada for the Montreal Olympics.
Was coming here to say the same thing!
God willing, Trump himself won’t make it.
Pretty sure the highlight of the Queen’s visit in 2007 was the Kentucky Derby.
My guess is William and Kate will be sent if Charles and Camilla can’t make it.
Can they please announce that the US will be taken back by the UK? I’d rather have my leader(s) be Kier Starmer and King Charles. Heck. I’d take Queen Consort Camilla too.
Isn’t this like inviting your ex to your divorce party?
Is it wrong to hope they are both gone by then?
Not if you want King Willy and President Vance throwing the nation’s birthday party.