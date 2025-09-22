Angelina Jolie: ‘I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country’

Angelina Jolie was in Spain over the weekend for the San Sebastian Film Festival. She premiered her latest film, Alice Winocour’s Couture. While Angelina’s film festival appearances always make news, this time, Jolie is making news for something she said during the press conference. She was asked about the state of America at this time, especially as an American artist.

Oscar-winning actor Angelina Jolie, who is at Spain’s San Sebastián Film Festival with Alice Winocour’s “Couture,” was asked a timely question at the festival’s press conference: What do you fear as an artist and an American? The actor sighed deeply and took a few moments to answer before saying, “It is a very difficult question.” “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” said Jolie. “I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life… My worldview is equal, united, and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous. These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. These are very, very heavy times we are living in together,” concluded the actor. It’s important to note that Jolie’s comment on freedom of expression comes just days after Disney’s ABC took Jimmy Kimmel‘s popular late-night show off its schedule “indefinitely.” The decision came after one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the U.S., Nexstar Media, said it intended to preempt airings of the program following remarks the host made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

[From Variety]

She’s right. I don’t recognize my country either. It’s like sane, normie Americans are the proverbial lobsters in gradually boiling water. One day, we’re just looking around and wondering when everything changed. It changed in 2016, btw. When a minority of American voters got that orange demon in office. Nothing has ever been the same since then. Angelina is lucky in a sense – she has other places to go and the means to take her family out of America. Reportedly, Angelina is waiting until her twins turn 18 and finish high school (next year) to move out of America permanently. Reportedly, she’s looking to move to the UK, but she also has a home in Cambodia and she does a lot of work in Ethiopia and Namibia.