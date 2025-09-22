Prince Harry remembers ‘losing it as a kid’ when his mom took him to Disneyland

On Sunday, ABC aired The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20. The special had a compilation of celebrities talking about how much they loved Disneyland. Two of those celebrities? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan were interviewed weeks ago, if not months ago for this special. Still, it’s pretty bad timing for the special to come out right when celebrities are speaking about Disney and boycotting the company over their censorship of Jimmy Kimmel. Anyway, here’s what Harry and Meghan said in the special:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking back at their favorite Disney memories, from their own childhood trips to introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the “happiest place on Earth.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20, which aired on Sunday, Sept. 21, and both recounted visiting Disney theme parks as kids.
Prince Harry, 41, recalled visiting Disney World in 1993 when he was 8 alongside his late mother, Princess Diana, and older brother, Prince William. “I went with my mom and my brother. I remember it very, very well…I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it,” he added.
As a “southern California girl,” Meghan said visiting Disneyland was “more accessible” for her but “still the biggest treat in the world.” One of her memories was going to Disneyland for grad night, when high school seniors visit the park after hours.
“I don’t even know why they let us do that!” she said, with Harry chiming in, “That sounds like a lot of fun. Can you do that in your forties?”
Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday with a family trip to Disneyland — and they shared that Archie and Lili’s excitement started before they even got into the park. Harry said, “They’re like, ‘This is amazing!’ Like, ‘Guys, this isn’t even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You’re about to be blown away.’ ”
He later added, “To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they’re walking into — it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again.”
The celebrations included the family of four going on rides, sampling treats and admiring a birthday cake topped with The Little Mermaid’s Ariel. A photo shared on the special also showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex yelling while riding Space Mountain, which has been a favorite ride of Harry’s since his childhood visit. He recalled, “I went round and round and round — 10, maybe 12 times.”
It doesn’t take much for Harry to turn into a kid again, honestly, but I bet he had the time of his life taking his kids to Disneyland and showing them all of his favorite rides. His abiding love of Space Mountain is amazing. I’m including a clip below of H&M talking about the park.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on what Disneyland means to them and their family. #Disneyland70 pic.twitter.com/KdKg8i5A7r
— Dani (@ArchLiliHazMeg) September 22, 2025
Photos courtesy of ABC, Meghan’s IG.
The timing was most definitely off, but the joy and enthusiasm expressed by this couple was real. Pretty sure most know this was done weeks if not months in advance of the boycott.
It’s definitely odd timing and I wouldn’t be surprised if ABC/Disney is hoping this gives them some good press, though it unlikely will despite who’s in it.
I went to Disneyland for my senior trip as well. It’s a big thing throughout California. Some of the stuff was closed at the time, but most was open and it was fun being there after hours.
The timing really sucks for this and that’s all on Disney and ABC. I didn’t watch it but the Sussexes look good in the clips. This is the same Disney that sued Ron DeSantisFlorida because they wanted to impose restrictions on them because they were gay friendly, but then they fire Kimmel who was already in Trump’s cross hairs. The fall out from this is still happening. The network deserves the backlash for trying to appease fascism.
I can’t remember the name of the obscure law, but didn’t Disney use the length of life of King Charles’ youngest grandchild as the duration of a contract? That would be Princess Lili, a real life princess coming to the rescue.
Yep it truly is bad timing for this to come out and I’m sure the gutter rats will spin this as how dare Harry be happy with a company that is denying free speech in 3 2 1. He really is a kid at heart.
No shame for Harry. A neighbor of mine, a well-respected bio-chemist, started jumping up and down shouting,”Mickey, Mickey!” when the famous mouse showed up (or so says his wife, whom I believe). Anyone can lose their shit there. I’ve never been, but assume it’s so.
I cried when I met princess Ariel and I was 29. Don’t care! Lol.
I wish I could have seen it but no way to Disney or ABC. I’m trying to get my husband to stop watching the NFL too.
Seriously unfortunate timing, what with all the pathetic, corrupt obeying in advance going on at Disney/ABC. I’m sure at the time they participated, they couldn’t have anticipated anything about a sweet, family friendly Disneyland retrospective being politically controversial, but such is the sorry state of our embarrasing fail country.
I love seeing how happy H & M are! We canceled our Disney+ bundle last night and had plans to go to Disney later this month thinking the crowds would be lighter after school started. Nope. Won’t go now.
It’s nice that Disney included footage of a gay couple getting engaged … but they really blew it with the Kimmel fiasco.