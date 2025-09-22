Prince Harry remembers ‘losing it as a kid’ when his mom took him to Disneyland

On Sunday, ABC aired The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20. The special had a compilation of celebrities talking about how much they loved Disneyland. Two of those celebrities? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan were interviewed weeks ago, if not months ago for this special. Still, it’s pretty bad timing for the special to come out right when celebrities are speaking about Disney and boycotting the company over their censorship of Jimmy Kimmel. Anyway, here’s what Harry and Meghan said in the special:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking back at their favorite Disney memories, from their own childhood trips to introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the “happiest place on Earth.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20, which aired on Sunday, Sept. 21, and both recounted visiting Disney theme parks as kids.

Prince Harry, 41, recalled visiting Disney World in 1993 when he was 8 alongside his late mother, Princess Diana, and older brother, Prince William. “I went with my mom and my brother. I remember it very, very well…I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it,” he added.

As a “southern California girl,” Meghan said visiting Disneyland was “more accessible” for her but “still the biggest treat in the world.” One of her memories was going to Disneyland for grad night, when high school seniors visit the park after hours.

“I don’t even know why they let us do that!” she said, with Harry chiming in, “That sounds like a lot of fun. Can you do that in your forties?”

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday with a family trip to Disneyland — and they shared that Archie and Lili’s excitement started before they even got into the park. Harry said, “They’re like, ‘This is amazing!’ Like, ‘Guys, this isn’t even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You’re about to be blown away.’ ”

He later added, “To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they’re walking into — it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again.”

The celebrations included the family of four going on rides, sampling treats and admiring a birthday cake topped with The Little Mermaid’s Ariel. A photo shared on the special also showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex yelling while riding Space Mountain, which has been a favorite ride of Harry’s since his childhood visit. He recalled, “I went round and round and round — 10, maybe 12 times.”