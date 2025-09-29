“Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton are expecting their third” links

Embed from Getty Images

When Kieran Culkin won his Best Supporting Actor Oscar earlier this year, he told his wife (Jazz Charton) from the stage that he wanted another baby. Well, she’s pregnant with their third! And Kieran looked so happy to reveal her bump! [Just Jared]

Tom Holland is fine after he was concussed on set. [Socialite Life]

Nobody Wants This Season 2 trailer! [LaineyGossip]

Unpopular opinion: Andrew Garfield looked better pre-hairplugs. [RCFA]

One Battle After Another is already having moderate box office success. [Pajiba]

Ice Spice is still around (in Milan). [Go Fug Yourself]

Doja Cat says words about male rappers. [OMG Blog]

Honey Boo Boo was in a car accident. [Seriously OMG]

A Siesta Key star was arrested twice in one month. [Starcasm]

All about Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica. [Hollywood Life]

People are finding romance with chatbots. Really depressing. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images