“Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton are expecting their third” links

When Kieran Culkin won his Best Supporting Actor Oscar earlier this year, he told his wife (Jazz Charton) from the stage that he wanted another baby. Well, she’s pregnant with their third! And Kieran looked so happy to reveal her bump! [Just Jared]
Tom Holland is fine after he was concussed on set. [Socialite Life]
Nobody Wants This Season 2 trailer! [LaineyGossip]
Unpopular opinion: Andrew Garfield looked better pre-hairplugs. [RCFA]
One Battle After Another is already having moderate box office success. [Pajiba]
Ice Spice is still around (in Milan). [Go Fug Yourself]
Doja Cat says words about male rappers. [OMG Blog]
Honey Boo Boo was in a car accident. [Seriously OMG]
A Siesta Key star was arrested twice in one month. [Starcasm]
All about Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica. [Hollywood Life]
People are finding romance with chatbots. Really depressing. [Buzzfeed]
I personally loathed the speeches in which Culkin talked about this third child, but if they are happy, that’s what’s important.
Ugh, same. It felt horribly invasive for everyone to be contemplating her uterus in that moment as he’s badgering her from the stage. It felt so emblematic of how society is staking a claim on women’s bodily autonomy in this moment. Ugh, again.
It’s crazy how much the Culkins look alike. Gun to my head I’m not sure I could distinguish between Rory and Kieran. McCauley probably but still very similar.
I don’t think Andrew overdid the hair at all. He just filled in the sides. I had to look at previous pics to really tell. I think it might be just a little too long on top and that’s why it seems overdone.