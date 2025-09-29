“Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton are expecting their third” links
  • September 29, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

When Kieran Culkin won his Best Supporting Actor Oscar earlier this year, he told his wife (Jazz Charton) from the stage that he wanted another baby. Well, she’s pregnant with their third! And Kieran looked so happy to reveal her bump! [Just Jared]
Tom Holland is fine after he was concussed on set. [Socialite Life]
Nobody Wants This Season 2 trailer! [LaineyGossip]
Unpopular opinion: Andrew Garfield looked better pre-hairplugs. [RCFA]
One Battle After Another is already having moderate box office success. [Pajiba]
Ice Spice is still around (in Milan). [Go Fug Yourself]
Doja Cat says words about male rappers. [OMG Blog]
Honey Boo Boo was in a car accident. [Seriously OMG]
A Siesta Key star was arrested twice in one month. [Starcasm]
All about Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica. [Hollywood Life]
People are finding romance with chatbots. Really depressing. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton are expecting their third” links”

  1. Aimee says:
    September 29, 2025 at 5:29 pm

    I personally loathed the speeches in which Culkin talked about this third child, but if they are happy, that’s what’s important.

    Reply
    • Vernie says:
      September 29, 2025 at 10:50 pm

      Ugh, same. It felt horribly invasive for everyone to be contemplating her uterus in that moment as he’s badgering her from the stage. It felt so emblematic of how society is staking a claim on women’s bodily autonomy in this moment. Ugh, again.

      Reply
  2. Mightymolly says:
    September 29, 2025 at 5:29 pm

    It’s crazy how much the Culkins look alike. Gun to my head I’m not sure I could distinguish between Rory and Kieran. McCauley probably but still very similar.

    Reply
  3. M says:
    September 29, 2025 at 5:34 pm

    I don’t think Andrew overdid the hair at all. He just filled in the sides. I had to look at previous pics to really tell. I think it might be just a little too long on top and that’s why it seems overdone.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment