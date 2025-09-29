King Charles is ‘saddened & disappointed’ by Harry calling out palace saboteurs

On Saturday, Prince Harry’s spokesperson clapped back on an exclusive Sun cover story. The story was all about Harry’s September 10th meeting with his father at Clarence House, and how Harry was surprised by the formality of the meeting, etc – go here to read. Someone had given the Sun a big briefing about the meeting and that someone was not Harry. Harry’s statement said that the Sun’s report was “categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.” Tom Sykes, on his Royalist Substack, pointed out that Harry is drawing “a line straight back to the top tier of his father’s household.” Sykes names Clive Alderton (Charles’s private secretary) and Tobyn Andreae (comms secretary) as the main culprits. Sykes says that those two are the most likely to feel “threatened” by a reconciliation between father and son. Well, Buckingham Palace has responded to… Harry’s statement. From a Times exclusive:
The palace has been left “saddened and perplexed” by Prince Harry’s latest claim that the institution is “sabotaging” the relationship with his father, the King.
The Duke of Sussex appeared to accuse courtiers of leaking information about a meeting with his father this month, amid reports that the prince had claimed “men in grey suits”, were responsible.
The news has been met with disappointment by friends of the King.
A royal source said: “The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”
On September 10 the duke saw the King for what was described as “a private tea” at Clarence House. The 50-minute meeting was the first time that the King had met with his younger son for 19 months. Afterwards, the duke appeared relaxed, telling guests at a charity reception in London that his father was “great”.
This is gaslighting. It’s also yet another example of why this family is so screwed up. There’s absolutely no reason for “senior aides” to work diligently to improve a father’s relationship with his son. That’s between Charles and Harry. It was always between Charles and Harry, despite the efforts of those SAME senior aides working diligently to sow divisions and mistrust between Charles and Harry, which they’re still doing by leaking details of a private meeting to the Sun. Anyway, it sounds more like Charles’s senior aides are “saddened and perplexed” by Harry’s refusal to allow them to lie and sabotage behind-the-scenes.
It was obvious Harry was being baited. He IS hot-headed and responded. Now he’s stuck playing their games. He should accept that he can’t change anything and move on.
Harry is not hot headed. That would be his brother. And he also doesn’t respond to everything. In fact, both Meghan and Harry let most things slide. But this was a very deliberate leak to paint Harry in a negative light towards his father because as we also know: charles and william read the tabloids and believe what is being said. Pushing back on this was a smart move because not only did it become extremely obvious just where the leak came from, we now also know for certain that harry was pleased with the meeting between him and his dad.
Yeah, that’s not it. The press is essentially trying to accuse Harry of leaking information about the meeting. I don’t know anyone who would chose to remain silent if that happened to them. Are you a member of the British press?
@Alex Can, are you serious about this “clear Harry was baited……..stuck playing their game”? Well, IMVHO, if “stuck playing their game” means Harry’s team correcting lies about the Sussexes in record time and killing a story right in its tracks before it even gets any legs to start going anywhere, then please continue “being stuck playing the tabloid games”, I applaud team prince Harry. This is exactly what they should have been doing right from the get-go: call out all these liars right away instead of letting the lies sit and fetter in the public domains. The moment prince Harry’s spokesperson denied, on record, these lies that the tabloids were hoping he’d ignore, was the moment all of them stories died. That’s the right way to go about these fools.
He’s not stuck doing anything. This was an important meeting and he corrected the record. He hasn’t spoken to any media or anyone with permission (“sources close to Harry”)
regarding his meeting with his father.
He said – I haven’t said a word. Anyone who is claiming I did seems to want to jeopardize the trust and growing closeness between my father and I.
Which cuts straight to the heart of the matter and undermines the meat of the story. The Harry can’t be trusted to to “keep his mouth shut” stories were about to come out, I’m sure.
Although honestly …. and I’m sure Harry knows this and factored it in- this is what they meant by him keeping his mouth shut. Letting others dictate a narrative of events with Harry being falsely attributed emotions. They didn’t care if he briefed about the meeting.
The real test was if he corrected the lies the palace put out. Because that’s what they really can’t stand.
The courtiers know exactly what they are doing. They purposefully treat the royals as big babies from an early age. They do everything for them from putting toothpaste on their brush, closing their curtains, tying their shoes to the big things like coordinating with rota reporters and politicians. They infantalize these royals to the point where the royals have ‘learned helplessness’ and don’t have the ability to do anything for themselves because they never had to. This dynamic favors the courtiers who then have secured jobs as irreplaceable indispensable aides. People who are treated like babies from an early age and never allowed to grow remain babies later in life. Babies appear dumb and in need of constant care and support. That’s how the royals are
managed. They are made to appear incapable and incompetent and that allows the “smart” courtiers to control them. It’s a mess. The monarchy is useless and wasteful at this point.
This happens every time Harry meets Dad in person or goes to anything involving that family. The press say Charles or institution wonder if H can be trusted not to talk about what happened. Then a day or days later information attributed to “source” about what supposedly happened is leaked to the British tabloids. Then they wait for Harry to put out statement then it’s “Harry can’t be trusted….” And then it’s on repeat.
Have you guys noticed how the length of the meeting between Harry and his father keeps getting shorter?
Also – nice defection. “Points right to the top of Charles’s household”. Oh. Does it now? As opposed to right at his brother who has been talking to the press non stop about his rage and angst and hatred and future plans to keep Harry out of the UK for forever once he’s king?
Interesting.
I was just about to make that note. Charles and Harry’s meeting seems to lose a minute with every week that passes.
Nah, that’s not Harry taking any bait. Quite the opposite. He’s shining a bright light on the twisted machinations of the Men in Gray and setting the record straight. Good for him.
After decades of Charles, Camilla and William lying about him for their own benefit and his detriment, him occasionally correcting the lies isn’t what I would call him being a hot head. His responses are clear, concise and never aggressive or mean. They are just matter of fact, which isn’t something a person who is a hot head would do. Him correcting these lies isn’t him falling for a trap, that doesn’t even make sense. He’s actually doing the opposite of falling for a trap because he’s taking any power away from them because he isn’t allowing them to create a negative narrative about him. That’s why I appreciate that they don’t address every lie about them because lies are written about them everyday and by being selective the palaces, royals and media can’t predict when they will run weeks of lies only to be epically proven wrong on a world stage.
Why would alderton and that other guy feel threatened by a reconciliation between harry and his father? Do these people realise that they are in fact not part of that family and whatever is between father and son, is between father and son? They need to stop acting like they are more important than they actually are.
The monarchy is more important than the family and we’ve seen that since the dawn of time. It’s all about “The King is dead; Long live the King.” If Charles is saddened and disappointed, it’s because he’s getting the same treatment Elizabeth got in her final years.
@Eurydice, Totally agree with you that Charles is getting the same treatment that he dished out to QE II. Serves him right. Too bad the British people are so taken in by all of this lying melodrama generated by the Grey Vipers and are unable to discern what is going on.
Clive “The Wasp” Alderton at least has plenty to feel threatened about. Harry called Alderton “The Wasp” in Spare because Alderton’s been briefing against Harry, and later against the Sussexes, for years. Alderton would absolutely try to stop the return of a guy with a huge grudge against him.
Also, Alderton and Andreae are reportedly angling for jobs in William’s future court. William’s top staffer doesn’t seem to be well-known. William might try to bring back his BFF Jason Knauf, who is currently exiled to a sinecure at Earthshot for lying to a judge about Meghan, but that might be a heavy lift. So the rumors/reporting are that Alderton at least, and maybe Andreae too, are sucking up to William by passing along tidbits such as what happened during the Charles-Harry meeting. There’s another rumor that Alderton is about to retire, so who knows about his career plans–but he’s still The Wasp.
Alderton, Charles’ private secretary, yes. Likely working with William and his people. But Charles has a new, unbiased, DEPUTY private secretary now and I think Andreae, Charles’ Comms guy (who’s actually been working with Harry’s people), may have hit back at all the shenanigans with ‘waspish’ through his old MoS contacts. Trouble in paradise 😅🤣😂
Would any of us want ourselves or our loved ones anywhere near this nest of vipers?
I don’t know that Andrae is completely unbiased but he reportedly seems to lack the hate-on for Harry that Alderton has. He may see Charles reconciling with Harry as being better for the king’s legacy. Time will tell.
Charles is an inept father and king for allowing this chaos to continue in public. Princess Diana was right when she predicted he was not capable of the top job.
Watching this shit show and recalling the days of the briefings against Princess Diana as the chaos of the royal family unfolded in public is like deja vu. The courtiers in factions supporting either Charles, William, Camilla on any given day are running amok with the anonymous briefings to the media, and Charles as the head of the establishment hides in a corner pretending his hands are clean. 😳
Prince Harry has way more patience and I assume love for his father to be showing him this much grace because, my God, he must by now understand that Charles’ inaction is ultimately responsible for the continued malignancy and the briefings against him and his family. Whether it’s from BP, CH or KP, the top guy sets the tone. QEII proved that the tone from the top is impactful when she made certain grand public gestures for the Sussexes despite Charles and William working to undermine them.
The media establishment claims Charles’ diplomacy guides foreign leaders, for example guiding Trump, to change his mind about supporting Ukraine, so why does he fail domestically to reunite his family. Hmmm!!! At this point, the only conclusion that one can draw from this 5+ years long household upheaval is that he does not care to reunite his family or he is not competent to reunite his family or maybe his impact on the global stage is all media fluff. 🤷♀️ He probably like the Wizard of Oz 🧙♂️ (fake and hiding behind a🪞). He seems to relish the chaos who feigns compassion for others so he can be praised.
Looks like Princess Diana was prophetic about Charles’ future. and legacy as a King. 🤲
Charles will not be remembered as a successful King. His legacy will be summarized by failure.
– Failed marriage (“there were three of us in this marriage” is engraved in the history books, very public cheating (tampon Prince & tampon King) and divorce
– Failed father (neglecting his children after the death of their mother, briefing against Harry to rehabilitate his mistress Camilla to make her Queen, evicting the Harry from Frogmore Cottage, pulling Harry’s security while maintaining and paying for Andrew’s security)
– Failed leader (degradation of the Windsor brand – inability to foster cohesion in royal family, dithering and inaction that fostered chaos, aggrieved household staff in control of the leadership vacuum as a result of Charles’ dithering and inaction).
Charles does not know what love means. He is bad father and grandfather
– Failed non-racist (revealed as being one of the royal racists – along with Kate – who had concerns about how dark his biracial grandchild’s skin colour would be)
@MSJ: you said a lot there. And it’s all true! Never forget that the fish rots from the head.
In my view, most of Charles’s poor decisions can be traced back to all of his decisions made about, around or for Camilla. He tanked his marriage because he wouldn’t quit Camilla. I know he cheated with other women, too, but I think the close and continuing emotional connection with Camilla, a type of relationship he denied to his wife no matter how much she wanted that, was the thing that got Diana. In tanking the marriage for Camilla, and so publicly (though the leaked “tampon swirling in the toilet” conversation being leaked wasn’t his fault), is probably the biggest thing under someone’s control (vs the weird monarchy and distant family into which the children were born) that torpedoed the boys’ lives, and then of course he made decisions for Camilla’s benefit and continues to keep her in his life and not his sons.
Whatever weird hold that woman has for him truly astonishes me. And Charles is supposed to be a thoughtful, introspective person. But I guess I have known a lot of thoughtful, introspective people who make the same self-protective sleights of thought. They’re a real b to try to reason with, though, cause they’ll have done all the thinking from all the angles and there’s no way to tell them they’ve wrapped themselves around their axles.
I think it’s becoming pretty clear toward the end of these British monarchs reigns, if they’re dealing with health issues their senior staff begin to think and behave as if they are the monarch. I think it was a book that said that not too long ago that a lot of these senior staff members behave more ” royal” than the royals themselves. They know despite the happy smile he tries to put on his face that Charles is very clearly not long for this world. The next king absolutely despises his brother. They aren’t going to do anything to make it look like they have encouraged reconciliation.
Harry isn’t trying to come back for an official role. So there’s really no reason for the staff to be involved at all. They don’t need to manage his personal life with his son, his daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren. They are doing so because reconciliation like I said yesterday embarrasses them. They are the ones that drove him away, and he’s had audacity to be happier outside and not fail. They can’t control him, and him making the statement he made this weekend is why they’re trying to gaslight now. He can’t be welcomed back.
it comes from charles living his whole life with so much decided by staff he cannot even fathom them not being there and making certain decisions. and they just feel entitled to deciding his entire life, and he lets them because he trusts them over his own son.
it makes me think of the amazon royal scandal episode around prince andrew – he was yelling at his private secretary that he wanted to do what he wanted to do, but then ended up having to do exactly what his other’s private secretary decided. and then he had his private secretary tie his shoes.
I agree. Charles has the authority to do a lot of things, but I think he lacks the capability to make the decisions. And I think that Harry for whatever reason knows that his father has the authority and believes that he has the capability to make those tough decisions, when life has really not shown for that to be the case. You can see it in how Harry would constantly describe the RAVEC security case. He would constantly say how his father could intervene, which he absolutely could but one of his senior staff members was on the committee. And he just took his word for it. Harry thinks that his father is a stronger more decisive individual than he really is. He’s only really shown that emphasis in my opinion with Camilla.
I couldn’t agree more with this statement. Charles seems puttering, easily frustrated and easily led. I can see him bowing to aggressive staff. YES …The wasp or whomever likely have succeeded in sabotaging the reunion of the relationship. Oh well – Harry just needs to continue building his own happy family. Attend his father’s funeral and visit friends/cousins/charities a few times a year. But once his dad dies just wash his hands of Monarchy. It’s a dying institution anyway.
@Dee
Charles is very capable of doing a lot of things when he wants to do them. He expects Harry to just accept things as they are and not push back even if those things are wrong. Charles does not believe in accountability (I believe it’s the reason he is known to dither) whereas Harry stands on principle. There is a huge divide in philosophy. I don’t believe the gap will ever close. 🤷🏽♀️
For real? You guys know Charles better than his son? Through tabloid trash that’s constantly proving itself false?
This narrative of a father being pulled in two directions – duty vs his son – is complete propaganda.
Charles pulled the Sussexes security after promising not to. Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore the day Spare hit the market. Charles flexed his pettiness on the world stage by being petty beyond words – the hell that was QE2’s funeral, even the commemoration of IG – he threw a garden party and demanded every Windsor attend. With hundreds of slights, lies and bs in between.
Harry knows this. He’s aware of so much more than we are – through discovery of his many legal battles not to mention his entire lived experience.
Charles has taken hits when he lashes out so publicly at Harry.
So he’s taken on the image of a professorial type of intellectual, who when he can be implored to look up from his research says with confused bemusement – oh, well if your image and your character is being shaped by publicly by a ruthless media intent on making you the stupid aimless nothing compared to his brother and that you married to a truly evil grasping American divorcee hussy – well just don’t read it darling boy!
The returns to his research, which is the very neural network of the Champaign against his son.
No. This narrative of him wanting to see his grandchildren, of extending olive branches – always through the media – of wanting to reconcile with his son – yet never meeting with him or taking his calls – is a complete whitewashing of the horrors he’s involved in. Dont forget what happen to Diana. In the media and in that tunnel. This narrative is false but let’s him not take any action publicly – by hiding behind his crafted facade and his lying press. This narrative benefits him solely.
@ happy peregrine no one is saying that Charles is some hapless individual that can’t make decisions he’s perfectly able to, he just likes having his courtiers do it so he can pretend to be above it all. Everything that you named could have been a final decision by the courtiers that he looked the other way on. Evicting them from Frogmore? Bureaucratic action that doesn’t require the monarch to sign off on it. Removing their security? Alderton is on RAVEC, Charles doesn’t have to be involved at all.
And absolutely no one is saying they know better than Harry. We’re saying that Harry knows his father very well which is why he gives him more leeway than any of us would. From all of these actions that you’ve described most of us say cut him off he can’t be redeemed. The fact that Harry tries would indicate that he knows what his father is capable of, what he has the authority to do, and how people get in his ear. Same way with Queen Elizabeth that people trashed her for various things and he continued to have a relationship, because he had better insight on what was going on behind the scenes then we ever could. It doesn’t discount the fact that Charles likes for other people to be the bad guy, that’s clear in his actions with harry, with william, and with Andrew.
I do wonder what the bigger play is here, If Charles & Harry achieve peace that does not affect the inner workings of the Firm Harry has said he has no interest and has therefore drawn a line . its time for the men in grey to take note, as for Willie leaks What are you afraid of Huh?
Rinse and repeat. These people are all just awful. Charles does not look well. He’s going to die without any real relationship with his sons or his grandchildren. What a waste of a life. All that money, all the silly costumes, all the pomp, all the rules. But in the end a poor man in all that matters. I get why Harry wants to see him but lord this is painful. They couldn’t just let them have a short tea and move on. It’s been like three weeks obsession with this meeting. Truly bonkers. Well William and the men and grey suits likely got what they wanted.
I believe Alderton (the Wasp) is playing both sides. He sees that Chaz’s time is coming to an end and is positioning himself to stay in William’s good graces. Whether William will bring in his own person—Jason Knauf seems like a possible candidate—remains to be seen.
My theory is that Alderton is hedging his bets between Chaz and William. Harry doesn’t want a “half-in, half-out” arrangement because he knows it would come with an expiration date. William wouldn’t tolerate it either. Alderton might be trying to prevent such a scenario because if Harry were to agree to do royal events on behalf of his father, it would be very difficult for William to later undo that arrangement without looking **really** bad.
So Alderton and Andreae are briefing that Alderton and Andreae had nothing to do with the negative story in the Sun. Despite the clear allusions to “waspish” comments in the reporting. Got it.
Alderton, Charles’ private secretary, yes. Likely working with William and his people. But Charles has a new, unbiased, DEPUTY private secretary now and I think Andreae, Charles’ Comms guy (who’s actually been working with Harry’s people), may have hit back at all the shenanigans with ‘waspish’ through his old MoS contacts. Trouble in paradise 😅🤣😂
Would any of us want ourselves or our loved ones anywhere near this nest of vipers?
It’s clear that Palace staff are the culprits here.
So we have come full circle with this situation. Charles is not “saddened and disappointed ” that the people around him are leaking details of a private meeting between him and his son, and attempting to point the finger at Harry to make him look bad. He is only concerned that Harry is defending himself against the lies being told about him. The fact that the arrow bounces off Harry and boomerangs to the real culprits, is not Harry’s fault. At this point Harry just needs to understand once and for all that his father doesn’t give a crap about him, and will only use him for PR. I understand that he maybe concerned that his father may not be much longer on this earth, and doesn’t want things to end with the current rift between them. But he can’t continue to allow himself to be continually dragged into this kind of chaos. He has done his best, just let God do the rest, in dealing with these people. And He will!!
It’s always the same, the biggest crime is to talk openly about who is doing what/how you were treated.
And that is the pattern of abusers – their victims have to cover for them so they can continue their abuse.
The sources to the leak just outed themselves. Harry didn’t name the source(s) of the leak but the palace just did.
Charles’s claim to be “perplexed” is absurd. In the 1990s, he employed Mark Bolland, an aide infamous for planting stories to rehabilitate Camilla at Harry’s expense. For Charles to act shocked now that his household still leaks insults the public’s intelligence.
The sabotage isn’t Harry speaking up. It’s the palace using the same tired playbook: leak, brief, blame Harry, and repeat. The only surprise is that anyone pretends to believe their outrage.
I find it difficult to have much sympathy for KFC when, on his deathbed, he is still indulging in these media shenanigans by attacking H. I don’t blame his coterie of sycophants. We have plenty of examples of how strong-willed he can be so this current tish show is on him (again). He simply should never have been a father – an utter disgrace.
As a father, I can’t think of one generous, selfless thing KFC has done for either of his sons. There are a few that I can think of for QEII (buying Gatcombe Park for A, setting up Bagshot Park for E) but none when it comes to KFC. He’s been generous in establishing trust funds for Cam’s offspring but has done nothing of similar magnitude for his own children. Instead, he evicted H and his family from their UK home. He’s so narcissistic that he’ll never comprehend how much of a failure he’s been as a father.
Imagine having such a leaky backstabbing staff. Charles should be ashamed.
As @brassyrebel said upthread , “Never forget that the fish rots from the head down.”
Unless Charles wants to accuse his friends at the tabloids of making up lies, the information has to come from his staff. Or William’s. Or both. An ermine crown sits above a rotted fish fr.
I thought the talking point was that all family matters must remain private. That’s the rationale for not talking to Harry in the first place. Supposedly, he can’t be trusted not to leak “private” family conversations. Now look who’s leaking like a sieve.
Exactly this!!
As far as I am concerned, the way Meghan and specially Harry were treated when QEII died ended any belief that charles loves his son. Maybe it’s charles vs willie, but the more Harry is successful, the more it could be charles and willie vs Harry.
Charles and William were to be vindicated for their tough stance on Harry, thinking he would come crawling back, defeated. But H and M were successful, leaving the left behind royals with egg on their faces. This is the crux of the whole “feud” , they were bested by the Sussex family and can’t accept they were wrong.
While the fallout is sad, exhausting, toxic and entirely unnecessary it does show that Harry and Meghan made the right decision to leave 5 years ago. No one can thrive in such a toxic and chaotic “work” environment. This Firm is toxic and constantly shooting itself in the foot blaming Harry and Meghan for everything. Charles big mistake during divorce wars was briefing the media and creating a beast that must be fed. The Firm is now a Soap and endless, endless manufactured dramas about who hates who and who’s the baddie. All this BS is deflection against the press reporting about the lack of work being carried out by PoWs. Tabs want paid readership and clicks. Sad thing is that these are real lives but Charles made it acceptable for his courtiers to brief and undermine his own privacy and that of his sons. Harry said he and Will agreed never to do likewise but Will broke that promise. No wonder Harry and Meghan don’t want to return to this nest of vipers.
Charles does not believe in accountability whereas Harry stands on principle. There is a huge divide in philosophy. I don’t believe the gap will ever close. 🤷🏽♀️ Charles is known to dither and I think often hopes that awkward issues will just ’disappear’. When Princess Diana ‘disappeared’ he saw a clearer path toward his journey to the throne with Camilla by his side. I believe since 2020, he thinks Harry is an irritating encumbrance and at this point, because Harry refuses to stay silent, he would prefer if Harry just ‘disappeared’ but he has to pretend he is the loving father and grandfather who wants to reconcile with Harry and meet his grandchildren.
Charles barely interacts privately with the Wales family or the rest of the Windsors for that matter. He and Camilla live in different properties and privately most of the time they are apart. The man loves himself and loves the pantomime of the monarchy. That’s what he enjoys and lives for.
The Sussexes have been resilient throughout this toxic royal ‘mafia’ family/institution ordeal. I think Harry is making the effort to spend time with his father before his father passes and his conscience will be clear regardless of the outcome. He is very sincere about wanting to spend time with Charles.
I agree H’s sincere about wanting to spend time with his father but I’m not sure KFC sincerely wants to spend much time with H. How often did he deliberately avoid seeing H when he flew over to the UK? If anyone needs to clear their conscience it’s KFC. The damage he’s done to both his sons is reprehensible.
So we don’t actually know if “the King was disappointed” it is his so called “friends” who have made the comments. Nothing about what the King has said. Surely the King would want to know who is betraying him.
Having seen some back episode clips of The Crown, the Queen was always the last to know, with many different layers of courtiers deciding what and when she should know, so Charles may be living in the belief in whatever he is being told, “no sir, you are not being betrayed” .
That’s what I’m curious about. Is Charles aware of the possible betrayals? Does he even care? And where does Camilla fit in?
@Sunnyside Up
Charles needed to be proactive and keep an open line with his son but he chose to hide behind his courtiers. QEII was able to keep an open line with Harry after he moved to the US and met with him privately on several occasions without any leaks. Charles chose not to meet with Harry. It’s his his choice whether or not to meet him. Charles/the monarch usually will extend the invitation for an audience with him. If he tells the courtiers to carve out time on his schedule and invite Harry, they will. Charles has not been proactive with Harry because Harry refuses to stay quiet and accept the lies and leaks in the media.
The way these idiots act you’d think the courtiers are afraid Harry is coming for the throne to take it from William. If there were a crazy scenario that Harry becomes Henry IX those clowns would be out of a job.
Charles doesn’t love Harry, he took the meeting with Harry to make a petulant, petty and jealous William get him off his ass to do some work. He also took the meeting because he wanted to look good in the public’s eyes, unlike the last time when he held a garden party and acted like he was busy. Charles loves William but William doesn’t love him back. William is like Charles – incapable of loving anyone but himself. I bet you they (including Charles) will use that picture of Harry’s kids to deflect from any major scandal that will pop up regarding that family. They’re waiting for the right time. I pray that Harry will find peace and accept that his father is a horrible human being (just like Thomas Markle). I think Meghan has totally given up on any reconciliation with her dad. Meghan could give him a billion dollars and he would still bad mouth her to the press. He is just an awful person. For the life of me, I don’t understand how two caring and loving people could have such awful parents.
@Al,
once Harry realizes that his father is a” horrible human being”, as you say, he will realize that cutting off contact with the man who has repeatedly betrayed him is the only way he will find peace.
I’m just waiting for Harry to express concern that his father is protected and has “the right people around” him. Wouldn’t that set the cat amongst the pigeons
The journalists are saddened that Harry called out the lies in the press.