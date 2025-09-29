Sykes: Prince Harry’s palace enemies have ‘lured him into their trap’

Tom Sykes has been doing the most to promote his Royalist Substack, and this weekend, he was full of drama over Prince Harry’s clapback on The Sun. Harry’s spokesperson drew a direct line between The Sun’s exclusive cover story and the courtiers hellbent on sabotaging King Charles and Prince Harry’s reconciliation. Sykes did a live video in which he explained the connections between what Harry wrote about in Spare and how many institutional factions are anti-Sussex. For what it’s worth, I think a lot of people are missing the fact that Prince William’s office has posed as “sources close to the Sussexes” to spread lies about Harry and Meghan’s moves and motivations for years. Whenever a story pops up with some really shady quotes from “sources close to Harry,” you can assume it’s from Kensington Palace’s workshop. Now, did the Sun’s exclusive come from KP? Eh. I think the detail about Harry giving his father a photo was what set off Harry. It was the kind of thing which could have only come from Charles’s inner camp, imo. Which is why Harry was so forceful in pushing back.
Well, on Sunday, the palace saboteurs responded to all of this melodrama by declaring that King Charles was “saddened and disappointed” by Harry’s spokesperson’s statement. I feel like it’s notable that the reaction wasn’t a full, screeching hissy fit – the response was weak and vague, because Harry hit his target accurately and showed that he’s perfectly capable of calling them out publicly. But, according to Sykes, “Harry’s Enemies in King Charles’ Court Have Lured Him Into Their Trap.” Sykes now believes that “Harry… needs to stop reacting every time his enemies prod him if he is to preserve his fragile reconciliation with his dad.”
I said in my Live yesterday—recorded in the admittedly unsatisfactory lighting conditions of the gloaming outside Slane Castle in Ireland and with way too many ‘ums’—that I believed that the palace had set a trap for Harry when insiders planted a story in the Sun saying that Harry’s meeting with his father was a distinctly chilly affair, more like an official audience than a father-son reunion.
I noted that I felt Harry had walked right into its jaws by taking the bait, and issuing one of his trademark angry outbursts at palace operatives, accusing the “men in grey suits” of leaking “pure invention” to the media with the aim of “sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”
I suggested that Harry was pointing the finger at his great foes in Charles’ office, Sir Clive Alderton (“the wasp”) and Tobyn Andreae.
I also said that having provoked a response, anti-reconciliation courtiers would now be able to say that Harry had betrayed his promise not to re-escalate tensions with the family or stoke controversy around the September 10 meeting which saw Harry meet the King for “a private tea” at Clarence House, the first time that the King had met with his younger son for 19 months.
And lo! The trap just snapped shut. My point has been proven (rather quicker than I anticipated, I must confess) by a wounding story in the London Times saying that “the palace” (the Times’s careful choice of words) has been left “saddened and perplexed” by Harry’s claim that “the institution” (more careful syntax) is “sabotaging” his attempts to reconcile with the King.
A few things…it looks more like the courtiers fell into Harry’s trap by leaking the highly specific detail about the photo. “Anti-reconciliation courtiers would now be able to say that Harry had betrayed his promise not to re-escalate tensions with the family or stoke controversy around the September 10 meeting.” Those are the same courtiers who A) leaked the sh-t in the first place and B) have consistently failed to rein in Prince William, who had a loud, messy nervous breakdown over the meeting and hasn’t shut up about it for weeks. Some of you rolled your eyes about my belief that Harry and Charles agreed to not leak details of any conversations and meetings. You guys are wrong – there absolutely was an agreement, and it was one of Charles’s few prerequisites. Harry has maintained his side of the bargain, Charles has not.
Here’s more from Sykes:
Feels like the courtiers over-played their hand and now that Harry has so clearly and succinctly called them out, are desperately trying to spin their public failure.
Harry pushed back and now some are “saddened and disappointed “ that they can’t continue with who leaked what when we know who leaked and it wasn’t Harry.
The reaction is so muted compared to Harry’s statement. They didn’t expect him to clap back.
Sykes is right, however. H&M have had a policy of no engagement with the rota and British rags no matter what. They broke their own rule here and waded back into the swamp that they moved to the US to escape and protect themselves from. They should not have commented period, although at least they did it on the record through a spokesman instead of briefing anonymously as the leave behinds do. Interestingly, at least they showed why they will never move back to the UK. The anonymous sniping will never stop.
So they should continue to allow people to lie on them? NO! Their first mistake was saying they wouldn’t respond to particular stories when they should be vocal about what’s being done to them.
That’s why I think that this post is correct. Sykes is looking at this too narrowly within the confines of the UK. Harry is looking at this globally and in light of Williams coming reign. It is going to be very clear what kind of leader William is and the contrast between them even more clear after Charles is gone. It is a long term strategy of exposing the media and the palaces. Exactly what he intended.
He actually didn’t engage directly with the Sun. From what I can tell, he went to the Independent and People to correct the Sun’s lies, calling them out. Was the Sun baiting him? Sure. But I don’t see him correcting a lie as wading into the swamp so much a stopping the swamp in its tracks.
@jais – THANK YOU FOR THE DISTINCTION since I’m personally sick and tired of people trying to make H&M out to be hypocrites, or claim H&M went against their own policy of non-engagement with specific, named tabloids, when the the problem is with certain confused people who are happy to muddy the water.
The tabloids were working on a story that Harry could not be trusted and he was going to leak his meeting with his father to the press. If he didn’t clap back we would be hearing that he ‘leaked’ and this would run forever and a day. These sound like bitter Chuck’s people together with Bully who sabotaged the Sandringham agreement and they want to ruin Harry from different angles. May they never know peace.
I don’t know. I think Harry’s response was appropriate and direct – and if the courtiers aren’t working against a reconciliation, then they wouldn’t be bothered by his statement. But he publicly called them out, letting them know that he’s not playing their game. they thought that the meeting with Charles meant they could use Harry again in this way and he’s saying NOPE.
I don’t think it was a trap. /He didn’t reveal any details about the meeting or anything like that. He just said “my team doesn’t leak, and every paper in the UK know who does leak.”
@GMH I think you are misinterpreting the “no engagement “ policy. The Sussexes deny access to the British rags to events and trips they take. They don’t give any on the record interviews or allow exclusive photographs by those tabloids. I don’t believe this means they will stay silent and allow falsehoods to be published in the name of “no engagement “. They pick their battles but will not hesitate to push back or take legal action when required.
Actually, they have publicly David they will not be talking to them at all because they lie and misrepresent their words and make up stories completely, so not dealing with them at all is their best bet. They engage with any other press, just not the Brit’s but for the two or three that are legit, like the Guardian.
@GMH: The only people who want Harry to remain silent are the press and the Palace which of these institutions do you belong to?
I don’t recall Harry and Meghan saying that wouldn’t respond to British tabloids/reporting. But they would respond officially not through unnamed sources. They don’t respond to every article but to those that could be damaging or completely untrue. I don’t think it’s better to leave the ROTA unchecked since in the long run, it could hurt Harry and Meghan. Look what happened with all of the stories when they were working Royals.
This reminds me of the whole ‘They said they wanted privacy’ thing. That’s often trotted out when they are seen in public or say something publically. It’s not at all what they said but the mis-information keeps popping up.
The Rota has been lying about the Sussexes unchecked for going on 8 years, and that’s allowed them to dictate how the Sussexes are seen not just by Britain, but by the world. I don’t see any benefit to continuing that losing path.
I’m glad Harry’s people gave a measured response (Sykes is, of course, wrong when he claims it’s Harry being a hothead as usual), and to US outlets only, setting the record straight and calling out the main culprits. Otherwise, Alderton, William, and the rota were working really hard to sabotage prospects for a Harry-Charles reconciliation by painting Harry as a leaker, and without this response from Harry’s team they might have succeeded.
Harry doesn’t call out every lie about him, but clearly, reconciling with his father is very important to him.
Harry has not engaged with the Rota, here. His statements have come through his direct representatives, to other news outlets.
I’m not seeing this as a win for palace staff. A reconnection between KFC & H, with no palace leaks, would have been a spectacular success. Unfortunately, for palace staff, they don’t seem to attract success.
I don’t remember seeing anything about a promise that Harry wouldn’t “stoke controversy” or “re-escalate tensions.” What does that even mean? Everything Harry does or says is inflated into a controversy by the RF and the press.
Aside from that – it’s clear Sykes is agreeing with Harry without actually saying he agrees with him. Harry does have enemies in “the palace.” There are people working against him and any reconciliation and they are actively plotting. Keep digging, Tom. Soon, you’ll reach the heart of the story which has William’s grubby paw prints all over it.
This makes me wonder about Sykes’ goal here cause he is selling out his boy William. But he also broke the Rose Hanbury story too didn’t he?
Sykes just wants to promote his Substack. He doesn’t have any real allegiances. He will go with whoever is leaking stories to him!
He is also testing out and creating an audience for his Substack, seeing what his audience wants to hear about, what will get the most engagement.
I wonder if his daily beast gig is coming to an end soon. I can’t imagine his weekly ‘William hates Harry’ stories get many hits these days.
Yes to Sykes testing out his new substack. It’s unfortunate that you can’t read or comment on the articles there without paying a subscription fee. Because from what little I’ve read, he’s always dropping snide little asides about the Sussexes even when the article isn’t about them, so I’m not going to subscribe and I bet others feel the same. Creating a vicious circle where his subscribers are mostly derangers and so he feeds the derangers what they want.
The tabloids have been repeating that narrative. That if Harry wants to reconcile with Charles then he must stop going on the record about palace lies. Presumably Charles and possibly William have been pushing that narrative through their comms teams. But nowhere is there evidence that Harry ever signed into some sort of agreement that he will be quiet about the lies. That said, I can believe that Harry and Charles did agree to stay quiet about the meeting. But once that trust was broken, then Harry was fine speaking out. Part of me does wonder if the Sun even had any real sources from BP though. I know we talk about the photograph being evidence that BP/possibly Alderton leaked but at the same time that just seems like an easy guess on the part of the Sun. They were ready to predict that a photo was given. But idk, I can still believe Alderton or Andrae or whoever leaked that detail. At this point, it will be interesting to see if this playing around succeeds. Will the courtiers or William or whoever have thwarted Charles and Harry from speaking again? Bc that does seem to be the end goal.
I meant promises specific to Harry and Charles’ September 10th meeting, which is what Sykes was alluding to. The only thing mentioned in the press was a promise not to leak details of that specific meeting, not that Harry shouldn’t “stoke controversy.” For the press, Harry stokes controversy just by breathing.
But here, Sykes is making specific charges – that “insiders” planted the story in The Sun specifically to lure Harry into breaking his promise (whatever that promise may have been). And Sykes ends with a sarcastic final paragraph, filled with inverted commas, that shows how fake the “palace” reaction is. He’s saying that the palace isn’t “saddened and perplexed” – they planned this.
I mean they do like creating that narrative that Harry is the one that can’t be trusted.
The leak about the picture is interesting. Whoever leaked the picture hadn’t actually seen it, because they didn’t know who was in the picture. It’s almost like Charles said to Alderton–or maybe Alderton said to Willy or Willy’s staff–“and then Harry gave a picture of his family to Charles.”
Yes, I have way too much time on my hands.
It’s clear that Harry agreeing that he “wouldn’t stroke controversy” was B.S. since he put that statement out. This is just what the palace wants not Harry.
They change the rules and goal posts whenever Harry does well or gets close to scoring.
Harry’s only recourse is to keep trying or quit. He’s still trying with honour and intent.
I feel sad for him. The world sees it too, but the whole royal institution is such a powerful beast, it keeps rolling over everything.
Just to state the obvious, a palace cannot be “saddened and perplexed”. Attributing human emotions to inanimate objects like palaces is one more weird royal thing which makes monarchy totally unrelatable to normal folks.
😂👍👽
I don’t think there’s disagreement about the fact that they have some sort of agreement, just what that entails. I don’t think that Harry has agreed to share his schedule, or agree not to have any events on the days that the royals have events. I absolutely believe that he agreed not to give specific interviews about what was discussed that gives details in the way that say the BBC interview did. And I don’t think that Harry would ever give up the right to respond at all. He knows how these people work, and he knows that him being able to respond on the record is his biggest trump card.
That being said, I think that Sykes’ is wrong Harry has fallen into any trap. Him speaking on the record has always been their biggest irritation. They don’t want people to be able to refer to spokesman’s official denials ( not sources close to Harry), to refer to major network interviews, to refer to an autobiography.
Him saying on the record, hey these stories that are out that are describing the meeting with my father are all lies does not open up people to say oh well they can’t reconcile because Harry is running to the media. They want that impression because they want to pretend yet again that Harry is the only one that speaks to the media, when in truth Harry is the only one that speaks to the media and you can trace the conversation directly back to him.
Harry himself has explicitly said that the royal family members believe what’s printed in the papers. He described in Spare Charles and William parroting talking points. This is for an audience of one ( Charles), just like a lot of the reporting is for an audience of one when it comes to Harry. He doesn’t care what the courtiers think.
How on earth can educated people, at least Charles is one of them, believe a single word in these newspapers? My mind simply cannot comprehend this. Someone who has access to all the information from around the world, including first class fact checks, believes these revolver newspapers? 😵💫😵💫😵💫 This is a very deep and abiding abyss.
By saying that the King is happy to allow the press to lie is insulting the King. Never complain never explain works fine as long as the press are telling the truth. Lies should be refuted.
Call me naive but even through all the tabloid/courtiers drama and hand wringing, I think it was important to both Charles and Harry to see each other and reopen lines of communication. If it gave them both (esp Harry) some semblance of peace in their relationship, it is worth it.
That being said, Harry is absolutely in his right to set the record straight publicly.
I am leaving One Pint Willy out of this. Harry’s relationship with his father has nothing to do with his lazy, hateful bro.
History will have a favorable view of Harry from this ordeal. Charles and his courtiers will be viewed unfavorably. Every angle they push in the press demonstrates that the Windsor Family/Royal Institution is currently spiraling. To confirm that a 1000+ year old institution set a trap (planting false information in the press) for a son pleading for reconciliation with his father and thinking it’s a good thing for the institution to have done. They have lost the plot. 🤦🏽♀️
🎯
Harry was right to set the record straight. At the end of the day, all he has is his word – which comes directly from HIM.
Just saw an online clip of Lorraine talking with the royal Mirror guy. And they were chastising Harry bc in order for the palace to trust Harry he has to stop talking. As in oooh the fact he went on record again about the tabloid lies means he cant’s be trusted. But they really skip over the fact that the tabloids revealed the detail about the photograph in the first place. Which would mean someone from Charles’s team would have had to leak to that to someone. And yet no words were spoken about that in outrage at all. Just Harry’s action of correcting the leaked details on the record. These people really hate anyone going on record don’t they? Funny that. Anyways, so I’m guessing that’s what Sykes means. That Harry has again played into the narrative that he can’t be trusted. But meh. Harry doesn’t care. He’s maintaining his integrity in the face of leaky faucets. As if he doesn’t know it was a trap. He’s very aware of their very obvious plays and he doesn’t care. He’s going to go on record to correct them. At best, it’s annoying that the Sun got a reaction but Harry went to the Independent and People to get his point across, that people are leaking on the uk side of things. Which is true.
It is weird to see people falling for propaganda again and again. Harry basically said “the Sun is lying” and apparently that is bad for Harry? A lot of famous people go on record to call out the lies in DM and the Sun and everybody claps and supports that these tabloids lie all the time. But, Harry should just accept the lies and watch them to be repeated over and over again? The speed his team refuted the story shows that they were expecting this kind of games since the meeting.
Right? As you say, “Harry basically said “the Sun is lying” and apparently that is bad for Harry?” Exactly this!
Harry is getting on my nerves. His Stockholm syndrome desire to reconnect with that awful family is allowing them to damage his immediate family, Meghan’s brand and the general perception of Harry as being angry, needy, petulant and undeveloped. Imagine the DAMAGING stories they will run about Archie and Lilibet if Harry fully reconnects with them!!! LET IT GO HARRY.
I don’t know why it’s getting on your nerves, you have every right to disengage and not support Harry if you don’t like his decisions. Whether or not he wants to reconnect with larger family, and the impact that it has on his immediate family is decisions for Harry and Meghan to make not us on the outside. And if it impacts his reputation, that’s for him to deal with, and if it impacts Meghan’s business ( which I’m really not seeing) that again is a decision for her to make along with her husband. Truthfully though I don’t see Harry being viewed in the way that you described, and he’s shown through his actions that he prioritizes his immediate family over everything. Why he wants to have a relationship with his father isn’t for us to parse it’s his relationship with his parent.
I don’t understand how this is damaging Meghans brand, at all. The British press is going to attack everything she does regardless of whether Harry meets with Charles or not.
If he is getting on your nerves, then perhaps stop reading/following posts about him. I’m sure were it your family behaving this way, and or being the recipient of these kind of attacks, you’d speak up to.
Why should Harry be the one to sit in the corner taking the hits? Maybe, just maybe, the palace should just focus on the left behinds and leave H&M tf alone.
The only thing hurting Meghan’s brand are people who post hateful inaccurate posts.
I honestly don’t see how either brand or reputation has been hurt. In the month since Harry went to visit his father what has happened for the Sussexes? Invictus Foundation has announced closer official ties with NATO. Archewell Foundation is being honored with a humanitarian of the Year award. Meghan’s event honoring her for her contribution to the arts in Los Angeles from January has been rescheduled and confirmed. Meghan’s podcast has been nominated for an award. And the possibility of her starting a housewares line through As Ever went viral.
What’s the negative? That the British media is going to write negative articles about them, and the haters are going to hate them? They have written negative articles about Harry since he was 18 and negative articles about Meghan from the past 9 years. No matter what they say or don’t say is not going to change.
Yes we know, you said that above.
Look some disagree with Harry’s actions re: his father. but its HIS father and his family (and his wife and his children) – he’s making the choices that he thinks are the best ones given everything he knows (that we don’t.)
@AmyLangson: I’d offer the same advice to you, if Harry is bothering you that much: LET IT GO.
He’s a fully capable, thoughtful, emotionally intelligent man who merely wants to make peace with his dying father.
He’s not going to bring his children back into the royal fold. Be real.
I recently lost a family member suddenly. She and two other family members had an ongoing conflict. Those two family members were a mess on Saturday at her funeral because it had been hanging between them when she unexpectedly died. So many things unresolved, words unsaid….I understand Harry.
hopefully none of charles’ staff takes a picture of harry’s kids. can you imagine the amount of money it could fetch? that’s my fear.
A picture of the Sussex children is nothing without their parent’s consent, even the demented BM know that. Even if the Wasp grabbed it and tried to auction it, nobody would buy it. If anyone tried to publish it, even if it’s some tabloid in a remote third world country, they would get sued to Timbuktu and back, such that they would never ever recover. The magazine that published a unauthorized picture taken by a drone, of Archie and his grandmother Doria, filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors just months after they published that picture.
@AmyLangson – I understand exactly why Prince Harry wants to reconnect with his father. I cut my own father out of my life for a number of years due to his behaviour towards me, my mother, my half-brother and my husband, but when I found out he was dying we reconnected. It’s what decent human beings do.
Prince Harry is not perceived as needy or stubborn, and he has detached himself from his family.
He doesn’t accept money or professional support from them, but has built a completely independent life with a wonderful family and his own sources of income.
He is great at serving people without his family. He lives on a different continent and has reflected on his family dynamics like no royal son before him.
Harry has let go with greatness, dignity and respect. Outwardly, emotionally, economically and intellectually. But that doesn’t mean he can’t speak to anyone in the family anymore. He will prevent his father from becoming like his grandmother. She was kept away from him with a thousand tricks. That won’t happen to him again, will it?
The William years will be cold & cruel. There will be no elders to hold him back from his punishments. Get ready for the ruling of King Joffrey. Winter is coming.
I have no doubt that William will wreak havoc. Unfortunately for him this is not the 1500s nor is he king in some backwater where he can control everything. It’s been my experience that horrible people will create a lot of enemies who eventually turn on them, especially if it’s to their advantage. When you surround yourself with people that have no scruples you had better sleep with one eye open.
so, in publishing this, is Sykes admitting that courtiers intentionally leak inaccurate information as a “trap” for Harry/Meghan to correct (so that they can then claim Harry & Meghan are “leaking” information about their interactions with Chuck and that’s why they can’t be trusted)?
I agree with Harry’s attempt to have some sort of reconnection with his father given his remaining years (even though his father is highly dysfunctional and a good case could be made for emotional abuse). I am not sure at all that this will have an affect on Meghan and his kids. Harry is right to respond given what may have been the criteria re: no leaks in order to meet. I would suggest that he should just focus on the elements in the story that were incorrect- re: the tone and the contents of the photograph. I get the point that Harry was trying to make, but I would also suggest that the statement regarding sabotage (even though probably true) was not necessary at this point) as there is a school of thought in the counselling world that when things become intense- it’s always best to use the less is more approach to get your point across.
csc, I think what you might not have put into context is that this isn’t Harry and his Father talking through the bm. These are the people around his Father who are framing a narrative at Harry’s expense. There have been any number of articles by the bm shouting out all of the negative things about Harry and why a reconciliation should not happen. I believe Harry responded quite appropriately in order to make it clear where the leaks are coming from. That’s really what has the people in the institution (and the bm) upset–they don’t want Harry correcting anything. They want to be able to leak/write whatever they want and Harry is supposed to remain silent. That’s not escalating. That’s putting a stop to that particular story line, because they now know Harry will correct them again if they put out anything else about this meeting that wasn’t supposed to be leaked.
Saucy & Sassy – You make a valid point.
It was very clear that there was an agreement not to talk about their meetings but what is not certain is that Harry agreed to share his schedule with Charles. I think if Harry agreed to give his schedule he can expect it to be leaked to the press by the Palace. As for what Skyes says about falling to the Palace’s trap, somebody said this almost word for word in a previous post and I asked if the poster was a member of the British press. I believe that person was indeed a British journalist perhaps even Sykes himself. If Harry had remained silent about the Sun report the Palace and press would have accused him of leaking. I think Harry was right to speak out. The Palace was able to use Harry and Meghan’s silence when they were working royals to smear them.
This is true. they would have insinuated that he was leaking anyways, whether he spoke out or not. So he put his correction on record in his own words. Some might argue that means he’s playing into a trap but the tabloids are going to say he can’t be trusted either way. Consistently putting his name to his own words as opposed to tabloid sourcing will always win out over time.
To AMY L : If Elizabeth 2 really wanted Harry and Meghan to have Frogmore, she would have offered a longer lease. She didn’t. She either didnt think about or didnt care what would happen after she was dead.
Or it never occurred to her that Harry’s father would kick him out.
Sykes also said that Harry would never speak with the Sun so that story from Wilkinson came from Williams camp.
I also think the saddened comment is from Alderton not Charles himself.
The knives are out and Charles may be in the same position as Elizabeth was in terms of controlling courtiers at the end of her reign.
Quite a few new posters have suddenly appeared to prop up this narrative and criticize Harry. I wonder why.
Nobody is now talking about how Will got left outside while Harry and Charles can make peace. KP bot farm is working overtime probably.
I don’t trust Tom Sykes. He has said extremely sleazy things about Harry and Meghan over the years, and recently as well. I get a real Dan Wootton vibe from him.
Seems like a ‘playing both sides against the middle’ kind of thing to operator to me.
For years, the palaces and the press have disseminated the story that Harry cannot be trusted because he told the truth of his own story. Nothing that Harry has said about his family has been denied. Harry has said that he would have no truck with some specific tabloids and as far as I can tell, he does not. He is forced to put things on the record or to correct misleading and false narratives. He does this through his spokesperson speaking to media sources other than the ones he has named. Leaking as a way of life is going to destroy the Windsors in the end. Elizabeth is followed by Charles and William- two heirs who will drive the reputation of the line into the ground. Hope that the majority of people in the UK will realize that they are “ruled” by a family of venal, petty, jealous and gutless individuals who do nothing for the public good and bring down the reputation of the UK, while at the same time increasing and hoarding their wealth while the most vulnerable will often go without food, shelter, and health care.
Harry never claimed to have a mental health breakdown. Tom should get his facts straight, before indulging in commentary.