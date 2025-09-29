Sykes: Prince Harry’s palace enemies have ‘lured him into their trap’

Tom Sykes has been doing the most to promote his Royalist Substack, and this weekend, he was full of drama over Prince Harry’s clapback on The Sun. Harry’s spokesperson drew a direct line between The Sun’s exclusive cover story and the courtiers hellbent on sabotaging King Charles and Prince Harry’s reconciliation. Sykes did a live video in which he explained the connections between what Harry wrote about in Spare and how many institutional factions are anti-Sussex. For what it’s worth, I think a lot of people are missing the fact that Prince William’s office has posed as “sources close to the Sussexes” to spread lies about Harry and Meghan’s moves and motivations for years. Whenever a story pops up with some really shady quotes from “sources close to Harry,” you can assume it’s from Kensington Palace’s workshop. Now, did the Sun’s exclusive come from KP? Eh. I think the detail about Harry giving his father a photo was what set off Harry. It was the kind of thing which could have only come from Charles’s inner camp, imo. Which is why Harry was so forceful in pushing back.

Well, on Sunday, the palace saboteurs responded to all of this melodrama by declaring that King Charles was “saddened and disappointed” by Harry’s spokesperson’s statement. I feel like it’s notable that the reaction wasn’t a full, screeching hissy fit – the response was weak and vague, because Harry hit his target accurately and showed that he’s perfectly capable of calling them out publicly. But, according to Sykes, “Harry’s Enemies in King Charles’ Court Have Lured Him Into Their Trap.” Sykes now believes that “Harry… needs to stop reacting every time his enemies prod him if he is to preserve his fragile reconciliation with his dad.”

I said in my Live yesterday—recorded in the admittedly unsatisfactory lighting conditions of the gloaming outside Slane Castle in Ireland and with way too many ‘ums’—that I believed that the palace had set a trap for Harry when insiders planted a story in the Sun saying that Harry’s meeting with his father was a distinctly chilly affair, more like an official audience than a father-son reunion. I noted that I felt Harry had walked right into its jaws by taking the bait, and issuing one of his trademark angry outbursts at palace operatives, accusing the “men in grey suits” of leaking “pure invention” to the media with the aim of “sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.” I suggested that Harry was pointing the finger at his great foes in Charles’ office, Sir Clive Alderton (“the wasp”) and Tobyn Andreae. I also said that having provoked a response, anti-reconciliation courtiers would now be able to say that Harry had betrayed his promise not to re-escalate tensions with the family or stoke controversy around the September 10 meeting which saw Harry meet the King for “a private tea” at Clarence House, the first time that the King had met with his younger son for 19 months. And lo! The trap just snapped shut. My point has been proven (rather quicker than I anticipated, I must confess) by a wounding story in the London Times saying that “the palace” (the Times’s careful choice of words) has been left “saddened and perplexed” by Harry’s claim that “the institution” (more careful syntax) is “sabotaging” his attempts to reconcile with the King.

[From The Royalist Substack]

A few things…it looks more like the courtiers fell into Harry’s trap by leaking the highly specific detail about the photo. “Anti-reconciliation courtiers would now be able to say that Harry had betrayed his promise not to re-escalate tensions with the family or stoke controversy around the September 10 meeting.” Those are the same courtiers who A) leaked the sh-t in the first place and B) have consistently failed to rein in Prince William, who had a loud, messy nervous breakdown over the meeting and hasn’t shut up about it for weeks. Some of you rolled your eyes about my belief that Harry and Charles agreed to not leak details of any conversations and meetings. You guys are wrong – there absolutely was an agreement, and it was one of Charles’s few prerequisites. Harry has maintained his side of the bargain, Charles has not.

Here’s more from Sykes:

Having previously all ganged up to denigrate Harry’s book ‘Spare’, Sykes now compares the courtiers to the Deep State & says they yield a lot of power & pursue their own agendas. Duh … that’s exactly what Harry told us in his book & you all said he was lying. pic.twitter.com/pWlEcqrYTo — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) September 27, 2025

Here’s Tom Sykes admitting, in his latest ‘Live’, that William & Clive Alderton (the wasp) want to undermine the reconciliation between Harry & Charles & are the ones briefing & leaking lies to the British press. He calls them the “Harry Foes”. pic.twitter.com/EUV5FA0d2I — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) September 27, 2025

King Charles is on his deathbed and William is indeed making his last year's miserable. pic.twitter.com/vhdB5jnZrs — Coyote Fan (@Coyoteband2) September 28, 2025