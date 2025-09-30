People close to Keith Urban felt his split from Nicole Kidman was ‘inevitable’

Last night, TMZ and People Magazine confirmed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated and that Keith was the one to leave. Keith has reportedly purchased a separate home in Nashville. They’ve called Nashville their home and their base for well over a decade, but Nicole and Keith travel and work constantly. Apparently, Nicole and her daughters spent most of the summer in England as Nicole filmed Practical Magic 2. Keith was nowhere to be seen. From People Mag’s exclusive:
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation after nearly 20 years of marriage came as a shock to Hollywood — but not to his inner circle, a source tells PEOPLE. The source says it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the Babygirl actress, 58, and the country star, 57, have “been living separately for a while now.”
“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” the source adds.
[From People]
Fascinating that the early reports are basically just “Keith left, he was over it, everyone knew he was over it.” People also noted that Keith and Nicole were last seen together in June in Nashville. I guess soon after that, Nicole decamped to England for yet another film. The Daily Mail also had some tea:
After the Daily Mail confirmed Monday that actress Kidman, 58, and country singer Urban, 57, have sensationally separated after 19 years of marriage and two children together, sources suggest it was a lack of intimacy — as well as their busy schedules — that ultimately led to the split.
‘Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour,’ one source tells the Daily Mail. ‘There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce. They been together for decades so there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, they are not a couple.’
It is understood that Urban was the one to instigate the split, with his ‘unhappiness’ in the marriage prompting him to ‘call her out’. Kidman was ‘blindsided’ by her husband’s intervention, the source said. Urban’s main complaint appears to have been a growing coldness between the couple.
‘The intimacy isn’t there, they are just going through the motions [of being married]. If this separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn’t happy,’ the source continued. ‘She was blindsided, but we shall see how things go during the holiday season and his upcoming birthday [next month]. They have some work to do.’
[From The Daily Mail]
These sources make it sound like the marriage could be rescued, that the separation might not be permanent. I don’t know… everyone else from Urban’s camp really makes it sound like he’s done-done. Then again, no one has filed for divorce and no one has gotten the lawyers involved. The summer apart sounds like a trial separation, and now they’re trying to figure out if any of this is worth saving.
Just going by some of those photos one issue Keith had was that he didn’t like the fact that Nicole was taller than him.
After 19 years? There wouldn’t have been a second date if he had an issue with it.
nah — she wears heels, stands tall, he doesn’t seem to need lifts — I think the height difference is at the bottom of the list.
Who is doing so much talking and why? I bet Keith does have a side piece and this is the groundwork.
It’s always the one who talks to the media first who’s trying to spin the narrative.
Two things can be true. They have drifted apart and he didn’t realize how much it was affecting him until he met someone else.
I came here to say the same thing. Side piece .
And a male one. Count on it. Oh, if you can see thru the beard….
Nicole is the one with the side piece: Tom Hiddleston
She always seemed like a very cold person.
Why? Because most accounts I’ve read are she’s shy but quite warm and funny once she gets to know people.
Cold??? Have you seen any of her interviews??? I don’t understand comments like this
This is silly. What in the world makes her seem like a cold person?
Like I said on the other post, Keith Urban was asked how he felt about Nicole and her sex scenes in the movies, and he flipped and turned away. This report seems to explain very well the reason why, and I can understand his reaction to the question, which felt very weird and triggered something to me about their relationship. It’s clear to me that yesterday’s announcement about their separation is part of Nicole’s fighting for the relationship, and today’s post about the reasons why he left, the lack of intimacy, the growing coldness between them, is really Keith’s side of the story. So, I don’t think this is going back. I think we’re heading for a divorce.
Leave him, Nic! He has a soul patch!!
🤣
His personal grooming choices are really weird & out of date.
I never thought they’d last and yet I thought they were perfect for each other: extremely talented in their respective careers, Australian, met a little later in life, same bad hair choices & fashion choices, plastic surgery, etc.
She has been seeing Hiddleston for months.
I don’t understand this “call her out” thing. Is that how it’s done – by announcing a separation to the media? Or did he “call her out” privately and she wasn’t responsive? Either way, it doesn’t sound like this split is temporary.
That part sounds made up. This is the DM after all.
Call her out for sleeping with Tom Hiddleston.
Lack of intimacy and coldness translates to: she didn’t want to sleep with me anymore. Which is a common complaint for men and one of the reasons they cheat and divorce.
He also probably didn’t like her working so much and not focusing on him
I have seen that play out in real life, the man left all the household, childcare, emotional work (for her family and his family too) to his wife, basically acting like a child then was absolutely baffled that his wife didn’t see him as an intimate partner anymore. It was an absolute shock, shock I tell you!, that his wife didn’t want to be intimate with someone who acted like a child. So he cheated, claimed he was being neglected as a husband, they divorced. He dates but cannot find anyone to be long term with him and “care” for him, the ex-wife had her mental and emotional workload lessen and is enjoying a new lease of life.
Back on topic: thoughts and prayers to the hair straighteners in this divorce.
You literally just described my marriage. Dude, I did not get married just to care for a human that I did not birth. Don’t ask me to tell you what to do, open your fucking eyes and look around to see what needs to be done, and then do at least some of it.
I think you just described me. Except 7 years later the man child in his mid 40’s is still living with his parents post- split.
“He also probably didn’t like her working so much and not focusing on him”
This is/was also my first take of the situation.
“Back on topic: thoughts and prayers to the hair straighteners in this divorce.”
Definitely this should be the comment of the week!
Running to media with his side is a shitty Ben Affleck thing to do. I remember when he was going through rehab and she stuck by him. What a wanker.
Be free Nicole!
She has been seeing Tom Hiddleston for a couple of months.
I dont follow either of them, but I’m pointing towards him being the issue. His camp says he never sees Nicole as the reason for the split but in the same breath, its says he’s always touring. Well duh, does he expect her to constantly follow him around? Or just sit in Nashville waiting for him to drop in? I mean I get it, that supposedly for musicians, the only way they can make money is to tour and that’s hard on relationships. Its why so many are trying to start business or do endorsements, etc. And the same with actors, their work can take them away for months too. But, didn’t they know this going in? It seems weird that all of a sudden he’s fed up and can’t take it anymore.
Right after their marriage he went into rehab. She stood by him then. In sickness and in health, remember? Now that she, at 58, is getting some of the best roles of her career,you can’t stand by her? For better or for worse? Careers, especially for women, fade quickly with age. You can both redefine your marriage as things change and time goes on. She needs your support, not your back end walking away.
Nicole Kidman hasn’t had a shortage of film roles since she met Tom Cruise. That’s 35 years of consistently good roles. I’d lay odds that Keith Urban is about to hard launch a new girlfriend.
This is my thought too. Getting out his narrative before it’s revealed
Nicole is the one with the boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston.
I’m a few years older than Nicole and have been married about 27 years so I can say that yeah, intimacy does ebb and flow. Nicole is probably going through perimenopause, which can really rock your world, she recently lost her mother, her daughters will be moving out soon so I can imagine being sexual might be the last thing on her mind and if Keith isn’t being supportive of all that she’s going through then it would be more difficult for her to want to be intimate. Women grow and change a lot during these years and frequently their S.O.s don’t or even regress, so it can be hard to navigate through these choppy waters and doubly if you hardly see each other. I wish them all the best.
well that makes him a douche bag, its only been a year since her mum passed there is a lot to come to terms with when you have lost both parents, throwing her self into work could be her way of coping plus all of her bodily changes. she is better off with out him
She’s in her late fifties, she’s in menopause, not perimenopause.
I have been married… twice.
This kind of crap is why I am now a cat lady. I’m happy to “parent” my cat. A grown man? Not so much.
And! My cat doesn’t say mean things. He may throw up on the rug occasionally, but he doesn’t leave socks (or underpants!) on the floor and he is always sweet to me!
I would take my cat over a pouty musician any day.
I am highly allergic to cats; as in, exposure sends me into anaphylaxis. I, too, choose your cat over a needy man.
Picking sides this early in the story follows the blueprint of Left vs Right finger pointing when a mass shooting happens. In both situations it’s divisive and unnecessary. I hope whatever the reasons, Nicole and Keith resolve this without too much public interference and drama.
This
The initial statement announcing the separation felt adequate, but having “friends” chime in to the media so soon after, is doing too much and invites speculation. However their relationship pans out, for their kids’ sake, I hope everyone involved can be adults about it and keep it out of the tabloids.
Yeah all the he’s a douchebag, he must have cheated, he must have fallen off the wagon, reactions are really odd to me. She released stuff about how she was fighting for her marriage and didn’t want it to end yesterday, and now he’s released something. I don’t understand why hers is good and his is bad. But at the end of the day you don’t know how long they’ve been struggling with their marriage, so it may seem out of the blue for us but they may have been ‘ lightly ” separated for a while. Like I said any other article, I hope that they make it work( in the sense of being good co-parents sounds like the marriage is over) for their kids. The fact that he’s staying in Tennessee seems like that’s what they’re aiming for.
Yeah, I don’t get why everyone says it’s odd because he suddenly decided to end it. We don’t know how long he or both have struggled. It says she was blindsided by his decision. That stands out to me here. It’s either that she was ignorant to his unhappiness or they agreed to keep trying to save the marriage and he tapped out sooner then she expected.
She has been cheating on HIM with Tom Hiddleston.
Nicole has been seeing Tom Hiddleston behind his back.
This could just be the slant of what i hear about in the world- but what i am gleaning is that he wants a young, “devoted” wife to pay attention to him and make him the center of their universe.
She thought they were in an equal partnership.
Which men like, in theory, but often, not in reality. As they are not as “tended to” as they believe they should be.
Again- just the vibe of his unhappiness.
We don’t know these people. Hell, even if we did, we have no idea what goes on in our friends’ marriages. The reality is certainly not what gets posted to social media.
Hope their girls are okay. 14 is a tough age to exist on the planet, no matter the circumstances.
Nicole is booked & busy & probably at an all time career high right now. Maybe at this age he thought she would slow down a bit & be in a more “supporting” role in their marriage. I think in interviews, talk turns to her & he wanted the focus more on himself. A woman’s success can be hard for many men unfortunately. And if she’s filming “sex” scenes with younger hot actors, while they barely see each other, that could have been the last straw. I think both will date in their own respective industries. He”ll find another country music lover.
Keith didn’t leave her because she’s too tall or too cold or too dedicated to her career. And it’s pure misogyny to spread rumors that she’s the reason for him leaving as if she could have saved her marriage if only she’d chopped herself off at the knees, quit her career and committed financial hari kari, or changed her personality to suit him.
I look at Keith and see a (very short) performer who is getting to a certain age where he no longer wants a partner but some young thing who will reduce the sting of his own aging. The fact that he’s got “friends” out there already sparking rumors that it’s her fault tells me all I need to know about the very short Keith Urban.
P.S. The problem isn’t that she’s too tall; it’s that he’s too short.
that is a whole lot of projection and bitterness about a split we know very little about.
They have been together almost 20 years — my guess is there are a myriad of issues that led to this…but sure, it’s because he’s short.
He left her because she has been seeing Tom Hiddleston while in London.
Let’s please be careful about assuming anything in these magazines is true – especially ones that rush to blame the woman and HER WORK SCHEDULE for the dissolution of a marriage. I think 19 years is a pretty good run, especially for two busy people in the spotlight. I hope their girls are doing okay with this, and that Nic and Sandy had some great times this summer drinking wine and talking about men.
Maybe the party animal Keith is back — they both have incredibly busy work schedules and must spend a lot of time apart, that takes a toll on a marriage. My thought is that something else pretty bad is about to break in the media and this is a performative first step to distract and deflect.
There are rumours floating around that he has a sidepiece.
TMZ: 11:58 AM PT — We have seen a divorce document which says, “Marital Dissolution Agreement,” signed by both Nicole and Keith. The agreement includes a parenting plan and a child support worksheet. It also includes a Parenting Seminar Order.
Translation: Nicole and Keith have already worked out a custody agreement, child support, and it appears they have agreed to take co-parenting classes. That’s interesting, because it seems they have spent time hammering out all the divorce details. Nevertheless, our sources say Nicole made an abrupt decision to file today.
Tom Hiddleston is Nicole’s side piece.
Nicole has been seeing Tom Hiddleston since she moved to London to film Practical Magic 2.