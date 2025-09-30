Pete Hegseth is increasingly ‘manic’ these days, ‘erupting into fits of rage’

Pete Hegseth is currently the Secretary of Defense, or as he likes to call it, “Secretary of War.” Hegseth loves “warrior” drag – he installed a makeup studio in the Pentagon specifically to look like a bigly warrior on television. That’s actually the least offensive part of Hegseth’s character. This is a man who was credibly accused to drugging and raping a woman in 2017 and he paid off his accuser/victim. He’s also so incompetent that he added an Atlantic journalist to a war group chat. But one of the most notable things about Hegseth is that he has substance abuse problems. It sounds like he’s a raging alcoholic and I think there’s a growing body of evidence to suggest that he’s abusing drugs as well. His “manic behavior” is the talk of the Pentagon.
Pete Hegseth is crumbling under the pressure of leading the Pentagon. The defense secretary—who prefers the moniker “Secretary of War”—is being described by staffers as “manic,” erupting into fits of rage and tumultuous tirades, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. While he has reportedly always been temperamental, two staffers claim the former Fox News star’s mental state has reached new, frenzied heights after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this month. They said Hegseth is becoming increasingly “obsessed” with his own security and exhibits frantic behavior, such as fidgeting and pacing during meetings.
“There’s a manic quality about him. Or let me rephrase, an even more manic quality, which is really saying something,” an insider told the outlet.
“Dude is crawling out of his skin,” another source said.
The sources cited Hegseth’s increasingly erratic demands that have played out in public—most notably his recent order that every military official above the rank of one-star general fly in for a meeting in Virginia on Tuesday, even if stationed abroad. The gathering is being described as a “pep rally,” where Hegseth will address military standards and the so-called “warrior ethos,” multiple people familiar with the planned event told The Washington Post.
Also under scrutiny are Hegseth’s extensive personal security demands, which, according to the paper, are now straining the Army agency responsible for protecting him. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has reportedly pulled agents away from criminal probes in order to safeguard Hegseth’s residences in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. Sources told the Mail that those security measures have, in part, been driven by Hegseth’s wife, former Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, whose requests for protection go “far beyond” what’s been granted to other Trump administration officials.
“That warrior persona, he’s spooked,” they said.
Paranoia, misogyny, booze, outrageous demands, blowing through money, Pentagon makeup studios, journalists added to the group chat, manic behavior, and what sounds a lot like cokehead rants… sounds pretty typical for this crew, actually. Ordering generals stationed around the world to attend a pep rally is a pretty cracked-out thing to do too. Like, I could see how Hegseth would think that was a good idea while “manic” in the Pentagon makeup studio at 3 am.
Sounds like booze and coke. This dude is nuts.
I am effing out of my gourd that our TOP officials aren’t subject to the same rigorous standards as anyone with access to TOP SECRET material: drug screening, background checks, polygraph, psychological workup — the works. What in the ever-blazing hell? Get rid of the closet cokeheads and “businesspeople” with foreign special interests. And those results should be made public to the American people before elections.
This psycho-racist would never pass the FBI exam, let alone his rotting pumpkin corpse of a boss.
That was a big deal in the first administration – none of those bozos would have gotten a security clearance if they were a normal rank and file, and that should have bothered every Republican voter. It didn’t, though, because they are all, to a person, terrible people.
Yup. I clicked on that old post because I forgot how awful he is. He is a rapist and white supremacist. In any other world he wouldn’t even have a job in that office and yet he’s the head of it.
Concur. Booze and coke. The fact you have to promise to stop drinking after you get the job is a wonderful tell. Those of use who know “real alcoholics” were laughing at this when we heard it. But Senate GOP are always gonna have a blank check for Trump. Pride goeth before the fall.
He’s also a chronic cheater and white supremacist who has white supremacist tattoos.
Imagine being this white man who has coasted through life, you have gotten everything you want and yet you still need to self medicate with drugs and alcohol. I cannot imagine how these generals feel about this clown.
Save the judgment, sweetie. It’s gotta be TOUGH being given everything yet still be mediocre enough to actually earn nothing. Think of the suffering of wealthy white racist men! He’s probably crippled with rage-esteem issues.
The mandatory in-person attendance pep rally order is giving covfefe vibes. Like both instances of an utterly fucking stupid, impulsive mistake, probably done while under the influence of something, but the person who did it is such a thin-skinned insecure dumbass that they can’t admit they made a mistake, ever, so even the dumbest nonsense becomes totally intentional.
I am watching it now and it is terrifying — he is moving between quoting his book and talking about being able to put hands on recruits in basic.
I think he thought it was going to be this big rallying the generals moment and instead it was terrifying, unhinged, and crazy. Like neither he nor Trump sounded like the tough guys they’re trying to be. They sounded pathetic, insecure, and in the case of trump, in the throes of dementia.
God help us all with this incompetent regime the orange one has put in place of people who know how to do the job,
This is the same behavior observed at the two veterans charities he ran into the ground.
“Hegseth…[ordered] that every military official above the rank of one-star general fly in for a meeting in Virginia on Tuesday, even if stationed abroad.”
Great strategy, Pete, gather all of the military leadership in one f@cking spot and announce it ahead of time.
”Yoo-hoo, bad actors!? We are leaving everything mostly unattended, come and do what you like!…”
I heard Trump will attend, too. Pity it’s not on Valentine’s Day.
I do believe that they are gearing up for boots on the ground within a year in multiple theaters. I rest secure knowing if and when the draft is reinstated the Sec will apparently happily offer his kids up according to his own words . Onto the Commanders speech oh,he just brought up Russia.
This was my first thought too. Second is for an administration supposedly focused on government efficiency this is going cost a ridiculous amount of $$, though would bet Felon47 will benefit because he’s either mandating they all stay at his properties (at full rack rate) or at the very least catering all the meals (also at full rate). I mean, half expect to read next he’s inviting Putin and Bibi to give motivational messages.
Imagine being summoned for what is essentially a pep talk from a weirdo drunk? Yes we know he’s arrogant & dumb but he’s so WEIRD. He served in the military. Like he knows this shit is dumb—he was a fucking captain, and if he were pulled from active fucking duty to attend an hour long meeting that could easily be an email, he would be like WTF.
Apparently Trump is crashing the party too? A lecture on the warrior ethos to actual warriors by a frat boy and a draft dodger. Wow.
I’m usually not one to fat shame but an obese, out of shape, McDonald’s loving draft dodger.
Good morning Celebitches! I want to start off the day by saying Pete is a coward with a massive ego, a drug-addled mind, and raging insecurities. He’s also a fraud, idiot, and loser. Gotta get back to work now. If I can think of more ways to disrespect and insult this fool, I’ll be back!
He’s speaking live right now. Oh my God.
I can’t bear to watch. Can someone recap afterwards please?
Recap so far: he hates seeing women in the military, that shit should stop. He called himself secretary of war. He assured everyone that political correctness, considering people’s feelings and DEI initiatives will now be a thing of the past. He insinuated that the generals are fat and he thinks that’s unacceptable, a bad look. He thinks his level of fitness (I shit you not) is the standard now for military leaders, because if he can do hard physical training (?????) so can they.
You can’t make this up.
JFC why is this broadcast live?? It’s mortifying for Americans and their military. I feel second hand embarrasement for those military leaders.
It sounds like withdrawal symptoms.
Nothing says I’m a warrior like being a sweaty, nervous scaredey cat who can’t go anywhere without his alpha wife. Once they’re all together in one place, it would be really nice if all the generals confronted this spaced out freak over all the illegal 💩 he is doing with the US military. They need to make it clear that murdering people in the open seas is a violation of both our laws and international law. And deploying the US military against Americans is another crime. They’ve been timid so far, but there is strength in numbers. Better late than never.
I don’t think any of them will oppose him. They’ll nod in agreement with what he says, he’ll get a few minutes of ovation, then there’ll be pats on the back, praise, and salutes, and that’s it.
Why is nobody talking about how having all the top generals congregate in one publicly-disclosed location is a gigantic security risk? Which is why past administrations wouldn’t even *think* of doing this. But I’m glad taxpayers are on the hook for funding Hegseth’s extra security at his three homes, I guess.
I STG there aren’t two brain cells to rub together in this clown car of an administration.
I mean, the bright side is if they get through this event with no major attacks on military outposts/ and or the meeting, the military will not lift a finger to help the president or this Yahtzee. This is so stupid, and treats them with such contempt that even with all the purges they’ve done, the number of team 47 people is going to be insignificant.
I’ve read snippets and aside from what everyone here has already said….recruitment and retention is already down, does he think this is going to inspire anyone to join/stay? I’d imagine a mass exodus of women because this implies open season for sexual assault…whatever progress had been made in that area will completely be negated. And I feel for the many gay men and women serving, with much more honor, success and loyalty than this Bozo, who are also now told their service was worthless (and seriously, why is the GOP so obsessed with who people sleep with?!).
Give a bunch of mediocre fragile white men power and good Lord…
“Dude is crawling out of his skin”. Yeah, I would imagine they all are. Because as much crap as they try to feed us about Left Wing violence they know damn well the call is coming from inside the house. They watered and fed a White Supremacy monster and now they cannot control it. This means none of them are really safe. You can’t control crazy and the truth is some Right Wing lunatic could come for any of them at any given time. They are hellah violent and will eat their own.
This is the climate that they created.
Yes.
His makeup artist is better than the one his boss has. This is literally all I can say for him.
I realize this is in no way a funny situation, but all I’ve seen is still photos and I just envision Dwight Schrute on The Speech episode of The Office.
Does anyone feel like there could be a mass resignation of our top military brass coming on after this? Military officers at that level have worked hard to get where they are and are extremely disciplined. To be lectured to by this drunken cokehead monkey and the orange orang draft dodger should send them reeling. If they don’t resign I would be worried.
They should all resign or risk a trip to the Hague someday. My guess is that they think if they all quit, they would be replaced by unqualified lackeys. But if they don’t even try to stop him, what’s the difference? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Actually, I’m praying they don’t resign and instead act as moles from within to do everything possible to undermine the vile ambitions of this regime.
We’re pretty screwed already – without some internal resistance its over.
Or mass sackings for those who don’t kiss the ring!
I’m hoping they continue leaking to the press (which is how we knew he was going to show Leon the Chinese war plans, my god) and step up the malicious compliance. I don’t want the actually competent folks driven further out. I believe the war chat including a reporter was a spook move to undermine him, and would’ve gotten him arrested under any other administration. They’ll step up the sabotage.
IMO, it would be beneficial to have a sober defense secretary with the proper qualifications, instead of a sexual predator on the verge of a stroke due to his substance abuse issues. But here we are, watching this mess unfold in real time.
The speeches in front of the brass are horrific. Hegseth basically told the generals not to worry about domestic abuse, sexual harassment, rules of engagement, the Geneva Convention, etc.
And Trump told the military leaders that they should feel free to applaud. Or “If you don’t like what I’m saying you can leave the room, because there goes your rank, there goes your future.”
We’re living a nightmare. I cannot believe this is real.