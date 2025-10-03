Prince William on his kingship: ‘I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda’

Prince William’s appearance on AppleTV+’s The Reluctant Traveler is out today. Don’t believe the hype – the royalist media is desperately trying to convince everyone that this is William’s version of the Oprah interview or The Me You Can’t See. It is not. You can tell by the wall-to-wall reporting on his boring-ass quotes, which sound oddly detached and wooden. As it turns out, the real message of Eugene Levy’s “interview” with William wasn’t that William loves to sleep or that he misses his grandparents. The real message is… William has plans to change the monarchy when he’s king! Magically, William forecasting nebulous “changes” when his father dies is seen as less offensive than Prince Harry saying “I don’t know how long my dad has left.”
William’s tough 2024: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had. Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he’s, you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well. But it’s important that my family feels protected and has the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job. But you know, we all have challenges that come our way, and it’s important to keep going. So, you know, I enjoy my job, but sometimes there are aspects of it, such as the media, the speculation, you know, the scrutiny, that make it a little bit harder than other jobs. It’s just making sure that doesn’t overtake and intrude into areas at times when you just want a bit of space, and a bit of peace and quiet.”
What stresses him out: “Stuff to do with family overwhelms me, quite a bit. You know, worry or stress around the family side of things that does overwhelm me quite a bit… But in terms of doing the job and things like that, I don’t feel too overwhelmed by that…When it’s to do with family and things like that, then that’s where I start getting a bit overwhelmed — as I think most people would, because it’s more personal, it’s more about feeling, it’s more about upsetting the rhythm.”
His parents’ divorce: “You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love/ That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood. My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time. But, you take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents. I think we all try and do that and I just want to do what’s best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older.”
How he approaches the media: “If you’re not careful, you can intrude so much into someone’s life that actually you start unpicking everything. And growing up, I saw that with my parents, the media were so insatiable back then — it’s hard to think of it now, but they were much more insatiable. They wanted every bit of detail they could absorb, and they were in everything, literally everywhere. They would know things, they’d be everywhere. And if you let that creep in, the damage it can do to your family life is something that I vowed would never happen to my family. And so, I take a very strong line about where I think that line is, and those who overstep it, I’ll fight against. But equally, I understand, in my role, there is interest; you have to work with the media. So, you have to have a grown-up sort of situation with it as well. It’s about knowing where the line is and what you’re willing to put up with.”
His kids are phone-free: “Yep, absolutely, yep definitely. So, we sit and chat; it’s really important. None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about. Louie loves the trampoline, so he’s obsessed with trampolining and actually Charlotte does a lot as well. As far as I can tell, they just end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it.”
His future as king: While he admits one day becoming King of England is “not something I wake up in the morning and think about,” he does know the kind of monarch he intends to be. “I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change — I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen.”
He said his brother’s name in relation to George’s future: “I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better. That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”
Suffocated by history: “If you’re not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it and restricted by it too much. And I think it’s important to live, for the here and now. I want to question things more. I think it’s very important that tradition stays, and tradition has a huge part in all of this, but there’s also points where you look at tradition and go, ‘Is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?’ So, I like to question things is what I’m really getting at.”
His electric scooter: “I’m always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time….We live down outside the castle. My father spends a lot of time here, but we don’t actually live in the castle itself. But we come and use the castle for work and for meetings, and see people. And I’m always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time. I’m still regularly late anyway.”
This reminded me of the British media’s talking point that all Prince Harry does is “whine” about his life or his childhood, because watch what they say about all of this. Harry wears his trauma on his sleeve, and he’s shown for years that he’s working on it and going to therapy and prioritizing his mental health. And here’s William talking about how his parents’ divorce still affects him and how he’s still traumatized by how the press behaved when he was a kid. As for the buzz about William’s discussion about what he’ll do as king… lol. He’s talking around the fact that he doesn’t have any actual plans, he just knows that he’s going to refuse to do almost all of the work around his kingship. “The history is suffocating me,” he’ll tweet from his makeshift 150-acre country estate, before he shows up late to his video-conference audience with the prime minister.
“But in terms of doing the job and things like that, I don’t feel too overwhelmed by that”
Because you don’t f–king DO “the job and things like that” to begin with.
“The scrutiny makes it more difficult than other jobs” different, but harder? You work once in a blue moon!!
“With all that happened last year” so they’re still not saying that kate had cancer- the word they don’t pronounce – cuz she didn’t??
“I’m always late” so statemanish of him. So we all know now that there’s no good reason for them being late – they’re just disorganized regularly. How much you bet he was late and totally missed his godfather’s memorial service speech because he was still in bed. It’s nanny Maria’s fault; she didnt charge his scooter’s battery pack that night.
I’m so grossed out by the fact that he admits he’s always late. FFS, you have multiple people at your beck and call at all times, there is no excuse. He just drips with disdain for the rest of humanity, not one part of him has respect for anything.
“Say ‘overwhelm’ one more time, I dare you!” Need to unload Jules Winfield on Peggy.
So not bright or well spoken.
Silly of me, I know. But I kept thinking, wouldn’t it be wonderful if Willy asked Eugene for tips on how to be a good parent? I’m not going to go as far as marriage advice. That’s a bridge too far. But yeah, how to be a good father to his children.
I’m not sure if he asked Eugene any questions at all, lol. Which is a shame, because I think it could have been interesting to have a conversation about the need for media attention in their respective jobs, but needing to balance that attention when it comes to your family. Eugene intentionally raised his family in Toronto (not in Hollywood), and both of his children followed him into the business. Again, that might have been an interesting conversation to have, but it appears that it was pretty one-sided.
More promises with less work for him
I struggle to understand his thought process, I really do.
He’s like a human waffle maker. 🧇
Human waffle-maker, lol. It was very vague and meandering.
The reporter should ask william what is his plans as The Prince of Wales instead of focusing on what he will do as King. The office of the Prince of Wales comes with an income of GBP 22 million per annum from the Duchy of Cornwall .
That’s why W chose Eugene. He knew Eugene wouldn’t have the background knowledge to ask the relevant follow up questions. I take it that Eugene is no Emily Maitlis.
I think part of the deal was softball questions only.
If Eugene Levy doesn’t know how to communicate with a nepo baby, who could?
The show is Eugene Levy exploring different parts of the world so he was never going to ask any questions about William but more about the location, Windsor castle. William going on about himself is actually quite different from the tone the show usually takes, but then again this is more about William’s narcissism than anything else.
“And I’m always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time. I’m still regularly late anyway.”
What a terrible way to advertise yourself. Isn’t chronic lateness a sign of poor mental health? Either you’re so narcissistic & controlling you have to make sure people are waiting for you, or you’re not intelligent enough to read a clock/set an alarm. This guy is obnoxious.
My exact thoughts. Working for him must be terrible
Right? Imagine being the one tasked with having to place the call to Charles staff to mention that he’ll be late to the Coronation? Combined with his history of a really violent temper? Maybe it’s best if he goes away. Who needs him around? I can’t name a single person who is better off for spending time with Will.
Chronic lateness is one of the symptoms for ADHD, I learned that when I was diagnosed.
Yes, you are exactly right, @Hypocrisy. It was a cause for celebration the first time I arrived at a job site before my employee, who was always either early or on time. Then it turns out I was there on the wrong day. ADHD makes one feeling really stupid sometimes. No matter how hard I try, I seem to run late. I get distracted by one thing or another and boom, the cushion I had determined would suffice is wiped out and again, I’m running late. Usually about 10 minutes. I set alarms, I set timers yet if I’ve wandered out to the garden or downstairs, or out w/the dogs, or I forget why I set them in the first place or don’t hear them/see them and BOOM, I am late again. Being diagnosed in my mid-30s also meant some (life-long) habits were harder to break than others.
For myself–and I do not have ADHD–I know I was always late to work when I hated my job. And I knew I was dragging my heels. Didn’t care. After switching careers I was on time, every single day. Nowadays, I have a physical issue that makes hurrying impossible so I always pad time when leaving for places. It’s been an interesting twist for me.
It can be a symptom of ADHD and in our quest to denigrate William, maybe we can remember that we’re denigrating others that we know and care about as well.
I have ADHD and time blindness isn’t severe for me, but one of my children really struggles. Even with alarms.
It’s definitely a sign of not caring about other people and their time. This is one of my pet peeves, I officially can’t stand this awful creature.
Sounds like a whiny child still searching for a purpose and as a result is spirally as he deals with the weight of the adult responsibilities he is unprepared to handle on his own. He seems to expect people to feel sorry for him instead of taking accountability for being a lazy partying Prince during his formative years who dodged public duties with excuses are excuses (using his children as cover 😂). At 43 he is looking around and realizing that he is unprepared for the role he is about to inherit. He intends to hide away from the world and say he needs privacy for his family to avoid the full responsibilities of a King.
Reality: You’ll be King William. It’s all yours. You backstabbing coward. Deal with it. You sabotaged you brother and others for the media to help and embrace you. Now accept the full weight of the role without a supporting cast of young royals to shoulder the ‘burden’.
And I must say, he always looks awkward. I expect him to be a glum, angry King. Unhappy and jealous. Whiny and awkward. 🤷🏽♀️
Whining child is right, he sounds more like an elementary school child than a middle aged adult.
But what IS “the job”?! The more he uses that term the more weird it sounds. Actual jobs have duties and requirements and targets and … a point.
Ann Landers wrote once that chronic lateness is a sign of selfishness. Made sense to me. My hubby would say if you’re not 15 minutes early, you’re late.
@Eliza, I can understand, even appreciate the point of view. Blanket statements though, bug me, because we are not all cut from the same cloth. There has to be room for divergence from the norm to be okay. Black and white leaves no room for gray.
I tell ya, those people who are always early–e.g., 15 minutes like your husband, or a half hour or more–and then lord it over you? Just as annoying as the chronically late.
Huh. Eugene Levy got a lot of words out of William. You know seems to be a common repetitive phrase for him. And no I don’t know anything that he’s going to do differently when he’s king bc it was vague as can be. But him saying the work part doesn’t stress him? Yeah, I can believe that. And the grown up part of working with the press…was apparently smearing his brother and his wife while Meghan was pregnant and a new mother. He ended up doing to them what was done to him as a child.
I think what he did to H&M was worse than what was done to him as a child. I don’t think anyone in his family pulled a media stunt (Flybe) designed to compound his stress while he was recovering from suicidal ideation.
Yes, it was worse in so many ways. Flybe is really the tip of the iceberg.
That was a rather abrupt segue from kids not having phones to him mentioning trampolines. I wonder why he wanted to move on so quickly. Maybe they really do have phones who knows. It’s not like we can expect him to be honest.
I thought that was weird, too — “None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about” and then immediately on to how much the younger children live their trampoline! I could hear screeching tires, it was such an abrupt turn.
I think he had prepared ( sort of) a few “cute kids” talking points to sprinkle in and he just got out of his depth. After all, if you say “we are strict” about phones, most people would recount a conversation they had with their kids or be able to articulate why they feel phones are not suitable for their kids.
I certainly don’t get the sense that he’s involved in any of those tough conversations!
The biggest takeaway is that William is painful at minimal small talk at his own home. Even a world class charmer and improv artist like Eugene can’t make him interesting.
I bet they have iPads, so technically he can say they don’t have phones. But no way those pampered kids don’t have all the same access as the plebes’ children, and better.
I think it was an example of how they spend their time instead of being on their phones. What I found strange was his use of the phrases, ‘as far as I can tell’ and ‘apparently’–as though he doesn’t know this from first hand observation but rather was told about–that the kids love the trampoline & fighting with each other. He said there was an art to it, but I couldn’t tell if he meant to trampolining or fighting.
He’s too lazy to change anything
He thinks his job is “a little bit harder than other jobs” because he’s in the public eye? “So, you know, I enjoy my job, but sometimes there are aspects of it, such as the media, the speculation, you know, the scrutiny, that make it a little bit harder than other jobs.” GMAFB.
Trying to justify their land grab around Forest Lodge while making it seem like he’s working hard, despite what everyone knows.
Welcome to the uninterrupted spotlight and worldwide attention you and your wife wanted, Bully Idle.
This is what comes of racism and jealousy.
You have all the lights on you now, and still have zero shine…
Look the media and scrutiny is rough, no doubt, which is why it was such a hard pill to see him using its against his brother’s family. That said, there’s a lot of jobs that might be a tad bit harder than his and don’t come with the exorbitant SG money and Duchy money. And FL and 7 vacations or more a year.
Him even saying that while using the media to attack his brother, SIL, nephew and niece only shows that he is a really heartless person who doesn’t care that he’s making their lives more difficult than his own.
It’s awful to hear Bulliam whining about the press when he weaponized the tabloids against his brother and sister-in-law.
He’s not wrong about any of this – the stresses, the media, his family, the weight of history. The issue is in how he’s handling it. Apart from being the heir, Harry has had the same experiences, including concerns about the health of his wife.
The thing is he’s allowed to have these concerns and draw these lines but Harry who will never have the power and privileges of a King was told when he was in the institution that he couldn’t have these lines for his family. He couldn’t have any privacy for his wife or children who were essentially property of the state and his family was thrown under the bus to give William and his cover. Now that harry did the right thing as a man and took his family out of an abusive situation all of a sudden prioritizing family is important even for taxpayer funded royals except the Sussexes who are still terrible for wanting it for their children despite being financially independent because something something Netflix.
Yeah, “we pay, you pose” right?
William is a coward. Bullies usually are. He sided with the media to sabotage his brother and SIL at every turn and now has the nerve to complain about media intrusion. He can go peg himself. He continues to be a major contributor to the media’s vendetta against the Sussexes.
His isolation behind the barriers of Forest Lodge will not solve his underlying problem – he fears the responsibility of his inheritance (he says he is not fearful of the role but his behavior and the way he looked over the last 18 months says otherwise). Who will cover for his laziness when he is King and he isolates himself from the rest of the Windsors and the public, when wants to sleep much of the day? The courtiers? Maybe Jason will be his ‘strength and stay’ like Philip was for QEII. 🤷🏽♀️
He’s a lazy, whiny 😫 man-child.
That’s why I say the issue is how William handles the pressures. It comes down to his personlity and character. He could have handled the pressure with love for Harry and keeping him as an ally, rather than succumbing to hatred and jealousy. William had influence enough to get rid of H&M, but he could have used that influence to keep them. He can complain about the pressure now, but it was his choice to make it what it is now.
Not just concerns about the health of his wife but attacks and credible threats against his brother, SIL, nephew and niece with him and his wife’s helping the media to stoke deranged people.
Am I missing something because I’m confused as to what the purpose was for this interview? He just talked about himself and every time he answered a question he did what he always does which is repeat his words or thoughts constantly in each sentence or paragraph. He’s just repeating a bunch of nothing and I don’t know why this was necessary because he’s told most of this to his friends in the media, especially the lies about working and doing the job.
The purpose was to big up W whilst stirring up an equal dose of sympathy – all with prepared talking points to hit these marks.
But he’s a privileged 43 years old with a favorable press machine that has enabled his worst tendencies. He colluded with the media to sabotage his brother and sister-in-law for over 5 years. He should be basking in the success of his agenda but instead he’s whining. No sympathy for that man-child. The world is struggling to deal with existential problems including war and crumbling democracies. No time for a privileged adult male whining about the burden of his privileged existence. William can go peg himself. Maybe he’ll find some pleasure in that and get over his whining.
Meghan was pilloried in that SA interview when she said she was struggling. And that was in the midst of a year long smear campaign. When she was being told her son wasn’t going to get security. And yet here’s William with all the security and all the money and all the BM afraid to criticize him too harshly and yet he’s talking about the difficulties of the media and it’s totally fine? Sure. I’d like to think it’s bc the media has grown but of course that’s not it. He’s protected. And where was that grace for Meghan?
Oh dear poor sausage also needs to check himself into the nearest mental health facility to get some much needed therapy and re-programming immediately. What a big pile of steaming horse shit this “interview “ was!
‘My parents got divorced at 8, ‘
o’clock?
You saw that to? They divorced when he was 14, he was 10 when they seperated in 1992. What happened when he was 8 in 1990??
He would have been sent to boarding school at 8 I think. I found that confusing too.
His memories seem muddled. He needs therapy but he brushed off Harry when Harry suggested it. 🤷🏽♀️ He prefers to hide behind palace walls and brief or leak information about others to the media to distract them from his problems. Sooner or later it will all catch up to him.
I agree, he does need therapy. There’s a lot of animosity towards his mother (paranoid) and father (I’m going to be a better king than him) – not to mention his his brother.
I don’t know what happened when he was 8 but Harry was 7 or 8 when their parents separated.
I was thinking, ‘at 8 years of marriage?’, but no, that doesn’t fit. And they hadn’t separated yet in 1990. I distinctly remember seeing Diana in the carriage ride part of the parade after trooping. (Yeah, I did the tourist thing that year. It was fun, actually!)
I know why he chose Eugene Levy to do this interview. There were so many opportunities to ask about Harry and Meghan’s situation and Eugene didn’t take any of them. Like the part where talks about protecting his family, Eugene could have interjected and asked if he agreed with Harry and Meghan leaving because they weren’t projected. The part about change was just incoherent and a word salad. It’s interesting that the British press don’t seem to be outraged at all that William chose to speak to American media instead of the British press.
His media friends are happy to get content they can use for their unhinged narratives across their content platforms. Doesn’t matter that he didn’t choose them. They have all participated in the sabotage of the Sussexes so they are invested in William for the foreseeable. They need the content and his cooperation to keep their royal cottage industry afloat. 🤷🏽♀️
Euguene was very likely told to not ask questions about H&M. More than likely, I’d say there’s no way in hell Billy would agree to an interview without very strict guidelines in place as to what could be discussed. He probably was given questions ahead of time as well to prepare talking points.
To be fair, Eugene Levy is not a journalist or even a professional interviewer. He’s very affable and good at listening and responding, but it is a travel show after all.
He’s not Emily Matlis pushing for answers or pinning down his subject, and moreover, it’s unlikely that William would have agreed to an interview on camera with an actual reporter.
Well I’ve found one journalist who seems upset that William spoke to Apple TV instead of the British press – Chris Ship.
Is he? LOL, yeah, I can see that.
Eugene Levy is an actor and this was for a travel show. The show normally focuses on locations so I don’t think Levy planned to make this an interview about William so much as the location they were at, which is Windsor castle.
Also let’s mention the Apple connection because it is on Apple TV and we know Tim Cook has visited William and Kate with free products.
Thank you for that reminder because didn’t he gift them Apple products (like phones) for the whole family? Now here’s William saying that his kids don’t use any electronic devices at all.
@nic919 I had actually not heard about this show before, but I was hoping someone with knowledge would chime in. Is this typical for the series, or are other episodes more about the location itself?
It seems odd for William to be giving a tour of Windsor Castle and all he really seems to know about it is that his Gran preferred it! Which I think we knew, but he doesn’t really say why. He provide any details about the specific history or wider cultural significance of the palace, not even a room or feature that he loves. Maybe those details were in his briefing papers 😈
Anyway, personally, I think we might have gotten a much more interesting tour from a historian or caretaker!
I found reading his words very sad. Why didn’t he keep his word to his brother when they agreed never to let their team brief against each other? His hands aren’t clean and he has fed the media beast to distract from his own problems. Trouble is the BM knows he lets his minions leak/ brief and horse trade stories to trash Harry and Meghan to preserve his reputation. Now these minions know the dirt under Will’s fingernails so they have power over him. What would Jason have revealed had he have to give evidence under oath at MoS trial? Will has created a rod for his own back: two parties know he’s authorised briefing against his own brother, the press and his minions. He can’t stop briefing even if he wanted to because the press won’t let him alone, they demand to be fed!
Incoherent. He needs instruction in articulating what he wants to convey. Having any thoughts worth conveying may be a bridge too far.
How true he is NOT overwhelmed by the job LOL and things are going to change as he does even less as King. I wonder if Clive and co have drawn up plans on everything fusty Chuck does so that Will can see how much tweeting his team can get away with as a substitute for attendance? Or did Will just grandly issue the command, Make It So or Make It A Lot Less!!
I’m no fan of KFC but I think it’s callous the way W continues to denigrate his terminally ill father’s reign. He’ll be king within a couple of years. There’s no need for W to continually imply that KFC isn’t doing as good job as he will when he is king. After all, KFC is doing more engagements than W whilst still being treated for cancer.
Frankly, I could not read through all of that crap from William. It was just. too. boring. What a massive, stupid, entitled, dull wanker.
The only interesting things about him are the pegging rumors.
He’s going to be the invisible king who zooms all his meetings for which he will always be late. and good lord, he’s inarticulate. His word salad is almost as tossed as Kate’s.
“When it’s to do with family and things like that, then that’s where I start getting a bit overwhelmed — as I think most people would, because it’s more personal, it’s more about feeling, it’s more about upsetting the rhythm.”
So William is overwhelmed by his family life and worried about “upsetting the rhythm.” What the hell is that all about? He makes it sound like Kate is a nightmare and he has to walk on eggshells around her — which I wouldn’t doubt, but I also think he might be projecting, because he comes across as a fragile baby bald eagle who never learned to fly on his own and gets flustered (and probably angry) over the smallest challenges.
Also, spare me, William. You have none of the problems ordinary families face. You are pampered and propped up and never have to worry about a utility bill or your job.
Fragile baby bald eagle? That one made me snort out loud.
I assumed that the “family” he alluded vaguely to here was Harry, not Kate. Because he talks about “upsetting the rhythm,” my translation follows: Every time Harry and Meghan make the news, I have to scramble to react, to yell, to scream down the phone to my staff so they can scream down the phone to the tabloids. It interrupts my sleeping off a binge until noon, it upsets my rhythm of days spent helicoptering to Norfolk to gad about with whatever aristo ladies are available where all kinds of shenanigans go on blissfully without Kate, WhatsApping my Duchy of Cornwall Staff anytime day or night whenever anything pops into my head and ignoring multiple messages from my staff about something something work. It just throws a wrench in my day reading Aston Villa forums and laughing at the Indian delivery man that gives me my curry at KP.
It’s just so stressful that Harry and Meghan won’t just burrow into a hole and never be seen or heard from again! My rhythm is so disturbed! But my staff has firmly instructed me to stop raging about Harry and Meghan for a while, especially on camera so I have to vaguely allude to “family.” Righto!
Well, I’ve found at least one British journalist who seems to be upset about William doing this interview on Apple TV – Chris Ship.
I only saw the images of him riding on his scooter and he looked so stupid, which is exactly what he deserves.
oh my god I *can’t* with this lazy, whinging, selfish, brittle, self-absorbed, insipid, sanctimonious hypocritical man-baby. Oh my god. It says nothing good about the U.K. that it props this man up with his inflated inflamed ego and his total inadequacy. He’s a lazy git. Get a job FFS.
Yes. I can see why Trump is so fond of him. Because Trump sees himself in William.
Yeah we know, you’ll be the first monarch to rule entirely over Zoom.
here’s the thing — I get when you talk about how much you love to sleep and how often you’re apt to be late, it makes you feel relatable. It makes you feel like you might be relatable to others. Whom you otherwise perceive as threatening, so, to be relatable is to be disarming. But it’s pretty craven. Pandering, is more like what it really is. “I’m such a bloke!” Reallllllly not cool. At any age. But at 43? With three kids of your own? Living on a multimillionaire trust at the expense of the tax payer? It’s entitled and insipid. Get a life. Get a new hobby. Like a job. Grow up. Diana would be mortified by how her son turned out. For reals.
Wow, what a well-spoken gentleman whose every utterance proves how well-qualified he is to be Head of State of — NOWHERE.
Just, very, very sad. He’s barely coherent and clearly has the inner life of a shallow puddle. But, here’s to change!
And, could he sound less interested in his children? Like they’re screensavers to his life. Jumping around on a trampoline beating each other up, or something. Maybe. Who cares, really. There’s a game on.
He’s laying down the groundwork of excuses of why he won’t be working as much when he’s king. By calling it change, more impactful, spending more time with his kids, and etc. He knows he’s not going to work as much, so he has to repeat these excuses ,ad nauseam, now, in preparation for when the day comes and he’s at home sleeping off a hangover and in the Astin Villa chat rooms.
On my 85th reading – the line about Charles “needing protection but he’s old though to do that himself” he recognized he had to throw Charles in there as why 2024 was so bad but had began the sentence with protection so threw it in and backtracked.
And in terms of saying his sense of being loved and secure was only for a short time because his parents divorced… is he really saying that children of divorced parents can’t ever feel safe or secure?
According to Daniela Relph , Harry in Spare depicts Will as an angry man
William is cast here as the angry, frustrated, pent up big brother. It doesn’t match his public persona of the matey, personable, empathetic royal.
This view is still on BBC news website in relation to the publication of Spare. Angry versus matey? The Reluctant Traveller interview is him polishing his matey persona: ecooter and then a chat over a pint. I was struck that Daniela thought Will had a public persona as friendly and warm in 2023? Angry, dog in the manger, reluctant royal, workshy, isolationist, elitist, racist, cheap, stiff, awkward, icy but never a laid back Lenny? Notice Daniela doesn’t say the public persona is reliable, hardworking, dutiful, charismatic and fantastically clever.
Peggs wanted harry and Meghan to break up. And wants harry to return and no mention of Meghan So what about the security of Archie and Lily.
His job doesn’t stress him out but his family does? Yikes. And he’s always late? I always thought it was Kate making them late places, but apparently it’s William. Could be both, I suppose. And 2024 was bad because he had to protect the kids & Kate, but not his dad–his dad with cancer, mind you–because his dad’s an adult? You know, if you’ve got a parent with cancer you check in on them, geez Louise. Being an adult doesn’t make any of it easier. Cancer is bloody hard.
He is trying so hard to come across as blokey and normal, he sounds like he’s still in his twenties trying to be cool. He is not eloquent and doesn’t seem to have any idea of what’s expected of a leader. He lives in a little cosseted bubble, he has no concept of the wider world. It’s pretty shameful. This interview is dull and says a lot about his lack of motivation and wider interests – they don’t exist, frankly.
Yawn 🥱 🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱
I think it’s safe to say that watching S3:E4 of Apple TV+ Reluctant Traveler is not on my agenda. Looks like my iPad allows for 2x speed if it does crop up though. Too bad it doesn’t allow me to sub in a chipmunk voice for certain characters.
I have a feeling he’s just going to just walk away when the time comes. He’ll take a big fat chunk of change with him and just retreat to an isolated spot for good.