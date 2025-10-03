“Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years” links
  October 03, 2025

  By Kaiser
  Links

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years of marriage. It’s been more than five years since Operation Varsity Blues, which is crazy. [Just Jared]
Did Alexander Skarsgard just come out as bisexual? [OMG Blog]
Julia Roberts was “scared” of Chloe Sevigny, because Chloe is such a cool girl. But of course they’re besties now. [LaineyGossip]
Karoline Leavitt is mad at the pope. [Buzzfeed]
“Mar-a-Lago Face” is a real thing, but how did we get here? [Pajiba]
I had Riley Keough’s cardigan in the 1990s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Again, Nina Dobrev is not with Zac Efron. [Socialite Life]
Another serve from “mother” Greta Lee. [RCFA]
Steven Weber, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Seeking Sister Wife is getting dark as hell. [Starcasm]
Who is Jen Affleck? [Hollywood Life]

17 Responses to ““Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years” links”

  1. LolaB says:
    October 3, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    I also had that cardigan in the 90’s.

    Reply
  2. FYI says:
    October 3, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    Wait — is that frickin’ Julianne Moore in that Steven Weber clip?!?!

    Reply
    • ThatGirlThere says:
      October 3, 2025 at 1:00 pm

      That’s her. She played Frannie Hughes and even returned at the end of the As The World Turns run to help celebrate her television parents anniversary. I miss that show so much 🥹 I dont remember Steven Weber at all.

      She’s seems so lovely.

      Reply
    • Dazed and Confused says:
      October 3, 2025 at 6:31 pm

      With Marissa Tomei at the very end!

      Reply
  3. Libra says:
    October 3, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    I’m surprised Lori Laughlin marriage survived the Varsity Blues scandal years ago.

    Reply
    • Day Drinker says:
      October 3, 2025 at 2:46 pm

      Just saw on another website hubby was seen shopping with his much younger “stylist”. He’s a fashion designer, why does he need a stylist? Just asking….

      Reply
  4. jais says:
    October 3, 2025 at 1:54 pm

    I’ve had a thing for Alexander Skarsgaard since he was Eric on True Blue. I only watched the first 3 seasons but it made an impression, lol.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      October 3, 2025 at 2:07 pm

      It was an amazing concept of a show and well written for about three seasons. No harm in having given up after that. But I’m not even remotely surprised that he’s bi. People always assume that all women have bi tendencies, but the patriarchy is threatened by the idea that men are too. He’s from Sweden, though.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        October 3, 2025 at 2:24 pm

        It was really good, especially that first season. So many good actors. It’s more my adhd that has me struggling to finish shows. Good for him for talking about his experiences in a chill way.

      • mightymolly says:
        October 3, 2025 at 3:55 pm

        He has some amazing scenes in Succession. My favorite is when he says “I’m a little bit Swedish. I like equality.” SWOOOON!

    • Aurora says:
      October 3, 2025 at 5:51 pm

      I found TB a bit cheesy at first. It was the ASkar’s first frame who kept me interested. He definitely has a presence! They had a great run the first 2-3 seasons, then it got bloated and redundant.

      Reply
  5. TurbanMa says:
    October 3, 2025 at 2:20 pm

    The belt over the tshirt is an odd choice. Tucked in shirt with the belt on the pants would have looked lovely huh

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      October 3, 2025 at 3:49 pm

      That was a very 1980s thing (loose shirt with belt over shirt). I’m old.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        October 3, 2025 at 3:56 pm

        I’m so 80s that didn’t even stand out to me as something weird, LOL! I’m fully opposed to screwing less privileged students out of college placements, though.

  6. Josephine says:
    October 3, 2025 at 4:33 pm

    What I find interesting about Mar-a-Lago Face is that it is quite distinctly masculine.

    I get the whole “it’s your face, do what you want” but I wish we would all spend more time thinking about what we are giving up when we spend so much time, money and emotional energy on our appearances.

    Reply
    • Henny Penny says:
      October 3, 2025 at 4:58 pm

      I think wasting women’s time, money, and emotional and mental energy on the pointless pursuit of a irreversible fad is exactly the point. The good news is that these idiots are marking themselves for life. It’s going to be hard to escape the justice that is coming to them when this is over when they are carrying the metaphorical plastic surgery “swastika” of this regime your face forever.

      Reply

