“Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years” links

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years of marriage. It’s been more than five years since Operation Varsity Blues, which is crazy. [Just Jared]
Did Alexander Skarsgard just come out as bisexual? [OMG Blog]
Julia Roberts was “scared” of Chloe Sevigny, because Chloe is such a cool girl. But of course they’re besties now. [LaineyGossip]
Karoline Leavitt is mad at the pope. [Buzzfeed]
“Mar-a-Lago Face” is a real thing, but how did we get here? [Pajiba]
I had Riley Keough’s cardigan in the 1990s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Again, Nina Dobrev is not with Zac Efron. [Socialite Life]
Another serve from “mother” Greta Lee. [RCFA]
Steven Weber, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Seeking Sister Wife is getting dark as hell. [Starcasm]
Who is Jen Affleck? [Hollywood Life]
I also had that cardigan in the 90’s.
Wait — is that frickin’ Julianne Moore in that Steven Weber clip?!?!
That’s her. She played Frannie Hughes and even returned at the end of the As The World Turns run to help celebrate her television parents anniversary. I miss that show so much 🥹 I dont remember Steven Weber at all.
She’s seems so lovely.
She also played Frannie’s long lost twin sister, Sabrina!
With Marissa Tomei at the very end!
I’m surprised Lori Laughlin marriage survived the Varsity Blues scandal years ago.
Just saw on another website hubby was seen shopping with his much younger “stylist”. He’s a fashion designer, why does he need a stylist? Just asking….
I’ve had a thing for Alexander Skarsgaard since he was Eric on True Blue. I only watched the first 3 seasons but it made an impression, lol.
It was an amazing concept of a show and well written for about three seasons. No harm in having given up after that. But I’m not even remotely surprised that he’s bi. People always assume that all women have bi tendencies, but the patriarchy is threatened by the idea that men are too. He’s from Sweden, though.
It was really good, especially that first season. So many good actors. It’s more my adhd that has me struggling to finish shows. Good for him for talking about his experiences in a chill way.
He has some amazing scenes in Succession. My favorite is when he says “I’m a little bit Swedish. I like equality.” SWOOOON!
I found TB a bit cheesy at first. It was the ASkar’s first frame who kept me interested. He definitely has a presence! They had a great run the first 2-3 seasons, then it got bloated and redundant.
The belt over the tshirt is an odd choice. Tucked in shirt with the belt on the pants would have looked lovely huh
That was a very 1980s thing (loose shirt with belt over shirt). I’m old.
I’m so 80s that didn’t even stand out to me as something weird, LOL! I’m fully opposed to screwing less privileged students out of college placements, though.
What I find interesting about Mar-a-Lago Face is that it is quite distinctly masculine.
I get the whole “it’s your face, do what you want” but I wish we would all spend more time thinking about what we are giving up when we spend so much time, money and emotional energy on our appearances.
I think wasting women’s time, money, and emotional and mental energy on the pointless pursuit of a irreversible fad is exactly the point. The good news is that these idiots are marking themselves for life. It’s going to be hard to escape the justice that is coming to them when this is over when they are carrying the metaphorical plastic surgery “swastika” of this regime your face forever.