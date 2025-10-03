Did Princess Kate wear a grey suit on purpose, as a reference to Prince Harry?

Yesterday, Commodore Keen wore a grey Bella Freud suit to an RAF base. The Princess of Wales was appointed the Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023, and this was her first-ever trip to RAF Coningsby. I’ve included more photos of her visit in this post. Anyway, I didn’t have much to say about Kate’s suit yesterday. It was fine – appropriate, sedate, professional. If I have one criticism, it’s that Kate actually needs more of a flared or straight legged trouser – the subtle taper of the trousers is unflattering, imo.

Well, it didn’t even occur to me yesterday that Kate was actually sending a “message” by wearing a grey suit. Where else have we seen “grey suit” written and discussed ad nauseum in the past week? That’s right, Prince Harry’s clapback on the Sun. Harry didn’t actually say “the men in grey suits,” but he referenced nefarious people behind the scenes who are trying to sabotage his reconciliation with his father. Diana was the one (I think) who coined “the men in grey” term in reference to her biggest opps, the palace courtiers. Diana’s youngest definitely shares her hatred for these shady figures pulling the strings and manipulating the Windsors. So… Kate’s message is that she can wear a grey suit as well! She’s one of the shady courtiers turning father against son and brother against brother! Honestly… that’s on brand for Kate. We’re long past the Linchpin Era, when Kate tried to convince everyone that she alone could repair royal relations. She’s in her Men In Grey era now.

During this visit, Kate also “revealed” that Louis wants to become a fighter pilot. When she next visits a garden, she’ll say Louis wants to be a gardener. When she next visits a mill, she’ll say Louis wants to work in fashion.