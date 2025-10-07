British security expert: Prince Harry should absolutely have police security in the UK

On Sunday, the Telegraph reported that a known stalker came within feet of Prince Harry last month during his four-day visit to the UK. The stalker approached Harry and his private security team in London, at two separate events. Weeks ago, the Daily Mail claimed that Harry did have some police protection during his stay, but it was only for one day, and it was specifically around the WellChild Awards. The Mail claims that the Metropolitan Police got in touch with Harry’s team and offered the protection and security sweep without authorization from Ravec and the royal family. But after the WellChild Awards, Harry was left with his own private security. The Daily Express had even more about the stalker:
Prince Harry’s female ‘stalker’ was found hiding in the toilets just 20 minutes before the Duke arrived at an event in London last month. Harry was attending an event at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, West London, ahead of the WellChild Awards on September 8. The woman was removed from the hotel after suspicions were raised. Security was alerted after the woman was heard making strange comments about Harry in the women’s toilets of the hotel.
She was then pictured next to his car. Sources said that she made another appearance two days later when she had to be body blocked as Harry left an engagement at Imperial College’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies.
A source revealed: “There was no police presence or close protection. It was left to two staffers from his office to intervene. This time, they got lucky.”
It is believed that the woman is on a list os known people that Harry’s security team are aware of. She had followed the Prince and his wife, Meghan, on their trip to Nigeria last year.
The detail about this woman following the Sussexes to Nigeria is bonkers, but so is everything about her getting close to Harry in London. Are we absolutely sure that this woman isn’t a member of the royal rota? Does she have a press pass? Just asking.
Anyway, we’re having these conversations not only because of this particular stalker, but because even security specialists are unsettled by King Charles’s refusal to extend protection to the Sussexes when they visit the UK. The Telegraph’s royal reporter Victoria Ward spoke to Neil Basu, the former head of the UK’s Counterterrorism unit, and this interview is chock full of interesting information. Basu says what we all know already: that the Sussexes’ security was withdrawn for family/personal/petty reasons, because Charles and Clive Alderton (Charles’s private secretary) want Harry and Meghan in danger. It’s not like the police would decide, out of nowhere, that Harry in particular needs to be without security. Basu said that he believes Charles has the power to single-handedly order the Sussexes’ protection.
The tone of the institution is set by the person at the top and those around him/her echo that tone which the filters down. How Harry is regarded within the toxic dysfunction’ ‘mafia’ royal family/institution is based on how his father regards him.
His father sacrificed him at the altar for Camilla’s PR rehabilitation since he was a child. His disregard for Harry’s well-being continues to this day.
It’s rather sad to watch as Harry continues to afford grace to his father despite the mistreatment he has endured. He seems to really love that man.
“Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?!”
Catgotmytongue, yup. Henry II went down in history as the one responsible for the assassination of Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury. Too bad Peg doesn’t do history, but Charles does know history. You’d think he would think more carefully about his legacy.
Exactly. Sure, it’s the loophole to get around the monarch exerting political influence. Elizabeth or Charles wouldn’t have called directly to remove security – that’s what they have senior staff for. They’d throw out an “I’d prefer…” and the staff would get on it.
And that’s why I said, in a previous post, that no amount of good works that Charles has done with the King’s Trust will ever erase the fact that Charles removed security protection from Princess Diana and now her child Prince Harry (and his family) and actively participated in their both demises. That IS Charle’s legacy and will always be his legacy. That he Charles, out of jealousy actively partook in Diana’s demise so as not to be overshadowed and also so as to rehabilitate his mistress. And that he Charles, out of jealousy 20 years later actively participated on numerous occasions to have his son Harry (and his that son’s family) murdered so he or Camilla do not get over shadowed.
It’s the conspiracy of silence establishment-wise that gets me. The reality of what’s happened is obvious and shameful. Yet so many here in the UK are fooled by palace/press spin. Even Lord Justice Vos (Court of Appeal) sympathised, but legally RAVEC is able to do what it wants, basically – Harry lost his appeal on a point of law. Not because he doesn’t need full protective security.
This is so upsetting, I have no idea how Charles lives with himself. Insuring your child gets security so he doesn’t get assassinated seems like the bare minimum of his parenting bar. I don’t know how anyone defends these people.
I wish more people would speak out about this because once something happens it’s too late and the danger the Sussex’s face is very real.
Well here’s the thing: they don’t want Harry to have that protection and they allow hate articles to be written about Harry so that some crazy person will be all riled up and then make Harry go away like his mother! This is the plan! He is removed and they can say they had nothing to do with it but we can see that they do!!!
Don’t really see the point of getting rid of Harry, it would just move his mixed race children further up the succession and make Meghan a martyr. We all know that his father told other governments not to provide security for him when he was in their country. I didn’t think that Charles was that foolish.
Yes Chuckles and Peg are that foolish. They think if Harry is gone that it will bode well for them not having a very good and charismatic person who people like way more than them. So they take his security knowing full well the danger it puts him in and then allow hate articles to be written about him to incite the crazies into fulfilling their wish for him to be gone like his mother. They are not above putting this plan into place.
This just confirms what I’ve always thought…… They wouldn’t mind if someone took care of the “Harry” problem….. After all… It solved the “Diana” problem. I hope that Harry stays away from the invictus games and sends a representative.
He could use “Zoom” to participate. Things are only getting worse until Charles stops being a bad father and gives him full security.
This KNOWN STALKER was able to get this close.
What to think of those unknown types, terrorists, lone gunman etc? And how would she know where Harry was going to be at a certain time?
It is unfathomable that Charles and his private minions would actually want his son deadly harmed, but what else to think? Charles must have leverage to demand that his son ( and family) be given appropriate security. One thing is not agreeing with Harry/Meghan for whatever reason, or even disliking them. Quite another thing is wishing them harmed! And that’s what will happen.
I wish Harry would desist coming to the UK altogether. Never thought Charles, William and these sycophants around them could be so truly evil 👿
Harry shared his diary with the palace. I think it’s very clear how the stalker knew where he would be.
I mean this is obvious to anyone that doesn’t think that Harry and Meghan deserve to be ” punished”. Harry has said that him leaving specifically embarrassed some people. I always took that to mean Charles, but it could also mean his courtiers especially Clive. We know that Jason told the tabloids after the People article defending Meghan, that it would never happen again.
Maybe Clive had assured people, especially establishment figures that have known for years about William’s deficiencies that Harry would never go anywhere. This could explain why he has such a hate boner for Harry outside of their typical racism and xenophobia. That had to embarrass him and put a dent in his ideas about his influence and power if he promised that.
The fact though that there are literally people serving prison sentences for threats against the Sussexes, that the head of counterterrorism has acknowledged multiple times now that Harry absolutely deserves a security detail, and that when he was on ravic he did not suggest they remove his security, just goes to show that they are looking for a particular end result. This isn’t conspiracy, this is just connecting obvious dots. Charles is the literal king. What is the point of being a king even in the 21st century with limited powers ( eye roll) if you can’t exert influence to ensure that your son, your daughter-in-law, and your grandchildren aren’t literally risking their lives. There’s some serious psychological issues in that family. And there’s just way too many examples of how being told your entire life you’re better than others, and that there is a literal hierarchy that people need to adhere to when it comes to you will mess you up. I don’t see how anyone that is raised as a direct heir high in the line of succession can come out healthy in that environment.
They are strait up denying him a risk assessment and essentially saying they don’t care what the risk assessment says. They are saying his life is not worth saving. People facing less risk that Harry are given the right to a risk assessment and protected while Harry is denied this basic right. It’s subhuman. And it comes from his dad. And the govt. allowing his dad to be a vindictive king. That’s the legacy, right there.
There’s another ominous take here too. Jason Knauf said “this would never happen again.” That means the royals are tightening their grips around the Wales children, to make sure they never escape the clutches of the royal family. God knows how those kids are being brainwashed and indoctrinated. They will grow up believing that they are owned by the royal family, no matter what. They will also learn that their parents’ love, approval, and support is contigent on them following exactly the path laid before them. There will be no deviance allowed. No chance to explore their interests or develop relationships outside the confines of the royal family. Their uncle Harry is a traitor. They will spend their lives in royal prison and with the exception of George, Charlotte and Louis will be at the complete mercy of the royal family for their livelihood, just like Harry. Unlike Harry, they won’t have any money of their own to be able to branch out. They’re going to spend their lives in a cult.
Its always interesting to witness Harry and Meghan speak, be called a liar by the British Media and then less than a yr later watch that same press confirm what the Sussexes said was true while still calling them liars.
i must admit my first thought was are they sure its not a squaddie, i remember when i was on X there was a lady who went to their 2 shows in europe and she also went to Nigeria, but the hiding in the toilet is a bit strange.
She is a stalker and on the list. Maybe she doesn’t hate Harry, is just obsessed with him. Those types are dangerous too. Some famous people got assassinated by their own crazy fan.
Even if the person is a “squaddie” her disregard for boundaries is concerning. The woman who murdered the singer Selena started out as a “fan” too. Harry’s security are professionals and they know what to look out for.
I’ll admit that this did cross my mind, but then there is also the deranger they call Gums who seems to have popped up in his vicinity at least a couple of times, despite claiming to loathe him. People have been wondering how she managed to finance her travels when by all accounts she has never been flush with funds. I would hope that no fan showing up to show support would do anything to make him or his security team feel so concerned that they had to add her to a fixated persons list. Boundaries, and all that.
It’s hard reading about how Basu and even local uk police are unsettled and baffled by the fact that Harry has no security. It’s important to see these things. Here’s the thing though. Charles/Alderton has decided and apparently the government concurs. Someday it will be William and his people doing the same thing. Unless the govt. reps on RAVEC are willing to challenge the royals reps, nothing is going to change. The govt. reps should grow a f-cking spine. And the uk people should as well in regard to this subject. They could make a thing about it but right now they’re indoctrinated to hate the sussexes and Harry while bowing down to another family that kicks people out of Windsor Park’s nature trails so they can have it all to themselves. It’s disgusting.
It seems like this is more evidence of some kind of feud going on in the BRF. Although this article makes Charles look terrible, it does provide him with the opening to give Harry security. “What can I do William, I can’t have blood on my hands (again)!” Team Scooter are the ones saying “No!” but I think they are going to end up losing this one. The government and Charles’ team want Harry back in some capacity, they probably want Meghan too since Kate (and William) has proven to be unreliable.
So william and Clive Alderton are trying to kill Harry. That’s why they’re trying to trying to stop the reconciliation, so that Charles will continue to withhold protection.
How obvious must this be?!?
A) Charles doesn’t think harm to Harry would be a big deal in the UK.
B) Charles plays a huge role in stripping Harry of his security and his secure home.
C) Charles tries to pressure foreign governments to deny Harry and Meghan security abroad.
It all adds up to Charles wants Harry to end up just like Diana and he doesn’t mind the whole world knowing.
The institution has made their choice. Unfortunately, we can all predict what could happen. The rot coming from that place can be smelled around the world. Long may they all suffer.
I happened to click on the comments section to a few magazine ” reports ” on Meghans Paris visit and the rabid hatred and venom from people gave me the shivers . Many are women , wives and mothers who may fancy themselves pillars of the community , pious church going ladies who are devoted to home and family. But they sound like maniacs , the racism , the lynch mob vibe is unapologetically front and centre . Every time Harry turns up he is at risk, even if he wears a bullet proof vest and has an armoured vehicle. Even if Charles , William and mad Kate were not slavering for their blood , they already have their followers who seem ready to do the needful . What they comment in those papers is libel at best and an open threat at worst ..they should be all sued or locked up . I am so disillusioned.. never thought so many people were this level of deranged . Imagine being the target of a prospective hate crime..imagine reading all these lies about you and your innocent children. I hope and pray Harry , Meghan and their little ones keep away, stay safe and shut their eyes and ears to the rants .
No one with even half a working brain cell (and the half brain cell is on vacation) believes that this is a situation Charles has no control or influence over. Which is what has always been particularly galling to me. If the literal King of the country said “give my son (!!!!!) And his family protection” no one would argue against that. No Tory or Labour government. Not one soul. The fact that Charles hasn’t done it for his son and that he’s actually allowed the opposite by his aides (because again, if the King told them to stand down, they’d have to) is one of the most cruel things I’ve ever seen. He’s a dogshit father.
I have a lot of sympathy for Harry wishing for a good relationship with Charles, I may think he should cut him off, but it’s clearly his relationship to manage and he feels how he feels and that stuff can be incredibly difficult. I don’t believe that’s for me to weigh in on. That being said, Charles could apologize to H & M on bended knee and give them oodles of security all over the world but he’ll never be anything more than he always has been. He was a dogshit husband to Diana and he’s a dogshit father to both her sons (yes both, no matter the issues with William).
I watched Neil Basu’s interview with Victoria Ward, The Telegraph. It was very interesting and gives a good insight of RAVEC’s working. He said that it’s up to the local police departments to decide about the security Harry receives when he is in their area. The interview is too long to summerise so I try to include the link if they let me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y6I-NwdAzg
Neil Basu did an interview a couple of years with Channel 4 where he highlighted the threats Meghan and Harry received.
That’s…..what this post is about. Kaiser linked to the interview.
Sorry for not making it clearer. Yes, this is the interview of Neil Basu Kaiser referred to in her comments about the security incident. He was member of RAVEC till 2021.
As Kaiser said it is full of very interesting information the working of RAVEC and the influence Charles and this representative have on RAVEC’s decision.
The other point I found interesting was that, at the end of the day, ad hoc security provided by local law enforcement is actually more expensive for the taxpayers than what would be provided through RAVEC’s budget. This is an aspect of cost that I haven’t seen discussed with regard to Harry’s security.
Interesting. Bc it did seem like local law enforcement were choosing themselves to do sweeps or provide officers to keep the public separated behind gates. Or at least that’s what it seemed like was being said. And it was bc they felt uncomfortable. They didn’t want to see something happen to Harry and his security in their area. But the fact that it’s more costly for the local areas when RAVEC could provide it?!? WTAF. So the pettiness of Charles and William is actually costing local areas more money. Cool cool cool.
As I understand it, local law enforcement costs come out of the police budget of the area that Harry visits. Also, manpower is directed away from regular police duties to cover Harry. RAVEC has its own budget for protection – if Harry were put on that list, RAVEC would have to pay for it.
By not giving them (Harry and family) security, the Firm can keep them from moving freely around the county. If they were allowed to come and go as any regular citizen does, then they could not control them. It’s all about control. And jealousy.
Harry did not ask for the position he was born into. He should be able to “come home” anytime he wants to.
As I said yesterday something has to happen to Harry first before the Palace will give Ravec the orders to give him security.
This is true. And deplorable.
I watched this Interview and was shocked. By the clarirty the expert named the facts and painted an unmistakingly dangerous picture of Ravec-shenanigans. But even more so by Victoria Ward! The woman asked questions like a … how should I describe it… like an actual Journalist? Wow, just wow! On another note: whats wrong with the Telegraph? Calling out Willism’s lazyness, his multiple vacations, now the complaining neighbours of Forest Lodge and this lengthy interview how Ravec is creating an existential risk to Harry’s life. Is the tide finally turning? PLEASE!
Charles could change all of this if he truly wanted to, but he chooses not to—because he can’t stand Meghan and the kids. Deep down, I think Harry knows the truth, but he’s still holding onto the hope that his father will one day love him and his family. Sadly, that day will never come. I believe one of the main reasons for his meeting with Charles was to address the security issue ahead of Invictus Games 2027. Of course, they didn’t leak that part, because it would make Charles look bad.
The interview of Neil Basu by Victoria Ward is incredible. Detailed, extremely informative. You should pass it on to everyone you know.
I love how direct and “matter of fact” Mr. Basu is: Harry needs protection and the threat level is still very high. Plain and simple.
Victoria Ward is absolutely fantastic in that interview. A great moment of TRUE journalism. She is well prepared, is knowledgeable about the particular subject, and asks the right questions. And she dares ask uncomfortable questions about the King and his staff.
Wow.
A bonus: I like the end, when Mr. Basu praises Harry after having witnessed his work in a particular event, and also when he praises Harry for the Invictus Games and states that IG is basically “all” Harry. I don’t know if he saw/heard the ramblings of Richard Eden and others about getting Harry out of IG and the SUPPOSED “contribution” of Will and Kate… maybe Mr. Basu is pretty irritated about that… he apparently has links with the military ?
A little disappointment: there is no real discussion about Meghan and the kids. They need protection too. It seems to me that if the four of them came for a visit, the threat would be pretty high.
I think what could be negotiated is a few visits per year where they would receive protection. Or, is there any way that their private security could be allowed to carry guns ? After some tests/assessments… anything !!