Nicole Kidman debuted her divorce bangs at the PFW Chanel show

Nicole Kidman was actually out in public over the weekend. She flew to Dallas for the amfAR gala, and she was on stage to present an award to Taylor Sheridan. She then flew back to Nashville (I guess?) and picked up her teenage daughters Sunday Rose and Faith and they flew to Paris for the Chanel show. Note: it’s more than possible that Sunday was already in Paris for the shows. Sunday is a (nepo baby) model and she already walked the Dior runway last week. So maybe mama Nicole and little sister Faith came to Paris to support her. Nicole’s sister Antonia was also in Paris.
Still, what a moment. And what a message too. Granted, I already believed that Faith and Sunday were on their mom’s side in the divorce, but seeing Nicole with her girls at Chanel really sends a message to Keith Urban. Nicole also debuted some divorce hair: some new bangs. I would hate these bangs on most women, but they sort of work on Nicole? They make her look a bit edgy. I’m also open to the possibility that the bangs are clip-ins or the whole hairstyle is a wig. You never know with Nicole.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has had a lot of exclusive coverage about what’s happening behind-the-scenes between Nicole and Keith. One source told the Mail that “Keith looks as if he’s out to try to publicly embarrass and hurt Nic. He’s always been the quieter one but now that seems to have changed.” The source cites how Keith seems to be openly carrying on with 25-year-old Maggie Baugh and claims it “says so much about how he’s dealing with their separation and how he feels about Nic. This is a total 180 from the Keith I know. It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her.” That sounded so “Virgo” to me, I had to check everyone’s astrological signs. Keith is a Scorpio, btw. Nicole is a Gemini. Good lord, how did they even last 19 years?? Oh, and the Mail has another piece about how Urban was tired of Nicole’s “bottomless need for sexual attention.” Dear Abby: Help, my hot wife wants to have sex constantly, what do I do???
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
“Bottomless need for attention” says the 57 year-old guy with the 1980s frosted hair and 25-year old girlfriend. Right…
Can’t any of these celebrities separate and divorce peacefully with no sh!tslinging of the other? I’m so disappointed in Keith Urban (been a fan from way before he met Nicole). Why the vitriol towards the mother of your kids, how is this even helping the situation? You are the one that stepped out on your marriage, and you think the best way to rehabilitate your image is by crapping on your ex in the media? I mean, I don’t believe anything from the daily Fail TBH, but still. When TMZ reported that Keith “allegedly” said that he never felt supported by Nicole in his career, I was like, wow, Keith, please shut your mouth. You can do better than this. That woman practically put her life on hold for your arse, moved to Nashville and lived the “country music star wife” thing for you, she is the one that, for 19 years, gave the most while you took the most, you cheated on and left her for your mistress, and you still have the effrontery to be sh!tt!ng on her like that? I can’t believe this guy. So very disgusted., in Keith and his behavior
Sounds totally made up bs !
Nicole looks a bit like Ellen Pompeo. It’s nice to see her out with her girls.
I think it’s the eyebrows.
Yeah that blocky dark eyebrow is on trend in certain circles, but it seems too heavy here, on her, in context of her naturally pale complexion and streamlined denim/crisp white outfit.
Smoky eyes and bangs, good.
Slyly. “FU –
You Had a Bad Bitch and you FAFO.”
If her eyebrows were just slightly less it would have been perfect.
Wtf. Bottomless need for sexual attention??! Is he trying to imply she is..a sex addict or something?? Did they have an open marriage/swing or something? And he now craves romance? This is some strange smoke, people.
I am glad to see her out with her girls. And agree that the bangs (or wig or whatever) look cute.
They must all feel so vulnerable right now ((💗)).
Nicole’s movies are where she’s at, at the real stage of her life, maybe that’s why keith didnt like her movies: because it reflected their lives? The baby movie shows Nicole not satisfied with her husband and going for a really much younger person. Looks like Keith wants to be showing his new younger woman to spite her?
This is a really bad look for Keith
This is not a time I would be publicly parading my teenage children — especially daughters — before the media. One is only 14? Egads. As if Nicole were their sister, not their mother. It’s… odd. And unsettling.
The 17-year-old teen is already a model, walking runways on her own. And 14 years old is not 6 years old; if the 14-year-old teen doesn’t want to be taken pictures of with her mom, she can definitely say so and nobody will force her!! What do you mean “parading teenage children”?
What’s unsettling is how perverting the time a mother is spending with her daughters. Her oldest who was already in Paris walked the runway for Dior and her youngest daughter joined to support her mom and sister. Why is that a problem for you?
Sunday ‘s runway walk at Dior and their appearance together were already scheduled before the divorce news was leaked…by Keith’s camp. He probably had no clue about their schedule and they shouldn’t break them because of him. I would imagine Nicole gave the girls the option to pull out and they probably said “nah, we got you”.
Parading them? One is already a model. Nicole is a public figure so when she goes to an event, people will photograph her and her family. I’m sure the younger one is aware of that and I doubt she was forced to show up at a fashion show in Paris. It’s just a picture. I think people putting videos of their toddlers’ birthday parties (baths, little performances, tantrums, you name it) on social media is way more problematic than this.
It must be so, so hard for a 14 year old to go to Paris fashion week, support her sister, and hang out with her mom. Egads, yourself. Maybe the unsettling part is your judgment over a mom with her daughters.
What a loser Keith is coming across to be, my god.
Definitely a wig. I hate what she’s wearing. The pants belong in a nursing home, and the top says she is about to head off to a day at culinary school.
Ir actually kind of makes Keith sound like a wuss if he couldn’t keep up with Nicole sexually. (this bottomless need for sex” thing would make Nicole a dream girl to most men. Also, she looks like she is dressed to rake leaves and still looks gorgeous!
She mostly wears wigs so this is another wif6. I’m glad she’s feeling good
Sadly, Keith Urban has decided to lean into the classic cliche of an insecure man having a middle aged crisis with a girl half his age. Many men in their 50’s go this route and it never ceases to amuse at how truly pathetic it is.
Nicole looks great and I like the bangs on her, hope she keeps them for a while. I also hope she keeps on supporting female directors and making edgy, sexy films. I have huge respect for her talent and voice in the industry. She is an incredibly strong, intelligent, and confident woman who has survived far worse than this – i.e. Tom Cruise and his crazy Scientology.
I am glad she is w her girls. She seems like a good mom, she does strike me as a sensitive artist. The daughter while tall is average attractive sorta looking looking so I ping on the nepo baby model. Though she looks a bit like Keith and kinda has that heroin sheet of the 90’s. Oh the 90’s! The younger daughter is adorable. I hope she falls into something artsy rather than forcing the model thing bc of a famous mom. So much pressure and they are still young!
I don’t trust the Daily Mail. First, it said they had no intimacy, and now a new article tat says she’s a bottomless pit as far as sex goes. Make up your minds, Daily Fairl. First of all, in the last few years, they haven’t even been spending all that much time together because of their schedules.
I don’t like Nicole’s wig with bangs or her outfit. Good for the girls and her niece supporting her. But she looks exhausted. I thought different photos I first saw weren’t really filtered and you could see the exhaustion on her face.
They’ve figured the divorce down to a T, where everything goes, even airline points, furniture. So they were working on the divorce settlement months ago. I wish them both well.
And I still don’t believe the guitarist is some affair. She would never make that post before the separation announcement if true, because Keith is way too private to do that. It sounded like a young artist excited he changed the lyrics and pointed it out proudly as she couldn’t believe it. If she had not written that on her Instagram right before the separation announcement, this would have been a nothing burger, as it wasn’t a big deal when it happened live. I highly doubt Keith shared the separation with someone who only comes on on parts of the tour. Urban often changes lyrics, apparently.
I still really like both Nicole and Keith. I feel for Nicole right now. I hope that if it’s meant to be they find their way back to each other in a couple of years. For most of their marriage, there was massive support for each other. It went both ways. I still believe the lack of time together as time went on after the pandemic is what contributed to this disconnection between the two.
Pop goes the weasel Keith. What a wuss. I wonder if the 25 year old is pregnant? The way he blew up his marriage so spectacularly makes it seem like he had to get out of there fast. And those weak excuses? My wife didn’t support me, understand me, it was just all too much!!! Boy, bye!
The outfit is awful but she looks great. Love her hair and always thought she looked good with bangs. My favorite hair / wig of hers in recent years was in the mini series with Alexander Sarsgaard and Reece Witherspoon (menopause brain.. can’t remember the name of it).
What is going on with their clothes? Absolutely awful! It looks like they’re in Primark! This is Chanel!
What a weird choice.