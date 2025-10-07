Nicole Kidman debuted her divorce bangs at the PFW Chanel show

Nicole Kidman was actually out in public over the weekend. She flew to Dallas for the amfAR gala, and she was on stage to present an award to Taylor Sheridan. She then flew back to Nashville (I guess?) and picked up her teenage daughters Sunday Rose and Faith and they flew to Paris for the Chanel show. Note: it’s more than possible that Sunday was already in Paris for the shows. Sunday is a (nepo baby) model and she already walked the Dior runway last week. So maybe mama Nicole and little sister Faith came to Paris to support her. Nicole’s sister Antonia was also in Paris.

Still, what a moment. And what a message too. Granted, I already believed that Faith and Sunday were on their mom’s side in the divorce, but seeing Nicole with her girls at Chanel really sends a message to Keith Urban. Nicole also debuted some divorce hair: some new bangs. I would hate these bangs on most women, but they sort of work on Nicole? They make her look a bit edgy. I’m also open to the possibility that the bangs are clip-ins or the whole hairstyle is a wig. You never know with Nicole.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has had a lot of exclusive coverage about what’s happening behind-the-scenes between Nicole and Keith. One source told the Mail that “Keith looks as if he’s out to try to publicly embarrass and hurt Nic. He’s always been the quieter one but now that seems to have changed.” The source cites how Keith seems to be openly carrying on with 25-year-old Maggie Baugh and claims it “says so much about how he’s dealing with their separation and how he feels about Nic. This is a total 180 from the Keith I know. It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her.” That sounded so “Virgo” to me, I had to check everyone’s astrological signs. Keith is a Scorpio, btw. Nicole is a Gemini. Good lord, how did they even last 19 years?? Oh, and the Mail has another piece about how Urban was tired of Nicole’s “bottomless need for sexual attention.” Dear Abby: Help, my hot wife wants to have sex constantly, what do I do???

