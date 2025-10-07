Prince William & Kate’s Forest Lodge move continues to outrage locals

It felt like people in the Windsor area were already suspicious of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s move to their latest “forever home,” Forest Lodge. The Wales family is upgrading to the eight-bedroom manor house after living in Adelaide Cottage for three years. I get that Adelaide was always supposed to be a temporary solution for William and Kate’s housing needs and their dislike of living in London. But this Forest Lodge move has been a goldmine for bad press about Will and Kate. The latest issue is that Will and Kate allegedly need to carve out a 150-acre “no go” zone within Windsor Great Park, all for “security” and “an uninterrupted view.” That 150-acre land grab is a hugely popular part of the park, and locals pay about $150 a year for access. The Forest Lodge move also means that a certain gate to the park is now closed, which means paying park-goers now have to take a different route, miles away, without any guarantee of parking spaces. Well, the Telegraph has a new story about how the locals feel about all of this.
Forest Lodge is located in a large area of parkland south of Windsor Castle that has been part of the royal estate since the 14th century, it is a haven for dog walkers, cyclists and ramblers, who roam its woods and gently sloping grassland. So it came as a shock last week when visitors to the park’s Cranbourne Gate came across a sign informing them that the entrance and its car park had been shut with immediate effect, to accommodate a 2.3-mile, 150-acre fenced exclusion zone being created around Forest Lodge, complete with state-of-the-art CCTV and new hedges designed to meet the royals’ desire for privacy. According to reports, anyone found trespassing within the new area risks immediate arrest.
While broadly positive about the royal presence, visitors to the park say they are frustrated at the new restrictions and the lack of communication. Previously, residents living within half a mile of the site had been able to hold keys to the gate for a fee of £110 a year, and there was a popular Christmas tree shop within the excluded area. Rumours of possible changes had been spreading since the Waleses’ move was announced, but there was no public consultation about access to the park being permanently retracted. Instead, plans drawn up by the Home Office under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (2005), which protects land belonging to the King and his immediate heir, were signed off by the Royal Household and Thames Valley Police. It was only in the week of September 22 that Windsor Great Park wrote to those who pay for car park access, informing them of “important changes to access”.
“I’m pretty angry about it,” says Robin Paulson, who has been riding in the grounds for years. “I think there are lots of other places they could have gone to live. I was excited when I heard they were moving there, but I always wondered how they would manage the security. They haven’t given us any warning or notice. And there hasn’t been any explanation other than it’s for security. I understand that, but it is disappointing when we have enjoyed the space for so long and it has been taken away from us. I wrote to Clarence House, but I don’t expect a reply.”
One of the affected areas is the South Forest. “There could have been a way to keep certain parts open, even if it was restricted in areas,” she says. “We’ll live with it. We’ll make it work. But it is disappointing.”
Others wonder about the knock-on effects in the area. “It is a bit of a shock,” says Linda Jay, who has been walking in the park for more than 20 years. “In one respect you say it’s the Royal Park and [the Prince and Princess of Wales] are entitled to be where they want. But it’s a change. For those who have been coming for so long, you get used to something and then you can’t do it anymore.”
Although it might feel as though the Royal family has an inviolable right to Windsor Castle and its surroundings, today the park and Forest Lodge are owned by the Crown Estate, a public body that pays revenue to the Treasury. The public is used to having the run of the place.
Some fear that closing the Cranborne Gate car park risks the remaining car parks becoming overcrowded at the weekend. “There’s plenty of space during the week but during the weekend, when working families with children come to visit, there is no room,” says one woman, who chose not to give her name but comes to the park twice a week to walk her dog.
“[The Royal family] encourage us to go out in the fresh air, and then they’re restricting us. It’s hypocritical,” she continues. “I’m totally in favour of protecting the Royal family against idiots who might try to shoot at them or take photographs. But the house is very far away, they’ve put a huge fence around it and there are lots of cameras in the fields. We’re not impressed, I’m afraid.”
“I think most people who live in Windsor are OK with the monarchy, and having them live around the area,” says Macca Sherifi, a resident who runs Windsor Uncovered, a local travel blog. “But a number of us locally have been affected by the new boundaries,” adds Sherifi, who jogs in Windsor Great Park. “Routes that many people have used for years have suddenly been blocked off with little communication or consultation. I know a lot of walkers and joggers are really frustrated with the decision. It’s not so much the security measure itself that people are questioning, but the lack of clarity and transparency about why specific paths were chosen and whether any alternatives will be provided. It feels like a public right of way has quietly become off-limits without explanation.”
[From The Telegraph]
The whole thing feels so high-handed and out-of-touch by Will and Kate. Their August announcement tried to make it sound like they were making the move with careful consideration, and that they weren’t looking to cause a big disruption at any level. Then we quickly learned that they evicted paying tenants from the cottages close to Forest Lodge, and now this 150-acre catastrophe which cuts off a huge chunk of park access. It feels like W&K actually didn’t think this through at all, and they’re walking all over the peasants with absolutely no regard. The bit about the hypocrisy is fascinating too, because Kate can’t shut up about how people need to get outside and take hikes around their grand estates. Oh, wait, no one can take walks anymore because you shut down the park! All of this is even more wild when you consider just how many available royal residences there are which would need fewer security upgrades.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
London, UK. 87th July, 2025. Catherine, the Princess of Wales and William, the Prince Of Wales. The King and, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the French President and his wife, Mr and Mrs Macron, as well as the French Ambassador and others, take a carriage procession through Windsor and along part of the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle as part of the French State Visit.,Image: 1019688083, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
London, UK. 87th July, 2025. Catherine, the Princess of Wales and William, the Prince Of Wales. The King and, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the French President and his wife, Mr and Mrs Macron, as well as the French Ambassador and others, take a carriage procession through Windsor and along part of the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle as part of the French State Visit.,Image: 1019688100, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales visit Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museumâs newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museumâs
ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature. Their Royal Highnesses will join school children from Lewisham who are taking part in a pond dipping session, before meeting students from Manchester who have been creating new habitats on their school grounds through the National Education Nature Park programme.,Image: 1034079307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate and Prince William listen as they visit the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.,Image: 1035282569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the ceremonial welcome on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), travel in the Semi-State Landau with US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, and his wife Harriet C Stephens (unseen) during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, at the start of a second State Visit for US President Donald Trump, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader.,Image: 1038113847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: ADRIAN DENNIS/Avalon
-
-
STATE VISIT BY THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.The President and First Lady will join The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of
Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle,Image: 1038114058, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
-
-
Southport, UK, 23 September 2025: Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport.,Image: 1039625418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Noble/Avalon
-
-
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for her first official engagement at the station. During the visit, Her Royal Highness learned about the station’s operational role, met Quick Reaction Alert personnel, viewed a Typhoon aircraft, and toured the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility. She also met families of personnel serving at the base. 02/10/2025,Image: 1042758290, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/Avalon
-
-
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for her first official engagement at the station. During the visit, Her Royal Highness learned about the station’s operational role, met Quick Reaction Alert personnel, viewed a Typhoon aircraft, and toured the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility. She also met families of personnel serving at the base. 02/10/2025,Image: 1042772054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/Avalon
The keens are hypocrites and out of touch. I am wondering how often peggs will leave the forever home. Is keen going to have the autumn video on this property.
I’m of the belief that all the security and fencing and taking of the park are so anyone with a camera will not be able to see who DOES NOT LIVE THERE!!
Exactly! Or who lives there almost full time that we don’t know of! *cough carol cough*
Did we get the summer video? I think we’re still waiting on that one.
Anouncing the move didn’t they talk about Christmas? There would have been plenty of time to work out with the residents which areas will be restricted and which alternatives could be offered (for paying customers). But no, what Wills wants, Wills gets. At once, without further notice. I would want my money back!
I hope they get sued. How can public space for that long, paid for by the people, can be taken away to become private just like that? Even the municipality is loosing an assset. They should sue too! Wouldn’t this affect house value too? SUE!
Seems like the royals’ right to privacy is completely understandable by the rota and British public. How novel.
I know H&M never asked for privacy but given how hard the rota drummed it into the public’s mind, you’d think someone would be aware of the hypocrisy now with Pegs&Keen.
Absolutely this. And one day this hypocrisy will touch the Wales kids.
Baldy, Kant and their three kids have actually ripped off parkland that is actually about the size of half of Hyde Park in London, strictly for their own selfish pleasures. Half of Hyde Park in size. What an embarrassment.
Their three “young” children, don’t forget.
they are vile arrogant people
Absolutely ridiculous.
No one begrudges them security. But this is less about security and more about establishing a 150 acre private estate for themselves. I cant find how much acreage was just part of Forest Lodge, but its clear they wanted more.
And again, if they wanted a secure house in Windsor….THEY WERE LIVING IN ONE. And they have KP. And Anmer.
My guess is that Adelaide will stay empty for the next decade and then George will either move into there or KP when he’s out of university.
Charles had multiple residences as PoW, including Highgrove, KP (and then Clarence House), Birkhall, the Castle of Mey after his grandmother died, whatever he has going on in Romania etc. But it has never felt like he uses those homes to hide from the public. I mean Highgrove has garden tours, you can visit the Castle of Mey which basically has a B&B on its property, you can visit Sandringham and again, stay on property. I’m pretty sure Clarence House is open to tours, and when/if he moves to bP, that’s definitely open for tours.
No one goes to Sandringham or BP expecting to see a royal, since the tours are scheduled around the family’s whereabouts, but its still a level of…..I dont know…openness? transparency? that W&K seem to hide from.
I feel like they didn’t want to move to WC because they don’t want to chance running into members of the public on tour.
As I’ve said before, it just comes across as less about security and more about making sure they never have to see a peasant close to their house. What if their children see a non aristo!?!?!?
@Becks, ITA. And I LOVE the woman who pointed out that “the royals” (clearly meaning Kate) encourage people to spend time outside in “nature,” but then shut down half the park! ☠️ Good for her. I wonder what the people who ran the Christmas tree farm are going to do. W&K certainly don’t care.
Oh well, Kate’s “bronde” hair succeeded in pulling people’s attention away from this mess for at least a couple of weeks. But I’m glad the locals are speaking up — and using their real names, not just anonymous quotes— about all of the disruptions W&K are causing with their greed.
(PS Becks, can you check LinkedIn when you get a chance? I never go on there unless it’s the only way I can contact someone, and I think I found you — am going to send a message.)
I dont even know my linked in log in or password information lmao!! I don’t think I’ve used it in 10 years.
look for me on IG or Threads – its the same as my username from Twitter. I follow Kaiser on BlueSky too – its a picture of a rainbow. oh wait, I just looked for my username on BS – because I didnt’ know that either!! its Becks28.
Uh oh. What’s going to happen to the popular Christmas tree shop? Are the Wales ruining Christmas?!? LOL. But fr what about that shop. Where’s it going to go. And yeah, the fact that Kate’s thing is about going out into nature but now she is actively taking nature away from others? Whew. A mess. Not a good look.
Not a good look at all. And it’s stunning how blatantly they simply do not care. They’re so greedy and paranoid. (And I agree with whoever commented above that the security and cameras are more about hiding from the public who does NOT live there.)
I would be furious if I operated or frequented the Christmas tree shop.
Cue the Scroogey Royals stories, please.
It’s not that they didn’t think this through. They just don’t care. They can’t be bothered about anything or anyone but themselves. That’s the modern monarchy ala William.
nasty vulgar wails
One might say they’re almost Trumpian in their self-centeredness…..
“Naycha for me, but not for thee”
More nay-cha for me, none for you.
They don’t care and from their POV, I wouldn’t either. It’s not like the press, or anyone else, will actually hold them accountable. They can do what they want and they know it.
I think there are limits. some in the media call them out unlike the ardent royalists who think the Keens never put a foot wrong. If they keep getting away with this, they will want more and the “protection” may cease.
100%. I’m torn between the thought no one should suffer the absolute nastiness the UK rags can unleash and my desire to see them absolutely eviscerated for every selfish, unthinking act… when and if the tide turns? It will be a blood bath…
@Bananie, same, but at this point I think W&K have more than earned an evisceration from the press. They’ve gotten away with too much for far too long. Almost a decade and a half, fgs. (And they’ll NEVER be treated as cruelly as Meghan was.)
Wow, these protests by the neighbors are so meek and mild. They block access to this huge swathe of parkland that they for, and everyone’s just like “well, we just wish they would have told us.”
No wonder the Keens feel they can get away with permanent vacation. Jesus, get off your knees people.
Hear hear!
I found the deference to royalty really sad.
Isn’t this why the monarchy still exists? Because so many Brits are still so deferential. They ought to stop tugging their forelocks and start pitching a fit.
(And yeah, I know, Americans ought to take care of their own business, and soon.)
THIS. There is never any accountability for William and Kate, people just roll over and show their stomachs. It’s incredible.
Is William going to compensate the Crown Estate for the loss of income from closing off the gate? Will he be paying the rental on those two cottages? Or how about paying the salaries of the extra police they need to patrol their new estate?
Little by little we learn more and more what Willi and Kate’s move mean to the locals, long term tenants being evicted, locals being shut out of the countryside they had access to for ages. People do not mind Willi and Kate looking for the “forever home for their family but Willi and Kate’s team did not bother to consult or communicate with the locals about the move or work with them to minimize the effect of their move. There must have been properties in the ring of steel of Windsor park which would have been suitable for their family.
I feel if this was Harry and Meghan the residents wouldn’t be so understanding and definitely the tone of this article would have been different. Yes, Telegraph is reporting the concerns/criticism of the residents but it’s being done with a light touch and no animosity.
We love the monarchy! But the future king is kind of a jerk.
And these two didn’t need the house at all. They have… four?… other perfectly acceptable accommodations. Really rather grand homes, too. Anmer Hall, Adelaide Cottage, KP… they did not need yet another home and it’s grubby and grabby for the Crown Prince and Princess of Uselessness and Skiving Off to be taking another home, kicking out tenants and preventing access to public parks.
“Walking all over the peasants with no regard” is very on brand for them.
What I find so confusing about this is surely he had to get permission from
Charles. This is a huge chunk of land. Does Charles just roll over and give William whatever he wants or did he ok this knowing it would blow up in William’s face?
@Tina, that’s a good question, and now I’m curious about Charles’s motives! If in fact he knew it would blow up in their faces, that actually makes me like him a little.
I hink Charles is giving Wee Willy just enough rope to hang himself
“Nature’s healing for me but not for thee”
KKKate will need to add an addendum to next season’s video. People are not outraged enough.
And yeah this is an upgraded separation house and Peg will not be moving in.
William is probably not going to actually live there but will make his presence seen by visiting the children. I think the real story is who is going to live there and why they don’t want publcity. The Middletons will do a quiet sale of Buckleberry? Manor and move to FL to support Kate and the children. Kate needs protection from any criticism and booing. She is emotionally fragile. William is only too happy to hand her off to her parents, while publicly voicing his concern for her health.
I think her parents are definitely going to move in, and if the public knows about it, it will be a combination of Kate needing help and her parents needing help as they age.
I saw this on Wiki:
.”A self-contained staff flat forms part of the accommodation. A single-storey service wing was added to the rear in the 19th century”
I think this is talking about the same thing (the wording is a little awkward) and so there is a connected staff flat that’s part of the main house which I think will be for Carole.
@Becks1; only for Carole? No husband?
All of this is even more wild when you consider just how many available royal residences there are which would need fewer security upgrades.
Given the expense and upheaval for the local community why did they choose Forest Lodge? Surely other options would be just as private without attracting such adverse publicity? Is Will anticipating his Kingship already entered his giving no ducks era to public opinion!?
I do love a good British aristos/royals blocking access to customary paths story! It’s the background to many a murder mystery! Isn’t Thames Valley Police Morse’s patch? Get him on it, STAT! Wait, we need a murder first. Hmmm. Maybe somebody offed the wiglet wrangling gophers?