Piers Morgan: No serious person believes King Charles or Kate are racists

This past weekend, the Daily Mail began serializing Piers Morgan’s new book, Woke Is Dead. As you can imagine, the first excerpt was almost exclusively about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are seen by Britain’s right-wing establishment as the most prominent examples of “woke.” (British royalists also know that they have to talk about the Sussexes to sell books.) As I often remarked when Dan Wootton was shrieking and squealing about “woke” back in the day, these people are using “woke” to mean “Black.” That’s all it means to them. That Black people are doing something they don’t like, like existing or thriving or calling out racism. That’s “woke.” Well, even though the Mail put Piers’s book excerpt on their cover, his BS was immediately overshadowed by Meghan stepping out in Paris. Well, as the Meghan-in-Paris story cools down, it’s time to actually figure out wtf Piers is saying.

Piers Morgan said in a new book that he “played a small role in burying the obscene race claims” made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about the royal family. In his new book, Woke Is Dead, serialized in the Daily Mail, Morgan said his own decision to name King Charles III as the royal who made the remark and Princess Kate as having been present played a role in “burying” the allegation. He wrote: “I gladly played a small role in burying the obscene race claims for good when Harry and Meghan’s self-appointed publicist, Omid Scobie, published a gossipy, pro-Sussex book called Endgame in 2023. He boasted that he knew the names of Meghan’s ‘royal racists’ and simply couldn’t use them for legal reasons. But the names appeared in the Dutch edition of Endgame, and I named them live on air in my TV show as King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales. I did that because speculation was raging out of control, dragging the whole royal family across the coals again. But also because, once you know the names, it becomes blindingly obvious just how absurd the accusations are.” “Whatever your view of the monarchy, I don’t think any serious person really believes that King Charles or the Princess of Wales have a racist bone in their bodies. Judging by the public reaction, this was only the endgame for the royal race-baiters.” Morgan frames Harry and Meghan’s royal exit as emblematic of what he described as the “woke” era but said the world had now moved on, and if the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview were given today, it would be received differently. “There is no doubt the royal family has taken a battering,” he wrote, “not least a five-year onslaught from Prince Harry and Princess Pinocchio, the Sussex separatists, who attacked the institution as a cruel and racist anachronism. In my view, they did so just to boost their own brand. But the monarchy under King Charles is doing what monarchy does – enduring, calmly above the fray. Brand Sussex, meanwhile, is now about as popular as Ebola. When I denounced their infamous whine-a-thon interview with Oprah Winfrey, the MyTruth pioneer, in 2021 and lost my job hosting breakfast television as a result, it came at the very apex of woke insanity.” “We were in the age of endlessly offended cancel culture, when everybody was assumed guilty until proven innocent, especially on socially sensitive matters like race or mental health. Self-certifying as a victim—as Harry and Meghan so publicly did—meant your truth was gospel. I don’t think the reaction to Harry and Meghan’s damaging allegations about the royal family would be anywhere near as unquestioning and sympathetic if the same interview happened today,” he added. “Riding a woke wave of self-pitying martyrdom may have been the only smart thing the Sussexes have ever done. But waves have to break in the end—and so does the public’s patience with liars.”

[From Newsweek]

Just to be clear, Meghan said (in the Oprah interview) she was suicidal during the worst of the British media’s racist hate campaign against her. Piers Morgan’s immediate reaction was to call her a liar. Meghan didn’t get him fired either – he got himself fired. Meghan spoke to an executive at GMB’s network, and she said that it’s pretty awful for anyone with suicidal ideation for Piers to bloviate about how they’re all liars and no one should believe them. She only spoke to the executive after Piers had spent years smearing her and paying her relatives to recite toxic scripts about her. Piers was still allowed on the air after that, but when Alex Beresford challenged Piers, Piers stormed off the set in a childish huff. THAT is when Piers was fired. I’m including the video below. Instant classic. As for what Piers says about how no one believes that Charles and Kate are galloping racists… lmao. If anything, people are even more convinced that ALL of them said really horrible sh-t to and about Meghan.