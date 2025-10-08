Piers Morgan: No serious person believes King Charles or Kate are racists

This past weekend, the Daily Mail began serializing Piers Morgan’s new book, Woke Is Dead. As you can imagine, the first excerpt was almost exclusively about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are seen by Britain’s right-wing establishment as the most prominent examples of “woke.” (British royalists also know that they have to talk about the Sussexes to sell books.) As I often remarked when Dan Wootton was shrieking and squealing about “woke” back in the day, these people are using “woke” to mean “Black.” That’s all it means to them. That Black people are doing something they don’t like, like existing or thriving or calling out racism. That’s “woke.” Well, even though the Mail put Piers’s book excerpt on their cover, his BS was immediately overshadowed by Meghan stepping out in Paris. Well, as the Meghan-in-Paris story cools down, it’s time to actually figure out wtf Piers is saying.
Piers Morgan said in a new book that he “played a small role in burying the obscene race claims” made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about the royal family. In his new book, Woke Is Dead, serialized in the Daily Mail, Morgan said his own decision to name King Charles III as the royal who made the remark and Princess Kate as having been present played a role in “burying” the allegation.
He wrote: “I gladly played a small role in burying the obscene race claims for good when Harry and Meghan’s self-appointed publicist, Omid Scobie, published a gossipy, pro-Sussex book called Endgame in 2023. He boasted that he knew the names of Meghan’s ‘royal racists’ and simply couldn’t use them for legal reasons. But the names appeared in the Dutch edition of Endgame, and I named them live on air in my TV show as King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales. I did that because speculation was raging out of control, dragging the whole royal family across the coals again. But also because, once you know the names, it becomes blindingly obvious just how absurd the accusations are.”
“Whatever your view of the monarchy, I don’t think any serious person really believes that King Charles or the Princess of Wales have a racist bone in their bodies. Judging by the public reaction, this was only the endgame for the royal race-baiters.”
Morgan frames Harry and Meghan’s royal exit as emblematic of what he described as the “woke” era but said the world had now moved on, and if the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview were given today, it would be received differently.
“There is no doubt the royal family has taken a battering,” he wrote, “not least a five-year onslaught from Prince Harry and Princess Pinocchio, the Sussex separatists, who attacked the institution as a cruel and racist anachronism. In my view, they did so just to boost their own brand. But the monarchy under King Charles is doing what monarchy does – enduring, calmly above the fray. Brand Sussex, meanwhile, is now about as popular as Ebola. When I denounced their infamous whine-a-thon interview with Oprah Winfrey, the MyTruth pioneer, in 2021 and lost my job hosting breakfast television as a result, it came at the very apex of woke insanity.”
“We were in the age of endlessly offended cancel culture, when everybody was assumed guilty until proven innocent, especially on socially sensitive matters like race or mental health. Self-certifying as a victim—as Harry and Meghan so publicly did—meant your truth was gospel. I don’t think the reaction to Harry and Meghan’s damaging allegations about the royal family would be anywhere near as unquestioning and sympathetic if the same interview happened today,” he added. “Riding a woke wave of self-pitying martyrdom may have been the only smart thing the Sussexes have ever done. But waves have to break in the end—and so does the public’s patience with liars.”
Just to be clear, Meghan said (in the Oprah interview) she was suicidal during the worst of the British media’s racist hate campaign against her. Piers Morgan’s immediate reaction was to call her a liar. Meghan didn’t get him fired either – he got himself fired. Meghan spoke to an executive at GMB’s network, and she said that it’s pretty awful for anyone with suicidal ideation for Piers to bloviate about how they’re all liars and no one should believe them. She only spoke to the executive after Piers had spent years smearing her and paying her relatives to recite toxic scripts about her. Piers was still allowed on the air after that, but when Alex Beresford challenged Piers, Piers stormed off the set in a childish huff. THAT is when Piers was fired. I’m including the video below. Instant classic. As for what Piers says about how no one believes that Charles and Kate are galloping racists… lmao. If anything, people are even more convinced that ALL of them said really horrible sh-t to and about Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Piers’ social media.
no serious person believes or listens to piers morgan
🎯
It’s difficult to believe someone who writes like a right-wing meme generator. Who could even follow that baffling stream of outrage?
He’s just attempting to distract from the fact that HE publicly named them. Names had already been circulating in certain ‘royal source’ UK circles for six months. Scobie got wind of it, but took the names out of his book for legal reasons (the Dutch publisher messed up). The original leak was apparently from a disgruntled former member of Charles’ staff who had seen a letter (story from The Telegraph, if I remember rightly).
What I want to know is how did the royal reporters all know for so long that Kate was one of the royal racists. Like how did that get out to become general knowledge within the reporting circles?
Hate to bust his bubble (not really) but everyone believes they are racist even the royalist, derangers and rota know its true that’s why they become rabid in their defense of Chuck and Kate.
And his naming them didn’t silence the discussion; Kate announcing surgery and cancer did.
Honestly – Kate being named as one of the racists made me certain it was William.
Kate is absolutely enormously racist. Obviously. But William is the one who says wildly horrific and deeply cruel and unkind things as a matter of course. His opinion is a state institution after all, and his opinion and thoughts are the only thing that matters. Kate is breathtakingly cruel too and wallows in it.
But the way Harry said it would basically destabilize the monarchy? It had to be William. Charles is old so he gets the “oh old people say the darnedest things” pass from the vast majority of white people. Kate is evil but I think she took the blame for William. But then that put William in her debt- she saved him – and he couldn’t stomach it. It made him hate her.
It could have been William. /honestly both probably made pretty racist comments. But I can see William being the one to pull harry aside and say “hey we have concerns because we’re racists.”
And that could be what Kate has over William.
So I think whatever concerns were had, William and Kate probably discussed it together amongst themselves. Who exactly was the one to broach this topic with Harry? Idk, I could see Kate or William. Things seem to go off the rails for the Wales after that interview and I almost interpreted it as William not having known that Kate even had that discussion with Harry. He knew the crying story was a lie before the interview as we learned from Spare. But that convo, if it was Kate speaking to Harry about it, maybe he didn’t know. And I think that convo maybe happened well before the wedding and it was something that Harry mentioned to Meghan much later. But that’s just me guessing.
The racism stems from the colour of Archie’s skin and someone like Kate who came from a less rarefied ancestry albeit white would totally be the type to care about something like this. The Middletons are crass social climbers and they would be mad as hell that a mixed race woman was able to marry into the same family as their daughter.
Plus Kate doesn’t have non white friendships and she was known to ignore anyone at St Andrews who wasn’t linked to the posh circles.
Speculating in a negative way about a baby’s skin colour is totally in her wheelhouse because she remains insecure about her background and someone sophisticated like Meghan disturbed her to her core.
This!
But Piers named the names on TV!
Yep. Names had already been circulating in certain UK ‘royal source’ circles for six months before the Dutch publisher messed up. Scobie had got wind of it, but took the names out of his book for legal reasons (the Dutch published an early draft in error and tried to suppress), but Morgan outed Charles and Kate on his show. The original leak was apparently from a disgruntled former member of Charles’ staff who had seen a letter in his office from Meghan (story from The Telegraph, if I remember rightly).
ANOTHER privileged white jackass who can’t stop talking, digging deeper and deeper.
He’s such an embarrassment. He needs to just keep quiet.
STFU Piers. He’s definitely on the list of people that deserve a punch in the nose.
He sounds like a deranger (and he is one) calling Meghan names. I hope he gets called out by the Sussexes, legally. He is so hypocritical, HE named the names and the proofs of the “Dutch edition” could have been destroyed perhaps had he not blabbed the names. If Piers beloved royals had not driven out Harry and Meghan and Charles took away security, there would not be the calling out of the royals regarding their bad behavior.
He wants so badly for the Sussex’s to call him out legally, nothing would make him happier so, with that in mind I hope that they give him the attention he deserves, which is none.
He sounds like he foraged through deranger comments to find the name calls. He is pathetic.
He means no serious *white* person.
And by “serious” he means – racist like him.
Racists are all about code. Because even racists know that stating their racism outright makes them radioactive for any “serious” person.
This actually makes me sick. That dude is just plain disgusting.
And look fragile white men who get rejected will kill the woman that rejected him.
This twat has been trying to symbolically execute the Duchess for a ridiculous number of years.
He calls Meghan names (offensive” then gets all holier than thou about the RF and how they were “insulted.” He is the one with the whining and barrage of loathing. His “defending” the royals make the royals look bad. I liked that clip of Piers stomping out of the studio. He can’t stand to hear defense of Meghan.
Isn’t there a video of Piers Morgan talking about the racism in the RF right before Meghan married in? What an about-face! How could one ever take him seriously? And, unless you’re a royalist, most people can believe that Kate and Charles have held some racist thoughts. Kate let the lie stand that the mean black woman made her cry white tears and never corrected it. Please. The evidence is there for all to see.
Racism in the RF was never more prominent than Prince Philip and the horrible racial gaffes he made while on tour of the Commonwealth. I’ll wager he was even more vulgar in the privacy of family. He passed his racist views down to his children and grandchildren, so crying out that we are not a racist family is a blatant lie.
Yep. And names had already been circulating in certain UK ‘royal source’ circles for six months before the Dutch publisher messed up. Scobie had got wind of it, but took the names out of his book for legal reasons (the Dutch published an early draft in error and tried to suppress), but Morgan outed Charles and Kate on his show. The original leak was apparently from a disgruntled former member of Charles’ staff who had seen a letter in his office from Meghan (story from The Telegraph, if I remember rightly).
Racism is a serious horrific harmful poison. Being racist while old and extremely privileged doesn’t result in “gaffes”. People pretend like oh that silly Philip, always saying the darnedest things, what a goose!
But he was modeling hatred for an entire nation, sanctioned by the highest institution in the land.
A “gaffe” is defined as a stupid or careless remark that is offensive and hurtful to others. Appropriate in describing Prince Philip, I believe.
He’s still so mad that Meghan didn’t give him the time of day … he was so sure they were going to be pals and she paid him the dust he deserves.
Get some therapy to deal with your issues, Piers.
He is biased against Meghan and won’t admit it, instead he goes in for “word salads” about “cancel culture.” He believes what the royals say is gospel truth despite evidence to the contrary.
More than biased, obsessed with her. Sick puppy.
Once again, I’m thrilled that Meghan and Harry had the strength, courage and fortitude to leave the BRF behind and create a new life for themselves and their children. I’m grateful to those who supported and helped them during those trying times, while Harry’s “family” was working hard to undermine and hurt them.
What I’ve learned over the past 8 years and more so recently, is that the views of the people who live here in the US or across the pond in England, rarely agree with the nonsense spouted by the press. So Piers and his ilk can continue to scream into the void because really, no one is listening.
Too many white people use the “I’m not racist” because they don’t use the N word or something super obvious.
But Charles has made racist comments about people of colour and kate has shown more than once that she is racist toward people of colour. And she specifically weaponized her white tears over a lie to create the angry black woman stereotype against Meghan that is the core of the smear campaign that still exists today. And she has refused to correct any false information even though she knows it’s not true and makes sure to correct things relating to her hair.
To be fair Kate would be massively jealous of Meghan and attack her in the media if she was all white, because she is an insecure woman, but the fact that she used racial stereotypes to get the attacks going in full gear by the media does in fact confirm she is quite racist.
Prince Philip went in for offensive comments about people from various cultures. and other countries It’s out there and a lot of evidence against Piers claims.
Yes, exactly this. Maybe Charles and Kate don’t use the n word (honestly, if you told me kate did I would believe you.) but that doesn’t mean they aren’t racist. The whole institution is steeped in racism, their wealth comes from colonialism – of course they’re racist.
I do think Kate’s racism is more dangerous because of the way she is infantilized and is able to use her white woman tears as a weapon against Black women. No one would buy that Charles is afraid of Meghan, but Kate puts out a story about Meghan being mean to her and making her cry and the whole British establishment rises up to protect her.
(honestly, there are a lot of parallels between this and the TS story.)
A lot of rich white woman get excused for their racism. The current first lady being another one.
Keen and Pegs are serenely sipping crack babies-not bothered at all!
Umm, everyone I know believes the entire Royal family is racist. They also think that’s the main reason they were so awful to Meghan and why the Sussexes left. It’s pretty obvious isn’t it. I mean just look at footage of their wedding, and how rude they behaved.
Piers Morgan is a narcissist.
Years ago a female interviewer in a lengthy interview with Piers mentioned to him his ugly obsession with Meghan. He appeared to nod on agreement but that’s doubtful given how he’s weaponised and monetarised his obsession with Meghan. I find it pathetic that he claims friendship with Meghan based on her being polite to him online and he was in her presence once at a press junket. He embellished that into drinks together and him waving her off on her first date with Harry, as if?! Despite being married with kids for the second time he fancied Meghan and drooled at her from afar at that prses junket. She never looked twice at this bloated sweaty gammon and his ego has never really recovered. He’s still a looser!
Said by another known racist.
Well, I suppose Piers would know – he’s kind of an authority on racism, leading by example. Notice that he’s reframing his own part in the mess (actually revealing the names of the royal racists) as somehow heroic. I’m not sure if the Windsors would agree…
This is all just a very embarrassing attempt by him to yet again to try to get back into the American media market where he’s been rejected time and time again.
This will never not be funny to me the way cry baby pissy wobbled off huffing And puffing with his fat a. However the cherry on top was Meghan. Sending Alex her jam years later. I dig my petty pretty princess lol.
i mean…. It’s the Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner brand of racism. It’s the whole …sure, I can have a colleague who’s not white, or a WASP, or whatever, maybe a neighbour, sure, no problem, maybe a fellow parent volunteer on the PTA, but family? Sometimes it’s racism that’s latent and resists triggering — or is suppressed successfully — until you have to form a relationship that isn’t rooted in pleasant evasive generalities. When you cross a hidden Rubicon, where all your coping mechanisms kind of break down. Because — if for no other reason — than, you don’t share them. You have different coping mechanisms. So someone else’s brittle defences are just not enough to fend off encounters that turn honest too quickly. It’s a touchy duchy, as Bill Bryson wrote. I mean. I think they’ve issued a hostage to fortune, in being so touchy. Cause none of their invented scenarios pass the basic BS detector of a person who hasn’t marinated in their uptight, inhibited, emotionally stunted world.
Piers Morgan never thought his decades old activities with the Scum and Daily Fail would come back to bite him, with the hacking and info blagging scandals. And also with his clear obsession with Meghan none of the media companies want to touch him with a barge pole. It’s not cancel culture in his case, no one is interested in his obsessive ramblings anymore, since that judge called him out on past hacking knowledge and activities. He is so desperate for public attention he thinks mentioning the Sussexes will bring him sales. He needs to leave them be. It’s pathetic!