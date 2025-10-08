Duchess Meghan ‘snubbed’ the UK by going to Balenciaga’s show in Paris!

The media of Abandonment Issues Isle is still reckoning with their years-long abuse campaign against the Duchess of Sussex. Part of me has always wondered if the British press is simply too stupid to acknowledge their role in the saga, and whether they’re also too stupid to understand what they need to change if they ever want to see Meghan in the UK again. Because she’s never coming back, not with the way Harry’s family has treated her and not with the way the British press continues to abuse her. Alongside that abuse is such a palpable wistfulness though, and it never fails to crack me up. “We hate you so much, WHY won’t you come back, we never want to see you again, please please visit the UK!!” Meghan’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week has brought this cognitive dissonance into sharp relief. They’re absolutely furious that Meghan would visit Paris and that she was “snubbing” them:

Even with the duchess and Mr Pierpaolo’s previous collaborations, her choice of Balenciaga could be perceived as a snub to the UK. The fashion house was founded in France, where it continues to operate out of, by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1919. With its new fashion designer, the exclusive label now boasts strong links to three European nations with the notable exception of Britain.

Yeah, they can’t even stretch and say that this is some kind of “sign” that Meghan wants to come back to them. A Spanish founder, operating in France, now helmed by an Italian!! It’s like Brexit all over again, sob!! But no worries, because now they’re rocking in their padded rooms and trying to convince themselves that Meghan will come to London Fashion Week next year!

Meghan Markle could return to the United Kingdom as soon as February, according to bookies. Online betting outlet Casino Beats has placed 2/1 odds on the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex attending London Fashion Week, which runs from February 19 to 23, 2026. The outlet told Express UK the odds were set after Meghan’s surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Balenciaga’s Spring 2026 show by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. “Meghan Markle’s return to Europe has reignited her connection to the fashion world, and traders now see a London Fashion Week comeback as a very real possibility at 2/1,” said Casino Beats spokesperson Ollie Ring. The British fashion event will showcase high-end designers including Burberry, Simone Rocha, Erdem and Roksanda-designers whom the Duchess has worn previously. Markle has long spoken about her love of fashion and design, and her Paris Fashion Week debut has also sparked speculation that she could soon launch her own label. On Monday, ELLE magazine described her Paris appearance as a “business move by someone building a media and lifestyle empire,” with writer Naomi May adding: “Make no mistake: Markle is systematically positioning herself as a serious player in the luxury lifestyle space. The timing and intention behind her Paris debut signals something more strategic – she’s actively cultivating relationships with culture’s most influential power players.” That sentiment was echoed by Ring, who added: “There’s also growing confidence she could take control of her own fashion narrative with a personal label – the 6/4 odds reflect genuine momentum behind that idea.”

Industry prognosticators keep saying that Meghan is going to launch a fashion or beauty line, and that’s just not the vibe I’m getting whatsoever from Meghan? She may surprise me, but I think she plans to keep building her empire in the same direction – wine, food, lifestyle, entertaining. As for Meghan turning up at London Fashion Week… lmao. They wish. Are they trying to light a fire under Kate’s bum? I will laugh my ass off if Kate patiently waits four months and then tries to copykeen by attending some shows at LFW next year.

