Duchess Meghan ‘snubbed’ the UK by going to Balenciaga’s show in Paris!

The media of Abandonment Issues Isle is still reckoning with their years-long abuse campaign against the Duchess of Sussex. Part of me has always wondered if the British press is simply too stupid to acknowledge their role in the saga, and whether they’re also too stupid to understand what they need to change if they ever want to see Meghan in the UK again. Because she’s never coming back, not with the way Harry’s family has treated her and not with the way the British press continues to abuse her. Alongside that abuse is such a palpable wistfulness though, and it never fails to crack me up. “We hate you so much, WHY won’t you come back, we never want to see you again, please please visit the UK!!” Meghan’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week has brought this cognitive dissonance into sharp relief. They’re absolutely furious that Meghan would visit Paris and that she was “snubbing” them:
Even with the duchess and Mr Pierpaolo’s previous collaborations, her choice of Balenciaga could be perceived as a snub to the UK. The fashion house was founded in France, where it continues to operate out of, by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1919. With its new fashion designer, the exclusive label now boasts strong links to three European nations with the notable exception of Britain.
Yeah, they can’t even stretch and say that this is some kind of “sign” that Meghan wants to come back to them. A Spanish founder, operating in France, now helmed by an Italian!! It’s like Brexit all over again, sob!! But no worries, because now they’re rocking in their padded rooms and trying to convince themselves that Meghan will come to London Fashion Week next year!
Meghan Markle could return to the United Kingdom as soon as February, according to bookies. Online betting outlet Casino Beats has placed 2/1 odds on the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex attending London Fashion Week, which runs from February 19 to 23, 2026. The outlet told Express UK the odds were set after Meghan’s surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Balenciaga’s Spring 2026 show by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.
“Meghan Markle’s return to Europe has reignited her connection to the fashion world, and traders now see a London Fashion Week comeback as a very real possibility at 2/1,” said Casino Beats spokesperson Ollie Ring. The British fashion event will showcase high-end designers including Burberry, Simone Rocha, Erdem and Roksanda-designers whom the Duchess has worn previously.
Markle has long spoken about her love of fashion and design, and her Paris Fashion Week debut has also sparked speculation that she could soon launch her own label. On Monday, ELLE magazine described her Paris appearance as a “business move by someone building a media and lifestyle empire,” with writer Naomi May adding: “Make no mistake: Markle is systematically positioning herself as a serious player in the luxury lifestyle space. The timing and intention behind her Paris debut signals something more strategic – she’s actively cultivating relationships with culture’s most influential power players.”
That sentiment was echoed by Ring, who added: “There’s also growing confidence she could take control of her own fashion narrative with a personal label – the 6/4 odds reflect genuine momentum behind that idea.”
Industry prognosticators keep saying that Meghan is going to launch a fashion or beauty line, and that’s just not the vibe I’m getting whatsoever from Meghan? She may surprise me, but I think she plans to keep building her empire in the same direction – wine, food, lifestyle, entertaining. As for Meghan turning up at London Fashion Week… lmao. They wish. Are they trying to light a fire under Kate’s bum? I will laugh my ass off if Kate patiently waits four months and then tries to copykeen by attending some shows at LFW next year.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way to the Balenciaga after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Yep, she snubbed the UK and will continue to do so.
Wait. Kate supposedly loves fashion. Why doesn’t she attend PFW? And she’s never even been to LFW?!? Is that true????
I know that Sophie has attended LFW and the Queen went once in her later years, but I don’t think that Kate has ever attended.
Maybe some year a designer will do coat dresses, and then Kate will attend.
I was wondering if Kate would be making an appearance at Fashion week. She could have attended McQueen. I think the Queen and Margaret attended some runway shows in their younger days. Perhaps it’s not “royal” anymore?
She must have been waiting for a coatdress and jeggings specific fashion event. Something tells me she will pursue the London Fashion Week now.
Haha don’t hold your breath rota and bookies. She’s not going to London Fashion Week.
Also you can’t snub someone who’s not even on your radar
So. They are so obsessed with Meghan that they have started betting on if she will come to a certain event held in the UK 4-5 months from now? And on if she’s going to launch a clothes line? In this economic climate??
They are all mad. Completely
Exactly, there’s no way Meghan is going to London Fashion Week. What are these people smoking?
Yes she DID.
Welfare Isle SNUBBED.
Nope, I don’t think we’ll see Meghan at London Fashion Week. There’s a much better chance though of Kate copy-keening and finally attending LFW for the first time. Or maybe she’ll show up this October at what’s being billed as the inaugural British Met Gala, aka the British Museum Ball, lol.
Oh, you KNOW Wiglet will be front and center at one London Fashion Week show at least, gurning and jazz-handing for all she’s worth. And the RR will coo and twitter, “She’s soooo glamorous!”
Honestly, considering what the brits did to them with the dangerous car chase in NYC, and Harry’s lack of protection in the UK- i would worry about The Duchess’ safety every minute she was in the UK. She is absolutely not safe there.
As for her empire- looking down the road- fingers crossed for a La Crueset (sp?) collaboration or a full As Ever cookware line.
Totally you called it. K will show up at some friendly designer at London Fashion Week get a standing O and be all “look I’m fashun too!“
First they run her out of the UK and now they are pissed she doesn’t come to visit? Make it make sense. As for fashion week in London next year? Not a snowballs chance in hell. The royals will have to pressure some fashion house to invite Princess Bone Idles and Fashionless to the event.
Right? You just can’t make this sh!t up even if you tried. They said: “Leave, go back to where you came from, we don’t want you and you are not welcome here you nasty black American woman”. She said: “I’ve heard you”, and she left, with her husband and her child and whatever was left of her sanity. Now they wail and scream and puke, writhing in their own bile, stretching out their hands begging her to come back? These fools just can’t help it. They continue to center themselves in Meghan and Harry’s lives, please… The Sussexes have moved on, deal with your ish and find some way to move on too.
Anyone as unwelcoming and down right hostile as the rota/firm/press have been deserve to be snubbed.. I would not go where I’m unwanted and unwelcome either that’s not a controversial decision it’s self preservation.
I don’t think they’re too stupid to realize their part in it, I think that the unhealthy relationship that the British media has with the British royal family and British celebrities in general made them think that they could treat them poorly and they would just take it. There’s so much reciprocity in the leaks, and favorable reporting, and interpersonal backbiting that two high-profile people saying that they weren’t going to take part in that and mean it, they just didn’t believe them. So they keep heaping on the vitriol hoping that it’ll get a reaction. And it’s worked before I believe, didn’t Madonna say that she eventually just gave in and gave Piers Morgan and interview because of his constant harassment of her? If not her it definitely was another female celebrity.
So I think that by now they thought that she would have given in, and given them an interview, or come back and did a sit-down to ” clear the air” because isn’t that what everyone else has done? Charles, Diana, Andrew to varied success. So it really bothers them that not only will she not give in to the bullying like everyone else, but that she’s successfully ignoring them, and that their punitive campaign against her becomes less and less effective each year. Because the reaction that I’ve seen to this, is basically what is wrong with you guys? And it keeps happening. The non Royal fan, general public reaction to their treatment at the Queen’s funeral. The non-royal general population reaction to Harry getting the Tillman award, the non Royal general population reaction to her attending Paris fashion week and driving around. They keep whittling away at their base and more people find them ridiculous.
I believe it was Lady Gaga. And Ariana Grande. After he kept piling on them nonstop. And yeah I think they know and then play dumb.
🎯
I read the stories in DM (don’t judge I have no life) and cannot believe someone could possibly write them for a living. How do they not want to rip their hair out for their life choices? I mean truly, some of these articles are so ridiculous. Does the author just type out some words hit send and sigh because this is where there life is at? Having to type out this drivel “Online betting outlet Casino Beats has placed 2/1 odds on the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex attending London Fashion Week” without rolling their eyes right out of their heads must be some Herculean feat!
For real! Casino Beats 😂
I heard part of a podcast the other week that stalkers who used to have a relationship with their victim really do want their victim back because they feel they can’t find a substitute.
They don’t want the victim back, but rather the “work” they invested and would have to do again with each new victim.
Dear DM – “I can see you’re frustrated and it’s ok to feel your feelings. Now, go wash your hands and we’ll have some nice mac and cheese.”
🤭
“We hate you so much, WHY don’t you come back, we never want to see you again, please visit the United Kingdom!”
THAT is a schizophrenic communication strategy that is used and arises in manipulative, closed, destroyed systems. It drives the people who use it crazy because they lose all sense of reality, and it tries to drive everything that wants to expose it crazy and destroy it. Read Ronald D. Laing. There are the Windsors with the entire aristocratic system, and there is the press. Both are closed systems, manipulative, destroyed and destructive systems that use old, endless loops of meaningless communication. You only have to read a few of these articles to see the madness behind them. The only thing that helps is to run away. Such systems do not recover.
Just to add, in that Bloomberg interview, I’m pretty sure Meghan said that going into fashion or beauty actually is something she thinks about and would be a natural part of her interests. I don’t know how immediate that is but it’s not outside the realm. I really think Meghan needed time and now that her kids are getting older she’s open to pursuing more things. Like wine, jam, and…ceramic pots?
Yes. And?
Right?
The weird thing about the British media’s obsession with Meghan is how little they actually know her and can predict her next moves. Usually anyone obsessed with a celebrity, movie, sport etc., can tell you everything about it/them. They can list specific stats, quotes, and important moments and can predict what will happen next based on past moves. It just goes to show that despite their endless articles and commentary the British press aren’t really interested in Meghan Sussex. They’re only interested in the caricature they created.
It’s funny too bc I saw a clip of Plum Sykes with Tom Sykes talking abut Meghan and I’m trying to remember what they said exactly but they called her mysterious and how she’s almost unreal. And I’m like did you not see WLM. That woman is kind of dorky and cheesy. But she can turn it on for the camera bc she’s got presence. It’s like she tells them who she is and they ignore it. Same with Harry really.
You know what? Speaking of presence and charisma, I must say that, even after seeing many of Meghan’s past appearances, I was stunned by her Paris Fashion Week appearance. My mouth dropped open when I saw the videos of her leaving her hotel and going into the limo, as well as brief videos of the second evening event. It’s remarkable that she made such deceptively “simple” and “clean” garments look so captivating. And she was all covered up too! So, for the first time, I “get” why Kate was compelled to copyKate Meghan and even went so far as to have her stylist/assistant doing it as well. I get it. I get it, Kate. She’s just special.
This is so desperate and sad. Meghan’s more likely to be at NY fashion week than London’s. LOL. It wouldn’t surprise me if Kate turns up at either the Fashion Awards in December or London Fashion Week next year.
Daily Express is already running a poll with the question “Should Meghan attend the London Fashion Week?’ We all know that 97% of respondents will say no.
Because only bots answer this silly question?
The British press get sillier every day. Who dreams up this nonsense.
Didn’t she mention in an interview earlier this year that most people assumed she would’ve gotten into fashion by now but that wasn’t what she wanted to do as her first projects? She obviously has a lot if passion for fashion but I just can’t see her trying to build her own fashion brand right now when As Ever is still growing so rapidly (also she doesn’t need to make fashion connections shes had them for years). That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if she became a brand ambassador for something like Balenciaga next year alongside continuing to grow her business. After the coverage of this weekend I’m sure the phones of Jill and the rest of her team at WME are ringing off the hook.
London is NOT SAFE for Meghan. Of course she’s not going to London Fashion Week.
And the rota should be ashamed that they made London unsafe for her, but they’re incapable of feeling shame.
Meghan’s fashion line is going to consist of aprons and oven mitts. That’s where her interests lie. And good for her when she does.
very few people can pull off high fashion without looking like a caricature of themselves, put through a filter of phony fashion victim. It dominates them. Or they just look like another person entirely. The fact that meghan still looks like herself —- even more urgently, earnestly like herself, not her own alter ego — is a very powerful testament to her resting composure and conviction. She lives in her own skin. That comes from a lifetime of psychologically setting your own boundaries, policing your circle of friends and family for dubious motives and ulterior agendas, and maintaining your physical well-being. Before you get to makeup. Can’t put lipstick on a pig and expect pretty. The closest Kate has gotten to fashion is that bikini she wore at uni to throw herself at William. It was sexy, and she looked great, and it’s the kind of thing you do at uni. I don’t think she could pull off the real thing. The royals tend to look either dowdy or cutesy. Both big no-no’s to the fashion world. Credit to QEII, she never tried to be a fashionista. She had a look and she stuck with it, like a uniform. But she never took herself too seriously, it was just about being brisk, no-nonsense, and professional. She hit the mark every time, in her own way. Kate just ….doesn’t. It’s underwhelming. She’s clearly trying. Just… she’s not an individual. She’s a catalogue model come to life.
Feels like they are setting up Meghan snubbed, Kate invited to London fashion week and/or the London gala thing headlines. Ignoring of course the fact that Meghan doesn’t want to go to the uk. They always over react and spin out of control. She went to one show, looked amazing and went home. Now it’s she’s going to be going to every show and start a clothing line.
What?!? That little bit across the Chanel from Holland?!? It’s inhabited???