Speaker Johnson: Bad Bunny is a ‘terrible’ Halftime pick, it should be Lee Greenwood

It’s hard to judge from where I’m sitting, but it feels like the MAGA backlash to Bad Bunny is sort of a cultural turning point, right? These people have all of the power they could ever want, they’ve got masked ICE thugs invading American cities and assaulting citizens and immigrants alike, they’re destroying the American economy and global economy, and they’re still f–king mad. They’re mad that they can’t stomp their little baby feet and force the NFL to hire someone else for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. I think the NFL’s defiance is a huge part of this too – the NFL was supposed to “belong” to MAGA, right? And the NFL is just shrugging at the MAGA hissy fit. Well, now Speaker Mike Johnson has chimed in on Bad Bunny.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has weighed in on the political debate over Bad Bunny being booked to play the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, saying it was “a terrible decision” — echoing the beliefs of President Donald J. Trump, who already established his own antipathy toward Bad Bunny.

Asked about the controversy outside House chambers, Johnson admitted that the globally popular artist who just hosted “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend was not really on his radar, but said he knew it was a bad call anyway.

“I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view, from what I’m hearing,” Johnson said. Asked why, the speaker noted, “It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience… And there are so many eyes on the Super Bowl — a lot of young, impressionable children. And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that. Not somebody like this.”

Johnson did not mention, as some other Bad Bunny detractors have, that a bone of contention for some conservatives is that the Puerto Rican artist sings exclusively in Spanish. The singer also took flak from the right for recently saying that, following a record-breaking residency in Puerto Rico, he would not be bringing his tour to the continental United States any time soon because of the possibility that it would draw ICE raids on his crowds. That fear was all but confirmed when Trump administration officials said ICE would be at the Super Bowl in force, in response to Bad Bunny getting star billing.

[From Variety]

“It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience” – Bad Bunny is one of the biggest artists in global music. He’s sold over 115 million albums, he’s broken all kinds of streaming records and his music is popular across the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking communities in North America, South America, Europe and beyond. If anything, Bad Bunny is more popular and more of a “consensus choice” for the Halftime show than pretty much anyone else they’ve chosen in three decades. It’s not even like these people can’t say it outloud, even if Speaker Johnson pulls his punches – they’re mad because Bad Bunny speaks Spanish and he’s from Puerto Rico. That’s it. That’s all it is.

36 Responses to “Speaker Johnson: Bad Bunny is a ‘terrible’ Halftime pick, it should be Lee Greenwood”

  1. Jeni says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:38 am

    Whooo the heeeeckkers is Lee Greenwood? I’m laughing so hard.

    Like: oh we need one of the BIG GUYS. You know.. like…

    crickets. literal crickets.

    Reply
    • LadyUltimate says:
      October 8, 2025 at 12:07 pm

      Literally had to google him and still don’t know who he is other than an 82 yo country music mostly has-been who‘s only sort of today‘s relevance stems from him singing at orange‘s inauguration? Crickets indeed!

      Reply
      • Jillian says:
        October 8, 2025 at 4:56 pm

        I figured it would be someone weird and antiquated but what the hell?? This is so funny, Mike Johnson is such a creepy ridiculous closeted loser

    • jais says:
      October 8, 2025 at 12:36 pm

      He sings that song that goes something like “cuz I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free” To which I say really? Are we still free? Cuz that’s up for debate so maybe smarmy Johnson shouldn’t endorse that choice.

      Reply
    • FYI says:
      October 8, 2025 at 12:49 pm

      He wrote a really BAD July 4 anthem that has to do with being a patriot or something. So, I guess he would just sing that over and over for 45 minutes?
      A greasy country music oldster is every young kid’s role model ! /s

      Reply
    • KC says:
      October 8, 2025 at 1:38 pm

      I’m sure Pat Boone is available.

      Reply
  2. Aimee says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:38 am

    Guess what Mr. Mike “Elf on the Shelf” Johnson? PR is part of the US. Get the fuck over it.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:39 am

    I’m not trying to be snarky but….is he still alive? I thought he had died years ago.

    Reply
  4. MsIam says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:40 am

    Uh no, Mike, just no. He and Satan Miller are two of the creepiest little weirdos on the planet.

    Reply
  5. Mel says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:40 am

    Lee Greenwood???!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! The delusion is strong in this one. Sir, the 80’s/90’s are over, like Lee Greenwood.

    I work across the street from the ” dump” Wendy lives in. It’s a high end building that only serves those with BUCKS. Half the building is residential, the other half is Snr. Living.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:42 am

    They are also mad because Bad Bunny has worn dresses on occasion

    Lee Greenwood is 82, not a Betty White/Jane Fonda shape 82, and definitely not a Mick Jagger shape 82, and he’s on his 4th wife. Not sure what kind of role model that is. He has ONE song and it’s awful. He doesn’t appeal to anyone I know.

    Reply
    • Traveller says:
      October 8, 2025 at 12:16 pm

      Jane Fonda/Mick Jagger still relevant and likely always will be.
      Lee Greenwood … who?! Never heard of him.

      Reply
  7. Snuffles says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:46 am

    Bitch, I had to google who Lee Greenwood was. That dude is 82 years old! If that is his cultural reference, no wonder he’s so out of touch.

    Shit, if you wanted a country artist, there are FAR better, modern choices that would have the stamina to put on a halftime show.

    I think ultimately what MAGA is mad about is that even though they have taken over most aspects of government to shove their political agendas and ideology down Americans throats, they don’t have any cultural cache or popularity. They’re even pissing off their own supporters at this point.

    They practically screaming “Why don’t you worship us and everything we stand for!!!!???”

    Reply
  8. Sue says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:46 am

    I hate that they think American culture is just “Americuhhhh! F–ck yeah!” American culture is interwoven from many many different cultures. They want it to be mayonnaise, Budweiser and humping the flag. How boring and stupid.

    Reply
  9. amb says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:47 am

    Lee who, now? The NFL is a business. It doesn’t need the impressionable little children, they don’t have $$ to spend on beer and trucks, and do they watch football anyway? They want to expand into Europe; hiring an international – nay, THE international – star makes sense.

    Reply
  10. Susan Collins says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:49 am

    I’m surprised he didn’t suggest kid rock or ted nugent. Oh wait nugent is having some issues with the dear leader. Nevermind.

    Reply
    • Mslove says:
      October 8, 2025 at 12:50 pm

      At least he didn’t suggest a montage of Charlie Kirk appearances, complete with the crying widow, keeping his shit legacy alive.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        October 8, 2025 at 3:32 pm

        Even if we get pyro technics like it’s the widow in white’s tacky ass wedding day extravaganza?

  11. Mslove says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:51 am

    The Speaker insinuates that Bad Bunny is a bad influence, because he’s from Puerto Rico? Because he speaks Spanish?

    These white nationist need to go.

    Reply
  12. M says:
    October 8, 2025 at 11:52 am

    I hate that stupid song. When I was a kid, they played it EVERY DAY over the intercom during Desert Storm. They are also trying to put the 10 Commandments in the public schools (currently in the court system). Is it any wonder I am from the same place as this d-bag? Also, the NFL doesn’t choose the performers. They have a deal with Roc Nation to produce the show. Don’t give the NFL credit for making some sort of “statement” because they’re not.

    Reply
  13. Boxy Lady says:
    October 8, 2025 at 12:01 pm

    I had to look up Lee Greenwood because I sincerely thought he was dead. (He did that song, Proud to Be an American.) As someone mentioned above, he’s 82 and not like a Jane Fonda or Mick Jagger 82. I don’t know how good of a halftime show it would be if Lee did it, but it would probably be memorable in a bad way.

    Reply
    • Preston says:
      October 8, 2025 at 7:47 pm

      And now you know more about Lee Greenwood than Mike Johnson does.

      I wish someone asked him to name a second Lee Greenwood song, if he’s such a fan.

      Reply
  14. Louise177 says:
    October 8, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    MAGA doesn’t seem to get the Superbowl is an international event. The Halftime show will probably be one of the highest rated. It’s also laughable that they all keep mentioning hasbeens as replacements.

    Reply
  15. FYI says:
    October 8, 2025 at 12:53 pm

    From Wikipedia:
    “Greenwood did not serve in the United States military, despite there being a universal draft at the time. He has said that he was given a 3A deferment for family hardship due to becoming a father at 17.”
    And he’s been married five times. The most recent bride is 25 years younger. What a role model !

    Reply
  16. Megan says:
    October 8, 2025 at 1:47 pm

    First….who the F is Lee Greenwood???

    Second…here’s a short list of performers who’ve done the SB halftime, weren’t born in the US, and don’t have the US citizenship:
    1. Rihanna
    2. Shakira
    3. Paul McCartney
    4. The Rolling Stones
    5. U2
    6. Shania Twain
    7. Sting
    8. Coldplay
    9. The Weeknd
    10. Phil Collins

    Feel free to share that list to anyone who is troubled by Bad Bunny.

    Reply
  17. NikkiK says:
    October 8, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    These people are nuts but this Bad Bunny business illustrates one of the main reasons MAGA is MAGA. Even though white people still by and large control most of the wealth in this country and run the government….they are culturally irrelevant; moreso now than ever. That’s why they are trying to force the majority of the country to bend to their will. They are trying to impose what they think their culture is on the rest of us. It’s not enough that no one is stopping them from living how they want to live; want to be a trad wife? Good for you. Want to have 10 kids? Good for you. Don’t want your kids reading certain books? No one is stopping you. But that’s not enough, they want to force their views on other people. MOST people don’t want that.

    Reply
  18. Marisa says:
    October 8, 2025 at 2:06 pm

    What’s Lee Greenwood gonna do, sing “God Bless The USA” ten times?
    GTFOH 😂

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    October 8, 2025 at 4:06 pm

    Lee Greenwood is one of those artists who sells “greatest hits and more” albums.

    The greatest hit being singular, and “the more” being garbage tracks.

    Reply
  20. HeatherC says:
    October 8, 2025 at 5:11 pm

    Lee Greenwood’s one big song came out in 1984, when Reagan was president and the Cold War was still a thing. Simple patriotic jingles were a sure fire thing.

    And he was so dedicated to his message that USA is the best that he made a copycat of his own song called God Bless You Canada where the lyrics are THE same except for minor tweaks (naming locations, saying Canada instead of USA).

    While the NFL didn’t choose Bad Bunny, the sentiment is there with the current direction they’re going in. Nothing political btw. The NFL is trying to become a global thing, teams play regular season games (not exhibition games, these games count in their stats) in other countries including UK, Germany, Mexico and Brazil, preseason games in other countries as well. The NFL doesn’t care what Bad Bunny says, as long as he says it in Spanish and brings his Spanish speaking outside the US fans with him.

    Reply

