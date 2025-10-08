Prince William sees the Sussexes as ‘clearly part of the past’ but not the future

During Prince William’s interview with Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler, the Scooter King actually said his brother’s name. William was referencing the craziness of the British press during his childhood with his parents’ divorce and he said, “I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in. And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.” We’ve been told for years that William doesn’t like to talk about Harry, or that William is constantly raging about Harry. I wasn’t expecting such a casual reference, or an acknowledgement that what happened in the 1980s and ‘90s f–ked up both brothers, not just William. Well, what does People Magazine say about this big moment where William said his brother’s name?
Prince William opened up like never before in a rare TV appearance that included an unexpected reference to Prince Harry. The Prince of Wales, 43, notably mentioned his brother, with whom he remains estranged, in a brief reference during his wide-ranging conversation with Eugene Levy, host of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler. The Oct. 3 episode doubled as a reintroduction for the heir to throne after years of headlines surrounding family rifts and the fallout from the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s from the royal fold.
In a callback to the media frenzy that surrounded their childhood, Prince William told Levy, “I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in. And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”
That he never again references his brother — or sister-in-law — speaks volumes.
“They are clearly part of the past,” historian Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “He talked about his brother in the past, as part of his life — not in the future.”
Still, The Reluctant Traveler host Eugene Levy says nothing was off-limits when he met Prince William in Windsor — includingHarry and Meghan.
“I was not told I couldn’t ask anything,” he told reporters. “But I had no interest in asking… It’s a very delicate issue.”
However, royal biographer Andrew Morton, author of Winston and the Windsors, says: “If you want the prince to talk openly, you avoid asking about his brother.”
Still, William’s willingness to reflect so personally marks a striking break from the royal family’s old way of operating — by “ostriching,” as royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith put its, “avoiding discussions of emotional problems in hopes that they would go away.”
“They are clearly part of the past” – yeah, we heard that in September, when the Scooter King seemingly had a full nervous breakdown over Harry’s visit. That was when William’s behavior was apparently so concerning, royal sources were speaking about it openly, how he was barely keeping it together and how he prefers to act as if Harry is long gone and never coming back. All of the reporting around William in the days and weeks around Harry’s visit indicated that William *needs* to tell himself that Harry is an “unperson” or that Harry is dead/gone, just to get through the day, just to function. There’s always talk about how William “already mourned his brother.” The whole thing is just… unhealthy and unsettling. It shows you how William is being manipulated by the institution as well – the people around William don’t want him to have a healthy, functioning relationship with Harry.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, AppleTV+.
All I hear when he speaks is the Principal from the Charlie Brown cartoon shows: Blah blah blah blah Harry blah blah blah blah blah.
At this point definitely 🤣
Harry doesn’t talk about William. Doesn’t leak to the press about William. William is in Harry’s past. Harry is choosing not to be present in his brother’s life for a reason.
William, on the other hand, cannot stop leaking about anything and everything that Harry does. Cannot stop copying him. Cannot stop trying to one up him – bigger house, more land – and cannot stop talking about all of the things that he will rip away from Harry the second William has the chance. William’s brain trust (aka not actually William) was behind Harry’s charity for children orphaned by HIV/AIDS or living with it because he hates for Harry to have any accomplishments that aren’t at William’s largesse. “I let you have the military, Harold!”
“I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in. And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”
Liar, liar, pants on fire. There’s solid evidence William and his bff Jason have been behind a lot of the media frenzy about Meghan and Harry. What a disgusting man William is.
What does he think Meghan has been going through for years? The press is harassing her the difference is she and Harry have taken steps to mitigate it.
What practices, exactly, is he talking about? the only thing I see him trying to change at all is the paparazzi focus on the children, which is a good change. But if he saw any other problems with the Firm or how he and Harry were raised, he wouldn’t be so angry at him now.
Ok, great. So what is William’s vision of his kingship, of the future? Because all we hear about is him disparaging his father, grandmother by association and brother. We hear nothing of what he will be doing just generalities of what he won’t be doing. I hope Charles lives forever.
I despair for George if he listens to his Dad’s “advice” and his “vision” for the kingship.
I think the Sussexes will agree with this loathsome piece of sh*t.
And yet, his brother does exist in the present. So this whole pretending he doesn’t must be really jarring especially as the next IG will be held in the uk. I still maintain that William will plan a tour to Australia during the IG, just saying.
I don’t think it’ll be Australia – too far, too much like work. There are a lot of easier dodges: a “soft diplomacy” visit to a friendly sultanate or emirate, a sporting event, even a sudden “relapse” of “cancer”. In a pinch, just disappearing onto someone’s yacht. But I agree the Scooter King will absent himself.
I don’t think he’ll do Australia during the next IG because that will draw too many comparisons of the Invictus Games in Australia and how successful that tour was.
I do think he’ll be out of the country for some reason for them though.
Lol, okay not Australia but def out of the country somewhere. Conveniently. He hasn’t done a royal tour of anywhere in a while. So I’m just saying that I see him scheduling a royal tour somewhere that lasts for the full IG week and even brings Kate and all the kids. The funniest part is that the rota will have to go with him to cover the tour. But you know they’ll be mad bc they’ll be wanting to say in the uk and cover the IG with Harry and Meghan.
William is such a lying hypocrite. He can’t think of a vision for his future reign because he’s the one stuck in the past. And I wish People would stop trying to sell us this loser as some type of visionary that we need to pay attention to. He’s just a mean spirited bully wrapped in a coat of self-pity.
The reality is Williams reign will all be about the two brothers. One brother is charismatic and charming, has interests and causes he’s passionate about, is a good public speaker, is independently wealthy (and willing to share his wealth with his causes), moves in very elite circles, and visibly adores his wife (who is beautiful, charming, intelligent and lovely in her own right) . The other will be the King of England. As William (and Kate) age badly and retreat to forest lodge it’s only going to get worse and worse for the royals. Oh well!
Can you imagine the internal damage he is causing to himself by holding on to so much bitterness? This can’t be healthy.
Sally Bedell Smith gives the game away – this is the usual muddled KP briefing that tries to have it both ways:
–“William’s willingness to reflect so personally marks a striking break from the royal family’s old way of operating…” The Scooter King will change everything by being so approachable, so available, so mentally healthily outspoken! He’ll be sooo much better as sovereign than anyone else in his family, ever! Pubs, football, and a curry with the occasional Zoom call or Greek island yacht cruise, it’ll be awesome!
— Because unlike everyone else in the Royal Family, ever, William won’t resort to “ostriching,” as royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith put its, “avoiding discussions of emotional problems in hopes that they would go away.” No, this is not correct. QEII’s well-known penchant for ostriching had everything to do with conflict avoidance British style, her knowing her boundaries and limitations as a female ruler and letting Philip do all the discipline and clean-up within the Royal Family.
But “avoiding discussions of emotional problems in hopes they would go away” is all William: Never talk about my brother, if you even mention his name I’ll fly off the handle and rage at you! He’ll take his entire family to Balmoral/hosts a shooting party at Balmoral and barely even sees his father, who is suffering from cancer. Even in the SAME INTERVIEW with Eugene Levy he talks about his avoidance: sleeping all day and having to actively manage his stress and emotions whenever (checks notes) someone in his “family” dares to interrupt his rhythm, etc. etc, on and on, constantly whining about all he has to avoid.
So, which is it? William is so open kimono, y’all, so modern and healthy and reflective and stuff! Or, all the reporting which shows exactly how much William is pushing the world and everyone that supposedly matters to him away?
Peggs avoided dealing with his own issues, he needs counseling. Big Time. And Sally Bedell Smith gaslit Will and Harry’s mother and she is in no position to talk.
Peggs laziness already caused the regression of the institution. Hey Robert Lacey, The sussexes are not part of the past since you and others keep on talking about them! Peggs self pity again, playing victim when he ousted his brother and sister in law who have work ethics.
If this was true, the Palace wouldn’t have been breifing about Harry after his visit and William and Kate wouldn’t have competed with Harry for attention when he was in the UK.
The scooter photos continue to slay me.
😁😂🤣😝
William is such a D .
I believe that Harry is in Peg’s thoughts all his waking hours and even during his sleep. This obsession is rather uncanny and way disturbing.
Basically when it comes down to it, William had a falling out with his brother over a woman. Never had problems with Harry’s charisma or work ethic before he got married. A tale as old as time. Can’t get over it, despite this drivel.
William didn’t have any problem with Harry before, despite Harry’s charisma or work ethic? Yes and no.
William was a bit jealous of the success of the first IG. And didn’t he say to Harry “Africa is mine” , because he was jealous of Harry’s impactful and popular projects in Africa ?…
So the problem had already begun. But it indeed exploded when Harry met Meghan and got married.
As long as Harry was viewed as the “single boy a bit wild and unserious”, William still felt “superior” because he was considered by the press and the Firm as the more “stable” one, the more “serious” one, with a wife and children. During that time, slowly but surely Harry, with his service in the Army and his SERIOUS work with his charities, was growing into a dedicated, and very interesting and charming man. Then he met Meghan and the transformation was complete. He became a married man, a father… STABLE, SOLID. He was now William’s “equal”, and even superior because of his true sense of service and his charisma.
And William couldn’t take it.
Maybe William has been jealous because of the beauty, the intelligence and dynamism of Meghan. But to me, it’s more about the fact that in meeting and marrying Meghan, Harry became COMPLETE, and William couldn’t feel superior to him any more.