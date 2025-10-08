Shailene Woodley to star in a Janis Joplin biopic: singing is very scary

For as long as I can remember, there’s been some sort of Janis Joplin biopic in the works. Over the years, we’ve heard reports that actresses like Amy Adams, Pink, Zooey Deschanel, and even the late Brittany Murphy were attached to a JJ project. Well, we can add Shailene Woodley to that list. Shailene is currently in preproduction on Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can. Although it’s still early on, this could very well be the JJ movie that actually makes it to the big screen. During a recent interview with People, Shailene admitted that learning how to sing is a “very scary” part of playing a world-famous singer.
One of Shailene Woodley’s upcoming roles is bringing her into new territory. The actress, 33, is set to star in and produce a Janis Joplin biopic, Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can, which will tell the life story of the iconic singer, who died at age 27 in 1970.
Preproduction continues on the project, which has been in development for years, and Woodley tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she finds singing for the role is not the easiest task.
“Singing is very scary. It’s very vulnerable,” the Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe-nominated star admits.
The Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone reported in September 2024 that the Joplin biopic was moving forward with the help of California’s tax credit.
“I have a feeling Janis would be smiling ear to ear, zipping down the PCH in her psychedelic Porsche knowing her story is bringing opportunities and funding to the city and people that held so much significance to her,” Woodley said in a statement regarding the film at that time.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show months later, the Big Little Lies star spoke about the film, telling host Jimmy Fallon, “We’ve been working on it for seven years now, and it’s just — she’s such a groovy chick, man. She really brought the light to this planet in a really singular way.”
When Fallon asked Woodley whether the movie has access to clothes from Joplin’s era, she admitted, “We have the outfits. Everything.”
Woodley…is currently working with Linda Perry on the Joplin-based feature. The lead artist of 4 Non Blondes “is an incredible songwriter, singer and music producer, … and she and I have been working very closely for a few years now,” Woodley tells PEOPLE.
I’ve been trying to figure out if Shailene has any type of musical history. There are clips of her singing 10 seconds of “A Whole New World” back in 2014, singing “It’s Raining Men” with Sam Claftin in 2018 and doing karaoke with Sebastian Stan in 2019. She sounds fine, but so do I when I sing that same line in the shower. I have no doubt that if singing isn’t your thing, then preparing to play a beloved singer with a cult fanbase would be nervewracking, especially when you’re the one who is getting a very long-awaited biopic across the finish line. Just on vibes alone, Shailene would not have been my first choice to play Janis, but with enough vocal lessons…who knows? I do trust Linda Perry to know what she’s doing in terms of prepping Shailene.
Photos credit: KIKA/Wenn/Avalon, Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF Foto/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Avalon.red, Getty
I remember back in the day…it was supposed to be the iconic ✨️💜✨️ Lili Taylor who was supposed to play Pearl aka Janis ✨️🎶✨️…Sigh…😐
Now *that* would have been something. I could see lilli Taylor with joplin’s swagger and soul.
Was it festival express where I remember seeing Joplin chatting?
I just, Joplin had such a specific, powerful voice. Interested to see if woodley has the gravitas to pull it off.
Linda Perry – 1,000% on board
Shailene Woodley – 10,000% GTFO with that ish
I absolutely idolize Janis, and I CAN’T with this casting.
hmmmm.
one of the issues with a biopic like this is that Janis had SUCH a distinctive voice, but not necessarily the best voice. So its not just about singing lessons, its about singing lessons tailored to getting her to sing like Janis. That’s going to be tough. I get why they don’t do this, but sometimes I think these movies would be better off if they just lip synced. Sometimes they end up sounding like caricatures of iconic artists.
I am 100% behind lip-synching in these situations. sure act away and tell a story but give me the actual songs and voice please not an imitation.
No.
No no no.
No.
She is a mediocre actress at BEST, and they need an actual musician with an existing natural range to pull this off (i.e. Nikka Costa, Dana Fuches, Kelly Clarkson ect). But monotone, clay for toothpaste, formerly engaged to Arron Rodgers, S.W?
Just no.
This. Every word.
Exactly. Everything about the actress is a no for me. Not interested at all.
You can tell they’re not taking this production seriously from the actress selection. Janis was weird, complex, and very contradictory person.
She had an amazingly powerful voice, maybe they could have gotten a singer who was capable of acting this role…anyone who thinks Janis didn’t have a great voice knows little about singing.
“Did Jackie Jormp-Jomp give up when those vampires attacked Woodstox?” – 30 Rock
“I’d like you to come on, come on, come on, and take it! Break another little chunk of my lung now mister! You know you bought it if life makes you sweet food.”
Hope they get the song rights! 😆
I am absolutely OVER people being hired to sing in movies and they can NOT sing!!! Janis Joplin had a very distinct voice, I don’t want to hear this chick croaking through things like a bulldog.
About the singing no one sounds like Janis, they just don’t. Whomever they choose is or should be getting dubbed. That’s fine. Shailene wildly no. Nope. No. Not watching, not financially supporting this in anyway.
What if Shailene has a Janice-esque voice that we haven’t heard yet? Would you go see it then?
The story of her life – it’s a good story. Let’s hope this isn’t messed up. I feel like there’s little in the way of really entertaining storytelling happening nowadays. Recast this!
She seems like an odd choice for this role. Don’t get me wrong, she’s a strong actress and sorta looks like Joplin, but we will have to wait and see, I guess.
After hearing Amanda Seyfried sing a Joplin song on a late night show a while back, I’d always hoped she’d be the one to take on this iconic role – she has a beautiful singing voice. She may be a bit too “doe eyed” for the role but she could probably pull it off.
Linda Perry, please don’t let us down on this one…
Amanda did a very good job of joni Mitchell’s “California” and even played the dulcimer. Maybe she’s trying to land a role in Joni’s biopic coming out next year.
Ack, thank you, Jaded, for the gentle correction.
How on earth did I mix up Janis Joplin with Joni Mitchell?!? I should really finish my coffee before trying to post here in the early morning… (sips coffee while swallowing a bit of humbling crow)
@Stef, if it makes you feel any better, I made the same mistake at first! I pulled the links to Amanda’s singing and how she and Anya Taylor Joy were in the running to play Janis. It wasn’t until I went to verify that this project was different than Cameron Crowe’s biopic that I realized I’d mixed them up. (Face palm emoji!)
I think she’s a fine actress, and I’m crossing my fingers she’ll be OK in the role.
She should practice, practice, practice; watch every performance and interview of Janis; and, then
lip-synch it!
Because she’s never gonna get it right.
Even an actress and performer as great as Marion Cotillard didn’t dare try to sing like Edith Piaf.
No shame.