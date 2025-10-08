African Parks has been removed from managing Chad’s protected parks

Prince Harry served as president of African Parks from December 2017 through October 2023, then he was “elevated” to a position on the Board of Directors. African Parks is an enormous NGO devoted to conservation work across the African continent. The NGO has extensive financing from Western billionaires and they work across thirteen countries. Does everything operate completely within the law? No. It doesn’t. Especially given that African Parks also tries to empower local communities to step up their conservation work, meaning some of the work is being outsourced. Anyway, for years, the Windsors have been trying to find a way to harm African Parks or convince African Parks to dump Harry. Prince William left his fingerprints all over a campaign to oust Harry back in 2023. Now, two years later, Chad has announced that they don’t want African Parks managing their protected parks anymore. The coverage is making this all about Harry.
The Duke of Sussex’s conservation charity has been removed from its role managing protected parks in Chad after the government accused it of arrogance, serious financial misconduct and failing to protect wildlife. In a statement announcing the end of the 15-year partnership “with immediate effect”, Hassan Bakhit Djamous, Chad’s environment minister, said the charity, African Parks, had displayed a “recurring, indelicate and disrespectful attitude towards the government”.
Over four pages, the ministry alleged grave breaches of contract and financial irregularities, accusing the charity of keeping unaudited accounts and not being transparent over how funds were raised, managed and spent. It alleged that the charity illegally collected tourism revenues, used tax-haven bank accounts in the Isle of Man and transferred capital and foreign exchange abroad “to the detriment of Chad and in flagrant violation of national banking and tax regulations”. The ministry also claimed African Parks had prioritised tourism over conservation, banned Chadians from certain sites and failed to invest in essential equipment for rangers as poaching surged across its parks.
Prince Harry became president of the organisation in 2017 before being promoted to the governing board of directors in 2023, assuming greater responsibility for management and strategy.
The statement from Chad represents a rare and public rebuke for the charity, which manages 24 protected areas across 13 African countries with the backing of billionaire philanthropists including Howard Buffett and Bill Ackman. Its work in Chad, focused on anti-poaching efforts and the restoration of elephant populations at the Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve and the Greater Zakouma Ecosystem, was directly supported by funds from US government agencies and the Rob Walton Foundation, financed by the former Walmart chairman.
In response to the statement from Chad, the charity said it had “initiated discussions to understand the reasons and to ensure the conservation and social gains achieved over the past 15 years are sustained,” adding that it was committed to “listening and learning” from the concerns raised. Africa Parks said its management agreement with Chad for the Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve had been renewed in April. According to its reports, the elephant population at Zakouma National Park increased from 450 in 2010, when it took over management of the site, to more than 550 by 2019. The loss of two reserves in Chad sets back the charity’s ambitions to manage 30 parks by 2030. Its billionaire backers provide the $100 million annual budget.
[From The Times]
Maybe there’s legitimacy to some of the accusations, maybe there isn’t. I have no way of knowing. What I find suspicious is this years-long campaign to denigrate African Parks and to create some kind of wedge between the NGO and Prince Harry. They continue to blame Harry for every single thing that happens (real or imagined) around African Parks. After what “they” did to Sentebale, I just hope that… Harry is making sure all of his patronages and charitable associations are protected.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Undated picture released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry while he worked in Malawi with African Parks as part of an initiative involvoing moving 500 elephants over 350 kilometers across Malawi from Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve.
Prince Harry says of the picture: "Marking one of the young males so that he is easily identifiable when the family group is released back into the bush and we can keep them together.The spraypaint disappears after a few days."
Undated picture released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry (right), while he worked in Malawi with African Parks as part of an initiative involving moving 500 elephants over 350 kilometers across Malawi from Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve. Prince Harry says of the picture: "Lawrence Munro and I met in South Africa last year and have been in contact since. We got him to give a fantastic brief to the Ranger students at Kruger on their graduation. He is now working with African Parks as their operations manager in Liwonde. He's one of the best."
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. Kruger National Park, South Africa – Wednesday, December 02, 2015.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. Kruger National Park, South Africa – Wednesday, December 02, 2015.
Prince Harry seen with anti-poaching tracker dogs at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
Prince Harry seen with anti-poaching tracker dogs at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
I don’t know anything about these allegations by Chad. But I do know that African Parks is a neo-colonial organization run by Western billionaires (as noted). I think Harry is very well intentioned. Unfortunately, not everyone connected to AP is.
I’m told there’s more to this than meets the eye and it’ll be interesting to see how many of the Chad minister’s claims hold water.
Who told you this? Genuinely asking, because it sounds like the sort of thing western media would say to try and convince people that they should continue to hold power over African nations’ resources and land use.
I think its part of a trend of African countries taking back control of their resources. Look at Burkina Faso. I applaud this, African countries have been exploited for the benefit of others for too long.
I mean, if William is really trying to oust Harry from AP, he’s doing him a solid (unintentionally I’m sure). It will increasingly not be a good look for him, IMHO.
I wonder if more countries will follow suit and how different the AP management is from country to country? Those are serious allegations if true.
My ignorance caused a great chuckle this morning…..I was reading Chad as Charles on the first read! After coffee, and a second read, I realized Chad is a country in Central Africa.
Finally, am realizing w/all the blame on poor Prince Harry, the article could well have been instructed to be written by his bad dad Chad.
There are ethical concerns regarding these kind of organisations and if Chad feels that having a foreign entity run their national parks is not the way to go you can’t blame them for severing ties. I think instead of trying to implicate Harry in this situation the press should focus on the neocolonial aspect of it but they won’t because that will lead the press to question the British government’s historical role in land and wildlife management in Africa.
Harry was targeted because of who he his and because it came from the UK press… which I wonder why. Chad is not part of CW and I doubt the royals have anything to do with this. Chad have a 3 serious problems : poaching, violent countries on its frontiers who’s people are reputed to be the main poachers and Chad is known to be one of the worst corrupted government. So maybe AP is not perfect, but Chad is also seriously to blame. What do they do to insure their frontiers are secured? The minister was named in October 2024. The very short time since suggest an agenda or maybe a lack of understanding on the practices in place. So what does he suggest to take over the work of AF. Some comments about billionaires seem unfair since their money help countries who may not have the means to protect their wildlife and environment. This been said. I hope all implicated have more talks and find a way to protect these parks in Chad.
One of the criticisms of AP has been their affinity for making deals with corrupted governments. That way they can set aside a lot of acreage for “parks” without much concern for the needs and interests of the local population. AP doesn’t just conserve wildlife. They help build luxury resorts for wealthy foreign tourists to safari in these parks. Think giant safari theme parks. The more you look into this enterprise the more you question the whole charity model.
So why do they implicate the local communities in the management of the parks. Resorts give jobs to local people and profits are reinvested in the management of the park. Your perception does not seems very fair or well documented as you present only one side of the issues. About their dealing with corrupted government, many African countries have that reputation. However, it does not mean that AF use unlawful practice to gain territories. Do you have any proof or only rumors. I’m asking because I find it very hard to believe that prince Harry would associate with such group.
It’s the neocolonialism which is the problem for me and others, including actual African people who would like to be making these decisions for themselves. A simple Google search will reveal all of these criticisms. But the continent of Africa should not be perceived as a giant theme park/mineral source for non-Africans. As for Harry, I think when he became involved he saw it as simply a conservation organization and, in that respect, it has done some good work. But it seems to be morphing into something much more colonialist with a profit motive for the investors. From my own research, I am not a fan and don’t expect to become one. Harry will have to make his own decisions.
For anyone seeking more information about African Parks and the other giant conservation organization, World Wildlife Fund, you can search the website of Survivalinternational which is a well respected charity representing the interests of indigenous people. They argue that the conservation model used by large entities like AP and WWF is colonialist in outlook and operation and not meeting the needs of indigenous people. They have also uncovered instances of abuse of indigenous people by park rangers employed by these organizations.
Does Chad have a good record for conservation?
The country has every right to run its own parks and wildlife. I just hope they have the means. A bunch of western billionaires and royals will survive the break up. The Northern White Rhinoceros may not.
Only in the make believe land of the British media does serving as president and changing to a board member is described as a promotion then for Harry. President is a board officer position. He now is just one of the many board members and like others, he is a board member there among other boards he is on. It is not his charity, it is one he supports as a member and nothing else.
Exactly. The board and those serving on the charity can collectively make decisions regarding it. Harry isn’t driving it. I think the country has every right to decide to run its own parks. If they want to separate from the charity, they have every right to. What happens going forward and how issues are resolved will be their sole responsibility now.
Isn’t it sad that all William can do is destroy?
I’m waiting to hear that Harry in invented a time machine, travelled back to San Francisco in the late 60’s and is the Zodiac Killer.