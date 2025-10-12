Duchess Meghan wore Ralph Lauren & Ukrainian earrings on World Mental Health Day

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s event on Friday, October 10th, World Mental Health Day. Harry and Meghan attended Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival, which featured speeches and panel discussions. Harry and Meghan introduced different speakers/panels separately, but their speeches were all about social media and mental health. Harry was focused more on resources and education for parents, while Meghan was more focused on children and how the online world is really affecting them. The people on the ground (so to speak) on these issues have nothing but praise for Harry & Meghan’s support and leadership.
Meghan’s ensemble was interesting. She wore her striped Ralph Lauren blouse, which she’s owned for years and she recently wore on the Independence Day holiday (on social media). Her wide-leg trousers seem to be Ralph Lauren, same with the belt. Her shoes are Manolos and she wore her Max Mara coat at various points on Friday, like when she and Harry went to Soho House to meet Serena Williams for lunch. One of the coolest parts of her ensemble? Meghan wore a pair of earrings from Ukrainian brand Guzema. People have also ID’d her earrings from the PHM’s gala on Thursday as a different pair of Guzema earrings. Were these some of the presents given to Harry during his visit to Kyiv last month? Ukrainians absolutely loaded him down with gifts, and many of those gifts were specifically for Meghan. It would also be so special for a Ukrainian brand if Meghan simply sought out and bought the earrings herself. Guzema is now on the map as a jewelry label, you know?
Meanwhile, they dried out Camilla Tominey to screech about Harry and Meghan’s Humanitarians of the Year Award from Project Healthy Minds. Tominey huffs and puffs about how the Sussexes have gone “commercial,” not humanitarian, and she rages yet again about Harry’s bestselling memoir. The basic gist of her column: how dare they receive this humanitarian award and I refuse to acknowledge the fact that they specifically received the award for creating the Parents’ Network and coordinating substantive initiatives with Project Healthy Minds!
On Friday, Meghan also posted this:
Happy World Mental Health Day…..to the man who always keeps me laughing ” – Meghan#HarryandMeghan #Lovewins pic.twitter.com/iArcvnaGOZ
