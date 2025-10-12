Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79

This comes as a huge shock to me: Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79. It feels so shocking because Diane was one of the most vivacious and upbeat celebrities out there – an optimistic oddball, in the best way. She won the Best Actress Oscar for Annie Hall in 1977. I know Woody Allen is thoroughly canceled and everything, but she was great in Annie Hall. She also received Oscar nominations for Reds, Marvin’s Room and Something’s Got to Give (one of my favorite performances from her). She also played Kay in the Godfather trilogy (iconic). Baby Boom is probably my favorite Diane Keaton film – she’s just perfect in it, sassy, neurotic and funny, but she also brought so much sweetness to the movie. Diane was survived by her two children.

Diane Keaton has died. She was 79. PEOPLE can confirm the legendary actress died in California. “There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness,” a spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s thanks to her role in The Godfather films and her collaborations with director Woody Allen. She won an Oscar for Best Actress for 1977’s Annie Hall. Her long career included movies like The First Wives Club, multiple collaborations with director Nancy Meyers and the Book Club franchise.

The actress was born in Los Angeles in 1946 as Diane Hall, and was the oldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, while her mom stayed at home. Still, Keaton thought her mother dreamed of something bigger. “Secretly in her heart of hearts she probably wanted to be an entertainer of some kind,” the actress told PEOPLE in 2004. “She sang. She played the piano. She was beautiful. She was my advocate.”

Keaton never married. “Today I was thinking, I’m the only one in my generation of actresses who has been a single woman all her life,” she explained to PEOPLE in 2019. “I’m really glad I didn’t get married. I’m an oddball. I remember in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife.’ And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.’”

She was romantically linked to Woody Allen, Al Pacino and Warren Beatty throughout her life. “Talent is so damn attractive,” she noted to PEOPLE.

Keaton had two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001, respectively. “Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist, it was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in,” she told Ladies’ Home Journal in 2008. Keaton is survived by her children.

I’m glad her kids are adults, and we’re thinking about them during this difficult time. She was right – she was the only major actress out of her generation to never marry. She never made a big deal about it, and it was pretty genuine – she really didn’t want to be anyone’s wife. Bless her.

33 Responses to “Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79”

  1. Justpassingby says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:13 am

    She did want to marry al Pacino though, and they split for good when Diane was 44 years old after being on/off for close to 20 years because he did not want to commit and settle down. She was an amazing actress, so fierce, so intelligent, so unapologetic and so full of life. What an icon!

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 12, 2025 at 8:21 am

      What a strange parallel to their Godfather plot line.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 12, 2025 at 8:58 am

      I didn’t realise till years later that they were a real life couple – the chemistry they had in The Godfather jumped out at you.

      RIP Diane – your light and talent will live on in your work.

      79 is too young – my mum passed a year shy of that but it also seems to be an age where a lot of people pass.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      October 12, 2025 at 10:22 am

      And Pacino just had another kid. How strange life is.

      Reply
  2. terra says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:15 am

    My grandmother died last year at 79 too. You hear the number and think, “okay, that’s old,” but some people are so vital you don’t even think about them that way, like with my Grandma and Keaton.

    I hope her children are able to lean on one another to get through this. Grief is a beast.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 12, 2025 at 8:23 am

      Actually I hear that number and think “too young.” We have longevity in my family and just assume everyone will live till at least 90. 79 is still young enough to travel and work on meaningful projects. This really surprised me. RIP!

      Reply
      • Teddy says:
        October 12, 2025 at 12:49 pm

        Longevty in my family, too, late 80s and mid-90s, so 79 doesn’t sound so old. And such a loss. Always surprised by which deaths hit harder.

        There’s a fun interview with her, verbatim, so you really hear her voice, that’s up on Vulture right now. Not sure of link ettiquette so not posting, but a quick google (‘conversation with Nancy Meyers muse Diane Keaton’) should get you there.

    • orangeowl says:
      October 12, 2025 at 8:36 am

      The older I get, the more 70s feels young-ish to me. I feel like my parents/relatives didn’t seem truly elderly until they reached their 80s.

      In any case, Keaton was a force. I loved her performances and I’m struck now at what a great example she is of aging naturally and gracefully. May she rest in peace.

      Reply
  3. Lili says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:34 am

    RIP Diane rest now you did good work, For some reason i always loved watching her movies, i loved her quirkiness i shall be binge watching her catalogue

    Reply
  4. Goldenmom says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:38 am

    An amazing, creative, interesting woman. One of those actresses that feels like a friend. Her death is a huge loss.

    The dumpster fire of 2025 takes another one.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:38 am

    I enjoy watching her films she was a very versatile actress excelling at both comedy.and drama. One of my all time favorites.

    Reply
  6. butterflystella says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:39 am

    First Wives Club 4Eva!!

    Reply
    • Giddyi says:
      October 12, 2025 at 9:52 am

      Love her in that and in Baby Boom!

      Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      October 12, 2025 at 11:03 am

      One of my favorites yes! She was sooooo good in First Wives Club! I’m so sad she passed.

      Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      October 12, 2025 at 12:14 pm

      Love, love, love, LOVE that movie. I still remember how the press was talking about the age of the actresses, because they all turned 50 just before filming started or during filming this movie. And it was such a milestone to have three older women as leading ladies in the same movie. The chemistry these women had was amazing.

      Reply
  7. Lady Digby says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:41 am

    This has come as a real shock as 79 doesn’t feel that old and Diane was young at heart. She made acting seem so natural that despite her Academy Award she still feels underrated.

    Reply
  8. Harla says:
    October 12, 2025 at 8:55 am

    This is such a shock!! I really thought that Diane would live forever.

    Reply
  9. Betsy says:
    October 12, 2025 at 9:02 am

    Her best performance was Annie Hall. In fact, that was her other name. Woody made the movie as a homage to Diane’s personality. It’s a perfect movie.

    Reply
  10. MsKrisTalk says:
    October 12, 2025 at 9:02 am

    RIP. She was amazing and authentically lived her life the way she wanted to live it.

    Reply
  11. lanne says:
    October 12, 2025 at 9:05 am

    My dad died at 79–4 months from his 80th birthday. My mom is 79 now, and she just moved in to a house we bought together. I’m so glad she’s here. My cousin visited yesterday and she said how shocked she was that mom was 79. She doesn’t move like a 79 year old. My dad at 79 was mentally sharp, but he had loads of health problems all through his 70s. My mom seems fine, even as a 3 time cancer survivor. But 79 is an age that can differ so widely. And change so quickly. It makes me nervous. I’m hoping she’ll remain hale and hearty for many years so my 3 year old son can have loads of memories of her. Diane Keaton seemed hale and hearty, but maybe she’s declined more than we realized. Has she been seen recently?

    Reply
  12. Blithe says:
    October 12, 2025 at 9:41 am

    May she Rest In Peace and Power.

    A long time ago, when I lived in NYC and was still a shopaholic, I ended up in a small elevator with a woman who was wearing a fabulous hat. I admired her hat, and we chatted briefly. Boy, did I miss my moment!

    Reply
  13. Don Mendenhall says:
    October 12, 2025 at 9:55 am

    💔

    Reply
  14. CSC says:
    October 12, 2025 at 10:29 am

    Way too soon. If you haven’t seen Annie Hall, I highly recommend viewing it. La-de-dah forever. She will definitely be missed.

    Reply
  15. Tashiro says:
    October 12, 2025 at 11:54 am

    RIP Sweet Diane ❤️

    Reply
  16. Poppy says:
    October 12, 2025 at 12:53 pm

    Her autobiography is really touching and real. Absolutely worth a read.

    Reply
  17. Sandra says:
    October 12, 2025 at 12:57 pm

    I love just about all her movies but Baby Boom is at the top… It didn’t hurt that Sam Shepard starred along her! 🥰 Now I gotta go check if I can find it streaming somewhere today. Perfect Sunday afternoon movie..

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      October 12, 2025 at 2:43 pm

      I love Baby Boom – it’s such an underrated classic, pitch perfect script and comedic timing. I had an old VHS tape of it and rewatched it endless times. The very definition of a comfort watch. The more I watched it, the more I was charmed, esp with the visual gags/jokes that went over my head on earlier watches. If you haven’t seen it I strongly recommend it!

      Reply
  18. Jayna says:
    October 12, 2025 at 1:32 pm

    It’s shocking news. She was still so vibrant, young at heart, AND a good human being. It is very sad news, especially for her younger adult children, as she was a single mom. I couldn’t imagine losing my mother in my mid to late 20s. It was hard enough when I was much older than them.

    RIP Diane. The world was a much better place with you in it.

    Reply
  19. Ann says:
    October 12, 2025 at 1:58 pm

    I need to see a lovely, lighthearted memorial about her with actors and people she worked with sharing funny and sweet stores about her to lighten this load.

    Reply
  20. Durga says:
    October 12, 2025 at 3:01 pm

    RIP Diane. She was an amazing & versatile actress. Absolutely stunning in Shoot the Moon, an underrated film.

    For the past 18 months she battled a very aggressive form of dementia. Very sad & thoughts are with her kids & sisters.

    Reply

