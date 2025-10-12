Amal Clooney wore a pink Tamara Ralph to the LFF ‘Jay Kelly’ premiere

The BFI London Film Festival has been humming along for the past week. There have been some good premieres, but weirdly, most of the premiere fashion has kind of sucked. This is my justification for not covering most of the premieres, my bad. But these days, you can always count on Amal Clooney to bring some showgirl glamour. Amal’s showgirl aesthetic predates Taylor Swift’s by a good eight years, in fact. In any case, here are some photos from the big Jay Kelly premiere at the BFI LFF. I’m also including photos of Noah Baumbach (the writer-director) and Greta Gerwig, who wore an incredibly unfortunate suit. Sidenote: it’s very funny to see this film making the rounds at film festivals, because it looks like the dreck that came out of a dying studio with six screenwriters. They’re seriously pushing George for Best Actor, I guess. I predict a Golden Globe nomination and nothing else.
As for Amal’s showgirl look, this is Tamara Ralph Couture. Amal surprisingly loves pinks, and while this paler pink doesn’t look bad on her, she definitely looks better in a more saturated color. I’m not crazy about the tiered skirt, but that’s not specific to this look (I just don’t like tiered skirts). I also feel sorry for tall women – they should be able to wear feathers without anyone making a Big Bird comment. But yeah, the feathers are very Big Bird. Also: Amal recently took eight inches off her hair (according to Vogue). It looks SO MUCH healthier.
Meanwhile, George recently confirmed that everyone is on board for Ocean’s 14, the fourth film in a franchise which most people forgot about. Back in the day, I liked Ocean’s 11. I remember thinking Ocean’s 12 had a terrible script, and I remember very little of Ocean’s 13. Well, George claims that Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle are all on board for the fourth film, and that they have a “great” script. He also said: “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up. It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.” Oh, good. Brad Pitt the (credibly accused) domestic abuser, back together with George Clooney the ratf–ker.
PS… Someone pointed out that George has been wearing lifts these days and now I can’t unsee it.
George chose to marry a leggy goddess of a woman. That’s on him if he now feels short. But that dress is gah! Maybe I’d like it in green or blue? But it’s way too Barbie chic in pink.
ETA: Greta always nails it. She just oozes cool.
‘ Greta always nails it. She just oozes cool. ‘
Greta wasn’t cool when she had an affair with Noah Baumbach while working alongside and befriending his 9month pregnant wife, only to run off with him after filming on Greenberg (a film Baumbach/pregnant wife wrote together!) wrapped – leaving pregnant wife to give birth ALONE.
I’m sick of Greta being one of the few mainstream female directors who have a recognizable name and who the patriarchal system of Hollywood approves of, who ppl say champions women and feminist stories but did such an EVIL thing to another woman. Unbelievable. Hope she experienced karma for that despicable behavior.
@Masque – Thank you for sharing this information. I really didn’t know any of it, and ITA that there’s nothing cool about mean girling other women. I guess that’s more common than I like to think in Hollywood.
George has a bad back and is getting older. He’s probably “shrinking” and wearing lifts to combat it. Unlike Tom Cruise and RDJ, Clooney didn’t wear lifts in his younger years.
These are good points. Funny thing is that as women we often go from wear heels to flats as we age.
George Clooney the ever defender of perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt, and sad thing is even Amal defends Pitt ,goes to show how much this couple truly hated Angelina Jolie and her children to overlook domestic violence victims
Amal: hair yes, boa fine, skirt of that dress looks like dollar-store bunting. Also, the 80s called, please stop doing heavily visible lip liner: it didn’t look good then and it doesn’t look good now.
George: dude, you need a better makeup base, you look sick. Or maybe it’s just your soul (or lack thereof) showing through. Time for you to go away now.
Greta: that is not how you do an oversized suit. Please see HRH Princess Meghan’s style (minus floor-dragging trouser hems) for how to do oversized: it should not be so structured across the shoulders.
I hope this film tanks into the furthest depths of the ocean. Clooney deserves every bit of it.
Usually don’t comment on clothing but Greta’s suit is the definition of clothes wearing the woman. And Amal Clooney might want to consider dressing like an adult woman. Odd that such a serious, smart woman presents herself in such a childish way.
Amal’s outfit is interesting with all those textures. Her hair is much better than before, but I think she could take another 4 inches to make it less heavy. And Ocean’s 14 – will they be breaking into Desert Valley Senior Living?
The hair is better than when it was at her freaking waist. But yeah, another inch or two wouldn’t hurt.
Regarding Amals’ evening wear; what does she do with all these expensive designer clothes after a one time wear? Thousands of dollars of never to be seen again outfits just stored away? Or are they borrowed? Rented? Gifted?
Clooney truly looks sick, and I know it’s probably mostly because of his bad back.
But I prefer to call it karma, and hope that the the consequences of his actions from last year will catch up with him soon, and that all the idiotic things he’s said and done since then will come back to haunt him in his sleep.
As to Amal, I don’t really have nice things to say about her outfit, so I won’t.
Clooney looks old. Is he really well enough to continue acting?
I agree with another commenter regarding hating when she started obviously lining her lips. It stands out with the lighter lipsticks she’s been favoring lately. I am always happy to see Amal on the red carpet because the woman can literally wear any color and look good in it. That’s very rare, and I appreciate so many of the various bold colors she usually wears instead of the many boring shades of color or no color that so many tend to wear. While not my favorite in this paler pink, she still looks great.
I’m fine with the streaks in her dark hair and the paler lipstick going for a sun-kissed look she’s been favoring for quite a while, but I much prefer her with her darker hair and bolder lipstick look. I guess, like anyone, you get bored and want to change it up.
Amal is a beautiful woman with very dated style; from the color of her hair to this tacky dress. George looks like her uncle who is chaperoning her to this premiere. Greta has no style and her clothes usually wear her. She needs to dress more comfortably and stop trying to be on trend/edgy.
If Greta’s suit were white, she could be cosplaying David Byrne.
I hope the democrats use a different actor in the future. George is no longer the same man he was in 2020. His idiotic op-ed got Trump elected, not the outcome we were looking for.
I think she tries too hard, but what do I know. I have nothing for Clooney but karma.
She looks lovely and I’m not normally a fan. Don’t mind the feathers at all. If I would change anything it’s the shade of pink which seems dated. What ruins her look is having to prop up that disheveled senior citizen at her side who is peering around like a nearsighted turtle. Hard to believe he was once a heartthrob.
According to my Google research: Amal Clooney is a British-Lebanese lawyer, activist, and philanthropist who specializes in international law and human rights (who is also drop-dead gorgeous). So why does she dress like a version of Cher? She would be just as good-looking with more subdued makeup and outfits that are beautiful and sophisticated but not so over-the-top. And does every woman in the public eye need to have “Mar-A-Lago hair?” (Maybe I’ve seen too many photos of Kristi Noem lately.) When you are that beautiful naturally, as well as brilliant and accomplished, you don’t need sequins, feathers, lip liner and over-long hair. Just my opinion.
In addition to all the pretty pink, I don’t want to forget Professor Amal Clooney, who is doing incredibly important work with her foundation for justice.