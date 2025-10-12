Amal Clooney wore a pink Tamara Ralph to the LFF ‘Jay Kelly’ premiere

The BFI London Film Festival has been humming along for the past week. There have been some good premieres, but weirdly, most of the premiere fashion has kind of sucked. This is my justification for not covering most of the premieres, my bad. But these days, you can always count on Amal Clooney to bring some showgirl glamour. Amal’s showgirl aesthetic predates Taylor Swift’s by a good eight years, in fact. In any case, here are some photos from the big Jay Kelly premiere at the BFI LFF. I’m also including photos of Noah Baumbach (the writer-director) and Greta Gerwig, who wore an incredibly unfortunate suit. Sidenote: it’s very funny to see this film making the rounds at film festivals, because it looks like the dreck that came out of a dying studio with six screenwriters. They’re seriously pushing George for Best Actor, I guess. I predict a Golden Globe nomination and nothing else.

As for Amal’s showgirl look, this is Tamara Ralph Couture. Amal surprisingly loves pinks, and while this paler pink doesn’t look bad on her, she definitely looks better in a more saturated color. I’m not crazy about the tiered skirt, but that’s not specific to this look (I just don’t like tiered skirts). I also feel sorry for tall women – they should be able to wear feathers without anyone making a Big Bird comment. But yeah, the feathers are very Big Bird. Also: Amal recently took eight inches off her hair (according to Vogue). It looks SO MUCH healthier.

Meanwhile, George recently confirmed that everyone is on board for Ocean’s 14, the fourth film in a franchise which most people forgot about. Back in the day, I liked Ocean’s 11. I remember thinking Ocean’s 12 had a terrible script, and I remember very little of Ocean’s 13. Well, George claims that Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle are all on board for the fourth film, and that they have a “great” script. He also said: “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up. It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.” Oh, good. Brad Pitt the (credibly accused) domestic abuser, back together with George Clooney the ratf–ker.

PS… Someone pointed out that George has been wearing lifts these days and now I can’t unsee it.